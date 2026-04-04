

Marco Rubio just terminated the legal status of the niece of Iran's mastermind terrorist General Qasem Soleimani, had ICE arrest her and her daughter and now they are scheduled for deportation over their allegiance to and ties to the Iranian terrorist regime.

He was one of Iran's most notorious military figures and was the commander of the Quds force when he was killed by a US Reaper drone strike ordered by President Trump at Baghdad Airport in January 2020.

Soleimani’s niece recently BRAGGED about her luxurious LA lifestyle on Instagram while bashing the US as the “Great Satan.” She bought her LA home for $505,000 in 2021 and it's now worth $740,000.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, who celebrated attacks on US soldiers and military bases in social media posts, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny, were nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Good Friday and had their green cards revoked and they now await deportation. Afshar's husband is also barred from U.S. entry.



Despite Afshar's apparent loathing for the United States, she appeared to enjoy its many freedoms. She does not wear a hijab in the US - which is mandatory for women in Iran. If she dressed like this in Iran - she’d be arrested, imprisoned and perhaps executed!

VICTORIA COATES: “The close relatives of the Iranian regime have been given free range in the United States for far too long. Hamideh Soliemani Ashfar has been running an Islamic Republic propaganda account on X—forbidden to the Iranian people—from suburban LA. Good riddance.”

Afshar entered the US in 2015 on a tourist visa and secured a green card in 2021 from the Biden administration.



She made at least four trips back to Iran since receiving her green card. Hosseniy also entered the US in 2015 on a student visa and became a green card holder in 2023.

First-class round-trip flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Tehran (IKA) generally start around $5,000–$15,000 for standard international luxury, but can exceed $30,000 to over $75,000 on premium carriers.



STATE DEPARTMENT: “While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization."



"It is a privilege to be granted green card to live in the United States of America. If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”



MARCO RUBIO: "Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States. Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the "Great Satan."



"This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes."

Earlier this year, Rubio also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, and her husband.



Both are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry.

She was sent back to Iran from the U.S., where she used to impart her “wisdom” to American students at Emory University, Georgia. Not kidding.



She was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Winship Cancer Institute, Emory School of Medicine.

Now she’s back in Iran! Look at her now!



Bye bye - now deport the rest of the illegal Jihadis and Commies who live here yet have alliances and allegiances to nations that hate God and America!

The Naturalization Oath of Allegiance is a mandatory step to U.S. citizenship, where applicants must renounce ALL foreign allegiances, pledge support to the U.S. Constitution, and agree to bear arms or perform national service when required.

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

If someone can’t swear that oath - they should not be here!

BTW - before I go. Did you know that simply being a member of the Communist Party in America can still be prosecuted under a US law signed by Eisenhower in 1954 called the Communist Control Act? This remains legally on the books in the U.S. Code although it hasn’t been used for years. Technically, it could be invoked by prosecutors, declaring the Communist Party illegal and subjecting members to penalties, under the Internal Security Act of 1950.

Penalties include imprisonment up to 10 years, lifetime ineligibility for U.S. government office or positions of trust and deportation for illegal aliens.

That would mean that membership in or affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or any other Islamo-Communist or Fascist totalitarian parties in the world could lead to a green card being denied, or even revoked. I’m guessing that would also preclude those parties from giving birth to children who automatically become US citizens on American soil - currently allowed under birthright citizenship. I hope somebody brings that argument up to SCOTUS.

AI REVIEW: This aligns with official announcements from the State Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 4, 2026.

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