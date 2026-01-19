If you’d like to view this newsletter on my website, click here.

Don Lemon, William Kelly, Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Allen and other agitators led a group of 20-some anti-ICE protesters from BLM, CAIR and the local School Board to storm a Southern Baptist church in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday morning to disrupt the church service!

They said they did it because they thought one of the Pastors worked for ICE - but I know they did it because they hate God, they hate Christians & want to frighten Christians out of church!

Here’s a good clip to watch.

Don Lemon later admitted that the attack had nothing to do with ICE. He did it because “white Christians” deserve to be attacked because they are white supremacists who feel entitled. Lemon basically says he’s angry because America is a Christian country.

Why? Lemon is an atheist and a card-carrying member of PRIDE. He’s married to a white male but hates Christian white people. What does that say about Lemon?

Remember, the SOCIALIST NAZIs disrupted church services as well - then, when they took over, they closed them and persecuted clergy. So did the Communist Bolsheviks in the Soviet Union. They are all atheists who hate God and all people of faith.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Civil Rights division, said the Justice Department is investigating Lemon and the anti-ICE protestors and they are pursuing charges under the FACE Act, the Ku Klux Klan Act and others:

“The Civil Rights division is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.”



The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.



HARMEET DHILLON: "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. Its a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time."

“There are already two prosecutors from my office on their way to Minneapolis, and they’ll be there this morning. We have an FBI team assembled and local prosecutors as well.”

“So the Klan Act is a law that makes it illegal to terrorize citizens to violate their civil rights, to get together to conspire to violate their civil rights… So whenever anyone conspires to violate the protected civil rights of American citizens, the Klan Act can be used to bring a conspiracy charge.”



“We in the federal law enforcement parlance call this 241 and 242 civil and criminal conspiracies.”



HARMEET: “What the Biden administration did is if 3 grandmas got together to pray outside an abortion clinic for the souls of the people inside, including unborn children, they would say, ‘Oh, that's not just a violation of the Klan Act. That's a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of women going in there to get abortions.’



This is going to get the highest attention from the Department of Justice, because there is no more sacred right in our Constitution than the right to assemble and pray to God. And there are federal laws that protect that right. And what happened here was a shameful exercise of virtue signaling, disruption, fear, terror. You can see children being ushered out the back by their terrorized mothers. And this is illegal.

Biden administration prosecuted people peacefully praying outside abortion clinics for much, much less prosecuted them, prosecuted them under conspiracy statutes, under the Klan Act, which I also have jurisdiction over at the DOJ. And so the people who did this made a big, big mistake.



Whoever they are, we are investigating exactly who they are, who coordinated with them, who paid for it, and who was there.



And this will be met with the full force of the United States Department of Justice, as the Attorney General has directed. And we discussed yesterday with the pastor, who was totally shaken. He was with his family and trying to process what had happened to his congregation.”

WHITE HOUSE: “President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.”

IMHO, Don Lemon is just another angry God-hating member of the gay mafia who no longer has a real job and this is his way of seeking relevance. Here are several video clips of the incident should anybody try to tell you this didn’t happen exactly the way it did:

Don Lemon admitted he was one of the ringleaders and said "it's uncomfortable and traumatic" for Christian worshipers fleeing church after agitators storm in, but says "that's what protesting is all about."

This is what happened today at Cities Church in Minneapolis: protesters disrupted a worship service, obstructed the congregation from worshipping, and a scared child had to be comforted.

This protester allegedly sits on the local school board!

One of the parishioners wrote this:

The Pastor of the church did what he could to protect his flock.

The pastor of one of the largest Baptist congregations in the country called on the Justice Department to investigate and to prosecute those who stormed Cities Church in Minneapolis today.

PAUL CHAPELLE: “We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act. Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country.”





ROYCE WHITE: “Any Black person in this country who talks about White supremacy and lets a White man dominate him every night I can't take serious.”

Don Lemon claimed that he’s being victimized because he’s a “gay, black man in America.”

Armstrong was accompanied by at least 20 other protesters who chanted things like, “Renee Good” and “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” The church emptied of most of its congregants and the activists dissipated about 45 minutes later once St. Paul police officers arrived.

“They meant evil against us, but God meant it for good,” the Pastor said in a statement to Alpha News regarding the incident.

“They waited until the sermon started. From there it just got really out of control.”

When Don Lemon asked Nekima Armstrong what happens next, she said, “It depends on this church. I know that this church will never be the same after today. I think that the people who worship here will have to decide which side are they on. The side of the Lord, truth, righteousness, or justice, or the side that pretends to be on the Lord’s, while harboring someone who is helping to perpetuate evil on our community.”

Like I said - this was not about ICE - it was about fracturing Christians!

Another protester who participated goes by the moniker “Da Woke Farmer” - he posted a video of the faces of people sitting in the church service, ranting about “white people who are living lavish, comfortable lives.”

