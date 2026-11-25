I’ve received numerous letters from Newsguard starting in March 2020:

MARCH 2020

Good afternoon Peggy,



I hope this email finds you well. My name is Macrina and I am an analyst for NewsGuard Technologies, Inc., newsguardtech.com. You may recall from our previous correspondence that our company rates news and information websites for credibility and transparency, based on nine objective, nonpartisan criteria. Our reviews, which we call Nutrition Labels, are designed to give users more context for the content they consume online. We are updating our annual review of tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com and I would like to include your on-the-record comments on a few questions.



1. I have noticed several instances of false or misleading information in articles. I would appreciate getting comment on the following:



(a) This article stated that “Russia is in Ukraine to rid it of the brutal and genocidal NAZI Azov forces, which were trained by the CIA to overthrow Putin, and have murdered 14,000 Ukrainian Russians in Ukraine since 2014 - and have literally threatened to attack Russia with nuclear weapons or bio-weapons from Ukraine.”



Over 300 scholars of the Holocaust and WWII have denounced Putin’s use of “de-Nazification” as justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the Azov regiment does have ties to neo-Nazi groups, the regiment has claimed that its Nazi members do not reflect the ideology of the group as a whole. It is also worth noting that the Azov regiment constitutes a small fraction of the Ukrainian forces. Compared against the 250,000 in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 50,000 in the National Guard, as estimated by the BBC, the Azov regiment (which numbers between 900 and 2,500) represents less than 1 percent of total Ukrainian troops.



What evidence supports your claim that the CIA trained the Azov forces to overthrow Putin? Articles that advanced similar claims about the CIA training the Azov regiment for insurgency mischaracterized the findings of the Yahoo News story they were based on.



While the Yahoo News article did quote an unnamed source “familiar with the program” who said that the U.S. is training Ukrainian forces for an insurgency, the same article stated that the program did not seem to have been formally created for this purpose. Additionally, the article quoted a senior intelligence official who denied that the program was designed to assist in an insurgency, as well as CIA spokesperson Tammy Thorp, who said, “Suggestions that we have trained an armed insurgency in Ukraine are simply false.”



What evidence supports your claim that the Azov forces threatened to attack Russia with nuclear weapons or bioweapons from Ukraine? Ukraine has never had its own nuclear weapons arsenal or had control over nuclear weapons, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The same FAQ reported that all nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been transferred to Russia to be dismantled and all launch silos were decommissioned by 2001. Further, the United Nations (UN) High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu stated on March 11 and 18, 2022 that the UN is unaware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine.



(b) This article stated that “Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates and more [have been] using US funds to facilitate a biological weapons network in Ukraine, to commit global bio-genocide.” The article does not offer evidence supporting this claim.

Again, there are no known U.S. military biological programs in Ukraine. Russia has made accusations about US-run bioweapons programs since as early as 1949, without evidence surfacing to support the allegations. Many claims around supposed US-run bioweapons programs are based on misrepresentations of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program, which has helped improve Ukrainian labs studying outbreaks of dangerous pathogens — not to develop bioweapons.



As stated earlier, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on March 11 and 18, 2022 that the UN is unaware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine.



Do you stand by the articles and their contents, as described above? Do you see the need to correct any of the articles?



2. I am unable to find corrections published to original stories in the past 12 months. I would appreciate it if you would send me links to some corrections that Tierney Real News Network has made to original news stories in the past 12 months that explain what was fixed.



3. Where does the site disclose ownership?



4. I noticed that article bylines only say “Tierney.” Is there a reason why articles do not state your full name? Is there anywhere on the site that provides some basic biographical information about you and other possible content creators (if any)?



5. Who are the site’s editors (if any), and does the site disclose its editors anywhere?



Our rating process and criteria can be found here.



Thank you for taking the time to read this over. I would be glad to answer any questions you might have about NewsGuard, as well as to discuss our ratings and how you can raise your score. Feel free to call me if you prefer (my number is in my email signature).



All the best,

Macrina



Macrina Wang, Analyst

NewsGuard Technologies, Inc.

macrina.wang@newsguardtech.com

Google Voice: (201) 503-4014

BTW - here’s an article about Macrina. She was exposed in an article in the Free Beacon.

Three months after the Washington Free Beacon revealed the Democratic leanings of NewsGuard employees—several of whom have worked in Democratic politics and contributed to Democratic candidates—the self-anointed arbiter of media credibility docked the Free Beacon‘s score on its trust ratings.

The company, which claims to “have no political axes to grind,” on Wednesday lowered the pro-freedom website’s score to 80 from 87.5 out of a possible 100 points, citing an alleged failure to disclose the company’s ownership in a “user-friendly” way. The Free Beacon‘s disclosure of its ownership by FreeBeacon LLC on its “Terms of Use” page is apparently insufficient.

The revision came after NewsGuard analyst Macrina Wang, who as a student at Yale told a student publication the Brett Kavanaugh saga taught her that if she is ever sexually assaulted, “I won’t get the justice that I deserve,” asked the Free Beacon questions about its founding editor “David Continetti [sic]” and its “practices regarding distinguishing between news and opinion.” Free Beacon founding editor Matthew Continetti did not respond to a request for comment.

NewsGuard general manager Matt Skibinski told the Free Beacon the ratings change was “based entirely” on its “nine journalistic criteria and nothing else.”

NewsGuard sells subscriptions for its web browser plug-in to the general public, schools, and federal agencies to provide “trust ratings” on thousands of websites. The company also sells its services to corporations and ad agencies to ensure they do not advertise on sites that fail to meet NewsGuard’s arbitrary standards.

