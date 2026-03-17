Lights Out in Cuba: Trump Topples Communism's Last Stand in the Caribbean

26 years ago, a New York City real‑estate developer named Donald Trump stood before a crowd of Cuban exiles and made a promise that sounded like campaign poetry: “One day Cuba will be free. I believe that you will have victory. You will win and I’m going to be down here and watch you win. I’ll either be the greatest developer in the country or the greatest president.”

Few took it seriously then. Today, as blackouts plunge the island into literal and figurative darkness, that promise no longer sounds like hyperbole—it reads like prophecy in motion. President Trump has repeatedly declared that “Cuba is going to fall pretty soon,” and the evidence is everywhere.

Rolling blackouts have darkened the island for days. Fuel shipments have stopped. In the city of Morón, frustrated citizens torched the local Communist Party headquarters, dragging furniture into the street and setting it ablaze. The regime that survived the Bay of Pigs, the Missile Crisis, the Soviet collapse, and Fidel Castro’s death is now running on fumes—literally.

The left-wing Guardian recently reported that Havana has quietly opened talks with the Trump administration—discussions that would have been unthinkable a year earlier. President Miguel Díaz‑Canel confirmed the negotiations amid a national emergency of fuel shortages and grid failures.

The island that once exported revolution is now begging for relief from the very power it spent sixty‑seven years denouncing. This isn’t pragmatism—it’s survival. And the chain of events that brought Cuba to this precipice reveals a larger strategic masterstroke: a methodical dismantling of the anti‑American axis stretching from Caracas to Tehran to Havana—and, yes, into the heart of the 2020 election theft.

From Prosperity to Ruin

A century ago, Cuba was deeply intertwined with the United States. American capital built the railroads, telephone systems, oil refineries, hotels, and utilities that turned Havana into one of the most prosperous cities in Latin America. Trade flowed freely. Tourists flocked to its beaches and casinos. U.S. companies operated sugar plantations, banks, and infrastructure projects. Cuba’s economy wasn’t a colony; it was a vibrant commercial partner. Then came the rupture.

In 1959, Fidel Castro’s Communist insurgents overthrew Fulgencio Batista. What followed was textbook Marxist‑Leninist transformation: land reform became expropriation, nationalization of industries morphed into outright seizure of foreign‑owned assets—including every American business on the island. Diplomatic ties were severed. Washington imposed an economic embargo that has remained, in one form or another, for more than six decades. Cuba pivoted into the Soviet orbit, receiving subsidized oil, military hardware, and billions in aid that propped up the revolutionary experiment through the Cold War.

The world nearly ended in 1962 when Soviet missiles appeared on Cuban soil. The Cuban Missile Crisis was not an abstract superpower standoff—it was the direct result of a communist regime ninety miles from Florida inviting America’s deadliest enemy onto its territory. For the next three decades, Cuba served as the Soviet Union’s forward base in the Western Hemisphere, exporting guerrillas, training terrorists, and spreading Marxist ideology across Latin America.

Supporters still romanticize the revolution’s “achievements” in literacy and healthcare, while critics rightly point out the cost: the destruction of economic freedom, suppression of dissent, and transformation of a once‑prosperous partner into a police state. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the subsidies vanished. Cuba entered the “Special Period”—a polite term for famine and collapse. The regime survived only by finding a new benefactor: Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Lifeline and the Trump Cutoff

Under Hugo Chávez and later Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela became Havana’s lifeline. Billions in subsidized oil flowed northward in exchange for Cuban intelligence advisers, security forces, and political know‑how. Cuban spies helped Maduro rig elections and suppress opposition. In return, Venezuelan crude kept Cuba’s power plants running, buses moving, and elites comfortable while ordinary citizens queued for rations.

Until Trump turned it off.

The fall of Maduro was not an isolated event—it was the first domino in a calculated sequence. After consolidating pressure on Venezuela through sanctions, naval interdictions, and seizure of tanker fleets, the U.S. military operation that captured Maduro and his wife in January 2026 effectively sealed Cuba’s fate.

