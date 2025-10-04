Senate Minority Leader Schumer from New York and other Jewish Democrat senators, including California’s Adam Schiff and Hawaii’s Brian Schatz, have called for Israel’s conservative prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and allow new elections so that a left-wing Communist leader can take over Israel.

Communists like AOC and Bernie and Islamo-Communists like Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib have done the same and also called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and want him arrested and replaced. Tell me why ANY real MAGA conservative would agree with snakes like Schumer, Schiff, AOC, Omar, Bernie and Tlaib?

See how this works? Why do you think the Islamo-Communists spend so much money in America brainwashing citizens to hate Israel and Netanyahu and LOVE Hamas? So that we’ll agree to force Bibi out of office again and elect a left-wing Communist!

It’s no different than how they tried to remove Trump and replace him with Obama-Biden-Kamala!

The Islamo-Communists have successfully driven out Bibi two times and he’s back again! The people of Israel like him and he protects them from harm. STOP BUYING THE LIES FROM THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS, RINOS AND DEMOCRATS!

Bibi’s first term as PM was 1996 to 1999.

His second term was 2009 to 2021, a continuous 12-year term.

Bibi returned to power AGAIN in 2022 - after being relentlessly persecuted - and was sworn in again on December 29, 2022.

THEN, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdered innocent civilians and took hundreds of hostages in order to try to drive out Bibi again! Victims don’t hold hostages AND terrorize the world like Hamas does!

Did you know that the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas (funded by the Islamo-Communists in Iran, Russia, the CCP and Qatar) spent $15 BILLION to brainwash American students on US campuses to HATE Israel and LOVE Hamas? That’s what Charlie was up against.

Why do they do that? Because they want LEFT-WING ISLAMIC OR COMMUNIST LEADERS to run every country in the world - including Israel.

How much does Israel spend to counter that propaganda? Only about 3%. That’s why they are losing the propaganda war against Hamas. I’ve written about that many times.

Remember Charlie’s letter to Bibi where he advised Israel to do a better job of countering Islamo-Communist propaganda that glorifies Hamas and vilifies Israel? If you haven’t read it - you can right here:

Charlie's Letter Tierney's Real News · Sep 30 THIS IS THE LETTER THAT CHARLIE KIRK SENT TO BIBI NETANYAHU 90 DAYS BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED. THIS PROVES JUST HOW MUCH HE LOVED THE JEWISH PEOPLE. Read full story

Well, Bibi listened to Charlie and had hired Brad Parscale right before Charlie’s death. Parscale is the social media guru, “data wizard” and campaign manager behind Trump for 8 years. Israel hired him to craft a better social media campaign to defend Israel from the LYING Islamo-Communists - just like Charlie wanted.

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was hired by Israel in September 2025 to run digital campaigns on Bibi’s behalf. Parscale’s company, Clocktower X LLC, registered as a foreign agent to create digital media combating Hamas’ lies and building support for Israel in the United States. This is desperately needed.

Like Dinesh says - the anti-Israel propaganda in America is thick and people are being paid big money to lie about Israel and Hamas:

TOMMY ROBINSON: “I am a Zionist because I believe in a homeland for the Jewish people & give zero f*cks who that upsets. I don’t defend Israel for money & I gain nothing for it. There are 55 Islamic nations; Jews have one. They deserve one. I simply recognize that never again is right now. Long live Israel. F**k Hamas. If Israel falls to Jihad we all fall to Jihad.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Look at the size of the Muslim world today on the map below in green and yellow. Who thinks this is NOT a problem - particularly when Iran (Hamas) is united with the Communists in China and the nations of Russia and Iran? Only a brainwashed person would ignore the threat of Islamo-Communism and ONLY blame Israel for all the problems in the world.

Islam was created 600 years AFTER Christianity as an excuse for Muslim warriors to invade and conquer and that’s exactly what the pirates have done! The PLO and Hamas were created by the Soviet Communist KGB as a propaganda and terrorist tool against the United States and Israel. Putin, Xi and the Ayatollah are laughing at us for being so stupid to buy their BS from Hamas, Iran, the Brotherhood and the PLO.

This is Israel in red among all the Islamic nations in green around it. People tell me Israel doesn’t have a right to defend itself from that.

Israel has only 9.4 million people - and is about the size of New Jersey. Israel only has about 2.5% of the combined population of the Arab countries around it - with 345.7 million Muslims. The global Islamic population is 1.57 billion and there are only 15.7 million Jews left in the world - or about .1% of total Muslims. They are trying to survive.

This is why the Islamo-Communists from Arab and Communist countries can spend so much money to brainwash the world to hate Israel and to LOVE Hamas terrorists and the Islamo-Communists who control them. Sadly, many buy what Schumer and Schiff and Hamas are selling.

The head of Qatar’s news network just praised Hamas terrorists for their bravery, honor and intelligence - this is a country that spends BILLIONS to brainwash American students into loving HAMAS terrorists and hating Israel.

I hope Brad Parscale is successful in changing the hearts and minds of those who have been deceived. Pray for that and pray for peace!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.