The political leanings of NewsGuard’s employees raise questions about its claim to provide “apolitical” analysis of the websites it covers. A Free Beacon report in April indicated that a number of NewsGuard employees have worked in Democratic politics. And 20 NewsGuard executives and advisers contributed to Democrats since 2015, while only 6 gave to Republicans. Sarah Brandt, a NewsGuard analyst who coauthored the Free Beacon‘s “report card,” contributed both to Joe Biden’s and Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaigns.

https://freebeacon.com/media/self-anointed-media-gatekeeper-lowers-free-beacon-quality-rating-after-critical-news-coverage/

JUNE 2020

Dear Peggy Traeger Tierney,

My name is Kendrick and I’m a reporter with NewsGuard, a service which reviews the credibility and transparency of online news sources. I previously emailed TierneyContributor@gmail.com, which I found on the TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com website, in March 2020.

As a reminder, we assign green and red ratings to websites using nine criteria based on journalistic standards, the definitions of which can be read on our website. Readers are able to access these ratings and our written reviews of sites to learn more about the sources of information they encounter online by downloading our browser plugin, which displays our ratings on social media feeds and in search engine results.

Before publishing our reviews, we seek input from publishers so that they have a chance to respond to our assessments on the record.

I’m currently updating our review of TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com and was hoping you could answer some questions about the site. I’ve included them below, and I would be happy to answer any you might have about NewsGuard. We hope to publish our review by EOD Wednesday, 7/28, and would appreciate any responses as soon as possible. Thanks for your time.

1. Are you the owner of Tierney Real News Network? Is that information revealed anywhere on the site? One of our criteria looks at whether sites disclose information about their ownership, and I didn’t find anything on the site that meets the criteria. Please let me know if I missed anything or if you have a comment in response.

2. Similarly, I didn’t find any biographical information for readers to learn about who you are. We have 2 criteria that look at whether sites reveal editorial leaders and content creators/authors, and I couldn’t find information to meet either on TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com.

3. Does the site have a corrections policy? Have you issued any corrections to stories that make clear the error and how it was fixed? I wasn’t able to find any and would appreciate you sending some if possible.

5. In our review, we found multiple stories with false, unproven, or misleading information and we would like to get any comments you have in response.

This post states that 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 vaccines, which the CDC has stated is false. While there have been 6,207 reports of death following vaccination to VAERS, that data does not imply causation and the CDC, which investigates all cases of death, states “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.” Do you stand by this report or would you like to comment?

This post states that the World Economic Forum Great Reset initiative “is about using vaccines as a tool to eventually inject us with biological computer code that will be used to control our bodies & our minds.” Neither mRNA vaccines nor other types of vaccines against COVID-19 include ingredients that can remotely control recipients. Do you stand by this report or would you like to comment?

This post includes many false claims about the 2020 election, which you argue is illegitimate or was stolen from former President Donald Trump. This has been rejected by election officials in all 50 states and former attorney general William Barr, among other authorities. Do you sand by this report or would you like to comment?

The post also refers to “28 states using voting machines, hooked to the internet, capable of manipulating results.” Are you referring to Dominion Voting here? Could you respond to statements that Dominion has made denying that it’s voting machines were hooked up to the internet or used to manipulate results?

Thanks again.

Best regards,

Kendrick McDonald

Deputy Editor of Rapid Response & Senior Analyst

410-415-3872

NewsGuard Technologies

October 2024

Good afternoon,

I'm writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here.

We are in the process of updating our rating of TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com. I've attached a copy of our previous rating of the site here for reference. [I was formerly rated 47.5/100 in October 2023.]

As you may recall from our prior correspondence, as part of our rating process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed.

Please keep in mind that we ask about all potential issues that may affect the site's rating. We also may ask general questions to help users understand the site's practices. Thus, questions asked below do not mean that the site will not achieve a high NewsGuard score or that we have made any final determination yet of the site's updated rating. Instead, the goal of this communication is to make sure our rating is as fair, accurate, and thorough as possible.

If you do have comments in response to any of the questions below, we will include them in our rating report so that readers can see your point of view. As such, please consider this and any additional correspondence with us to be on the record.

With that in mind, here are my questions:

Our review found examples of content on the site that appears to be false or egregiously misleading. Below, I have listed two recent examples:

An October 2024 article titled "The Storm is here!" stated: "When did I know for sure that Hurricane Helene was engineered by the NWO? When the first question asked by CBS at the VP debate was about how Helene MUST be due to climate change. They immediately turned the disaster into a political talking point to help Democrats win the White House." However, there is no evidence that Hurricane Helene was engineered or manipulated by people using weather-modification technologies. People are not currently capable of creating or meaningfully affecting hurricanes, according to experts.

Do you have any comment on this example?

An October 2024 article titled "Who wants it bad enough?" stated: "Frankly, we all know that Trump won by a landslide in 2020 (probably by 12 million votes) but they stuffed the ballot boxes with 20 million fraudulent ballots for Biden and then the courts refused to hear the cases on 'standing' while the GOP averted their eyes." However, the 2020 U.S. election was "the most secure in American history," according to a November 2020 statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security. "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the statement said. Former Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, that "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

Do you have any comment on this example?

Two of our criteria assess whether a site discloses its ownership and information about who is in charge of editorial content in a user-friendly manner, such as on an About or Contact page. Is there a location on the site where Peggy Traeger Tierney is named as the site's owner and editor that I may have missed? If not, do you have a comment on the site's approach to disclosing ownership and who's in charge of content?

In addition to the criteria questions above and upon updated analysis, the site continues to not meet the criteria for having effective corrections practices, as you may recall from our previous outreach. If I have overlooked a change, please let me know where on the website it can be found. Again, definitions of the criteria and what causes a site to pass each criterion can be found here.

I would be glad to discuss these questions via phone or email and to discuss any questions you might have about NewsGuard and our rating process.

Thank you for your time and assistance.

RECEIVED OCTOBER 23, 2024 FROM NEWSGUARD:

Good morning,

We've completed an updated rating of TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com, and a PDF of our current rating report is attached. Our review found that the site meets four of our nine criteria and scores 35 out of 100 points on our rating scale. [My rating went from 47.5 to 35]

I would be glad to discuss any questions you might have about NewsGuard and also to explain our rating system, and your site's rating in particular.

If you believe we have made any factual errors in our review, we want to hear from you to discuss this. Additionally, NewsGuard welcomes your comments for publication. With that in mind, please consider any correspondence to be on the record.

If you would like to improve your website's score, we recommend reading our Nutrition Label report for the site carefully, as it explains in detail why we determined the site meets or does not meet each of our nine criteria. If you make any changes to the site to improve the site's performance on the criteria, please let us know and we will be happy to review and update our rating accordingly. (To date, more than 2,000 publishers have improved their scores by making such changes.)

THIS IS THE ENTIRE REPORT AND WHAT THEY CALL MY NUTRITION LABEL.

tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com is a blog covering U.S. politics from a conservative perspective that has published false information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 vaccines, and the 2020 presidential election.

35 / 100

Proceed with Maximum Caution: This website is unreliable because it severely violates basic journalistic standards.

Does not repeatedly publish false or egregiously misleading content 22 points Gathers and presents information responsibly 18 Has effective practices for correcting errors 12.5 Handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly 12.5 Avoids deceptive headlines 10 Website discloses ownership and financing 7.5 Clearly labels advertising 7.5 Reveals who's in charge, including any possible conflicts of interest 5 The site provides names of content creators, along with either contact or biographical information 5

Ownership and Financing

The site is apparently owned by Peggy Traeger Tierney, a conservative commentator who previously worked in advertising.

The site does not run advertisements, but accepts donations.

In August 2022, the site changed its name from “Tierney Real News Network” to “Tierney’s Real News” and relocated from website creation platform Wix to newsletter site Substack.

Content

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com’s description states: “TRUTH. My goal is to educate people on the issues that matter most for their survival. I give you the facts in 20 minutes or less - in a way that’s easy to understand, verify and share!”

The site primarily publishes stories about U.S. politics. The site is presented in a blog format, with stories appearing in reverse chronological order. Posts typically cover several subjects from a far-right perspective, interspersed with related images.

The site frequently writes approvingly of former U.S. President Donald Trump and is critical of Democrats and others who oppose the president.

Credibility

Tierney’s Real News has published false and misleading information about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. politics, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines.

For example, an October 2024 article titled “The Storm is here!” discussed several conspiracy theories related to Hurricane Helene, which devastated large swaths of the southeastern U.S. in September 2024. The article stated: “When did I know for sure that Hurricane Helene was engineered by the NWO [New World Order]? When the first question asked by CBS at the VP debate was about how Helene MUST be due to climate change. They immediately turned the disaster into a political talking point to help Democrats win the White House.”

There is no evidence that Hurricane Helene was engineered or manipulated by people using weather-modification technologies. Science is not currently capable of creating or meaningfully affecting hurricanes, according to experts.

Although there are technologies that can cause modest changes to weather, such as increasing rainfall from clouds, people cannot create hurricanes or meaningfully alter their behavior, experts say. Howard Diamond, a director at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Air Resources Laboratory, told fact-checking site Lead Stories in a September 2024 email: “Hurricane Helene, as is the case for any hurricane, formed on its own given the right conditions of sea surface temperature and upper atmospheric winds. … No technology that humans have can create, destroy, modify, intensify, or steer hurricanes in any way, shape, or form.”

Similarly, Paul Sirvatka, a meteorology professor at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, told Lead Stories in September 2024, “Hurricanes cannot be controlled by any technology known to humanity.”

Tierney’s Real News has published multiple articles since November 2020 claiming that Trump won the 2020 U.S. election. For example, an October 2024 article titled “Who wants it bad enough?” stated:

“Frankly, we all know that Trump won by a landslide in 2020 (probably by 12 million votes) but they stuffed the ballot boxes with 20 million fraudulent ballots for Biden and then the courts refused to hear the cases on ‘standing’ while the GOP averted their eyes.”

Another October 2024 article titled “What the heck is really going on? This explains it all.” stated:

“This coordinated effort was a test run for how they rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” In January 2021, the site published an article titled “Evidence of Election Fraud & Foreign Election Interference” that aggregated articles and reports from other sources making false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, arguing it was illegitimate or stolen from former President Donald Trump. The site presented those reports as factual and encouraged readers to share them.

In fact, the 2020 U.S. election was “the most secure in American history,” according to a November 2020 statement from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Dec. 1, 2020, that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

A September 2023 article claimed that former President Barack Obama is gay and that the death of comedian Joan Rivers in September 2014 was connected to her comments about Obama’s sexuality. “We also heard about Barack Obama being gay from Joan Rivers….. and then she tragically ‘died,’” the article said.

After officiating a gay wedding, Rivers was asked in July 2014 if she thought that the U.S. would ever have a gay or female president. Rivers, who was known for her irreverent comedic style, replied, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.”

The theory that Rivers’ death is linked in any way to Obama’s sexuality is baseless. Rivers died of low blood oxygen during a medical procedure to treat acid reflux and voice changes, according to the autopsy report by the New York City Medical Examiner. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, filed a malpractice suit in 2015 against the New York City clinic that performed the procedure, claiming doctors took selfies with her mother even as her vitals were unstable. The case was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2016, according to Reuters.