With no meaningful fuel shipments in months, Díaz‑Canel admitted at a painful press conference that thermoelectric plants sit idle and hospitals run on generators. Refrigerators fail. Transportation grinds to a halt. The island is literally going dark.

And in authoritarian regimes, darkness breeds desperation.

The night the party office burned in Morón was no random act—it was a breaking point. For sixty‑seven years, Cubans whispered grievances behind closed doors. Public confrontation was suicidal. Yet citizens dragged furniture into the street and set it ablaze. Security forces arrested several, but the symbolism could not be extinguished: fear, the regime’s most reliable currency, is finally running low.

Cuba’s government still blames the old U.S. embargo. That narrative has worn thin. The current crisis is not a Cold War relic—it’s targeted geopolitical surgery. Trump’s executive orders imposed tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with oil, severing the Caracas‑Havana energy pipeline that sustained the regime. Communist systems can endure ideology, but they cannot endure empty fuel tanks.

Negotiations and the Historic Endgame

Under this pressure, Havana did the unthinkable: it opened negotiations with Washington. The stated goal is to find “solutions” to the economic crisis. The real goal is regime survival. Trump has warned Havana to “make a deal before it’s too late,” and officials have floated the phrase “political transition”—diplomatic code for regime change.

The Soviet subsidy died in 1991. The Venezuelan lifeline died in 2026. Domestic unrest is now cracking the aura of permanence. For the first time in decades, the Cuban Communist Party is negotiating with the enemy it spent generations cursing. History sometimes moves slowly—then all at once. Cuba may be reaching that moment.

The Geopolitical Dominoes

Cuba’s importance is more than ideological—it’s geographic. The island sits astride the sea lanes linking the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Atlantic. Control Cuba, and you control regional shipping, energy flows, and naval projection in America’s backyard. That’s why the Soviets placed missiles there in 1962, why Beijing has expanded intelligence facilities on the island, and why Moscow has revived military ties.

The Monroe Doctrine—two centuries of American strategy opposing hostile powers in the hemisphere—has never been repealed. Cuba has always been its most glaring exception. Closing that door is a strategic imperative.

The domino effect is unfolding. Venezuela’s collapse cut off Havana’s oil and cash. In turn, pressure mounts on Iran, the financial and military engine of the anti‑American bloc. This sequence—Gaza, Venezuela, Iran, Cuba—reflects not coincidence but deliberate design: a campaign to dismantle the global network enabling America’s adversaries to project power beyond their borders.

The Economic and Moral Dimensions

There is an economic layer too. BRICS nations—led by China and Russia—have pushed alternatives to the U.S. dollar. Energy markets determine currency power. By reshaping major producers like Venezuela and Iran, Washington reinforces the dollar’s dominance. Stabilizing the Western Hemisphere removes the easiest arena for rivals to challenge it.

A friendly or even neutral government in Havana would close the last Cold War‑era strategic gap in the Caribbean. Russia loses a foothold. China loses a surveillance platform. Iran loses logistics routes. The balance shifts overnight in America’s favor.

The Lesson of Disarmament

As Cubans rise up and are “disappeared,” it’s worth recalling how Communism rewrites history and disarms its victims. Che Guevara—romanticized on T‑shirts and dorm walls—is a cautionary tale. Within weeks of the revolution, Castro ordered citizens to surrender their weapons: “The revolutionary government is a friend to the people.” They complied. Hundreds were executed under Che’s supervision. Estimates exceed 200,000 executions, 100,000 political prisoners, and two million exiles. The pattern is clear: disarmament first, tyranny forever.

The same playbook reached Venezuela. Investigations have alleged that its electronic voting system, developed with Cuban assistance, enabled systemic fraud across Latin America and beyond. Critics claim the technology appeared again during the 2020 U.S. election—a charge still under political dispute but central to Trump’s narrative of a global communist network manipulating democracies.

When Maduro’s arrest became public, Senator Marco Rubio remarked that Cuba’s spy agency “essentially ran parts of Venezuela’s security apparatus. If I lived in Havana,” he warned, “I’d be concerned.” Trump has since promised to release documents proving election manipulation, timed for maximum political impact.

