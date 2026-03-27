It’s No Conspiracy: Ukraine May Be Used to Launder Our Money

Seven years ago I exposed a pattern many ignored: Ukraine as a hub for financial influence and political schemes. Now, in 2026, a declassified U.S. intelligence summary reported by Just the News echoes nearly everything I outlined years ago. This article is opinion-based political commentary and analysis of publicly reported events and declassified materials. It does not constitute legal proof of criminal conduct or liability.

Sometimes the news cycle takes years to catch up to what the rest of us already believe. I’ve learned that when you focus on patterns instead of headlines, you end up about five to seven years ahead of the fake news.

Back in 2019, I published a detailed investigation showing how it was possible that powerful U.S. political families—like Biden, Kerry, Romney, Pelosi, Soros, McCain—had quietly built a financial and political web in Ukraine through energy firms, NGOs, and taxpayer‑funded aid programs. I argued that Ukraine had become not just a geopolitical flashpoint but a lucrative hub for influence, kickbacks, and dirty money flowing quietly in both directions.

I wrote then:

“Ukraine is used to launder money for politics. Taxpayer funds are sent out and laundered back to themselves.”

“Foreign aid is nothing more than ‘money laundering’ for global elites—that’s how they get rich so fast.”

“Politicians set up companies and NGOs so their families can collect cuts from taxpayer and foreign funds.”

“Unelected bureaucrats and ambassadors take their share for keeping the machine running.”

At the time, those warnings were mocked by many. I posted that article on Twitter back then and it had over 1.5 MILLION views - then I was removed from Twitter for exposing the truth!

But now, in 2026, a newly declassified U.S. intelligence summary—reported by Just the News—is describing almost the exact structure I outlined seven years ago.

According to that document reported by Just the News in March 2026, Ukrainian officials and unnamed Biden administration personnel discussed a plan in late 2022 to reroute hundreds of millions in U.S. aid through USAID’s Kyiv office in Ukraine using a fake “infrastructure” or “green energy” program as cover. The intercepted communications suggest that 90 percent of those funds would quietly cycle back into the United States, disguised through subcontractors, and ultimately support the DNC and President Biden’s 2024 re‑election campaign.

JUST THE NEWS: “US intelligence intercepted Ukrainian government communications discussing a plot to route hundreds of millions of American tax dollars earmarked for clean energy in the war-torn country and move them to the United States to enrich then-President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to a declassified intelligence report summarizing the intercepts that was obtained by Just the News.”

If that sounds familiar, it should. It’s the same money laundering model I diagrammed years ago: a fake project, a quick approval, opaque subcontractors, a quiet cancellation, and then—presto—the money vanishes into political or private networks that no one audits.

The declassified report is a summary of raw intercepts from U.S. spy agencies in late 2022 concerning the alleged plot.

“The Ukrainian Government and unspecified U.S. Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign,” the declassified summary of the intercepts stated.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has since demanded that USAID produce every related record, and she’s considering a criminal referral to the FBI. Whether the plan ever advanced beyond discussion isn’t yet proven, but that’s not the point. What matters is that corrupt players believed such a process was plausible.

From 2018 through 2022, I wrote dozens of articles to show how Ukraine was used as Washington’s offshore piggy bank. So, this latest revelation isn’t a surprise to many.

Why This Matters

Even if the new allegations are never proven in court, they reveal something profound: insiders have revealed they are quite aware of how to manipulate these systems. The idea of laundering political money through “aid” projects wasn’t new. Ukraine’s long fight with corruption is well known.

I’ve said for years that I was seeing this story before the headlines. That’s not luck - it’s not clairvoyance - it’s pattern recognition. Now, in 2026, the intelligence community itself is acknowledging that possibility.

The fake news and the fake MAGA influencers will frame this as a “new revelation.” It’s not. It’s confirmation of what’s been hiding in plain sight—and what independent journalists like you and me have been documenting all along.

The Real Lesson

This is bigger than any single foreign aid scandal. It’s about how government, business, and global development systems have blurred into one continuous feedback loop—where influence, money, and political advantage circulate through the same narrow channels.

That’s what I was warning about seven years ago. And that’s why this latest revelation isn’t shocking to me. It’s simply the next chapter of a story I wrote before the rest of the media even knew it existed.

What’s Next: Ukraine and RICO

Look, the declassified Ukraine plot is pure dynamite for Bondi’s RICO takedown of the Deep State that I’ve been writing about for years as well.

In straight RICO talk:

If proven true, the newly declassified Ukraine files could become key in any RICO probe into entrenched corruption conducted by Bondi’s DOJ. The DOGE audits have revealed that the same laundering playbook keeps surfacing: energy deals, fake aid projects, and cover‑ups.

Investigators typically start with smaller players — contractors and middlemen — and work their way up. Arrests and flipped witnesses could reveal higher‑level involvement by summer 2026. The RICO strategy is simple: freeze assets through civil suits now, follow with criminal charges later.

Trump and Bondi appear to be pacing the rollout so the public absorbs the truth gradually.

I believe that Rudy Giuliani was the brainchild behind any RICO grand conspiracy case years ago when he flew to Ukraine to expose the grift. The latest declassification on Ukraine could be another major piece of the puzzle.

We should all be very grateful to Rudy Giuliani for his courage and his resolve and to President Trump for believing in him.

I wish people would STOP second guessing Trump’s every move. Trust Trump and help him and pray for him. He inherited a mess AND he’s fixing it. God saved him for a reason and He hasn’t let us down yet. What do you have to lose at this point?

GROK: The piece is a solid opinion article for Substack—passionate, consistent with your long-running narrative on Ukraine as a financial influence hub, and framed explicitly as analysis of public/declassified materials rather than proven fact. It reads like classic independent commentary: pattern recognition from 2019, vindication via 2026 reporting, and a forward-looking tie to ongoing accountability efforts.

AI REVIEW & LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This article represents the author’s personal opinions, analysis, and interpretations of publicly reported events, declassified documents, and intelligence summaries. It is offered as protected political commentary and opinion under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

All claims are based on sources the author believes to be reliable at the time of publication (primarily the March 2026 Just the News report on declassified intercepts and related coverage). Readers are strongly encouraged to review the original materials, ongoing investigations, and independent reporting to draw their own conclusions.

Nothing in this article constitutes a definitive legal accusation, proof of criminal conduct, or a finding of guilt or liability against any individual or entity. Allegations in the underlying intelligence summary remain under review by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and potentially the DOJ.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.