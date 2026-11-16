All I’ve been reading all week long about the Nvidia situation is people gossiping about who Jensen Huang is sleeping with. That’s it. Nobody wants to talk about anything else. Not what actually happened, not who benefits, and not why this was suddenly exposed NOW - right after midterms and before Trump’s trip to China. So let’s talk about what everyone else is skipping.

What’s Actually Confirmed

Let’s start with what we actually know.

On November 8, Jensen admitted in a message to employees that he was “unfaithful” to his wife. He never named the woman. Reports say it was Alice Huang.

The New York Times then reported a second relationship, with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. That account comes from five anonymous employees and a video the Times says it hasn’t seen. A viral video of Powell denying it was debunked as fake, and Powell herself hasn’t commented.

A third relationship, with an unnamed employee, was reported by Reuters from anonymous sources and hasn’t been confirmed.

And Alice Huang as a spy? That is not confirmed. The New York Times says U.S. intelligence believed it. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Justice Department has reached no conclusions. Some CIA officials aren’t convinced. China calls it a smear. Nobody has officially cleared her either.

Here’s the real story behind the Nvidia scandal. It’s extremely complex, deeply interconnected, and involves not only the Democrat Party, but election fraud, SI, China, the EU, and the national security of America. It goes way beyond what happened in his bedroom.

Per the Wall Street Journal this weekend, the Trump administration plans to OFFICIALLY name more than two dozen companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI and Anthropic, as “National Champions.”

SURPRISE. The Trump administration is about to do something this week that Communist China has done for decades.

The idea: the US government helps these companies win deals abroad and gets foreign countries to choose American SI over Chinese AI.

Get it? Choose America SUPER INTELLIGENCE over China’s ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. See the BRANDING play?

That’s no accident. Trump changed the name on purpose. Superintelligence means America.

Artificial intelligence means China.

One is the future, the other is the knockoff.

Every time a foreign leader hears “American SI” versus “Chinese AI,” the choice is already made for them. That’s branding, and Trump knows branding better than anyone alive.

America has Super Intelligence. China has artificial intelligence. So which one do you want? Super or artificial?

I told you three years ago that Trump was building a team of rivals, and this fits right into it. These two dozen players are all rivals, but they are all on the American Super Intelligence team. That’s the point.

That’s the big news this week, and it changes how you should read everything else in this story. Here’s how it works, and why the timing matters.

How SI National Champions Works

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected to formally unveil the list under the American AI Exports Program before Trump goes to China, offering designated firms expedited chip export licenses, diplomatic backing abroad, and access to federal financing.

The White House schedule lists a Trilateral Meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation for Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 2:30 PM CST.

The program packages U.S. chips, cloud infrastructure, frontier models, and applications into turnkey bundles designed to rival end-to-end offerings from Chinese firms like Huawei.

The program grows out of President Trump’s July 2025 executive order. Commerce opened applications on April 1, 2026, and by July 6 it confirmed receiving 78 applications. In February 2026, White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios announced a National Champions Initiative in New Delhi. The WSJ says more than two dozen companies would be named. Designation does not guarantee funding, license approval or a contract.

Follow the Motive: China

Later in this newsletter, I lay out why the Democrats benefit from taking Jensen down. But they aren’t the only ones with a motive. There’s another possibility, and it points straight at Beijing.

Trump planned this more than a year before the scandal went public so the CCP had the most to gain by sabotaging Nvidia and Huang. Just saying...

Xi had the strongest motive to burn Jensen Huang right before Washington unveiled its answer to Huawei. Whether the timing was a deliberate intelligence operation by Beijing, or an internal leak from Washington hawks trying to block Lutnick from loosening chip rules, the strategic takeaway is the same: the U.S. has officially adopted state-backed industrial policy to fight Huawei on its own turf.

Washington is betting that foreign governments will choose an all-American “Superintelligence” stack—even with Nvidia in the middle of a scandal.

AMERICA FIRST.

