I’m working on the third part of my summary of what I think happened in the midterms but because the Senate is coming back tomorrow, I think it’s important that we deal with that first. The Senate reconvenes tomorrow, Monday, November 9, 2026, for the high-stakes post-election “lame-duck” session.

How Does The Senate Operate Today

The U.S. Senate functions as an insulated, self-protecting “patrician fiefdom” (with modern parallels to the late Roman Republic). It makes up its own rules, invents and weaponizes non-constitutional customs (the 60-vote filibuster for legislation, blue slips, debate timers, calendar burning, internal courtesies) to shield its members from accountability, stall popular or executive agendas, and preserve its own power. Trump is right that it is the biggest institutional roadblock.

The outgoing Republican majority still has full constitutional authority in the lame-duck window until January 3, 2027, and must use it aggressively (confirmations, reconciliation, rescissions, bypassing blue slips) rather than run out the clock.

After the Democratic flip, Trump should treat a hostile Congress the way Clinton and Obama did (use existing executive tools aggressively) and pursue transactional realpolitik with Schumer where possible. The Iran-related criticism of the midterms is a distraction from deeper voter concerns and from the actual strategic rationale. The Senate, including Vance, who was in it, wants to blame the “war” instead of blaming the Senate.

Lame Duck Senate

The Senate reconvenes tomorrow, Monday, November 9, 2026, for the post-election lame-duck session. President Trump has stated the problem directly:

“The Senate is the biggest problem that we have. It’s a roadblock. You send things to the Senate where they go to die. The Senate is killing our country. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate aren’t getting anything done. Democrats vote in a block against everything good for our country and Republicans obstruct as well. If we get help from the Republican Senate, we can still do things that are unbelievable!”

The chamber is returning from a long recess and plans to work only about 16 days before the end of the year. Senator Mike Lee is pushing to delay John Thune’s leadership election so Senate Republicans can see whether he actually gets anything done while the GOP still holds the majority, before Democrats take power in January.

Immediate Deadlines and Stakes Averting a Government Shutdown

Deadline: December 11, 2026.

The stopgap funding bill passed before the midterms expires. Congress must pass the remaining fiscal year 2027 spending bills or agree on another short-term extension to avoid a partial shutdown before the holidays.

Defense Spending Conflict

The National Defense Authorization Act remains stalled as the House and Senate versions of the $1.15 trillion defense authorization bill are melded. Funding talks are entangled with controversy around Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Senate Democrats have threatened to block a $70 billion emergency defense funding request; some Republicans have publicly questioned whether Hegseth can navigate the fight.

Farm Bill Expiration

Deadline: December 31, 2026.

The bill already expired on September 30. Without an extension or new bill by year-end, safety-net programs revert to highly disruptive legacy agricultural laws from the 1930s and 1940s.

Judicial and Cabinet Confirmations

Republican leaders are expected to use the remaining weeks to confirm as many of President Trump’s pending judicial and executive nominees as possible. Democrats, knowing they will hold the majority in the next Congress, are unlikely to cooperate on fast-tracking controversial nominees and will seek to run out the clock until January.

“Last Supper” Budget Strategy

Some hardline Republicans advocate a final, massive budget reconciliation bill to advance party-line priorities without Democratic votes. Leadership largely views a comprehensive package as logistically unfeasible given the tight multi-deadline window.

The Senate’s Self-Made Rules

None of the procedural tools that produce this gridlock appear in the Constitution. The Senate has invented them to serve itself. That must stop.

The modern Senate relies on internal traditions to insulate its members from grassroots accountability. It functions less like a representative house and more like a self-preserving patrician council. Months ago I argued that it does not operate as a functional legislative body designed to execute voter mandates; it runs as an insulated fiefdom.

