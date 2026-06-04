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john musil's avatar
john musil
13h

That letter, imho, is a bunch of B.S. Zelensky is a snake and a charlatan.

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
12h

Peggu =

Nice to see this from you, who otherwise generally supports Trump. Trump and Rubio are taking far too long to get on the right side of this one.

We in Kyiv listen to Russian bombardment every few days. Yes, it is pure terror. It kills innocent people, mostly in high-rise apartments. Lavrov lies incessantly, claiming it is "military targets only." Absolutely untrue. Last week they blew up the Lyukyanivska market, where I buy home-gorwn garlic and potatoes from grandmothers, and the Chernobyl museum which documented Russian/Soviet incmpetence of forty years ago.

If there is any good news, it is that Putin wasted a quarter billion dollars on senseless destruction that in no way advanced his military ends. Russia is losing badly. Bad losses, and bad character.

Zelensky's letter sums it up perfectly.

Thank you!

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