General Flynn just stated that then VP-candidate Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan were part of the cabal inside the RNC working to sabotage Trump - they were waiting in the wings to step in after they took him out with the bus tape in 2016. I’ve been waiting to hear this for 7 years and prove my theory about the fake bus tape could be right.

FLYNN: "Mike Pence and Paul Ryan wanted Trump out. They had a plan for when Trump steps down, they would step in."

In 2018, I suggested - in my first blog - that the “infamous” bus tape that was released right before the 2016 election could have been engineered in the NBC studios and used to smear and set up Trump - to force him to step out of the race. If he did this - it’s obvious that Pence would run for President - instead of Trump - and Speaker Paul Ryan would be his VP - line of succession.

Here’s what I wrote back then:

Was The Bus Tape the Insurance Policy To Take Down Trump?

I still remember when NBC "suddenly found" that bus tape audio after 11 years, just one month before the 2016 election. The audio of Trump talking privately to NBC's Billy Bush on a bus - Jeb Bush and George W. Bush's cousin. The entire Bush family hated Trump and wanted to take him down.

I also remember Trump's first reaction to hearing the audio: "That doesn't sound like something I would say."

What do I think? NBC engineers conspired with the intelligence community to fake the audio and Billy Bush, NBC's Today Show star, authenticated it to take down Trump. Billy Bush was the only one there with Trump on the bus. Billy Bush was the ONLY person who could prove Trump actually said what was on the audio tape. It was never officially authenticated by anyone.

Billy Bush is the nephew of former President and CIA Director George H.W. Bush. He had a high paying gig on the Today Show on NBC. It was his word against Trump's.

Daddy Bush is no stranger to taking down Presidents. He and his CIA posse helped remove JFK and Nixon and tried to remove Reagan.

Was the bus tape the real "insurance policy" released on October 7, 2016 [by Bush, NBC, Ryan & Pence] to ensure Trump wouldn't win the election or would have to drop out? Audio is easily faked.

[We all know how easy it is to fake images with photoshop. It's just as easy to make fake audio and fake video these days in a studio - all you need are a few spoken words and a few video clips and some editing software. I know - I did it for years in advertising - that was my job. I still believe that the famous “bus tape” they used to frame Trump before the 2016 election was made in a studio by Billy Bush (Jeb’s cousin) and NBC.]

The audio transcript claims that Trump said he could grab women by “the pussy” if he wanted to. That’s the comment he said didn’t sound like him. I agree. Earlier in the conversation, Trump called Billy Bush a pussy: "Look at you. You are a pussy." I believe they took that word and spliced it in another sentence to make it look like he was saying that about women - and not Billy Bush.

Paul Ryan, [Mike Pence] and the Never Trumpers, were waiting in the wings to push Trump aside [right after the tape was released.] They even appeared to know about it before he did.

Trump had to accept responsibility or be accused of a cover up. What did Trump do? The only thing he could do. He did the only sensible thing and apologized for something he DIDN'T DO to win the election, IMHO. The American people are very forgiving when someone apologizes and seeks redemption.

On October 8th, Trump apologized to the American people, and on the morning of October 10th, the day after the second Presidential debate - where Trump took on Hillary and brought with him women that Bill Clinton had abused - Speaker Paul Ryan told his House Republican colleagues on a call that he would never back Trump. ‘I am not going to defend Donald Trump - not now, not ever.’ I knew then that it was a set-up.

BTW - Ron DeSantis of the Koch-funded Freedom Caucus (along with Mulvaney, Gaetz, Massie, Paul, Amash) is the reason Paul Ryan became Speaker. It’s ALL connected. Now that same Freedom Caucus is working with Elon to take out Trump AGAIN.

Here is a link to my old blog article from 2018. I wrote in-depth articles on Facebook and Twitter (X) about this too - but all those posts were removed by the censors - meaning I was probably right all along.

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/09/was-bus-tape-insurance-policy-to-take.html

