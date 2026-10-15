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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 15

It's the economy and the lifestyle. Biden inflation was record setting and really destroyed the buying power of the dollar. Inflation is cumulative. It doesn't go away, it just builds more slowly with sound policy. Trump is switching us from a Federal Reserve debt system to an income system funded by tariffs. We won't need to borrow money from the Fed and it can disappear along with taxes and the IRS. But it doesn't happen overnight. In the meantime you can look at your expenditures and see where you can cut.

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Laura Charles's avatar
Laura Charles
Oct 15

This is the absolute truth. I’ve been saying this to everyone who whines out loud. I wish I said it as wonderfully as you.

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