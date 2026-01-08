I’m working on an in-depth report on the terror attack against ICE in Minneapolis by a trained, self-defined QUEER ACTIVIST from out-of-state, but I’m abiding by the 72-hour rule before issuing any affirmative findings.

However, I’m already seeing weak panicans jumping to conclusions and trying to pin blame where there is none to comfort themselves. That inspired me to write this:

Dear America,

I recently watched The Sons of Liberty, a three-part series about how our nation was born—not in comfort, but in raw courage and conviction.

It told the story of men like Samuel Adams, John Adams, Paul Revere, John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson—who dared to defy the tyranny of the British Crown and dream of a new nation where they could live free.

These men did not begin as brothers, but became so through common purpose. They were merchants and farmers, thinkers and firebrands, wealthy and poor. Many distrusted one another. Some outright clashed. But when the moment came, they stood shoulder to shoulder and said: Enough.

Long before the Declaration of Independence gave America its voice, a small band of Boston rebels dared to believe that freedom was worth the cost. Formed in 1765 to protest the Stamp Act, the Sons of Liberty were key figures in the revolutionary movement.

“Join or Die” was their motto and they believed it.

The Sons of Liberty knew that divided they would fall and united they could stand. And from that bond, America was born.

Their courage was not symbolic. It was costly. They pledged their fortunes, their reputations, their lives. And behind them stood nearly 25,000 men who followed not for glory, but for freedom—and never returned home. Their sacrifice is the soil from which America grew.

Later, they were regaled in a series of American dime-store novels as “The Liberty Boys” and from 1901-1925 weekly stories were written about the bravery of Revolutionary War patriots - so that America’s children could learn and remember our history. Somewhere along the way - we forgot that.

What we face today pales in comparison to what these men endured. Yet every time we surrender our principles to fear, every time we yield to mob rule, agitators and terrorists and those who seek to fracture and destroy this nation, we betray their legacy - written in blood and sealed in sacrifice.

We dishonor not only history, but the silent rows of graves that made our freedom possible.

Now is not the time for forgetting. Now is the time for resolve.

Now is not the time for fear or complacency. Now is the time for courage and vigilance.

Now is not the time for panic. Now is the time for calm reason and clarity.

We must hold fast—exercising sound judgment, upholding the rule of law, and defending the nation these men entrusted to us, under the protection of God.

As our founders declared: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

We must preserve and protect the truth of who we are—not only in what these men did, but in why they did it. For freedom is not a gift passed down once and for all; it must be remembered, taught, and guarded by every generation.

May we keep alive the flame they lit. May it never dim. And may we always prove worthy of it.

God bless America.