An August 2023 article suggested that the 2023 Maui wildfires were purposely engineered. “Coincidentally the Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was also the Incident Commander during the Las Vegas mass shooting. DOESN’T THAT SEEM ODD? THAT ALONE SMACKS OF ARSON. … There’s also a book out already on Amazon promoting climate change as the cause! That’s how you know it was engineered!,” the article stated.

There is no evidence that the wildfires were intentionally started. While the exact cause of the fires was undetermined as of late September 2023, local officials released security footage that suggests that toppling power lines caused by winds from Hurricane Dora played a role. Maui County has sued a major utility company in Hawaii for failing to power down its equipment as the hurricane approached, claiming that downed power lines ignited the fires.

It is true that Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, a 22-year-veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department, was the incident commander during the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. However, there is no evidence that this experience had anything to do with the Maui wildfires. Moreover, the Amazon book mentioned in the article, which is titled “Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui and its Implications for Climate Change,” seems to have been generated by artificial intelligence tools as a “cash grab,” and did not make any serious argument for climate change causing the wildfires, according to the book’s reviewers on Amazon and science and technology website Gizmodo.

A March 2022 article stated that Russia invaded Ukraine to eliminate the “brutal and genocidal NAZI Azov forces, which were trained by the CIA to overthrow Putin, and have murdered 14,000 Ukrainian Russians in Ukraine since 2014 - and have literally threatened to attack Russia with nuclear weapons or bio-weapons from Ukraine.”

Many elements of this claim are false, exaggerated, or unfounded. While the ultranationalist Azov regiment has roots in far-right and neo-Nazi groups, the regiment comprises a small fraction of Ukrainian forces: a May 2022 Reuters article estimated that the battalion numbered between 900 and 2,500. With the BBC estimating 250,000 in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 50,000 in the National Guard, the Azov regiment in total represents less than 1 percent of total Ukrainian troops.

Moreover, in a February 2022 letter published by The Jewish Journal, over 300 scholars of the Holocaust, Nazism, and the Second World War denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of “de-Nazification” as justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They wrote that “the equation of the Ukrainian state with the Nazi regime” is “factually wrong, morally repugnant and deeply offensive to the memory of millions of victims of Nazism and those who courageously fought against it.”

Further, neo-Nazis have little traction in Ukrainian politics or society. According to a 2018 Freedom House report, far-right extremists have poor political representation in Ukraine and no plausible path to power. Indeed, in the 2014 parliamentary elections, the far-right nationalist party Svoboda received 4.7 percent of the vote. In the 2019 presidential election, the Svoboda candidate, Ruslan Koshulynskyy, won just 1.6 percent of the vote, and in the parliamentary elections, Svoboda won 2.2 percent of the vote. Svoboda currently holds one parliamentary seat.

Additionally, the Tierney’s Real News article did not provide any evidence for its claim that the CIA trained the Azov forces to overthrow Putin. Articles advancing similar claims, such as a January 2022 article from the socialist magazine Jacobin, often mischaracterized the findings of a Yahoo News article about a CIA training program for Ukrainian special operations forces. While the Yahoo News article did quote an unnamed source who said that the U.S. is training Ukrainian forces for an insurgency, the same article stated that the program did not seem to have been formally created for this purpose.

Additionally, the article quoted a senior intelligence official who denied that the program was designed to assist in an insurgency. And CIA spokesperson Tammy Thorp said, “Suggestions that we have trained an armed insurgency in Ukraine are simply false.”

The Tierney’s Real News story also did not offer any evidence for its claim that the Azov regiment has threatened Russia with nuclear or bio-weapons. Ukraine has never had its own nuclear weapons arsenal or had control over nuclear weapons, although it did agree to remove former Soviet weapons from their territory in 1994, according to a February 2022 FAQ from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The same FAQ reported that all nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been transferred to Russia to be dismantled and that all launch silos were decommissioned by 2001. Further, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu stated in March 2022 that the UN is unaware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine.

A July 2022 Tierney’s Real News article claimed that “Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates and more [have been] using US funds to facilitate a biological weapons network in Ukraine, to commit global bio genocide.” The article did not offer evidence for this claim.

There are no known U.S. military biological programs in Ukraine. Russian propagandists have claimed the presence of US-run secret biolabs in Ukraine since at least 2018. Many of these claims are based on misrepresentations of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program, which has helped improve Ukrainian labs studying outbreaks of dangerous pathogens — not to develop bioweapons, according to the Ukrainian government and the U.S.’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

In July 2021, the site posted an article that claimed that “So far, in 2021, the CDC says 11,000 people have died FROM the Covid vaccine - translating to 22,000 deaths annually.” The site compared this number to what it claimed was the number of deaths from COVID-19 itself in 2020 without other factors, known as comorbidities. “In 2020, the CDC said 345,000 people in America died WITH Covid. Only 6% of those died FROM Covid alone - or 21,000 deaths.”

The site used this math to claim, “That tells me that both the Covid virus & the vaccine alone kill the SAME number of people each year - 22,000. Less than 1/10 of 1 percent of the population. Covid is the BIG LIE.”

This argument relies on the claim that thousands of people died from the COVID 19 vaccine, which is not true, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been at least 6,207 unverified reports of death following COVID-19 vaccination made to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 19, 2021, which is less than the 11,000 figure reported by Tierney’s Real News.

However, the agency states on its website, “Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information” and that “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”

The CDC also states, “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” the agency states on its website.”

