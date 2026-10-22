Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colleen Tips's avatar
Colleen Tips
5d

Excellent piece as always, Peggy Tierney! It is magnificent that as many people are changing their opinions of our President Trump for the better. Thank you so much for sharing!

Reply
Share
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
5d

I've always considered myself Conservative, but back during Trump's 2016 run I found #walkawaycampaign and its founder, Brandon Straka. He's a former Democrat who "walked away" from the party and devoted himself to giving others like him a platform and a community. The very active FB group grew to 500k people who shared their experiences. It was a real joy to "meet" them and listen to them. FB eventually axed the group, and later, on January 6th, Brandon was arrested, tried, and found guilty, even though he never entered the Capitol...

Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture