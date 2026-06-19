Juneteenth is now being promoted as “Freedom Day” and is replacing July 4th celebrations in many places. Democrats appear eager to substitute American Independence Day with Juneteenth — just as they seek to replace other traditional holidays with their own versions.

Did you know that Juneteenth and Pride Month were formally established through presidential proclamations by Democrat Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden?

President Bill Clinton officially issued the first federal proclamation designating PRIDE month on June 1, 1999, declaring it "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.”

President Barack Obama expanded the definition from 2009 to 2016 by officially proclaiming the month as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month.” President Joe Biden expanded it further in June 2021 to "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month.”

Juneteenth became an official US federal holiday on June 17, 2021 under Joe Biden.

It’s not just June.

In 2024, Biden proclaimed Easter Sunday was now the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

He also banned kids from using Christian designs at the White House Easter art contest and egg hunt! He wants to take Christianity out of Easter!

The Communists at the BBC are now calling Christians "Easter worshippers."

Do you get it yet? It’s a pattern. Valentine's Day is now a day of Gun Control and Service to honor the Parkland Massacre. They engineer massacres on holidays so they can use them to push gun control.

Good Friday was declared by WHO a day of prayer and fasting for the COVID dead.

Memorial Day is now George Floyd Day.

June is Pride Month to worship gay, queer and transgender people instead of Jesus during the Month of Sacred Heart.

In 2024, Biden even invited topless transgenders to the White House for Pride month!

I know I will get nasty emails from some people telling me not to publish porn - come on - this was on BIDEN’S White House lawn! WAKE UP.

In fact, there are now 145 days celebrating the alphabet people! WTH.

Juneteenth is now called “freedom day” and has replaced many July 4th celebrations of American’s independence day! Democrats want to replace July 4th with Juneteenth just like they want to replace every American holiday and tradition with an Islamo-Communist version of their own!

Replacing July 4th with Juneteenth would undermine the celebration of America’s foundational principles, ignoring the fact that the nation’s independence established the very legal framework required to eventually abolish slavery. Furthermore, elevating Juneteenth at the expense of the Fourth of July ignores the historical reality that thousands of enslaved Black Americans actively fought alongside the British military to suppress the American independence movement.

Between the late 1610s and the American Revolution, the British shipped tens of thousands of convicts and millions of slaves to work in the Americas.

Portugal and Britain were the biggest slave-trading countries in the world - providing about 70% of all Africans transported to the colonies to work. Britain sent some 3 million African slaves to its colonies in the Caribbean, North America and South America from 1610-1807. How did they get them? They paid African leaders to “capture” and enslave their own brothers and sisters and sell them to British slave traders.

Black Muslims, who sold their own, were the WORST and most prolific slavers in history. They enslaved MILLIONS and still traffic and enslave their own in Africa TODAY in open slave markets on the streets.

Among the first documented Africans in British North America were approximately 20 men and women who arrived at Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619. They were seized by private slave traders from a slave ship bound for Mexico and traded in Virginia. The Africans worked the tobacco fields in Jamestown along with white indentured servants. Early Africans were also held as slaves by Native Americans, the original slave traders in North America, who enslaved other tribes as well.

The British were aided by loyal Native American tribes, slaves from Africa and Hessian troops from Germany to fight AGAINST American patriots.

IN OTHER WORDS, BLACK SLAVES WERE EXPORTED TO AMERICA BY THE BRITISH AND THEN BLACK SLAVES FOUGHT WITH AMERICAN INDIANS AND THE BRITISH AGAINST AMERICAN PATRIOTS.

In other words, black slaves and American Indians in America tried to STOP America from becoming a free and independent nation! They fought with their masters (the British) to try to defeat American patriots! That’s the truth that they refuse to tell us!

Therefore, the historical reality of the Revolutionary War directly challenges the idea that Juneteenth represents a more unifying national independence story than July 4th. IT DOES NOT.

During the Revolutionary war, thousands of enslaved individuals defected to the British military following Lord Dunmore’s Proclamation, taking up arms against the American Patriots. By fighting alongside the British Crown, these individuals actively worked to defeat the American revolution and preserve British colonial rule over the continent.

Juneteenth should be celebrated as a milestone of freedom, but it cannot replace the holiday that marks the birth of the very Republic that made that freedom legally possible.

As every American holiday approaches I regularly ask myself: "What horrific thing do the Islamo-Communists have planned this time so they can rename and refocus our attention for this holiday?"

Watch and see what the Islamo-Communists do this 4th of July, Labor Day, 9/11, Columbus Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. I guarantee they have plans!

GEORGE ORWELL: "And when memory failed and written records were falsified, the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad."

We are truly living George Orwell’s 1984. George Orwell wrote a book called "1984" warning about global totalitarianism - a world run by just a few people called THE PARTY. He basically predicted the GREAT RESET and what's happening in the world right now. He wrote that book in 1949. He was WAY ahead of his time.

