How will the Globalist swamp con Americans into handing over their cash to the Government, for pennies on the dollar, and accept a digital currency (CBDC) that can be totally monitored and controlled?

Well, it looks like they have conspired with BlackRock and JP Morgan, the largest hedge fund and the largest bank, step by step, and have a plan to break us. Here’s what I think and here’s how I think it will impact each and every one of us.

Both Larry Fink of BlackRock and Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan (which is basically owned by Blackrock and together control most of the money in the US and the free world) have publicly trashed cryptocurrencies for years, particularly Bitcoin, and said they should be banned because they are used to launder money and avoid taxes.

5 years ago, BlackRock’s chairman Larry Fink famously called Bitcoin an “index of money laundering.”

Last week, JP Morgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, said: "I've always said that Bitcoin doesn't have value. The actual use cases are sex trafficking, tax avoidance, money laundering, terrorism financing. It's not just people buying and selling bitcoin."

Yet - at the same time - BlackRock & JP Morgan are investing in cryptocurrencies and pushing investment in cryptocurrencies! Why are they talking out of both sides of their mouth?

People don’t really understand what a cryptocurrency is - it’s simply a digital currency not backed by any Government. It can be SEIZED by any person or Government as well.

A US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is simply a cryptocurrency which is issued by the US Government.

The Globalist banksters want ALL the world to adopt a One World Order Global CBDC (central bank digital currency) that THEY control - basically through BlackRock & JP Morgan Chase.

That’s called fascism - using corporations to do what Governments can’t do legally themselves.

The problem is - how do they get there? They boil the frog slowly!

They release viruses, start wars, create riots and fake insurrections and launch bank failures to justify the need for a digital currency & central control. They create problems and then offer “solutions.” They use sanctions to isolate other countries (like the BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, & China) so that Americans won’t invest there and are forced to invest HERE in their new US CBDC.

They start with a plan to totally control the US - then bribe & blackmail Team Biden to do their bidding and make it happen. They steal elections & put the politicians they want in high places to control the outcomes they want! Trump can’t be controlled by the Globalist banksters so they don’t want him! Biden IS being controlled!

In fact, BlackRock has even used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to accelerate the need for the world to adopt digital currencies and crypto. Now they are using the Israeli-Hamas war in the same way.

So, war HELPS the banksters at BlackRock & JP Morgan Chase get what they want for their NWO masters - a Global digital currency that THEY control.

First, BlackRock & the Globalist bankers quietly invested in Bitcoin for years and basically hid it from the public. Then, the banksters convinced one million people to invest in FTX, a fraud-ridden cryptocurrency exchange and crypto hedge fund, bankrupted it and stole their $8 BILLION.

That looks like it was a test to see how many people they could fool and how much money they could launder! Now they have gotten the SEC to approve Bitcoin ETFs. This is the next phase of the scam.

What’s an ETF? What does that mean?

Biden’s SEC just approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - now major players in the cryptocurrency market, including Blackrock, Fidelity, Van Eck, Valkyrie, Bitwise, and Grayscale, will have their spot Bitcoin ETF products listed on the stock market exchange starting January 11, 2024.

A Bitcoin ETF is simply an easy way for people to invest in Bitcoin. It’s like a mutual fund of Bitcoin.

AND, BlackRock is using JPMorgan's blockchain-based collateral settlement system for their Bitcoin ETFs.

What is an ETF again? It’s basically a mutual fund that can be traded and priced constantly throughout the day. Mutual funds are priced only once a day.

The problem is that Bitcoin ETF (Exchange-Traded Funds) holders have no protection against Government seizures. The US Government could confiscate all Bitcoin held in ETFs, citing national security interests as the underlying motive for such action.

First day spot Bitcoin ETF volumes (on January 11, 2024) came in just under $4.7 BILLION. This is the biggest ETF launch for a single asset of all time.

After the launch, Fink went on Fox and said the purpose of his Bitcoin ETF was to “legitimize” Bitcoin as “digital gold.” Then he went on to say:

“I am a believer in stable coin. NOT a Bitcoin, but a stable coin based on a currency. A basket of a world currency.”

Is this the New World Order’s GREAT RESET plan for America? To con wealthy investors & pension funds into investing in so-called “safe” US Bitcoin funds offered by BlackRock and pals? Then, once everybody is locked in, create a national emergency to render them worthless - and then offer to “save” America with a new digital currency (CBDC?) That’s what I think.

Once America is locked in - will they then do the same with the BRICS nations? BlackRock is on record that they want to control ALL the pension funds in the world!

First, resist it - then adopt it and watch the suckers follow!

Will they seize our bank deposits, 401ks, stocks, bonds and assets, pay off our debt and then give us back 10 cents on the dollar in their new trackable CBDC “digital currency” so they can start the debt slavery ponzi scheme all over again? And then add insult to injury by telling us they are doing it for our own good to save the planet?

It's not a crazy conspiracy theory, because that's exactly what they did before in Germany. It has already happened in Cypress, Greece and Argentina as well. It's been done many times before and they won't hesitate to do it again. Even in the US.

