I received this text today from an intelligent, honest, learned man that I trust. It makes sense and connects the dots of the information I've seen coming out about the CCP lately. We shall see! If true, this will be major for the entire world & part of the reason behind the strategies and statements of Trump & Bessent:

Trump recently said - “we have a SIGNED trade deal with China” - and then both sides didn’t reveal the deal’s trade terms. There’s a reason.

Xi Jinping has been deposed, and I’ve been seeing this for two months in my 中文 feeds. He’s under house arrest and will be formally announced and gone by the Beihaide (beachfront CCP meeting) and/or the August plenum, both soon.

Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao (the two previous leaders, reform-minded) have taken over with the backing of the top military man in China, Zhang Youxia.

Here are the four pillars of the trade deal (now hitting the 中文 intellectual press, yet not quite hitting the English media).

1) Access to the Chinese market by FB, Google, YouTube, and every other media/tech company). Keep in mind Xi Jinping is gone. This potentially means the Great Chinese Firewall is over.

2) Large, monopoly state-run enterprises (think Huawei) will be downgraded to free markets - in other words, both small Chinese enterprises as well as foreign completion will no longer be crushed by government collusion.

China markets allowing true competition - actual true capitalism. Again, remember Xi Jinping is gone, already deposed by the elders/reformers.

These two elders are the previous (to Xi) CCP chairman, and previous CCP premier - important. Literally, China’s leadership is saying ENOUGH with the horrible inward return to Maoism.

Xi … you’re out, and we’re taking China back to the mainstream. Capitalism, ahead of the Party. I know this seems unbelievable. They had no choice.

3) Rare Earth metals reform. Apparently they have a plan to guarantee it this time - think IAEA inspections in Iranian nuclear facilities. China has signed and agreed to NOT holding the world hostage on rare earths, with teeth. Trump insists on teeth.

(the first three concessions were from China, the last concession is from US).

4) Tariffs for China set at (only) 20%. Obviously this is good for China. They were staring over the abyss, and had to negotiate for this.

Again, China had no choice. And if they are lying and cheating again, Trump will simply force the abyss down their throats again. And again, this is so serious to China, they deposed Xi. He’s gone. That I’m sure of.

Much like Trump’s success in the Middle East, Trump’s tariffs and economic pressure on China is working - China has deposed Xi (as too extremist for China to survive), and the reformers have removed Xi (already done) and moved to a far safer long-term position with Trump’s America.

Imagine, the Great Firewall coming down, and YouTube, X, Truth Social being mainstream in China. That’s been agreed to.

China just cannot announce it until they announce Xi is gone. And Trump is diplomatically allowing the Chinese the time they need to announce their internal bombshell reform. Done.

Since I follow China so carefully, I’m not sure everyone else sees just how much China’s economy has come to its knees. Apple moving out, everyone moving out, all foreign companies suspicious of China’s endless cheating, tariffs, all the large Taiwan companies (Foxconn, Pegasus, semiconductors) moving to other lower cost areas of the world. The world’s largest mega city - stretching from HK to Guangzhou (Canton), including Shenzhen, Foshan, and Dongguan - 150 million people … is a shadow of its former self, think factory ghost towns.

As well China has a FAR WORSE debt problem than America, and a collapsed real estate market, which was the only thing keeping all levels of Chinese government (local, prefecture) able to refinance their gigantic debt bubble - which doesn’t exist in any other nation.

China’s banking system is only 25 yrs old, and not sophisticated enough to withstand the corruption at all levels of communist government embezzlement. It didn’t evolve properly like ours over 100-150 years.

Not stable - many banks are not allowing withdrawals. Additionally, many many companies are not meeting payroll, as far as nine months behind. Even BYD (their top EV auto maker) is 275 days behind on their accounts payable to all their vendors.

The collapsed real estate market means there’s nowhere to turn.

It also means that many, many average people are going bankrupt, hopelessly underwater on their primary asset. And many many small businesses both based on exports and based on the heavily-depressed Chinese economy … also going bankrupt.

The only “positive” I can see for China in all this (and it’s quite large) is that China may actually flourish even larger if they truly join the western model.

Offsetting that is Blackrock and Vanguard (and the global west’s far stronger capital stranglehold) may finally dominate them, as that most evil capital dominance already dominates us - and I myself worry and not sure what that portends.”

NEW YORK POST: "Is Xi Jinping on his way out? Over the past few months, unprecedented developments point to the potential, and potentially imminent, fall of China’s “Chairman of Everything” Xi Jinping. Chinese Communist Party elders — including Hu Jintao, Xi’s immediate predecessor, whom Xi humiliated at the 20th Party Congress in 2022 — are now running things behind the scenes.

Xi is in poor health and likely to retire at the CCP Plenary Session this August or take a purely ceremonial position.

Xi’s downfall has been rumored before. But never have we seen the recent purges (and mysterious deaths) of dozens of People’s Liberation Army generals loyal to Xi; all replaced by non-Xi loyalists."

https://nypost.com/2025/06/28/opinion/is-chinese-pres-xi-jinping-on-his-way-out/

I don’t know if this is true - and I have no way of vetting it - but I thought it made sense given everything I’ve seen lately - and was important to share. Do with it what you will.

