Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO because of President Trump, and the market is roaring. I called this a week ago.

After Huang stepped down earlier this month, I wrote that the whole “spy affair” story looked like the next hoax in the works: “Jensen Jensen Jensen,” the sequel to Russia Russia Russia. The timing was too convenient, right after the midterms and right before key China meetings and the National Champions push. China and the Democrats both had clear motives to take him out and damage America’s position in the SI race. The personal scandal was the match. The real story was chips, money, and politics.

Here’s the piece: Jensen Jensen Jensen: The Next Hoax Is Already Being Written

Plenty of people who actually understand the stakes wanted him back, like Scott Bessent, Elon Musk, and Palmer Luckey. Almost 200,000 employees, donors, and investors signed a petition to bring him back.

President Trump was one of them, and he didn’t stay on the sidelines. He said he wanted Jensen back as CEO for the sake of American leadership in SI. He spoke directly with Nvidia’s board, called into a board meeting, and gave them clear national-security assurances. The U.S. government, including the Attorney General, has no evidence Huang did anything unlawful and sees no national-security risk in his return.

"Every time you have a Chinese woman that's good looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy. Now with Swalwell, she probably was a spy — but with Jensen, I don't believe that's true."

Trump also spoke with Huang himself Sunday night and told him to “work hard.” Today the board voted unanimously to reinstate him, effective immediately. Trump posted that the board made the “correct and proper decision” and that the country needs Huang’s leadership for both Nvidia and the American economy. White House statements confirmed he was fully involved.

In fact, a former intelligence officer says Jensen Huang may have been used by US to feed false information to China through Alice Huang. Chew on that one.

The result: Nvidia is up roughly 30% today, adding around a trillion dollars in market value, and the Nasdaq and the broader market are way up. While others talk, Trump takes action and makes things happen.

So who is Palmer Luckey, and why does this matter? He’s another piece of the puzzle. Luckey is another genius, like Jensen and Elon, who can help keep America on top in the SI race.

Palmer Luckey is the young inventor who started the modern virtual reality industry. As a homeschooled teenager in California, he collected old electronics and took them apart. At 19, working out of his parents’ camper trailer, he built a low-cost VR headset that changed everything. He sold his company, Oculus, to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, when he was just 21.

In 2017 Facebook fired him after he gave $9,000 to a pro-Trump group. So he started over and founded Anduril Industries, a defense company that builds AI-powered drones, autonomous submarines, surveillance towers, and other weapons. Anduril uses its own money and off-the-shelf parts to move fast instead of waiting on slow Pentagon contracts. It sells only to the U.S. military and allied governments, which is why most people have never heard of him. The company is now valued at about $90 billion.

That same Big Tech machine that fired Luckey for supporting Trump also spent years trying to erase the President himself. Facebook, Twitter, and the other major platforms banned Trump for nearly two years after he left office after claims of a stolen election. They deplatformed the sitting President of the United States.

And it wasn’t just him. Plenty of the rest of us who refused to toe the line got the same treatment, including people writing newsletters like this one and anyone who asked the wrong questions. We got shadow-bans, suspensions, threats, demonetization, or full removal. The goal was always the same: silence dissent, protect the narrative, and punish anyone who backed Trump or challenged the consensus.

This fall, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tapped Luckey to co-lead Project Meridian with Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich — the Pentagon’s 120-day study of what war will look like in 2050 and what America needs to build now.

There are a lot of people like Palmer Luckey working behind the scenes in this country. They build things, solve problems, and serve when they’re asked, and they get almost no credit for it, because they support Trump. The media brushes them aside. Facebook threw him out. But listen to this man for five minutes and it’s obvious he’s an absolute genius. He sat across from the New York Times, on their own stage, and didn’t back down from a single question. Whether he’s talking about nuclear testing, Chinese chips, or three days of water in your basement, he’s thinking years ahead of the people in charge. We need to know what people like him think, because they’re the ones building our future while everyone else is busy trying to cancel them.

Trump’s intervention to get Huang back is the same mindset: competence and national strength over the scandal cycle and the censorship machine.

That’s why the market responded the way it did today.

Luckey just sat down with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit 2026 to talk about the future of warfare, AI-powered weapons, and his work on Meridian. Sorkin is a notorious anti-Trump guy who usually tries to make Trump look bad but Luckey would have none of it.

On The Joe Rogan Experience in 2025, Luckey called himself a “Trump OG.” He told Rogan he backed Trump long before the 2016 campaign, and that as a teenager he wrote Trump a letter urging him to run for president. He liked that Trump was a brilliant businessman from outside the political establishment who had given money to both parties. Luckey has never wavered on Trump.