It is also misleading to claim that deaths that involve both COVID-19 and other factors are not the result of the coronavirus. According to Dr. Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics work, it is common for people to have

more than one medical issue at the time of their death, and death certificates list all potential contributing causes to the death. “The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,” Anderson said in an August 2020 statement to The Associated Press. “In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death.”

In another July 2021 post, the site stated that the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative “is about using vaccines as a tool to eventually inject us with biological computer code that will be used to control our bodies & our minds. Merging man and machine. Turning us all into robotic digital slaves.”

In fact, COVID-19 vaccines do not include material that can be used to “control our bodies and our minds.” What the article refers to as “biological computer code” may be a reference to vaccines that use Messenger RNA (mRNA), which “teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies,” according to the CDC. However, neither mRNA vaccines nor other types of vaccines against COVID-19 include ingredients that can remotely control recipients. According to the CDC website, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Additionally, while it is true that the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the Great Reset initiative in June 2020, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy to use vaccines to control humans and turn them into “robotic digital slaves.” A post explaining the initiative on the WEF website states that its three goals are “steer the market toward fairer outcomes,” “ensure that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability,” and “harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges.” The WEF has supported vaccinations because of their safety and efficacy, but has not called for mandatory vaccinations.

In a March 2020 story, titled “REAL News about the Wuhan Virus,” the site promoted several debunked claims, including the claim that “Bill Gates funded the Wuhan lab in China that released the Wuhan virus and is already selling test kits.”

The site did not offer any evidence that Bill Gates or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded a biosafety lab in Wuhan, China, nor has any evidence backing this claim emerged.

The site’s claim that Bill Gates is “selling test kits” is also false. On the contrary, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for test kids to be made widely available in the Seattle, Washington, area at the time of the post. The foundation is not charging local authorities for the test kits.

The site also has downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus. According to a March 2020 post by Peggy Tierney, “I believe the virus is no more dangerous than the common flu - for healthy people - but has been engineered to be highly infectious and impact the elderly & sick.”

In fact, even at the time of writing in March 2020, there were thousands of COVID-19 cases cases of healthy people contracting the disease and there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was “engineered.”

In another March 2020 story, the site repeated another false claim relating to Bill Gates and the virus’s origins. “Microsoft says Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board,” the site wrote. “Did he get caught for helping the Communists engineer the Wuhan virus panic? Gates & President Xi appear pretty chummy.”

There is no evidence that the virus was engineered by China, nor is there evidence that Bill Gates or his foundation played a role in the spread of the virus.

A March 2020 study published in the journal Nature Medicine concluded that the virus “is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” An earlier study, published in February 2020 in the journal Nature, found that the

COVID-19 virus is “96% percent identical at the whole-genome level to a bat coronavirus.”

The same article claimed that “Communist China quietly bought up the world's supply of respirators & masks in 24 hours, on the cheap, to price gouge the planet!” The site did not provide any evidence to back this claim. Although medical supplies such as ventilators and N95 masks were in short supply, there is no support for the claim that the shortage was engineered by China.

Because TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com has made multiple false and misleading claims about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other topics, NewsGuard has determined that the site has repeatedly published false information and that it does not gather and present information responsibly.

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com does not disclose a perspective or label stories as opinion. However, because the site is presented as a personal blog, NewsGuard has determined that it does not handle the difference between news and opinion irresponsibly.

TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com does not articulate a corrections policy, and NewsGuard did not find corrections on the site.

Headlines are sometimes opinionated in nature, such as “How the fake news lies about everything - including Ukraine, George Floyd & Hunter's laptop!” and “We are living George Orwell’s 1984.” Nevertheless, most headlines generally reflect articles’ content and do not include false claims.

NewsGuard did not receive a response to eight emails including one sent in October 2024, inquiring about the articles cited above and the site’s approach to corrections.

In August 2022, the site posted an article by Peggy Traeger Tierney, the site’s founder, titled “Now they're coming after me! Are you next?”

The article reproduced NewsGuard’s email correspondence with the website and described NewsGuard as a “globalist ‘fact-checker.’” However, the article did not address NewsGuard’s queries.

Transparency

While NewsGuard’s October 2023 review found that the site disclosed Tierney as owner and editor, that disclosure was no longer available on the site as of NewsGuard’s October 2024 review.

Articles do not include bylines. However, every post includes a note from Tierney at the bottom indicating that she writes the blog, providing contact information, and seeking donations from readers. Therefore, the site meets NewsGuard’s standard for providing information about content creators.

The site does not run advertising.

NewsGuard did not receive a response to an October 2024 email sent to the site’s founder inquiring about the site’s disclosures regarding ownership and editorial leadership.

History

Tierney’s Real News appears to have started publishing in October 2019.

Editor’s Note: This Nutrition Label was updated on Oct. 22, 2024, to reflect that the site no longer meets NewsGuard’s standard for disclosing its ownership and editorial leadership. The criteria checklist has been adjusted accordingly. The label was previously updated on Oct. 1, 2023, Aug. 16, 2022, and July 29, 2021.

