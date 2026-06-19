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Katherine A. Ranft's avatar
Katherine A. Ranft
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Thank you Peggy, for your tireless research and your passion for the truth. Putting it mildly, we are imperfect people. Therefore, we will never see completely clearly what is True. So, it is imperative that our foundation of belief is in Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. As I study the Bible in a Year with Hallow, I feel encouraged, not discouraged. The world is fallen and has been since the days of Genesis. Unless one is willing to face the Truth of any situation, there is no freedom or genuine joy. The New Age movement, for instance, one that I know intimately about, presented a false happiness. One that promised happiness can be attained with the Oprah-like “being your best self” or “loving the spirit within.” But it is not True. A Christ-centered life is the antithesis of New Age mumbo jumbo. Since we all have a tendency to be self-absorbed, narcissistic to lesser or greater degree, we need less of “feeling good about ourselves” and more time with Our God that created us and truly loves us. The world now is increasingly at war. And by that I mean, at war with one another on an individual level. The real battle is spiritual. We need to know what is happening in the world, which I probably spend too much time reading about, but also know that our God only allows things to happen for Good. ♥️

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