What Palmer Luckey Said at DealBook

Palmer Luckey covered a lot of ground with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Before you dig into the full transcript below, here’s a quick rundown of what he said. Remember, this conversation happened just days before Jensen was reinstated.

The outages and getting prepared

Sorkin opened by asking about the outages hitting everything that week. He mentioned that J.D. Vance had stayed in Washington for meetings about them, and that PlayStation had just gone down too. Luckey said the “4chan schizo posters” are about 12 hours ahead of the mainstream media. He blamed bad actors using advanced SI tools to find weak spots, many of them in North Korea and many doing it for money. Right now the attackers move fast, and our old systems can’t keep up.

His advice was to keep three days of water and three days of dry food, and to refill prescriptions 72 hours before they run out. “People used to be taught this in middle school, and now everyone who remembers that is treated like a nut.”

He also joked that his underground missile base is a bad place to hide from the apocalypse, because you can cut the door hinges off with a Sawzall from Home Depot in about 10 minutes.

The Department of War

Luckey said he pushed Trump and the transition team to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War, and he gave himself more credit than anyone else for it. He read from his notes from his meeting with Howard Lutnick. “If you want peace, you prepare for war.” He said the name is more honest about what the department is for. It makes the money easier to track and gives the department one clear mission. “The Department of Defense lost every war and the Department of War won every war.” He also called the new name “objector repellent,” because it keeps out the people who never should have been there.

Iran, China, and Venezuela

Asked about Iran, Luckey agreed that winning big is the best way to deter China. He said China saw that the equipment it sold to protect Venezuela “did not work.” He also said Xi Jinping just purged his top generals, and that we were lucky Xi did it before we moved on Iran.

Stockpiles

When Sorkin asked whether we have enough weapons, Luckey said President Trump had said there’s no problem and we can fight war indefinitely. He called that “exactly the right thing for the president of the United States to be saying.” The president’s job is to keep enemies from attacking us, and Luckey’s job is to keep the magazines full.

He said some of the administration’s long-term weapon buys “are the largest we’ve ever seen,” and that it’s opening the door to more companies instead of the same one or two old contractors who are years behind. He added that he hates the phrase “arsenal of democracy,” because “we are a republic, not a democracy.”

Ukraine and Trump

Luckey said his company has been in Ukraine since the second day of the war, and he’s been there himself. He said he supports Ukraine more than most Republicans do, but he “doesn’t buy” that anyone can question which side Trump is on.

In his first term, Trump warned Europe about depending on Russian oil, and the UN laughed at him. Luckey said Germany has sent more money to Russia than to Ukraine, and German thermostats are actually set higher in the winter now. “They can’t even wear a sweater to save Europe.” in other words, Europe is hypocritical when it comes to Russia.

His conclusion was that Trump was handed “an impossible situation.” He also said company executives like him should never be setting foreign policy: “I’m a dog on a chain and I need to be kept that way.”

Elon, Starlink, and Starshield

Luckey defended Elon Musk on the question of limiting Starlink in Ukraine. Russia has warned it could take out the whole satellite network if it’s used to attack Russia. Should Elon lose the entire system, the same satellites American forces rely on, to prove a point?

Luckey said the government could give Ukraine its own military network, Starshield, but won’t, because it doesn’t want to risk losing it. So why should Elon be the one who loses his? He said nobody in the West really wants Ukraine to win, only to not lose for as long as possible.

Can SI be controlled?

The real question is whether the good guys can stay ahead. He said he’s more afraid of evil people with pretty good SI than of a superintelligence wiping us out. For now we can still shut off data centers and networks.

SI weapons

He said the SI in his weapons is nothing like a chatbot. It reads radar and thermal feeds, and it is far more accurate than the old “dumb” weapons that just chased the hottest thing around. He said he’s more afraid of civilians dying from dumb weapons than smart ones. “If I were just putting ChatGPT in the head of my missile, you would be right to be terrified.”

Project Meridian

Luckey co-leads the Pentagon’s 120-day study of what war will look like in 2050, alongside Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich, and reports to Pete Hegseth. He said the group is looking for ideas nobody is championing yet, and gave weather control as one example. When Sorkin read a critic calling the project “oligarchy,” Luckey said, “If you are asked to help your country, you are going to say yes.” He pointed out that nobody attacked Eric Schmidt for serving on Biden’s defense board, and called the Sorkin attacks “very, very partisan.” The report will be public.