Written by: Kendrick McDonald, Macrina Wang

Contributing: Sofia Rubinson

Edited by: Eric Effron

Sources

Ownership and Financing

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615

https://www.change.org/p/facebook-reinstate-conservative-peggy-traeger tierney-on-facebook

Content

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-18-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-15-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/real-news-2-29-20

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/what-if-the-shutdown-isn-t about-the-wuhan-virus-at-all-1

Credibility

Hurricane Helene article: https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-storm-is-here

https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2024/09/fact-check-nexrad-doppler-haarp did-not-push-hurricane-helene-up-east-coast-with-weather-control.html

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/sep/27/instagram-posts/hurricane helene-was-not-a-product-of-weather-modi/

2020 stolen election articles:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/who-wants-it-bad-enough

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/what-the-heck-is-really-going on-edc

Obama and Joan Rivers article:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/tucker-the-larry-sinclair-thing that

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/joan-rivers-calls president-obama-716738/ https://abc7ny.com/joan-rivers-autopsy-death-new-york

city/353218/#:~:text=The%20finding%20was%20that%20Rivers,caused%20dama ge%20to%20her%20brain.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-rivers/joan-rivers-daughter-settles malpractice-lawsuit-in-mothers-death-idUSKCN0Y3347 Maui wildfires article:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/there-was-a-massive-wildfire on-the

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/

https://gizmodo.com/ai-book-about-maui-wildfire-pulled-from-amazon 1850751250

Tierney Russia-Ukraine conflict article #1:

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-20-22 USA Today article about Azov regiment: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2015/03/10/ukraine-azov-brigade nazis-abuses-separatists/24664937/

Al Jazeera video:

Letter by Holocaust, World War II and genocide scholars:

https://jewishjournal.com/news/worldwide/345515/statement-on-the-war-in ukraine-by-scholars-of-genocide-nazism-and-world-war-ii/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/last-defenders-mariupol-what-is ukraines-azov-regiment-2022-05-17/

Freedom House report:

https://freedomhouse.org/report/analytical-brief/2018/far-right-extremism threat-ukrainian-democracy

Svoboda election results:

https://www.kyivpost.com/article/content/oct-26-parliamentary election/tiahnybok-svoboda-to-demand-recount-seek-recognition-of-its entry-into-parliament-370072.html

ICANW FAQ: https://www.icanw.org/faq_on_ukraine_and_nuclear_weapons https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-30655184 https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-60853404 UN Press Releases: https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/05/1118232

https://reliefweb.int/report/ukraine/united-nations-not-aware-any-biological weapons-programme-ukraine-disarmament-affairs

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

Jacobin article:

https://jacobin.com/2022/01/cia-neo-nazi-training-ukraine-russia-putin-biden nato

Yahoo News article:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/cia-trained-ukrainian-paramilitaries-may-take central-role-if-russia-invades-185258008.html

Tierney Russia-Ukraine article #2:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220706104151/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

Snopes article:

https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/02/24/us-biolabs-ukraine-russia/ Nonproliferation Review article: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10736700.2021.1964755 More examples of Tierney’s Russia-Ukraine content: https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-3-14-22 https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/tierney-s-real-news-7-5-22

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/now-they-re-coming-after-me are-you-next

https://archive.ph/tsMBD

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR3- wrg3tTKK5-

9tOHPGAHWFVO3DfslkJ0KsDEPQpWmPbKtp6EsoVV2Qs1Q#Comorbidities

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/about-us-cases deaths.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people with-medical-conditions.html

https://apnews.com/142575f3ba64158dd0b24a8e2fb23579

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/09/01/fact-check-cdcs data-covid-19-deaths-used-misleading-claims/5681686002/

https://archive.ph/HXEeQ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/your-vaccination.html https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/ https://archive.ph/xLbCv https://apnews.com/article/barr-no-widespread-election-fraud b1f1488796c9a98c4b1a9061a6c7f49d

https://www.cisa.gov/news/2020/11/12/joint-statement-elections-infrastructure government-coordinating-council-election

https://www.dominionvoting.com/election2020-setting-the-record-straight/

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331220851/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/updates-wuhan-virus-3-20-1

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2020/03/Gates Foundation-Commits-5-Million-to-Help-Public-Health-Agencies-in-Greater Seattle-Region

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/gates-funded-program-will soon-offer-home-testing-kits-for-new-coronavirus/

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-coronavirus-vaccine design/false-claim-the-coronavirus-isdesigned-and-any-vaccine-that-is developed-could-infect-you-with-the-disease-idUSKBN20W2FB

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2012-7 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0820-9

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331225119/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/what-if-the-shutdown-isn-t-about-the-wuhan-virus-at-all

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331230542/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/real-news-3-14-20

https://web.archive.org/web/20200331230555/https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetw ork.com/post/real-news-updates-3-27-20

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

Transparency

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?

token=4goslx7jVWhYjJij8yldX18v_29Ek0qAQ8DeNErj8RjEItV5PkVnV9FAUBk6hFf LwkJrX0&country.x=US&locale.x=

https://www.facebook.com/peggy.tierdrop History https://www.whois.com/whois/tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/the-coup-against-president trump-is-a-remake-of-the-coup-against-nixon-by-the-exact-same-players

© 2024 NewsGuard Technologies, Inc.

CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY

The VERY NEXT DAY, PayPal stopped accepting donations to my newsletter after 3 years - which is housed under the same email account as my blog. I received no notification that this was happening. A reader informed me when the button didn’t work.

I reached out to PayPal on 10/22 to find out what was going on, this is the response I received on 10/25/24:

Hi Peggy,



Thank you for reaching out to us regarding the issues you are having accepting donations. I appreciate the opportunity to assist you in figuring this out.



In order to continue accepting donations into your PayPal account we ask that you upgrade your account to a business account. Due to recent updates to our processing systems, a business account is now required in order to accept donation payments.



I have included the instructions for upgrading your account below.



If you want to upgrade your personal account to a business account:

Go to Settings. In the Account Options section, click Upgrade to a Business Account.

Most business accounts cannot be downgraded, so we recommend opening a new personal account.

If you want to use the same email address that’s registered with your business account, you'll need to close your business account first.

Can have more than 1 PayPal account?

Yes. You can have 1 Personal account and 1 Business account. Each account must be registered with a unique email address.