Historical resistance across recent Congresses

In the 115th Congress (2017–2018), Republicans held a narrow 52–48 majority (later 51–49 after Alabama). A vocal coalition including John McCain, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski resisted everything Trump tried to do. McCain’s late-night thumbs-down killed the Obamacare repeal; the judicial blue-slip custom was preserved. Remember that?

In the 116th Congress (2019–2020), the majority expanded to 53–47, yet Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse joined Collins and Murkowski as a persistent roadblock. Floor agendas were controlled, priorities slow-walked, and the chamber was consumed by impeachment.

Heading into the midterms, the outgoing 119th Senate sat at the same 53–47 split, with Collins, Murkowski, and Thom Tillis retaining outsized leverage. Retirements, electoral shifts, and Mitch McConnell’s departure from leadership have altered the board, but the institutional incentives remain.

Procedural vetoes that have no constitutional basis

Judicial blue slip: A Judiciary Committee tradition (historically upheld by senators such as Chuck Grassley). Home-state senators can unilaterally block federal district-court nominees by withholding a piece of paper. This gives individual senators a personal veto over appointments in their states, elevating local fiefdoms over executive mandates.

60-vote filibuster: Preserving the 60-vote threshold for ordinary legislation creates a perpetual excuse for inaction. Unless a measure fits strict budget-reconciliation rules (51 votes), major policy items are quietly buried without a direct roll-call vote.

Provisional inaction and calendar burning: Leadership need not vote “no.” Exhausting the full 30-hour debate timers on every sub-cabinet appointee or district judge consumes legislative days so that sweeping bills never reach the floor. The planned 16 working days before year-end illustrate the pattern.

Impeachment as constitutional fortress

The House can impeach by simple majority. Under Article I, Section 3, the Senate is the sole trial tribunal; conviction and removal require two-thirds of senators present (67 in a full chamber). Trump was impeached twice; both Senate trials fell far short of 67.

Several establishment Republicans broke ranks (Romney in the first; Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Tillis, Burr, and Toomey in the second), yet the high bar prevented removal. The Framers set that threshold to guard against factional overreach; in practice it shows how difficult it is for any political movement to penetrate the Senate’s defense lines.

Why the Senate Holds the Keys

The Constitution gives the Senate one power the House does not have: advice and consent on appointments. That part is real. What the Senate has built around it is not in the Constitution. Nominees go to a committee first, the committee decides whether to move them, and if it never takes up a nomination, the full Senate never votes. The president is blocked without a single roll call.

Intelligence shows how this works. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was created in 1976. Its 15 members are drawn from the Senate’s most senior committees, and both party leaders sit on it as ex officio members. Anyone nominated to lead an intelligence agency has to get past that small group before the full Senate acts. The same senators serve for years, work behind closed doors, and have every reason to protect the arrangement. That is the fiefdom in miniature: a handful of members with the power to say no, and no one they have to answer to.

I lay out the larger version of this argument here: https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/what-the-heck-is-really-going-on-edc

What the Outgoing Majority Must Do Now

The outgoing 119th Congress retains complete operational control until January 3, 2027. Losing an election does not strip a sitting majority of power before its term ends. If leadership wants to prove it is not intentionally running a stalled fiefdom, four immediate actions are available:

Confirm every pending judicial and executive nominee. Executive and judicial confirmations require only a simple 51-vote majority under modified cloture rules. Keep the chamber in session around the clock.

Bypass the district-court blue-slip courtesy. It is an informal committee rule, not law. The Judiciary Committee can suspend home-state blue-slip requirements for pending district judges.

Pass fiscal-year budget reconciliation. Reconciliation is immune to the 60-vote legislative filibuster and passes with 51 votes. Use it for energy deregulation, border funding, and tax-policy extensions.

Claw back spending via rescissions. Under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, the Senate can pass rescission packages by simple majority, canceling unobligated executive-branch allocations before the new Congress takes office.

There is precedent for a defeated majority getting major things done in this window.

After Democrats lost the House in November 2010, the lame-duck Congress repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, ratified the New START treaty, and passed a tax-cut deal. A majority that has just been voted out can still act if it wants to.

The lame-duck session is the ultimate test of intent. The majority has the votes, the rules, and the authority to act right now. Refusing to use that power proves the core point: the fiefdom does not fail to get things done by accident—it fails by design.

Using Existing Powers Against a Hostile Congress

Our federal government has three branches; we still control two. Democrats, if asked whether they would rather hold the House and Senate or the White House and Supreme Court, would choose the latter.

President Trump can even nominate a Supreme Court justice, secure confirmation by the GOP Senate in the next two months, and later swap that confirmed nominee for any retiring justice over the following two years—bypassing the incoming Democratic Senate.

Historical precedent shows presidents treating a hostile Congress as a reason to use powers already on the books more aggressively:

Bill Clinton (after Republicans took Congress in 1994)

Mexico bailout: Congress refused a large loan package. Clinton used the existing Exchange Stabilization Fund, already authorized for emergency assistance. No new law was required.

National monument: He created the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument under the Antiquities Act of 1906. Congress would have needed a new statute to reverse it, which he could veto.

Barack Obama (after Republicans took the Senate in 2014)

Cuba: Normalized relations via executive diplomatic recognition and policy changes the president can make without a treaty.

Iran nuclear deal: Negotiated as an executive agreement, not a formal treaty (which requires two-thirds Senate approval). The Senate lacked 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Paris climate agreement: Joined as an executive commitment rather than a treaty.

Both presidents used tools already available and dared Congress to stop them. Trump should do the same now that Democrats will control Congress: stop bargaining with his own party for votes and execute the laws and money that already exist.

After the Flip: The Trump-Schumer Axis and the New Resistance

If the midterm results solidify a Democratic Senate majority in the 54–56 seat range, the establishment will declare permanent paralysis. That reading misreads realpolitik. A Democratic Senate under President Trump relocates the venue of the fiefdom and alters the friction; it does not guarantee gridlock.

The historical dynamic between Trump and Chuck Schumer has been transactional.

Long before politics, Trump was one of Schumer’s top individual donors as a New York developer. In Trump’s first term the “Trump-Schumer” channel bypassed traditional Republican leadership on debt-ceiling and spending fights. In a 54-plus-seat Democratic Senate, Trump no longer needs to negotiate through an internal Republican resistance block. He can cut direct populist deals with Schumer on infrastructure, domestic manufacturing protections, trade tariffs, and defense appropriations.

The Democratic caucus inherits its own internal war. Schumer must manage two conflicting factions:

A progressive blockade (Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and allies) that will threaten floor revolts and primary challenges against pragmatic deals on border enforcement or energy permits.

Red- and purple-state front-liners who cannot afford far-left obstructionism without risking defeat at home and who need tangible wins for their constituents.

The administration’s immediate personnel moves signal it has no intention of playing defense. Installing Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff and offering the press-secretary podium to UFC chief Dana White (whom Trump publicly branded a “fighter and warrior”) marks a shift to war footing.

Bringing a combat-sports executive into the briefing room signals intent to turn every legislative stall into a high-visibility public confrontation rather than allowing individual senators to kill bills behind closed doors with debate timers and blue slips.

For years the establishment Senate has hidden behind blue slips, 60-vote rules, and committee delays to avoid taking tough stands. The clock is already running. Between now and January 3 the majority still controls the calendar, the floor, and the confirmation process. What it chooses to do—or not do—with that remaining authority will either confirm or refute the argument laid out above. After that date the venue of resistance shifts, but the underlying institutional logic does not. The next phase begins the moment the gavel falls on the 120th Congress.

The Iran Criticism and the Midterms

The Senate wants to blame the “war” for the midterm loss instead of blaming the Senate. That includes Vice President Vance, who was in the Senate himself.