In fact, in 1933, Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) seized America’s gold and then ordered every bank to close. Nobody knew how long it would last - people were afraid it would go on for months.

Another financial shutdown occurred in the US in 1914 when World War One broke out. The New York Stock Exchange was closed for five months.

Also in Britain, a special bank holiday was announced as the stock exchange remained closed.

Basically, it’s not a conspiracy theory anymore that the world is controlled by a few hundred people with enormous wealth and connections. Call this group of wealthy people whatever you want but that’s the truth. The richest families and elites in the world, generation to generation, have banded together to lend nations money and finance wars and guys like Soros & Fink & Dimon are their private banksters.

They are the New World Order. It’s not that complicated. They make money off interest and expect to be paid back. They also love debt slavery - and the control it gives them over policy - they also use it to bankrupt nations so they can seize assets and natural resources. Digital currency and a digital ID are the ultimate vehicles for debt slavery!

That's what banksters like Soros and Fink and Dimon do for a living for the Globalist elites! They create chaos (riots, disasters, terror attacks, invasions) and concoct schemes to bankrupt nations! Why do you think they are flooding our country with illegal aliens? Why do you think they are offering to pay reparations to the world with OUR tax dollars? Why do you think they are starting wars we can’t afford? Why do you think they are offering FREE everything to every illegal alien.

To bankrupt us. So they can make money off our misery and seize our assets.

I think the end goal of the GREAT RESET is to enslave us all with a digital ID plus a Global CBDC. In order to make that happen - people need to adopt and embrace the concept of cryptocurrencies, BIG TIME.

Bitcoin ETFs are their chance to make that happen. Don’t fall for it.

I believe that Biden's administration will soon announce the roll-out of a CBDC in USA.

BlackRock and other giants need to switch as many dollars NOW to Bitcoin as possible through their ETF. This will enable BlackRock and other hedge funds to control 51% of Bitcoin. Then they will nuke the crypto market and deploy the CBDC solution. A classic bait & switch.

One way they could go is to suddenly find some terror connection to Bitcoin, and have Biden declare a national terror emergency and issue an executive order to stop crypto domestically and kill the ETFs.

"Sorry kids, it's all out of control, we have to contain it, no choice. National security."

Elizabeth Warren is even hot on that idea.

The Globalist banksters purposefully create hyperinflation to render a currency worthless so they can replace it and clean up. What does hyperinflation mean? It means prices get so high that your money is worthless. It means it costs $10,000 for a loaf of bread. That’s what happened in Weimar, Germany before the NAZIs took over with promises to fix it.

How are they doing it in America? Communism 101 - by reducing production, paying people NOT to work and increasing the money supply.

For example, if businesses fail because they can only operate at 25% capacity and can't find workers - but the Government floods our country with TRILLIONS in new money - and pent up demand makes people WANT TO BUY instead of save - they will have LESS to choose from. Prices rise.

If America cuts its own manufacturing production and exports more overseas, Americans will have less to choose from and prices rise.

Pretty soon inflation gets so high that only wealthy asset & debt holders are able to afford to live behind armed & gated communities and the poor & middle class starve to death, freeze to death and become willing to do anything to survive.

90% of Americans are worried about inflation! They get it.

Ultimately only wealthy asset & debt holders will have the ability to MIGRATE to other places, on private jets & boats, to save themselves from inflation and confiscation. Not you.

You'll need a GLOBALIST passport and a digital ID & they're NOT going to give YOU one. They'll give you a low social credit score for being "disobedient" and cut you off from ALL money and opportunity. You're stuck in a Communist hellhole created from your own naivete. Tell your liberal friends to wake up!

This is how the Globalist bankers & hedge fund operators destroy nations - break the bank - render a currency worthless - and then introduce a NEW one to "save" us and control us. Once they have ALL of YOUR money - they'll change the game & start over with a new currency to decide who gets to live and who gets to die.

ZERO HEDGE: "Is Powell incompetent or is he just executing a strategy that will foment a crisis which completes the central bank takeover of the monetary system in the West?"

You now know the answer to that.

The advocates of CBDCs—including members of the World Economic Forum, Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the Chinese Communist Party leadership—have become so bold that they’re saying the quiet part out loud.

These villains admit that they want control and that a CBDC would give them all the power they need. They will try to convince people to give up their freedoms and usher in the brave new world—after all, it’s for YOUR own good.

Rickards said the only thing that could stop BlackRock’s CBDC in the short term is TRUMP!

“There is some increasing political resistance to the adoption of the CBDC inside the United States. There may not be a CDBC at all, at least in the short run, if Trump is elected President in 2024.”

What will it take for us to wake up? Will it take them seizing 90% of everything we’ve worked hard for - under the guise of “national security” and safety? Will it take mass starvation and mass homelessness? Is that what it will take? I hope not. Because by then, it will be too late.

What can you do? Don’t buy crypto ETFs, vote for Trump, pray for the best, prepare for the worst, and don’t let them shove a CBDC down our throats. Resist & do NOT comply!