Since this is not a technical matter, I am going to close this ticket now. If you have any further questions or issues surrounding this inquiry, please contact our Customer Service team at 1-888-221-1161. Thank you so much.

Coincidence? I think not. According to AI, they recommend that freelancers (like me) use a personal account rather than a business account.

November 2026

Ms. Tierney,

I’m writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here: https://www.newsguardtech.com/ratings/rating-process-criteria/



We are in the process of updating our rating of your website. As you may recall from our prior correspondence, as a part of our rating process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed. As such, please consider this and any additional correspondence with us to be on the record.



We have not received replies from you in the past, though we have seen you post articles about our correspendence for perevious review. Would you be willing to answer questions about specific articles on the site and the site’s overall editorial and transparency practices for our updated review, either by phone or email??



Our goal is to make sure our rating is as fair, accurate, and thorough as possible. We will be sure to include any comments you have in response to the questions as part of our report so that readers can see your point of view.

Best regards,

John Gregory

john.gregory@newsguardtech.com

Office: ‪(312) 489-8676

More about NewsGuard criteria here.

November 2026

Good afternoon Ms. Tierney,

I’m writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here: https://www.newsguardtech.com/ratings/rating-process-criteria/



We are in the process of updating our rating of your website. As you may recall from our prior correspondence, as a part of our rating process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed. As such, please consider this and any additional correspondence with us to be on the record.



We have not received replies from you in the past, though we have seen you post articles about our correspendence for perevious review. Would you be willing to answer questions about specific articles on the site and the site’s overall editorial and transparency practices for our updated review, either by phone or email??



Our goal is to make sure our rating is as fair, accurate, and thorough as possible. We will be sure to include any comments you have in response to the questions as part of our report so that readers can see your point of view.

Best regards,

John Gregory

john.gregory@newsguardtech.com

Office: ‪(312) 489-8676

More about NewsGuard criteria here.

November 2026

Good morning Ms. Tierney,



I’m writing from NewsGuard, a company that rates news and information websites for reliability. We assess each site based on nine apolitical journalistic criteria and assign a 0-100 trust score based on those criteria. Our rating process and criteria can be found here.

We are in the process of updating our rating of your website. As you may recall from our prior correspondence, as a part of our rating process, we contact the publication being rated to seek comment on any potential issues we find and to give the site a chance to point us to any information we may have missed.

Below, we have some questions related to a few specific criteria. Please understand that these questions are not our conclusions; they are merely questions based on our research. Getting your perspective and response to them in order to understand if we have misconstrued something or are not aware of countervailing facts is an important part of our reporting process.

We also want to make clear that these questions do not mean that we have made any final determination of the site’s rating. Our goal is to make sure our rating is as fair, accurate, and thorough as possible. We will be sure to include any comments you have in response to the questions as part of our report so that readers can see your point of view. As such, please consider this and any additional correspondence with us to be on the record.

With that in mind, for your review, here are our questions below:



1) I wanted to ask about some specific articles on the site.



A November 2026 article titled “Democrats registered 20 million ‘new voters’ with no proof of citizenship in the past two years to rig midterms,” stated: “Nationwide, more than 26 million gross new valid registrations were added to the voter rolls. Look at the state-level processing numbers during that window - almost ALL of them (20 million) voted Democrat and NONE of them were required to prove citizenship.” The article later cited this same data to state that the 2026 midterm elections were “rigged with early votes and mail ballots right up front with 20 million ‘new’ unverified voters.”



The source for this claim was a June 2025 report on the 2024 general election by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, which did state that between 2022 and 2024 in the U.S., there were approximately 26.1 million “new valid registrations.” However, contrary to your headline’s portrayal of this figure as “new voters,” this is a term that includes not only voters registering for the first time, but also voters updating their registration information to reflect that they moved into a new jurisdiction or changed their name.



The commission’s report does not include any information on party registration or how individuals voted. Therefore, the report cannot be used to support the article’s claim that “almost all” of those “new valid registrations” were for people who voted for Democrats in the 2026 elections or that the elections were “rigged.”



Moreover, contrary to the article’s suggestion that many of these voters had “no proof of citizenship,” there is no evidence that millions of noncitizens are illegally voting in U.S. elections. The Heritage Foundation’s database of election fraud cases brought by prosecutors, which the conservative think tank included only 99 cases involving allegations of noncitizen voting between 2002 and 2025 at the time of NewsGuard’s November 2025 review.



Under the law, only U.S. citizens can cast ballots in federal elections. U.S. Title 18, a federal law passed in 1996, states that immigrants who unlawfully cast a ballot will face fines, imprisonment and deportation.



Do you have any comment on this apparently countervailing information?



2) An October 2026 article headlined “Another Rigged Election in Brazil?,” asserted that a two-hour extension of polling during the Oct. 25, 2026, presidential election in Brazil resulted in left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory over his conservative, Trump-aligned opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro.



The article stated: “Bolsonaro had nearly 60% of the vote until the polls were shut down in conservative districts, and then, at the very last minute, it flipped to Lula with a surge of 10 million votes to end up 4 million ahead.” The article also described the extension of voting as “the same method used in America by the Obama-Biden regime in 2020 to steal the election from Trump.”



In fact, there is no evidence that the extension of polling hours influenced the outcome of Brazil’s October 2026 presidential election.



At 5:03 pm on election day, minutes after polls closed, Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin — Lula’s former lawyer — ordered a nationwide two-hour voting extension, citing disruptions to voter transportation. The order came after both candidates requested voting extensions, Lula’s campaign citing transportation delays in cities that favored him, and Bolsonaro’s campaign citing heavy rains in states where he is more popular.



