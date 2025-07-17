We don't hear much about Mike Lindell these days - but he just said on his podcast that he regularly meets with President Trump to talk election fraud.

LINDELL: “I did just meet with the President — this is the third time now — about two weeks ago, and I’ll hopefully see him again next week. One of our biggest focuses is - you've heard about a special prosecutor - we need a team that goes back in time - and then we also have a team going forward, everybody, to get rid of these machines before the primaries.

The president, one of the things he and I are aligned perfectly on is he wants to get back to paper ballots, hand-counted, same day voting, precinct level, voter ID. This time around, with our voices getting so big, we will get the word out and say, ‘Open up those machines!’”

I don't know Mike personally - but I met Mike Lindell at a GOP event in Minneapolis a few years ago (that’s me taking a pic with him below) and I have been following him and writing about him ever since. One of his close friends is a good friend of mine. He's one of the few people in politics that I trust to do the right thing. He has always said that eventually the truth about election fraud and foreign interference WILL come out.

Mike Lindell is a stand-up guy, a brilliant guy, a recovered addict - who helps others recover - and an authentic man of God. What you see is what you get! He has NO hidden motives. He loves this country and he is a tireless warrior for truth! We need more honest and dedicated Patriots like Mike Lindell!

I investigated and reported on absentee ballot fraud in Minnesota in 2018 - and found (by analyzing the election database itself) that they used it to steal the mid-terms in 2018 and I speculated about how they would use cheat-by-mail NATIONWIDE in 2020 to steal everything - the House, the Senate and the White House - by following the California model.

That's exactly what they did in 2020, under the guise of COVID - and I was not only right - but I was the very first to predict that in 2018. Ask anyone of substance in Minnesota politics about my voter fraud presentations in early 2019 warning about nationwide election fraud and cheat-by-mail coming for 2020 - they'll tell you.

You can find my old reports and my slide presentation here:

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.