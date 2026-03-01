If you prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

Now that Khamenei is confirmed dead, the next issue is who should replace him to Make Iran Great Again.

I believe that President Trump thinks it’s best to replace terrorist dictators, hostile to America and Israel - like Maduro and Khamenei, with leaders who are willing to work with the United States but who also emerge from within the existing system in their own countries.

He doesn’t support America installing its own puppet leaders or rebels in other countries, which has been done in the past - and failed miserably. Instead, I think that Trump believes that change should come from leaders already installed inside a country, figures who are already part of the current framework and seek reform. The replacement may not be perfect but he/she has a better chance of succeeding than an outsider.

That’s why Trump backed Delcy Rodríguez in Venezuela over the opposition leader. She was appointed Vice President by Maduro and is now cooperating with the United States to help “Make Venezuela Great Again.”

If I’m right, Trump will push to replace Ayatollah Khamenei (a fanatic hardliner) with a moderate reformist like Iran’s current President, Masoud Pezeshkian, who operates within the Islamic Republic’s system.

Today’s developments make that scenario seem plausible.

According to the Epoch times, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, a temporary council has taken over national leadership in Iran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on March 1 that the new leadership council “has begun its work.”

Pezeshkian, who became President in July 2024 after winning the election, is a reformist politician operating within Iran’s Islamic Republic framework. He lacks the religious scholarship and status required for Supreme Leader under the constitution.

Khamenei’s belief was that the Supreme Leader’s role embodies a divine mandate—God-ordained guardianship to implement Islamic rule until the Mahdi’s return—rather than a personal divine appointment like the Imams. This theology justified absolute authority over Iran, and set him apart from purely secular or democratic leaders. Khamenei’s authority and worldview were deeply rooted in the Shia Islamic doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), which frames the Supreme Leader’s role as deriving ultimate legitimacy from divine will rather than purely from popular election. In other words, Khamenei believed he was a direct descendant of Muhammad and was appointed by Allah. He is recognized as a sayyid, or a 38th-generation descendant of the Prophet Muhammad through Imam Hussain.

Pezeshkian’s background as a medical doctor and politician—not a high-ranking Shia cleric—disqualifies him from the role as Supreme Leader of Iran. This is important.

Pezeshkian never posed a direct threat to Khamenei’s role as Supreme Leader for that very reason, but he appeals to many Iranians who want greater Westernization and moderation. Masoud Pezeshkian has consistently shown openness to talks with the United States.

Born September 29, 1954, in Mahabad, West Azerbaijan province, he has a mixed ethnic background (Azerbaijani father, Kurdish mother). He speaks Azeri fluently and has advocated for ethnic minority rights to promote national unity. He studied medicine at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, specializing in general and cardiovascular surgery, and served as a physician and instructor.

During the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), he served as a medic and combatant, organizing frontline medical teams.

In the 1990s, he became rector of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences. Under reformist President Mohammad Khatami (1997–2005), he was Deputy Minister of Health (around 2000–2001) and then Minister of Health (2001–2005), where he expanded health insurance and boosted the ministry’s budget.

He served in Iran’s parliament from 2008 to 2024.

Known as a heart surgeon, Pezeshkian has a reputation for integrity, humility, and a modest lifestyle—he never remarried after losing his wife and one daughter in a 1994 car accident and raised his remaining children alone.

He is one of the most reform-oriented presidents in decades, favoring modest social and political reforms, better ties with the West and international dialogue.

Domestically, Pezeshkian has criticized the Iranian government’s handling of protests, strict hijab enforcement, and excessive security force violence. He advocates for transparency, accountability, ethnic minority rights, and less coercion on social issues like women’s rights.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, was killed on February 28, 2026, in a joint military airstrike operation conducted by the United States and Israel. They allegedly dropped over 30 bombs on Khamenei’s compound/office in Tehran early in the morning - when he least expected it - while he was meeting with his administration.

Intelligence from the CIA reportedly helped Israel locate targets, including Khamenei.

Multiple other family members and senior figures in the Iranian regime were killed in the same or coordinated strikes:

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s Defense Minister.

A top security adviser / secretary of the Iranian Security Council (a close adviser to Khamenei).

Some 48 other senior regime members.

His daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were also allegedly killed in the strikes.

There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting Mojtaba Khamenei (a prominent son and potential successor) may have been killed, along with his wife.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.

He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.

To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere.

When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond.

America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons, and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death. So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.

We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves.

That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

Per Iran’s constitution, a council was formed after Khamenei’s death to assume leadership duties previously held by Khamenei. The council includes Pezeshkian and Judiciary Head Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, who will temporarily handle leadership responsibilities.

Mohseni-Ejei is a hardliner on revolutionary Islamist doctrines, while Pezeshkian has pursued reforms but maintained good relations with Khamenei and the regime historically.

Under the constitution, the 88-member Assembly of Experts—composed of Shia clerical leaders—will select a new Supreme Leader.

Members are popularly elected every eight years. A candidate needs two-thirds of the vote in a secret ballot. Contenders include Khamenei’s 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who appears to be just as radical as dear old Dad - if Mojtaba is still alive.

The new Supreme Leader will hold ultimate authority over governance, the military, and the IRGC.

This process was last used to select Khamenei after Khomeini’s death. Since then, it’s been 47 years of hell for the Iranian people - particularly for the women. This is what Iran looked like before and after and radical Islamists took over.

President Trump called Khamenei’s death “the greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country,” urging the Revolutionary Guard and President to work with the people to rebuild.

In retaliation to the death of Khamenei, Iran attacked civilian areas in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Israel, Bahrain & Saudi Arabia as well as soldiers from Europe. By doing that - they just alienated the entire Middle East and are operating alone. Also, Communist China & Russia supply Iran with most of their crappy weapons and they aren’t picking up the phone this time.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Replacing one Khamenei with another (his son) makes no sense to me. Hopefully, the Iranian people - with President Trump’s help - will recognize that and choose someone like Pezeshkian (or a similar moderate) to lead real change and Make Iran Great Again!

Some people say why not bring back the Pahlavi dynasty. Well, that failed before. The CIA held deep, long-standing ties with the Pahlavi dynasty, most notably orchestrating the 1953 coup (Operation Ajax) that returned Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to power. The CIA provided, trained, and funded SAVAK, the Shah's secret police, helping maintain his authoritarian rule. This alliance fueled anti-American sentiment, culminating in the 1979 revolution.

We didn't vote for more forever wars but we DID vote for killing radical Islamic terrorists who threaten to kill us all. That's what Trump is doing.

BTW - no matter what you see on TV - if you want to see one video which encapsulates how the Iranian people really feel about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei - watch this:

"Khamenei is dead! My Iran is free!"

https://x.com/__Injaneb96/status/2027861455379349930?s