However, data analyst Pedro Burgos analyzed data published by Brazil’s national election agency, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) found that only 34,330 votes were cast after 5:00 pm – far fewer than the 4.4 million vote margin by which Lula beat Bolsonaro – according to Brazilian newspaper Folha.



Statistician Apolinário Passos also told the newspaper that he found that the votes cast from polling places open late were far fewer than Lula’s margin of victory. As noted above, the voting hours were extended nationwide, and there is no evidence that the later votes favored Lula.



Seven international election observer groups, including teams from the European Union, the Carter Center, and the Organization of American States (OAS), sent observers to monitor Brazil’s election, and none of them said they found evidence of fraud. In an Oct. 27, 2026, press release, the OAS said: “It is important to emphasize that the OAS has no doubts regarding the integrity of the official [election] data. Based on the meetings held, the exhaustive examination of the legislation and other relevant documents, as well as direct observation, a comprehensive analysis of the electoral process was carried out, in accordance with the principles of objectivity and neutrality.”



Kassio Nunes Marques, head of Brazil’s electoral court, told reporters on Oct. 25, 2026, that problems with public transport and the extension of voting hours had not affected the election result. Nunes Marques was appointed by Bolsonaro’s father and former Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro.



Do you have any comment on this apparently countervailing information?



3) An August 2026 article titled “Fauci Diary - Part 2,” quoted remarks made by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Aug. 2, 2026, in which Kennedy stated: “RSV came from a laboratory, which is now the biggest killer of children in our country.”



There is no evidence that respiratory syncytial virus, known colloquially as RSV, originated in a laboratory, according to health experts. In fact, extensive scientific documentation shows that RSV — a common, contagious illness that causes infections of the lungs and breathing passages — was first discovered in 1956 in chimpanzees, and found the next year to be primarily caused by humans.



RSV is a respiratory infection caused by a virus and can affect babies, children, and adults, according to the website of the Cleveland Clinic. The website states that the virus typically causes mild symptoms including cough, fever, and fatigue, although in some cases it can lead to dangerous complications that make it difficult to breathe, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and respiratory failure.



The virus that causes RSV illness was first found in chimpanzees in 1956, according to HistoryofVaccines.org, a website run by the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told NewsGuard in a January 2024 email that RSV was once known as the chimpanzee coryza virus, “because it was first identified in chimpanzees before being recognized as a human pathogen that humans had coincidentally infected chimpanzees with.”



Isolation of the respiratory syncytial virus in humans was first reported in a November 1957 article in the American Journal of Epidemiology, which described the presence of the disease-causing virus in multiple infants. A September 2023 article from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston stated that following RSV’s discovery and early research, RSV was “found to be primarily a human virus.”



Do you have any comment on this apparently countervailing information?



4) Another November 2026 article, “One Letter, One 99-Year-Old Widow, and the Trump the Media Never Shows You,” stated that Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed “thinks it’s fine for high school girls to shower with men pretending to be women in the school locker room since they’re going to see their private parts later anyway. Yes, he actually said that on 60 Minutes. ‘The notion somehow that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable at school is so profoundly outdated.’”



In fact, a review of the “60 Minutes” transcript shows that El-Sayed never said he “thinks it’s fine for high school girls to shower with men pretending to be women in the school locker room since they’re going to see their private parts later anyway,” as the article asserted.



The quote seemingly relates to a portion of the “60 Minutes” interview in which Ross Douthat asked El-Sayed about the rights of religious parents to shield their children’s exposure to certain ideas and lifestyles through public schools. Douthat said: “A lot of places where there’s tension between Islam and Muslim voters and what I’m calling cultural liberalism are around issues like what is taught in school. What should happen with transgender kids on sports teams? These are places where rights are in conflict.” In response, El-Sayed said: “You can get access to everything and anything in the whole world in your pocket [on your phone]. The notion that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable, and that’s going to be because of school, is so profoundly outdated.”



However, El-Sayed was not addressing female’s “exposure” to male genitalia in locker rooms, as Douthat never asked about policies dictating what locker rooms or bathrooms transgender people can use. Instead, his comments about children’s access to information seemingly address Doutha’s broader point about whether parents should have the right to limit their children’s awareness of ideas that they disagree with, such as pro-LGBT support for gender transition.



Do you have any comment on this apparently countervailing information?



5) One of our criteria assesses whether a site has effective practices for correcting errors in a transparent manner. In my review, I was unable to find corrections published to your stories in the past 12 months, and I want to make sure I didn’t miss anything. Does your site publish corrections, and if so, would you be able to point me to any corrections that the site has made to stories in the past 12 months that explain what was fixed?



6) One of our criteria assesses how a site handles the distinction between news and opinion content. If a website has an overall opinion or perspective, we look at whether the site discloses that point of view to readers. This is not meant to be a critique of the particular perspective, but rather an assessment of whether that overall perspective is disclosed to readers. Our review so far has found that your site appears to advance a conservative, pro-Donald Trump perspective without disclosing it to the reader or saying the site does not purport to publish straight news, as apparent in stories such as these:

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-numbers-dont-lie

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/80-years-of-the-spider-web-why-its

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/faith-without-action-is-not-enough



Is there anywhere on the site that I might have missed where a point of view is disclosed to readers? And do you have any comment on the site’s overall perspective, and why it does not appear to be disclosed?



7) Is there any place on the site where you are clearly identified as the site’s owner and editor?



Thank you for taking the time to answer these questions.

Best regards,

John Gregory

john.gregory@newsguardtech.com

Office: ‪(312) 489-8676

More about NewsGuard criteria here.