Nicole Shanahan, who was once RFK’s VP choice, gave an interview to Allie Beth Stuckey earlier this year that nobody has really seen. It’s really important to hear.

Shanahan was married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin from 2018 until their divorce in 2023, so she knows what it means to be a Big Tech wife and a mother as well as a business owner in Silicon Valley herself. Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin had a daughter named Echo, who was born in 2018, and was 4 years old at the time of their divorce.

Nicole was a CodeX fellow at Stanford Law, and the founder of ClearAccessIP, a legal tech company specializing in patent analytics and intellectual property asset management, which she sold in 2020. She also founded a philanthropic foundation (an NGO) to “give back” some of her wealth so she understands the “giving” part too and what it entails.

Here’s what Nicole said about “progressive women” in Big Tech:

NICOLE SHANAHAN: “I don’t think many wives in the Big Tech mafia realize now that they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset.

Their (our) money [BILLIONS] especially was being CONSCRIPTED through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies.

A really small group of people in Big Tech was used and completely blind to how their MONEY is being used to enable these Great Reset policies.

Progressive women (and Big Tech wives) find their meaning through philanthropic work. I really believed I was helping black communities and indigenous communities rise up.

But now the problems have gotten worse. Crime is worse. Mental health is worse. The whole model is broken.

Many of these tech wives are involved with Hollywood, their kids are a mess, their relationships with their husbands are not working, they are depressed and on SSRIs and looking for meaning so they “invest” in society to try to feel better.

At the end of the day they always go: ‘But climate change.’

The combination of social justice + climate change — it gets progressive women 100% of the time.

What they don’t know is that most of the big weather issues they say are caused by “climate change” are actually caused by their own geoengineering manipulation. We (they) were the useful idiots.”

Hmm. Is Nicole telling the world this for altruistic reasons or to CYA? The word “conscripted” makes it sound like they were forced.

NICOLE: “These Big Tech wives realize that the wealth comes in not necessarily because their tech husband is this exceptional entrepreneur. It’s because the Government helped fund their husband at some point along the way. If you look at like the history of Google or the history of Facebook or the history of Apple, Amazon, Hewlett Packard or Oracle, these companies didn’t just spring up out of nowhere - they came through institutional backing at some point in the case.

Facebook (founded in 2004 at Harvard under Bush) and Google especially is where a lot of these tech wife mafia folks come from. At Stanford there’s this Silicon Valley Stanford network and if you look at where some of those grants or money [to Big Tech] came from - early money especially - and it came from individuals that had Government ties. These companies serve Government functions as well (that’s called fascism BTW - they are private companies given Governmental authority.)

Google (founded at Stanford in 1998 under Bill Clinton) really was involved with the Government in helping identify behavior on the internet and Facebook as well. And so it’s no surprise that the intertwining between the Democrat Party, which is so prevalent in California, and Hollywood and these Big Tech companies, has just always been there.

Big Tech wives try to find meaning in social justice issues like funding illegal immigration, climate change and so-called criminal justice reform.

Minority groups would tell us that their biggest supporters in Congress have been Republicans, but yet they continued to vote Democrat. Every cause (NGO) would ask us for money and we just gave it away to feel better.

[There are literally hundreds of NGOs - here’s a map.]

Did it work? Did the minority communities thrive because we helped? No, the communities did not thrive. The NGOs thrived. It’s like the teachers’ unions. It’s the same racket. It’s a racket.

At the end you realize: “Oh my god, I’ve created a monster.” But you can’t break the cycle. Your purpose is to raise more money in order to raise more money.”

Whatever her motive, I think EVERY liberal woman in American needs to hear this interview. You will see yourself in Nicole.

Watch and decide. Here is a 4 minute clip:

Earlier this year, I wrote a 4-part series called Madame President - about how there are MILLIONS of angry, depressed & confused progressive women, like the ones Nicole is talking about, in America today and that the Democrats are going to try to reach and MOTIVATE this voting group in 2026 and 2028.

Laugh all you want, but that is a HUGE and easy to brainwash group that MAGA needs to reckon with or America will fail. I’ve said many times that liberal women will be the death of America.

If you don’t understand why - please read and share my report. You’ll learn a lot - I did writing it.