His name is William Kelly. He’s a paid, professional insurrectionist. He was arrested in DC for stalking and harassing an innocent man and his children. He was arrested in Minneapolis just 2 days before this and involved in the brutal beating of Jake Lang. He was in new Orleans a few weeks ago. Colorado, likely Portland and everywhere else. Now, he’s gaining refuge in Somali Mosques.

Just days after being arrested, paid leftist agitator William Kelly, who travels state to state harassing ICE, helped Don Lemon and Nekima Armstrong storm the church and demanded churchgoers publicly denounce ICE and stand with Somalians and Latinos while swearing at parents and children.

William Kelly wears a hat that says “Fuck Trump” and he called Pam Bondi a “fucking traitorous bitch.” William Kelly worked with Don Lemon and Nekima Armstrong - and together they stormed the church and frightened children:

“Come and get me Pam Bondi, you fucking traitorous bitch.”

New images inside the church show members huddling together, trying to stay safe as anti-ICE agitators marched around them, raising fists in the air while yelling and screaming directly in their faces

One particular photo captured a protester screaming at the top of his lungs toward church attendees, while a young boy clings tightly to his father’s arms, hurt and crying during the chaos...

In another moment, a protester aggressively shouted in the faces of other church members, warning: “Try and touch me and see what happens.”

Witnesses from the event describe protesters chanting slogans like “ICE out!” and “Justice for Renee Good,” while confronting members over allegations that the pastor had ties to ICE.

William Kelly issued a profane challenge to AG Bondi, daring her to press charges for his role in storming the “white supremacist” church. In his video he is wearing a FUCK Trump hat.

“Yesterday I went into a church with Nikema Armstrong and protested. And I protested these white supremacists.”

“The pastor of the church is a f*cking ICE leader in the city. How can you be a f*cking pastor and f*cking ICE?”

“How can they live so comfortably f*cking people from Somalia that are in this country? They f*cking can’t even go to their mosque.”

“How do they deserve any f*cking different? F*ck those f*cking Nazis, come and get me Pam Bondi, you f*cking traitorous bitch. All power to the people.”

One of the protesters is a top aide for the Soros prosecutor in Minneapolis that would be responsible for prosecuting the church protest.

LUKE ROSIAK: One of the protesters who took over a church service and screamed “shut it down” works for Minneapolis’s local prosecutor, is married to a St. Paul councilwoman, is running for state Senate, and runs HOMES FOR HOMIES taking Section 8 money and steering it to black criminals.

HARMEET: “To those asking where the arrests are: Minnesota state prosecutors could have made arrests yesterday.

The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant.”

Under federal law, when proceeding by criminal complaint, Department of Justice prosecutors must present that complaint and supporting affidavit to a federal magistrate judge, who must find probable cause and then issue an arrest warrant before a complaint‑based federal arrest warrant can be executed.

Federal magistrate judges are assigned to specific federal judicial districts and usually sit in one or more federal courthouses within that district (for example, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota has its own magistrate judges in its federal courthouses).

PASTOR JOE RIGNEY: Eleven years ago today, I helped plant Cities Church.

I served as a pastor there for 8 years.

This is a normal Baptist Church.

They worship Jesus.

They love each other.

They seek the good of their neighbors.

And the Left hates them and wants to shut them down, because one of their pastors serves his country in law enforcement, putting his life on the line to remove rapists and violent criminal illegal immigrants from our streets.

The Democrats are the party of lawlessness, of cultural decay, social disorder, and death.

It’s time for Christian boldness—for courage and clarity about Jesus and sin.

And it’s time for our governing officials to fulfill their mandate and become a terror to evil conduct. They do not bear the sword in vain.

That’s what our nation needs.

PASTOR COCONATO: We are deeply grieved and highly concerned by what is now unfolding in our nation. Shocking footage from Cities Church in Minneapolis, a Southern Baptist congregation, shows an anti ICE mob storming a Sunday worship service, disrupting prayer and preaching.

Let me be very clear. This is a Communist tactic. Throughout history, authoritarian, fascist and socialist movements have targeted churches because faith stands in the way of total control. Intimidating believers, invading sanctuaries, and attempting to silence worship through fear is not activism. It is ideological extremism, and it must not be tolerated in the United States of America.

Churches are sacred places of worship, protected by the Constitution and by the very fabric of our nation. People go to church to seek God, not to be harassed, threatened, or confronted by mobs pushing a political agenda. To disrupt a worship service is an attack on religious liberty, public order, and the core freedoms that define this country.

We call on civil authorities to take this seriously and to protect houses of worship. We also call on Americans of every background to recognize the danger of allowing these tactics to spread. If this is tolerated, it will not stop at one church or one city.

The Church must remain prayerful, bold, and unwavering. We will continue to gather. We will continue to worship. We will continue to preach the Gospel without fear or compromise. We will not be intimidated by the radical left.

May God have mercy on our nation, expose what is driving this unrest, and strengthen His people to stand firm in this critical hour.

Amen!