Were the midterms really lost because of the war with Iran? Vance, along with certain woke-right podcasters and groypers pushing that simplistic explanation, owes Americans something better than another excuse to blame Israel.

Voter polling highlighted economic hardship, high gas prices and weak Republican candidates. Reducing the outcome to one convenient explanation avoids the soul-searching Republicans need to do. Not to mention the 20 million in “new voters” that Democrat registered and inserted into early voting by a sketchy algorithm - but that’s another topic for another day.

Senator John Kennedy explained why President Trump returned to military action against Iran in 2026 after Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. Classified intelligence he personally reviewed showed Iran building a missile and drone arsenal intended to shield a renewed nuclear-weapons effort. The danger included the ability to threaten London, Paris, and Germany—stakes that extended beyond Israel’s security.

SENATOR KENNEDY: "I saw the classified intelligence that showed what Iran was planning. I saw it. I can give you general details. Iran's plan was to stockpile massive numbers of ballistic missiles and drones and then turn to America and Israel and say: "We are going to restart our nuclear program and if you try to stop us we are going to destroy the rest of the Middle East - and by the way, our missiles can now reach London."



President Trump was faced with the decision "Do I let them get to the point that they have so many ballistic missiles and drones that they could destroy the Middle East, that they could hit London, Paris, Berlin and maybe even hit the United States - or do we stop them now?"



I reported this exact scenario on March 21, 2026 after Iran tried to take out our base on Diego Garcia. Do you know why most people don't know this? Because the fake news refused to tell you.

Also, on March 6, 2026, a federal jury convicted Asif Merchant of terrorism and murder-for-hire. The Justice Department stated he admitted that Iran’s IRGC sent him to arrange political assassinations on American soil; Trump was among the potential targets. Merchant paid $5,000 to undercover officers posing as hitmen. That plot alone justified decisive action against the IRGC’s ability to threaten American lives.

The question for critics is not merely whether confronting Iran was a mistake, but whether Vance’s goal of stopping short of a decisive outcome was the greater error. Pushes for ceasefires (alongside Qatar and Pakistan) risked allowing the threat and uncertainty to persist. Oil prices and household costs matter, yet leaving the conflict unresolved may have prolonged the economic pain.

If the claim is “America First,” explain how America should respond when a foreign regime sends an operative to arrange political assassinations on American soil, or how allowing that regime to rebuild its capacity to threaten the United States and its allies serves American interests. Mockery, slogans, and blaming Israel are no substitute for answers.

Kennedy first laid out the intelligence assessment on Episode #666 of This Past Weekend with Theo Von (July 1, 2026). Specialized outlets noted it immediately; the clip later resurfaced and prompted mainstream coverage, including a Washington Times report on November 6, 2026. The assessment matched earlier public statements by administration officials. I reported the same scenario on March 21, 2026, after Iran attempted to strike the base on Diego Garcia. The fake-news refusal to cover it does not change the facts. There was no question Trump did the right thing.

The Lame Duck of All Lame Ducks

Put it all together. The Senate that returns tomorrow lost the midterms, and it is already looking for someone else to blame. It blames the war, it blames Israel, and it blames the voters for not understanding. What it will not do is look at itself: the blue slips, the 60-vote filibuster, the 30-hour timers, the calendar burned down to 16 working days.

This is the lame duck of all lame ducks. It is a majority that has been voted out, a leadership fight over whether Thune can deliver anything, and a Senate that has spent years telling voters it could not get things done, now handed the one window in which it has no excuse. The votes are there. The rules allow it. The only thing missing is the will.

Every senator who returns tomorrow will have a choice. Confirm the nominees, bypass the blue slips, pass the budget, and claw back the spending, or run out the clock and hand the keys to Schumer while telling the country the war did it.

Watch what they do. Between now and January 3, the record will be written in roll calls, or in the absence of them. If the fiefdom fails to act, it will not be an accident. It will be the design, and the voters who just fired the majority will have been right.

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