If you only read the headlines, this looks like a tabloid story, and the New York Times was quick to point fingers at Trump. Case closed, right? Not even close. The personal scandal is just the match. The real story is the powder keg of money, chips, and political opportunism sitting underneath it.

Where Things Stand (as of November 16, 2026)

Huang resigned as CEO, president, and board member effective immediately. Colette Kress, Nvidia’s CFO, is interim CEO, and Harvey C. Jones is the new board chair. The stock has taken a sharp hit. The U.S. Senate has summoned Jensen Huang and Howard Lutnick to testify, and Huang has agreed to appear before Congress before Thanksgiving.

Trump has stayed publicly supportive of Huang’s record while pivoting straight to succession. On Truth Social he wrote: “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”

He also said he believed Huang’s claim that he had “no idea” Alice Huang was a spy. Whether she even was one is still an open question.

The “Stand with Jensen” petition has now passed 108,000 signatures, including Elon and 5,600+ current Nvidia employees, and WIRED reported that over 1,600 employees have urged the board to reinstate him. Nvidia lost $585 billion in value in a single week.

What Trump Knew, and When

President Trump made a high-profile state visit to Beijing from May 13 to May 15, 2026. While aboard Air Force One, he was allegedly briefed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that U.S. officials suspected Alice Huang of working for China’s Ministry of State Security through the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed. Trump stayed cordial after that, but he distanced himself until now.

Then, the moment Jensen was out, Trump quickly said Tim Cook should replace him. To me, that sounds like Trump knew what they were planning and put him in a box to protect America.

Follow the Money

We still don’t know whether Huang was actively complicit in anything beyond terrible personal judgment, or if he was simply played or even blackmailed. But you don’t need a spy novel to see why he had a massive financial incentive to keep the global SI pipeline flowing, even if it meant cozying up to China.

Nvidia doesn’t care who wins the SI race, as long as everyone is buying Nvidia’s chips.

For years, Huang’s entire business model relied on global dominance and keeping open-source SI alive. By lobbying Washington to loosen chip restrictions and tolerating gray-market workarounds in Asia, Nvidia kept its hardware at the center of the world and made Huang unfathomably rich. Washington is now firmly moving toward treating SI chips like weapons of national defense.

Jensen Jensen Jensen

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, you can already see the political script writing itself. Expect the “China, China, China” hearings to kick off immediately, straight out of the Russia, Russia, Russia playbook: What did Trump know, when did he know it, and why did he let his billionaire buddy sell out national security?

The fake news is already frothing at the mouth. It sounds like they are setting the stage for another two-year psyop against Trump. Last time it was Russia Russia. This time it will be Jensen Jensen. On Jesse Watters, Peter Schweizer basically said it looks like Democrats are going to try to tie Trump to Jensen and the CCP and run another ridiculous hoax.

Marc Andreessen told us in 2024 that the Biden administration wanted strict government control over SI, and now they see a way to make that happen by pointing fingers at Trump for letting the “dangerous” Jensen get away. Democrats want Jensen gone so they can control Silicon Valley. China wants Jensen out of Nvidia because they hope that slows down SI in America. His leaving Nvidia only helps the Democrats and China and hurts America.

There Are No Coincidences

I’ve never believed in coincidences. And I don’t believe this one either.

To me it’s obvious that Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, was deliberately trying to frame Jensen Huang. I call him Old Huang, the way a lot of people around him do.

Old Huang has always believed that open-source models are good for the industry, and that letting Chinese models run on Nvidia chips is also good for the United States. Dario has always been the leading opponent of open-source AI, and he has repeatedly criticized Old Huang in public for selling chips to China, even though Anthropic itself is highly dependent on those chips.

Why? Because Dario knows perfectly well that most people have no need to pay a premium for Claude. A cheap Chinese open-source model is enough. The only way to stop that is to get the U.S. government to step in. Trump even ordered the government to stop using Claude.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Dario said a “feudal warlord lens” explained a lot about how Trump operates, and told people to “vote against this clown.” On Feb. 27, 2026, after Anthropic would not agree to let the military use Claude for all lawful purposes, Trump directed every federal agency to “IMMEDIATELY CEASE” all use of Anthropic’s technology and called them “Leftwing nut jobs” trying to “STRONG-ARM the Department of War.”