THE PARTY is the NEW WORLD ORDER. THE PARTY is the DEEP STATE.

I’ve concluded that the NEW WORLD ORDER is nothing more than an international crime cartel - a global MOB of criminals run by the alliances between the leaders of various mafias around the world. It’s called the OVERWORLD/UNDERWORLD alliance!

You know how the mob used to terrorize businesses with enforcers like Murder Inc. in order to force them to turn over their profits and PAY the mob for protection? You know how the mob bribed politicians and used mercenaries as terrorists and enforcers and paid off the cops to look the other way so they could go on laundering money and committing crimes?

Well, the NWO INTERNATIONAL MAFIA does the same thing to all of us! It's just on a global scale! They have infiltrated agencies like the CIA & FBI & DHS & Mossad & MI6 and use them to terrorize us so we will allow them to "protect us" - extort us - blackmail us - spy on us - and control us.

They engineer terror attacks and school shootings and climate disasters and then we're supposed to say: “I'M SO SCARED - PLEASE PROTECT ME - TAKE MY MONEY AND MY FREEDOM AND MY LIFE - JUST KEEP ME SAFE.”

Orwell saw all that. He wrote about fake news.

He wrote about Big Brother watching and controlling our every move - think about how they did that with COVID and how they’re trying to do that right now with Artificial Intelligence, brain chips, satellites, drones, cyber warfare, digital currency and digital ID.

Orwell wrote about how Governments used "fake revolutions" - what we now call “color revolutions” - to scare people & intimidate people into believing that life under a Communist dictator, where you were watched constantly and spoon-fed propaganda, wouldn't really be that bad. George Floyd’s death, the riots, looting and renaming was a “color revolution” in America - the first step toward the Islamo-Communist takeover we are now experiencing.

Orwell wrote about how THE PARTY would divide people and brainwash people until the point they would believe lies and turn against their own families & friends just to save themselves.

He wrote about how THE PARTY rewrote the past and erased all evidence of truth - and then used new "text books" and “news anchors” and “influencers” to indoctrinate the next generation into their lies. Think about how they are destroying statues, removing books from our libraries, rewriting history and censoring people on every social media platform - in the name of protecting us;

GEORGE ORWELL: "Early in life I had noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie.

I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories, and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that had never happened.

I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various party lines."

George Orwell fought in the Spanish Civil War - and was shot through his throat - he worked as a police officer in India and wrote for the BBC & the Tribune in London.

Now you know why he wrote 1984. He knew all about fake news - he saw it all over the world. If he were alive today - he would tell us that we are being fed lies about the "war in Ukraine" and the “war in Iran” by the fake news - just like they did back then.

Some of Orwell's most famous quotes from the book:

"He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past."

"The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power – pure power."

"In the end The Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it."

"And when memory failed and written records were falsified— the claim of The Party to have improved the conditions of human life has got to be accepted."

"You think there’s no other way of saving yourself and you’re quite ready to save yourself that way. You want it to happen to the other person. You don’t give a damn what they suffer. All you care about is yourself."

"One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship."

“If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."

"The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad."

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it."

“The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed."

Remember that Big Tech & the fake news media are all controlled by six major corporations and funded by two major hedge funds - BlackRock & Vanguard. They all get their video and talking points from the same place. Many of the big influencers are funded by the same - including foreign powers.

Now ask yourself this most important question - of everything you've been taught - in school or by the news or the encyclopedia or online - what is really the truth? Do you know? Or do you just think you know because you heard it on the news or saw it on the internet or heard it around the dinner table?

80% of what you think is truth - is not. 90% of the headlines you read are fake or twisted. Even people who are mostly honest lie 20% of the time. They are called limited hangouts. Their goal is to attract you with truth and then flip you to the dark side when the opportunity arises. Just like Judas in the Bible.

Every time you do a Google search - they leave out the most important findings. The same goes with AI. On purpose. Most of the “influencers” you now see on social media and Substack are as twisted and biased and paid off as the news anchors you see on the fake news!

Influencers? Tierney's Real News · Apr 9 If you’ve followed me for a few years, you already know I’ve written extensively about what I call “bait & switch grifters” — the fake MAGA influencers who cash in on conservative trust. Read full story

Question everything. Research everything. Analyze ALL sides and use your common sense - trust your gut & ask God for help deciphering the answers. TAKE WHAT YOU NEED AND LEAVE THE REST. That's your most important tool for truth. You owe it to yourself. You owe it to those who went before us and will come after us.

I’m not telling you these truths to frighten you or depress you. I’m telling you these truths to awaken you and empower you.

It's our duty now as citizens of this great country & faithful believers to be the journalists of today and tomorrow. It is an enormous responsibility and one that we must honor and cherish! Godspeed!

John 14:6. Our attitude toward the truth determines the outcome of our lives. If we don't love the truth, if we resist it, we resist salvation.

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