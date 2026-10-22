It’s easy to hate on Donald Trump.

The media encourages it. Hollywood celebrates it. Social media relishes it. And in some families and social circles, criticizing Trump is practically a requirement for belonging. Agree with the prevailing opinion, and you’re accepted. Defend Trump, and suddenly you’re the problem. Friendships become strained. Family dinners get uncomfortable. People who once respected you begin to see you differently.

I’ve seen the damage that political divisions can do. And I’ve lived with the consequences of standing by a president I believe in.

But there’s another side to this story that doesn’t get nearly as much attention: people who once opposed Trump are taking another look, even many Democrats. Some are reconsidering his policies. Others are questioning what they were told about him. And some are publicly admitting that their original judgment was wrong.

That takes courage.

It’s one thing to change your mind privately. It’s another to admit that you spent years criticizing someone, perhaps even ridiculing the people who supported him, only to discover that your original assumptions were based on lies.

I’ve written about people like this in previous newsletters, and those pieces have resonated with readers. Some of my most read newsletters were about people who changed their minds about Trump and now embrace him. So, I thought this was a good time to share those transformations with you again.

The stories have something important in common: these people didn’t necessarily become devoted Trump supporters overnight. They didn’t have to agree with him on everything. They simply became willing to open their minds and reconsider what they were told and what they thought they knew.

And in today’s polarized political climate, that willingness matters.

When People Take Another Look

Here are four examples I’ve written about before, along with several others whose political views have evolved in public.

M.B. Mathews: “I Humbly Stand Corrected”

In American Thinker, M.B. Mathews had argued that Trump shouldn’t run for President because of his personality. Then he heard Tom Klingenstein’s speech about Trump’s virtues and reconsidered. He concluded that Trump’s accomplishments far outweighed his personal quirks, writing that “there are no clean hands in a fistfight with woke Communism.”

His conclusion was especially telling: “I humbly stand corrected and offer my mea culpa.”

You don’t have to agree with every part of his argument to appreciate the willingness to reconsider a deeply held opinion.

That’s intellectual honesty.

The Democrat Who Reconsidered After the State of the Union

A lifelong Democrat wrote to Halperin after watching Trump’s State of the Union speech. She described watching fellow Democrats sit stone-faced as the family of Laken Riley was honored and a young boy battling cancer was made an honorary Secret Service agent. She was struck by the contrast between the recognition given to the family of Laken Riley and a young boy battling cancer, and what she perceived as the response of Democrat lawmakers in the chamber.

She still didn’t particularly like Trump personally. But she found herself questioning whether her party continued to represent her values. She ultimately said she could no longer call herself a Democrat.

Her experience illustrates something worth remembering: political loyalties can be powerful, but they shouldn’t prevent us from thinking independently.

Sometimes what we see challenges what we’ve been told to believe.

Bill Ackman: Looking Beyond Party Loyalty

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman spent years donating to Democrats and was never a MAGA loyalist. After watching the Biden administration and the Democrat Party, he publicly listed the reasons they lost his confidence, ultimately concluding Trump was the better choice, flaws and all. He wrote 35 reasons why voters should support Trump.

What I respect about this example isn’t the size of his fortune or the prominence of his name. What stands out is his willingness to explain the change publicly rather than stay with the Democrat team out of habit. His position also put him at odds with people in his own social circles.

You don’t have to love everything about Trump to conclude that his policies or leadership may be preferable to the alternative.

Karol Markowicz: Reconsidering the Results

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz voted Libertarian in 2016 and sat out the 2020 presidential election. In a recent column in the New York Post, she described Trump’s second term so far as “a wild success” and she admitted that she was wrong all along.

Her evolution is a reminder that political judgment doesn’t have to be permanent. You can withhold your support, watch what happens, and reach a different conclusion when you believe the evidence warrants it.

Results matter. Policies matter. And the willingness to judge a president by his record, rather than by your original impression of him, matters too.

They’re Not the Only Ones

The list of public figures who have reconsidered Trump goes well beyond these four examples.

JD Vance once compared Trump to Hitler. He later acknowledged that his earlier assessment was wrong and became one of Trump’s strongest political allies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran against Trump before suspending his campaign and endorsing him after the two men spoke. He subsequently praised Trump’s intelligence and empathy.

Ben Shapiro opposed Trump in 2016, expressing doubts about his conservatism and fitness for the presidency. By 2024, Shapiro was campaigning for him.

Tulsi Gabbard criticized Trump while serving as a Democrat before eventually endorsing him, campaigning for him, and joining his administration.

