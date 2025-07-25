This is my theory about why Trump’s DOJ and Bondi’s Deputy, Todd Blanche, is currently meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in prison. I can’t prove anything I’m stating in this newsletter - but here’s what the evidence leads me to believe and I’d like you to consider when doing your own research:

Maxwell's attorney said that Blanche & Maxwell talked for 5 hours during their first meeting and 3 hours during their second meeting, had very productive days and she answered all his questions.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 when the Attorney General of the United States was Biden's AG - Merrick Garland - and sent to prison for 20 years. Maxwell's attorneys said that this is the first time that anyone from the DOJ has EVER interviewed her. Hmm. Why not? Why didn't Biden's DOJ interview her?

"Ms. Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped, she never invoked a privilege, she never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability."

Maxwell’s brother, Ian, said that his sister is reportedly compiling evidence related to her 2021 trial - which was prosecuted by Maurene Comey:

"Ghislaine will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome."

The fake news keeps asking Trump if he plans to pardon her and he said: “This is not the time to talk pardons.”

Right after Todd Blanche spent the first day with Maxwell, to CYA, the WSJ finally released all the "birthday letters" to Epstein that they had from dozens of contributors - including Bill Clinton. They probably knew that Ghislaine would discredit their story about Trump.

In fact, the REAL birthday letter written by Bill Clinton in 2003 sounds just like the FAKE one they tried to tell us was from Trump. Now you know where they got the idea to frame Trump and why they waited a week to out Bill's prose.

EVERYTHING they accuse Trump of, regarding Epstein, is what Bill Clinton actually did. You can take that to the bank.

Trump said the entire Epstein narrative is a hoax but that certain innocent people should not be dragged into the fray to be hurt.

Maxwell’s attorney said Ghislaine reached out to the DOJ to talk - not the other way around.

Maxwell's attorney, David Markus: “There have been no asks and no promises."

Markus said Maxwell was asked by Blanche about "maybe 100 different people."

Right now, the Democrats are pulling up old videos from 1999 from weddings and fashion shows and trying to use them to somehow tie Trump to Epstein. That’s how desperate they are since the WSJ effort failed. I find that very odd.

Here’s my theory.

I'm guessing Epstein (at the request of the Bush/Clinton swamp) tried to set up Trump and frame him for something in the late 1990's because Trump was going to run for President on the Reform party in 2000 and challenge Bush & Gore.

Neither one of them wanted Trump to run for President in 2000 (when he was just 54) and mess with the uni-party - so they needed to find some dirt on Trump that they could use against him. So they hired Epstein to try to set him up. IT DIDN'T WORK.

WHY IS NOBODY REPORTING THIS VERY CRITICAL PIECE OF EVIDENCE BUT ME?

It obviously didn't work because nothing was released about Trump back then that was disparaging. Later, Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago AND permanently banned him. Trump then went about testifying AGAINST Epstein and helping the victims of Epstein's blackmail and money laundering operation. Then Trump distanced himself from the Clintons and ran for President against Hillary in 2016.

I have no doubt that Epstein worked for OTHER intelligence agencies around the world - either as a double agent or triple agent or as a free agent to the highest bidder. You've all seen the same CIA shows on Netflix that I have! Why else would Epstein have those weird pictures of Bush & Clinton on his wall!?!

That's what is likely in the Grand Jury files that they don't want us to know. That’s likely what Ghislaine will testify to.

I also believe that one of the major reasons that the swamp is trying to tie Epstein to Trump is because Epstein was allegedly a co-founder of the Clinton Foundation - and even came up with the idea - and that's one of the reasons that Bill flew on his plane so many times. That was reported 10 years ago. That’s nothing new. It was in the court files sent to the SDNY.

"Mr. Epstein was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative," read the July 2007 letter to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Florida. “Focuses of this initiative include poverty, climate change, global health, and religious and ethnic conflicts.”

What do they use the Clinton Foundation NGO for? LAUNDERING MONEY ALL OVER THE WORLD. That's what they use all the "foundations" and NGOs for. There is MUCH MORE to Epstein than sex trafficking - he was likely financing coups, covert operations, intelligence shakedowns and false flags all over the world for the CIA, the WEF and the NWO. WAKE UP.

The Epstein hoax is a typical "limited hangout." A limited hangout mingles lies with truth and only reports part of the story to mislead and misdirect the public. They report on Epstein’s sex trafficking but ignore the fact that he co-founded the Clinton Foundation and blackmailed elites and laundered money for elites all over the world.

Trump found out what Epstein was doing with Bill (and likely the IC) and threw him out of Mar-a-Lago 20 years ago. Then he helped the victims and testified against Epstein. That's why I believe they keep the grand jury files sealed - so you won't see that truth!

None of us know the real truth about Epstein's operation - I'd like to find out the WHOLE truth. It goes way beyond human trafficking. Trump knows and he knows that Ghislaine knows the truth and it's also buried in those 2019 Grand Jury files that the left is hiding and won’t release any time soon.

Kevin Spacey stated in a recent interview that he traveled to Africa in 2002 with Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein on a private jet owned by Epstein, and acknowledged that there were “young girls on those flights.”



Specifically, Spacey told interviewer Piers Morgan: “I will say this. There were young girls on those flights. There were young girls on those flights yeah and that's been out. They've talked about it”.



Spacey said that he was invited by Clinton for a humanitarian mission and was with Clinton Foundation staff during the trip.



"I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip... because there were these young girls."

It's not that those abused girls aren't important - it's that there is a much larger conspiracy to tell that we need to know to connect all the dots. LOOK AT THE BIG PICTURE.

