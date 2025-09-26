Here’s some highlights from Bibi’s speech to the UN about Hamas. I transcribed it and highlighted the most important statements:



BIBI: “Iran tried to assassinate Trump twice. We will not let [Iran’s proxies] shove a terrorist state down our throats.”



NETANYAHU AT UN: “Over the past year, we’ve hammered the Houthis and crushed the bulk of the Hamas terror machine. We crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal.



The final remnants of Hamas (Iran) are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of October 7 again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job.



Much of the world no longer remembers October 7, but we remember. On October 7, Hamas carried out the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. They slaughtered 1,200 innocent people, including over 40 Americans and foreign nationals from dozens of countries represented here.



They beheaded men. They raped women. They burnt babies alive. They burnt babies alive in front of their parents. And these monsters took more than 250 people hostage.



So far, we’ve brought home 207 of these hostages, but 48 still remain in the dungeons of Gaza. 20 of them are alive, starved, tortured, deprived of any daylight, deprived of humanity.



I want to speak from this forum, directly to those hostages through loudspeakers. I’ve surrounded Gaza with massive loudspeakers connected to this microphone in the hope that our dear hostages will hear my message. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home.



So to the remaining Hamas leaders and to the jailers of our hostages, I now say lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages. All of them. The whole 48. Free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down. If Hamas agrees to our demands, the war could end right now. Gaza would be demilitarized.



Israel would retain overriding security control and a peaceful civilian authority would be established by Gazans and others committed to peace with Israel.



I want to tell you a secret. Behind closed doors, many of the leaders who publicly condemn us privately thank us. They tell me how much they value Israel’s superb intelligence services that have prevented time and again terrorist attacks in their capitals.



They say, “Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us.”



President Trump understands better than any other leader that Israel and America face a common threat.



Together, we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missiles programs. Iran tried to assassinate Trump twice.



Iran’s terror axis threatens the peace of the entire world. They threaten the United States and Israel and blackmail nations everywhere [and they are funded by Russia and Communist China - chew on that.]



I want to thank President Trump for his bold and decisive action. President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise.



Israel is accused of deliberately targeting civilians in Gaza. Nothing could be further from the truth. The world’s greatest expert on urban warfare says Israel is applying more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history especially when you consider that Gaza is one of the most densely populated urban areas on Earth. It has hundreds of miles of terror tunnels underground and it has countless terror towers above ground and thousands of terrorists embedded in the tunnels and in these towers in civilian areas.



If you want to see what measures Israel takes to avoid civilian casualties in this war, just look at what we’re doing now in Gaza City, the last Hamas stronghold, one of the two last strongholds. For three weeks, Israel dropped millions of leaflets, sent millions of text messages, and made countless phone calls urging civilians to leave Gaza City before our military moves in.



At the same time, Hamas implants itself in mosques, schools, hospitals, apartment buildings, and tries to force those civilians not to leave, to stay in harm’s way. And it often threatens them at gunpoint if they try to do so.



For Israel, every civilian casualty is a tragedy. For Hamas, it’s a strategy. Hamas uses civilians as human shields and as props in its sick propaganda war in Israel against Israel. A propaganda war that the western media buys hook, line and sinker.



If there are Gazans who don’t have enough food, it’s because Hamas is stealing it. Hamas steals it, hoards it, and sells it at exorbitant prices to fight its war machine. Last month, even the UN admitted that Hamas and other armed groups looted 85% of the trucks. That’s why you have deprivation.



They tell me, “Wait a minute. We believe in a two-state solution where the Jewish state of Israel will live side by side in peace with the Palestinian state.”



There’s only one problem with that. The Palestinians, they don’t believe in this solution. They never have. They don’t want a state next to Israel. They want a Palestinian state instead of Israel. And that’s why every time they were offered a Palestinian state, but were required to end a conflict with Israel and recognize a Jewish state, every time over the decades they turned it down.



You should know that the Palestinian Authorities (PLO and Hamas) pays terrorists to slay Jews. The more Jews the terrorists slay, the more the Palestinian Authority pays. The Palestinian Authority names its government buildings, its public squares, its schools after the mass murderers of Jews, which they glorify as martyrs. The Palestinian Authority is corrupt to the core. They haven’t held elections in 20 years. They use the same textbooks as Hamas. Exactly the same textbooks. They teach their children to hate Jews and destroy the Jewish state. And Christians don’t fare much better.



Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats. We will not commit national suicide because you don’t have the guts to face down a hostile media and anti-Semitic mobs demanding Israel’s blood.”



Bibi is correct. I’m glad he made this speech because Hamas is winning the PR war. Hamas must be destroyed and Iran must be defunded and neutered. I’ve reported all this many times. Sadly, not only does the left lie about Bibi - because he’s a conservative leader of Israel - the RINOs and the Koch Libertarians do too. They want you to hate Israel and embrace Hamas!

Dennis Prager, a Jew, did an interview, from his sick bed, explaining that liberal Jews and conservative Jews are NOT the same - JUST LIKE American liberals and American conservatives are not the same! George Soros, a liberal Jew, and Bibi Netanyahu, a conservative Jew, are not the same! In other words, the ONLY reason so many RINOs, Koch Libertarians and liberals hate Israel today is because Bibi is a conservative! I’ve been trying to convince people of this for years but Dennis did a great job.

WATCH: https://x.com/marissastreit/status/1971366854582247843

As I’ve reported many times, the terms “Palestinian” and the PLO and Hamas were created by the Soviet KGB as a propaganda and terrorist tool against the United States and Israel. Putin, Xi and the Ayatollah are laughing at us for being so stupid to buy their BS from Hamas, Iran, the Brotherhood and the PLO.

You can read my reports on this here. I’ve studied this for years and I stand by my research.

War Crimes by Hamas Tierney's Real News · April 6, 2024 Coleman Hughes was on the Joe Rogan show and gave one of the best summaries of Hamas & the war in Israel that I’ve ever heard. I’m not a big follower of Rogan - who leans left but thankfully appears to be slowly waking up to the right side - but this segment was excellent and instructive. What Hamas is doing in Israel will happen in America if we don’t … Read full story

Hamas is blackmailing Biden - just like the CCP Tierney's Real News · December 15, 2023 Nihad Awad, the head of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) in America, who said he's "happy" that Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered Israeli women and children, has been bragging that Biden began pushing Israel to stand down after Awad threatened to tell American Muslims not to vote for Biden in 2024. Read full story

"We want ONE thing: PEACE." Tierney's Real News · Feb 5 President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a press conference yesterday and revealed plans for Gaza and the Middle East. President Trump caused a huge uproar by recommending that the US 'take over' the Gaza Strip. The media and the swamp is spinning this every way they can - and, of course, calling America the great OCCUPIERS. Read full story

Pirates Tierney's Real News · Aug 10 There are LOTS of Islamo-Communist “pirates” in America right now - but some are more obvious than others. Read full story



You can watch Bibi’s whole speech here:

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You can find and search over 1000 of my free newsletters at my website here.