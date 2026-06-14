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Heather's avatar
Heather
13m

Thank you! It's a grand old flag, it's a high flying flag may forever it wave!

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Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
2hEdited

the grand old flag is very hawaiiany, or rather vice versa.

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