I suspect Dario has been waiting all along, and only launched this attack after the Democrats won the midterms. Don’t forget, the Alice Huang story isn’t news at all. People on Chinese Twitter knew about it a year ago. Do you really believe this is a coincidence? Why did this story suddenly explode right after the midterms, with only a few weeks left before Anthropic’s IPO?

Nvidia has actually been preparing to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI for their business. In June, Nvidia announced Nemotron 3 Ultra, an open-weights model Jensen said could already go toe-to-toe with Claude Opus, at a much lower cost. One commenter said Anthropic is a major winner of the Nvidia fallout: the only major U.S. lab that refuses to release open-weight models, with an IPO heavily oversubscribed in the same week Nvidia shed $585 billion.

The Timeline

May 13, 2026: A tiny Brooklyn short-selling shop called Culper Research published a 40-page report, “The China Problem.” It tracked chips flowing through Singapore and Malaysia to Megaspeed and printed photos of Jensen and Alice together. But nobody cared. Nvidia’s stock went up.

July 24, 2026: Jensen posted his first post on X, sharing an industry open letter in support of open-weight AI. Almost all major AI companies signed it, with Anthropic the sole exception.

October 29, 2026: The New York Times published its report on Jensen and Alice Huang. Even crazier, our own government has known about this since 2025, and Marco Rubio’s office circulated a classified spy memo this spring.

November 3, 2026: Democrats won the midterms, taking control of the Senate and the House.

November 8, 2026: Jensen admitted to having an affair while married. Only then did Nvidia’s board open an investigation.

November 10, 2026: Anthropic formally filed for an IPO, planning to raise $90.4 billion at a valuation of $1.4 trillion. That same day, the board named Joon H. Kim of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to run the investigation.

November 12, 2026: Nvidia announced Jensen’s resignation, which the board accepted on November 11. Colette Kress became interim CEO.

November 15, 2026: Scott Bessent said on Fox News that Nvidia’s board and outside counsel need to answer “in the next 10 days.”

November 17, 2026: Nvidia is due to report quarterly results, presented by Kress.

November 19, 2026: The White House schedule lists President Trump’s Trilateral Meeting with the presidents of China and Russia at 2:30 PM CST.

And this is all conveniently coming up with Anthropic’s massive IPO just weeks away.

So once again: why is all of this happening right now?

The Leak, and the Spy Narrative

David Sacks, who was President Trump’s AI czar and still advises the White House, has been saying versions of this for more than a year. He hasn’t come out and said, in so many words, that Dario framed Old Huang, and I won’t put words in his mouth.

But listen to what he has actually said, because it fits my theory like a glove.

On Oct. 14, 2025, Sacks wrote: “Anthropic is running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering.” In July he said, “They won’t stop until they kneecap open source.” And in October, just weeks before this scandal exploded, Sacks said a new Anthropic-written safety bill would “hobble the open model ecosystem that threatens Anthropic’s pricing power.” That’s the money point, right there, in his words, not mine.

Now Sacks is asking the question I keep asking. “The spy narrative is collapsing already,” he wrote, and “the only crime that we know for sure happened is the leaking of the classified memo. Who did that and why? An investigation should be opened.” On the All-In podcast, he said it was “pretty clear that there were two ops here,” and that “somebody or multiple people leaked a highly classified memo, or the contents of it, to The New York Times.” Leaking classified national security information is a federal felony under the Espionage Act.

And here’s something the fake news isn’t telling you. The day after The Wall Street Journal ran its Oct. 30 story claiming Singapore authorities had investigated Alice Huang, Singapore’s government put out a formal statement. “We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang.” The Journal didn’t retract the story. It just tacked on a note.

As I laid out at the top, the attorney general, the CIA, and the DNI have not confirmed she was a spy. A man lost his company over a story the intelligence community can’t confirm, and a foreign government says part of it never happened. Sacks has not named Dario as the leaker.