Stephen A. Smith voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 but later expressed dissatisfaction with that decision. His subsequent conversation with Trump at the White House also prompted public discussion about the difference between Trump’s public image and personal interactions.

Bill Maher, a longtime Trump critic, described Trump as gracious and measured after dining with him at the White House, and even told his liberal audience that he would consider voting Republican.

These are different people with different motivations - proving that people can change their minds, even after years of publicly defending the opposite position.

Whatever prompts the change, there is value in being willing to examine your assumptions honestly. No one should force themselves to defend a position forever simply because they’ve invested years in it.

I Know What It Costs to Stand With Trump

I’ve supported Trump since 2016, and that support has come at a personal cost.

Back in Minnesota, I lost lifelong friends and experienced painful divisions in many circles because I stood up for a man and a platform that I believed in. I never expected everyone to agree with me. That’s not the point.

What hurt was watching relationships that had lasted for years become casualties of politics. Apparently, supporting the wrong person, in someone else’s eyes, was enough to change everything.

I don’t talk about it much anymore. After a while, you realize there’s only so much you can explain to people who have already decided what to think of you.

But it still stings.

And I’ll tell you something else: I’m not ashamed of supporting Trump.

I wasn’t ashamed in 2016, when so many people dismissed his chances. I wasn’t ashamed in 2020, when he chose to walk away from the White House and vowed to come back bigger and stronger to take back what was stolen from him. I wasn’t ashamed in 2024, when he faced countless hoaxes, bogus criminal prosecutions and survived two assassination attempts. And I’m not ashamed now.

Why?

Because I see a fighter. I see someone willing to take on an establishment that I believe has failed ordinary Americans. I believe his policies offer a better path for the country.

I don’t expect everyone to share that assessment. But I have never believed that earning other people’s approval was a good enough reason to abandon my convictions.

I supported Trump because I believed he was better for America. I believed his approach to border security, the economy, national security, and the country’s future was preferable to the alternatives. And I believed the people and institutions determined to stop him had their own interests and priorities, which didn’t always align with those of ordinary Americans.

I still believe standing up for what you think is right matters more than winning approval from people who disagree with you.

That’s also why I respect people who are willing to reconsider their views. I know how difficult political disagreement can become when it reaches into your friendships and family. I know what it feels like when people judge you not by your character, but by the party or candidate you support.

Changing your mind doesn’t erase the past. But being honest about what you believe today is more important than pretending you still believe something you no longer do.

You Don’t Owe Anyone a Public Confession

If you opposed Trump because of his personality, relied on negative headlines and clips about “orange man bad” from the fake news to form your opinion, or trusted the political judgments of liberal friends and family without examining the evidence for yourself, you can take another look.

You don’t have to apologize to me.

You don’t have to become a political activist. You don’t have to defend every Trump statement, explain every decision, or agree with Republicans on every issue.

And you certainly don’t have to announce your change of heart to the world.

Start by asking yourself a few honest questions.

What do I actually know about Trump’s record, as opposed to what I’ve heard about him?

Have I judged his policies by their results, or have I allowed my feelings about his personality to determine my entire assessment?

Am I applying the same standards to Trump that I apply to politicians I already support?

And when I compare the available choices, which direction do I genuinely believe is better for the country?

You may not agree with me on every answer. That’s fine. The point is to think for yourself, look at the evidence, and reach your own conclusions.

But if you’ve done that and now believe Trump and the Republicans offer a better path for America, there’s a practical way to act on that belief.

The midterms are coming. Your vote matters.

You don’t have to win an argument with your sister at Thanksgiving. You don’t have to challenge your coworkers or defend yourself in the group chat. You don’t have to publish a social media post admitting you were wrong.

And you don’t have to seek permission from anyone to change your mind.

Your ballot is private. Your political choices belong to you. Nobody at the polling place asks what you used to believe, and your friends and family don’t receive a copy of your ballot.

If you’ve concluded that the Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in your district are the better choice, you can vote for them without making a public declaration. You can make that decision quietly, based on your own judgment and your own assessment of what’s at stake.

Some people will never admit publicly that they changed their minds. Others will. That’s their decision to make.

What matters is that you don’t let embarrassment, social pressure, or fear of disapproval determine how you vote.

You can’t change your past opinions. You can change your mind about them. And you can decide what to do next.

You don’t owe anyone a confession. But you owe it to yourself to think honestly, judge fairly, and vote according to your convictions.

The ballot box gives you that opportunity. Use it. Godspeed.

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