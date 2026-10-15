I saw this anonymous thread online and loved it and expanded it to make it my own.

I’m worn out with people moaning: “Our grandparents could buy a house on one paycheck, but now we can’t even afford rent on two!”

QUIT YOUR BITCHING!!!!!!

Grandpa didn’t have a $90 month internet bill, a $130 phone bill, seven app subscriptions at $72 month, an Amazon addiction for $200 month, Netflix, Paramount or HBO for another $112 month and his haircuts didn’t need a ‘stylist’!

Yeah, maybe because Grandma wasn’t dropping half her income on $14 iced lattes and avocado toast shaped like art projects. Back then, if they wanted coffee, they boiled it at home in a dented pot. It tasted like burnt rubber and regret — but it woke you up and cleaned your pipes. And Grandma wasn’t “out to brunch.”

You think she had time for mimosas and hashtags? She was making something called ‘whatever’s left in the fridge’ and feeding six people with it.

Don’t even start with Uber Eats. You think Grandpa was out here paying $38 to have a burger delivered three blocks away? Please. He grilled mystery meat on a rusted barbecue, and everyone called it dinner.

And don’t get me started on the “maintenance.” Grandma didn’t spend $180 every three weeks to have fake plastic eyelashes glued to her eyelids so she could look like a startled owl on a Tuesday morning. If she wanted to look fancy, she put on a swipe of red lipstick from a tube she owned for five years, pinched her cheeks for color, and walked out the door.

Now, you’ve got people crying that they can’t cover utilities while blinking through three layers of synthetic mink that cost more than a grocery bill.

Then there’s the nails. A hundred bucks a month for acrylic talons painted with complex geometric designs, just so you can struggle to pick up a dime off the floor. Back in the day, Grandma’s nail care consisted of a metal file, some dish soap, and a bottle of clear polish if she was feeling wild. Her hands didn’t look like they belonged in a museum; they looked like they knew how to scrub a floor and pull weeds. If your fingertips require a specialized technician and a bi-weekly appointment, don’t look at the economy when your bank account hits zero.

Let’s talk about the rest of these “modern essentials.” Spray tans, Botox at thirty, teeth whitening kits, and permanent makeup. You’re dropping thousands of dollars a year trying to manufacture a flawless filter in real life, and then scratching your head wondering where the down payment for a house went.

Grandpa’s skincare routine was washing his face with a bar of yellow Dial soap and getting some sun while fixing the roof. They didn’t need a multi-step evening exfoliation and serum routine to feel good about themselves—they just went to work, sometimes working three jobs, took care of business, and went to bed.

Now people cry about being broke while sitting in a house full of distractions and gadgets. Two SUVs in the driveway, six streaming services, three air fryers, and matching tattoos that cost more than their light bill. You think Grandpa had a tattoo? He did. It said “Korea, 1951,” and it came with trauma, not Instagram likes.

And the kids—heaven help us. “We can’t make ends meet, but Brayden needs the new iPhone!” No, he doesn’t. You’re handing an $1100 device to a child who still eats crayons and forgets to flush. When we were kids, there was one phone. It hung on the wall like a family relic. The cord stretched just far enough for you to whisper secrets before someone yelled, “Get off, I need to make a call!” And guess what? We lived.

The TV? One. In the living room. With three channels, no remote and a dial that clicked like a safe. And if Dad wanted to watch wrestling, you were a fan of wrestling, end of story. Now there’s a flat screen in every room, the baby’s got an iPad, the dog’s got a camera, and everyone’s wondering why they can’t afford rent. Because you’re living like rock stars on retail salaries, that’s why.

Grandpa wasn’t leasing Teslas or buying $12 smoothies called “Green Zen Awakening.” He drove a truck that coughed smoke, rattled like a storm, and smelled like oil and hard work. They lived within their means. Whatever Grandpa brought home on Friday — that’s what they had. They weren’t keeping up with the Joneses; they were keeping the lights on.

So yeah, Grandpa bought a house on one salary. But he also didn’t have a gym membership, three delivery apps, and emotional support crystals on his nightstand. His only support system was Grandma, who told him to quit whining and mow the yard and tackle her “honey-do” list.

Nowadays, everyone’s broke, anxious, and “manifesting abundance” while ordering tacos on DoorDash for the fourth time this week. It’s not the economy — it’s the lifestyle.

Wake up, cancel the excess, turn off your subscriptions, make your own coffee, and maybe—just maybe—you’ll smell the truth. Watch how fast the math starts working again.

You may not see yourself in this but I bet you know someone who does. Share this with someone who needs this reality check.

-Anonymous

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