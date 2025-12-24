Just a few hours ago, Mike Lindell announced that he is officially running for Governor of Minnesota against Tampon Tim Walz.



MIKE LINDELL: “I’m officially running for Governor of Minnesota and I need your support. I entered this race to restore common sense, accountability, and leadership that puts Minnesotans first. But I can’t do it alone. This campaign is powered by grassroots patriots like you - not special interests or political insiders.



If you believe in safer communities, fraud investigations, lower taxes, and protecting our God-given freedoms, I’m asking you to support this mission today in any way you can. Let’s bring common sense back to Minnesota!”

http://MikeLindellGov.com

The 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2026, to elect the next Governor of Minnesota. Primary elections are scheduled for August 11, 2026. Incumbent two-term Democrat Governor Tim Walz is running for election to a third term in office.

The betting site Polymarket predicted Mike Lindell, at this point, would win the Republican primary with 54% of the vote.

KSTP-TV says that 35 percent of the population in Minnesota identifies as Democrats, 31 percent as Republicans, and 29 percent as independents and 57% disapprove of Walz due to some $18 BILLION in welfare fraud recently reported in the Somali community in Minnesota under his watch.

However, instead of bashing Walz, almost immediately, several Minnesota “influencers” who call themselves MAGA came out to bash Mike. I find that interesting and telling.

Why are so many so-called Minnesota MAGA “influencers” coming out to bash Mike Lindell now that he’s running for Governor and President Trump basically endorsed him? Seems odd. They loved him when he was fighting for election integrity!

I suggest that we all keep a list of all those bashing Mike Lindell and we’ll AUTOMATICALLY know who is NOT on our side. If they are anti-Mike, they are NOT MAGA - they are pretenders! This is a great way to weed out the infiltrators and snakes.

I met Mike Lindell at a GOP event in Minneapolis and have been following him ever since. I do NOT know him personally but one of his close friends, that I deeply respect, is a good friend of mine. Lindell was born on June 28, 1961, in Mankato, Minnesota. He was raised in Chaska and Carver, Minnesota.

Lindell invented My Pillow, a pillow filled with pieces of shredded foam that interlock, in 2004. Lindell grew the business into a Minnesota manufacturing company. Everyone knows Mike as the “My Pillow Guy” but I look at him as a staunch supporter of President Trump and a tenacious warrior against election fraud.

I also admire his Christian faith and commitment to his sobriety - which shows me he is in this for the right reasons.

I am an alcoholic in recovery myself with 31 years of sobriety and I respect Mike Lindell for his openness and honesty about his recovery journey. That takes courage. I wish more people were like that. Mike Lindell has been clean and sober since January 16, 2009 - over 16 years in December 2025. Well done Mike!

Lindell struggled with addictions to alcohol and cocaine and he attributes his sobriety to a single prayer where he asked God to remove his desire for drugs and alcohol. Amen!

He has since founded the Lindell Recovery Network, a faith-based organization aimed at helping others overcome addiction. His book “WHAT ARE THE ODDS” - released in 2019 - is his testimony.

“The inspiration was to help people, to give people hope.”

MIKE LINDELL: “16 years ago, I was set free by God of my crack and alcohol addictions!”

Mike is a stand-up guy, a brilliant guy, focused, a recovered addict who helps others recover - a solid businessman and an authentic man of God. He spent MILLIONS of his own money to fight election fraud and has never given up in the face of adversity.

In spite of constant obstacles, Mike has not stopped working on proving that the 2020 election was stolen. His business was targeted and he lost $100 MILLION in sales but he overcame and kept going.

What you see is what you get! He has NO hidden motives. He has never jumped on and off the Trump train like so many others. He loves this country and he is a tireless warrior for truth! We need more like Mike!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “That man suffered. That man suffered. He, what he did, what he went through, because he knew the election was rigged and he did it. He did it, I mean, he just did it as a citizen.

Mike Lindell, I’ll tell you what. Every time I introduced him, he got the biggest hand. I hope he does great. He deserves to do great. That man suffered. These people went after him. They went after his company. They did that with me too.

But at least I knew what I was getting into. He was just a guy that said this election was so crooked. It was so rigged. He fought like hell. That guy deserves to be Governor of Minnesota. I’ll tell you right now. He’s a great guy, too.”

https://mikelindellgov.com/

President Trump said that Mike Lindell DESERVES to be elected Governor of Minnesota and I couldn’t agree more. Let’s focus our efforts on making that happen!

You can find a link to this article on my website here.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.