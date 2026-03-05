After “joker smile” Kaitlin Collins of CNN accused Secretary Hegseth and President Trump of not caring about the 6 American lives lost in an Iranian drone attack on a triple-wide trailer* in Kuwait (makeshift control center*) - this is how Pete Hegseth & Karoline Leavitt responded in the press room:

HEGSETH: “Unfortunately, Iran will still be able to shoot some missiles and still be able to launch one-way attack drones at civilian targets, and their proxies will attempt to attack our embassies, bases and soft targets. They are terrorists, after all, and they need to target civilians because they can’t fight toe-to-toe.

This is what the fake news misses. We’re taking control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to report the reality.”

LEAVITT: “It’s the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across the country should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is going to the rogue Iranian regime that has threatened the lives of every single American in this room.

If the Iranian regime had their choice, they would kill every single person in this room. And so we can all be grateful that we have an administration and that we have men and women in our armed forces who are willing to sacrifice their own lives for the rest of us in this room and for every American across the country and for every troop that is based in the Middle East.

The press is being disingenuous. We’ve never had a Secretary of Defense who cares more. The press only wants to make the president look bad. That’s a fact. Listen to me. Especially you, and especially CNN. You and your network know that you take every single thing this administration says and try to use it to make the president look bad. That’s a fact.

If you’re trying to argue right now that CNN’s overwhelming coverage is not negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would tend to disagree, and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well.”

The early figures from Nielsen ratings service confirm what Karoline said about CNN. Their ratings are terrible - thanks to jokers like Kaitlin Collins.

Fox News in February 2026 had 2.612 million total viewers in primetime.

MSNOW had 1.136 million. CNN had 807,000. Newsmax had 403,000. NewsNation had 169,000.

In other words, Fox has more viewers than MSNOW, CNN, Newsmax and NewsNation combined.

Kaitlin’s show did NOT make the top 20. I sincerely hope that the Ellisons (who now own CBS and are buying CNN) give Kaitlin a boot and replace her with Scott Jennings.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Kaitlin, I’ve known you for 10 years and I’ve never seen you genuinely smile. You know why? Because you know you aren’t telling the truth.”

Remember, Kaitlin Collins was groomed by Tucker Carlson at Fox and the “Koch Libertarian-funded” Daily Caller. She was bashing Trump at both news outlets along with Tucker. Most people don’t know that or remember it.

Then she went on to CNN to do the same with Don Lemon - before he was fired and she basically replaced him. This is why I don’t trust ANY news anchor or influencer. Most are bait and switch frauds paid by the highest bidder to lie to our faces. They will say whatever they are paid to say.

PS: *All 6 US soldiers killed so far in the Iranian conflict were hit in Kuwait by an Iranian drone. They were in a triple-wide trailer used as a makeshift command center! Who told them to set up a trailer for command? That’s like hiding out in a trailer during a tornado! They had NO protection from overhead drone or missile attacks. NONE. STUPID. Am I wrong?

The troops were part of a logistics/sustainment unit. Did some traitor from within leak their location to Iran and use them as bait for the narrative? Nothing would surprise me. These are the questions we should be asking. Pray for their families and please thank them for their ultimate sacrifice.

