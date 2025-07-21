Every day I hear from readers who have asked to receive my newsletters by email - BUT - once they started using the Substack app to read them (instead of just opening the email itself to read the newsletter) - they weren’t getting my email newsletters any longer. My views are going down and so are the comments from readers - this is one big reason. My newsletters are being buried in the Substack app.

What does that mean? If you don’t get my newsletter in your email box - you will NOT see my newsletter unless you hunt for it in Substack along with all the rest - and you won’t be able to reply to me with comments.

It’s like being on Facebook and looking for my posts among thousands of others and missing 90% of them. In other words, somebody is deciding for you what you should see first.

How do you fix that? How do you make sure you see my newsletter if you want to and you subscribed to it to read it? Go into the Substack app under settings and notifications.

If you choose "Prefer email," new newsletters will be delivered via email.

If you choose "Prefer push," you'll only receive push notifications in the app when new newsletters are published. You won’t get them via email.

If you select "Both email and push," you'll receive notifications through both channels.

If you want both, tell Substack that you’d like to get posts via push (in the app) AND through email. That way you can find them in the app and you can find them in your email box and never miss one.

If you don’t use the Substack app - you don’t need to worry about this. If you have problems with this, reply to this email.