HUCKABEE: “President Trump predicted that Cuba may be next after he’s finished with Iran.”

He told reporters Monday, “I do believe I’ll be...having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form…I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth...”

While the communist government might be alarmed by those words, the Cuban people obviously love it. Thanks to Trump shutting off oil from Venezuela, Cuba’s power grid suffered a total collapse on Monday.

That means no electricity, but it also means no power to the regime’s surveillance cameras. So thousands of protesters are taking to the streets at night, denouncing communism under cover of darkness. They even set a fire Saturday outside the Communist Party headquarters in Morón.

It’s been noted that, despite the inexplicable rise in support for socialism among miseducated young Americans, history’s verdict on it is clear. There are now only five communist nations left: China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam. Of those, most have instituted capitalist reforms to survive. Only Cuba and North Korea remain strict communist dictatorships, and they’re economic basket cases.

In a sign of how desperate Cuba’s communist regime is, they announced that they will let Cuban nationals who live outside Cuba, including in the US, invest in Cuban companies. That includes “not only small investments, but also large investments, particularly in infrastructure.”

It’s another hopeful sign that the long communist nightmare that turned Cuba from a beautiful tropical destination to an island prison may finally be nearing its end. As humorist A. Whitney Brown observed when the USSR fell, “Who would have predicted that the fatal flaw of communism is that there’s just no money in it?”

Marco Rubio and Cuba

Marco Rubio, born in 1971 in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents who fled Batista's regime in 1956 seeking economic opportunity (two years before Castro's revolution), grew up immersed in Miami's Cuban exile community, where anti-communist fervor shaped his worldview despite early family "lore" adjustments about their exact departure timing. Rising through Florida politics as West Miami commissioner, Florida House speaker—the first Cuban-American in that role—and U.S. Senator, he built a hawkish Cuba stance, authoring bills tightening sanctions, blocking Obama-era normalization, and championing the Helms-Burton Act to punish foreign firms aiding Havana.

As Trump's Secretary of State since January 2025, Rubio has orchestrated the current crisis by masterminding Venezuela's Maduro capture in January 2026 to sever Cuba's oil lifeline, authorizing U.S. oil sales to Cuban private sectors while demanding reforms, and leading back-channel talks with regime insiders like Raúl Castro's grandson—positioning himself as the strategic force pressuring Havana toward collapse amid 2026 blackouts.

The Road Ahead

If Iran falls after Venezuela, global oil prices will stabilize, funding for terrorist proxies will evaporate, and rival powers like Communist China and Russia will lose leverage over the world. A debilitated Cuba would remove their last strategic staging ground in the Caribbean.

Beijing offered Cuba loans and surveillance tech—but no oil. Tehran, crippled by its own crisis, offered nothing. The final Communist domino in the Americas, Cuba, is teetering with no one left to prop it up.

President Trump captured the moment: “I stand with the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom. The government must let them speak and be free! The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights! THEY ARE NOT AFRAID!”

Communist elites in Cuba live in gated compounds with armed guards and drink champagne while the people starve - that is Communism’s eternal script. The Cuban people have endured enough.

Trump’s path forward is clear: maintain the pressure on Cuba until the regime cracks and extend regional pressure to neutralize remaining nodes in Brazil, Nicaragua, and beyond. And finally, reopen the U.S.–Cuba economic partnership only after genuine elections and reforms—then flood the island with investment as it once thrived a century ago - and Make Cuba Great Again.

Donald Trump promised Cuban exiles he would watch them win. It looks like he will keep his promise. The island is dark. The tanks are empty. The people are rising. The government is at the table with Washington. 67 years of defiance are ending not with a bang but with a blackout.

History is moving all at once. The final Communist experiment in our hemisphere is running on fumes. When the lights go out for good, even the most stubborn dictators cannot keep running. Cuba’s long night is ending. Freedom—real freedom—may finally be dawning.

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