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale warned that it may not be a coincidence that Jensen’s downfall came right after the Democrats’ midterm victory: “If the left gets in charge and bans open source, it could technically use that for like a really scary form of authoritarian censorship.”

And think about what that control could mean. In Part 3 of my series on the midterms, I laid out my theory that SI can be used to create virtual voters, and that virtual residents could be counted in the census. The census decides how many House seats and electoral votes each state gets. Manipulating that with virtual residents in 2030 would give the Democrats a permanent majority, which Dario and all Democrats would love.

I personally think they all set this up to make the Trump administration look haphazard and crazy - just like the ATC outage that forced a ground stop to do the same. If the president looks like he can’t handle the most important technology in the world, the Democrats get to come in and regulate it all. And regulate it all means control it all.

The 10-Day Clock

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shifted blame onto Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for failing to blacklist Megaspeed. On CNBC, Bessent asked: “Did Nvidia know their client, and was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously pass-through shell companies?”

Then he went even further. On November 15, on Fox News, Bessent said he wants Nvidia’s board and outside counsel to answer “in the next 10 days” on whether Nvidia was “pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings.”

“It doesn’t matter to me whether she’s a spy or not! Jensen’s foibles are his foibles.” He set that clock on television, not in a letter. Nvidia reports quarterly results 2 days later.

Here’s the part that doesn’t add up. Bessent is saying Nvidia may be culpable for “seemingly illicit” sales even with Jensen gone. He’s giving the board and outside counsel 10 days to answer. And in the same week, the administration is about to name Nvidia a National Champion, with expedited chip licenses, diplomatic backing, and a shot at federal financing.

So which is it? Bessent’s 10 days run out around November 25. The National Champions list is expected before the November 19 meeting in China.

The question is simple: does Nvidia stay on that list after Bessent gets his answers or is that just theater?

To me, the way this whole thing rolled out, with everything all over the place, looks like there was an op in place, and the Trump administration is running a counter-op.

Sacks described two ops, including the leak of the classified memo to The New York Times. Then Bessent puts a 10-day clock on Nvidia’s board over “seemingly illicit” sales, while Lutnick gets ready to name the company a National Champion before Trump sits down with Xi and Putin. That’s not just chaos. That’s a counter-op.

Was He in On It?

At first I thought Jensen was either a CCP spy or compromised, and that he needed to sell chips to China to make tons of money off open source, so he would sell out America. That’s where I started, and we’ll know more when he testifies. But given everything that has come out since, my view has shifted. Jensen looks less like a spy, or a knowing traitor, and more like an opportunist who followed the money and got sloppy.

The case that he’s a spy, or that he knew she was one, is thin. U.S. intelligence still hasn’t established that Alice Huang was a spy. Singapore says it never investigated her. And nothing public shows he passed secrets to anyone.

What is documented looks bad in a different way. He had an affair with a customer whose company moved billions of dollars in Nvidia chips into China. According to Reuters, he told his own lawyer and his executives it was just routine business. That’s poor judgment, and a lot of convenient not-asking. She could have been useful to China without being a trained spy. And the leak is a real crime. It’s fair to ask who benefits.

Anthropic and the Democrats clearly do. But “who benefits” is a motive, not proof of who did it, and nobody has named the leaker yet. So here’s where I’ve landed.

Opportunists with no allegiance explains the most facts with the fewest leaps.

Someone can be a reckless opportunist and still get targeted by people who wanted him gone. Both can be true.

In the end, this saga isn’t really about a billionaire’s bad personal choices. Jensen Huang is a genius who built a $4 trillion empire by keeping the global tap wide open, betting that Nvidia could profit from both sides of the Cold War without ever getting burned.

Now, with Huang headed to testify before Congress, Colette Kress running Nvidia, and Washington scrambling to lock down the supply chain, that gamble has officially blown up. Or maybe not. We shall see.

Don’t let the cable news panels distract you with the soap opera. Keep your eyes on who fills the power vacuum, and who ends up owning the future once the dust settles.

Let’s hope in the end, America lives up to the Super Intelligence name. Godspeed.

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