Nuclear testing

Luckey wants nuclear testing to start again. Part of his reason is that deterrence only works if people believe in the weapons. His main reason is that we haven’t tested how a nuclear blast or an electromagnetic pulse affects modern electronics in decades. Our phones, power grid, hospitals, and military gear could all be at risk, and nobody really knows. He described how China could set off a “test” in space that knocks out American gear across Korea at the same moment North Korea invades.

Public executions

He said executions should be rare, but when the government does carry one out, it should be public, not hidden away in a medical room. Transparency is what keeps the government in check. He said the same goes for war. The more we depend on fake news or government propaganda as our only source of truth, the bigger the problem.

Floating factories

Luckey has spent about 10 years working on floating ocean platforms for the things America needs but nobody wants in their backyard, like refineries, ore processing, and desalination plants. He said he’s not chasing the sS data center fad, and he thinks most SI will end up running on our own devices.

Jensen Huang

On the Nvidia scandal, he said, “China wants Jensen out, so I want him in.” He said China doesn’t want Nvidia selling chips into China, because it’s building its own chip industry. Losing Huang knocked a trillion dollars off Nvidia’s value and makes America weaker. “Nobody can take Jensen’s place in this critical juncture.”

Getting fired from Facebook

He finished with the story of his firing. He gave $9,000 to a pro-Trump group in 2016, and Facebook put him on leave and then fired him, even though his performance reviews were excellent. He doesn’t blame Mark Zuckerberg, and he’s working with him again on gear for soldiers. He blames the people under Zuckerberg he made rich, who “stabbed me in the back.”

Here’s the whole transcript.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Good afternoon, everybody. I am joined right now by Palmer Luckey. Palmer Luckey is just 33 years old, dropped out of college to launch Oculus, virtual reality company he sold to Facebook back in 2014 for $2 billion. He was 21 years old then. 3 years later, Facebook fired him. We’ll talk about that.

He then started a weapons company named for the sword in The Lord of the Rings, and that company is called Anduril. It’s now valued at $90 billion. And since this fall, he’s co-led Project Meridian. That’s the Pentagon’s 120-day study of the future of war alongside Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich. And he reports to Pete Hegseth on that. He’s also, as of this year, a banker. And the bank is named after the Lonely Mountain in The Hobbit, the one full of gold. It opened in February and he’s building other things.

He’s doing some extraordinary other things, including trying to make an American-made laptop. He’s working on genetically engineered military working dogs. And just as a side project, he happens to own 2 submarines, a Black Hawk, and a 1985 Humvee. And he also keeps the world’s largest video game collection I understand it to be 200 feet underground in a decommissioned Air Force base. Missile base? Correct?

PALMER LUCKEY: Missile base.

Cyber Attacks, AI and Being Prepared

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Unbelievable. Please welcome Palmer Luckey. We’re going to talk about war and the future of war, but as it happened, we were talking backstage just about what might be a cyber war that seems to be going on around us. We were talking about J.D. Vance obviously deciding he needed to be in Washington where they’re continuing to have meetings all day. About these outages. And I said to you, how much should we be worried about this? And you said,

PALMER LUCKEY: It depends on how well prepared you are. Look, I’m— all the 4chan schizo posters are like 12 hours ahead of the mainstream media on this. You guys are going to find out what’s going on soon enough. But

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What do you think is happening? By the way, PlayStation now has an outage.

PALMER LUCKEY: I know we’re seeing the natural effects of a lot of these advanced AI tools allowing for the creation of various exploits, some of them for strategic reasons, many of them for purely financial reasons. There’s a lot of organizations, particularly in North Korea, that are using this mismatch between new attack capabilities and our defense capabilities to obtain financial advantage.

In the long run, the advantages are going to accrue to the side that is most effectively using AI for defense. With the people who say that everything can be hacked, they are right for now. But that actually may be the case with certain new techniques that are coming along. But as of right now, there’s a mismatch between the attackers who are very fast moving and using technology and old outdated systems that are not able to adopt technology as quickly as it is developed.

And I think it’s— people are going to have to pick up the pace. It’s time to start running.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What does that mean? Are you a prepper?

PALMER LUCKEY: I own a missile base 200 feet underground. By the way, I’ll note that’s not— it’s a funny joke, but a missile base is actually a pretty bad way to run from the apocalypse. Everyone knows exactly where you are, and they’re designed to take a hit from a nuclear weapon, a blast overpressure event. But I’ll just tell you a secret. You can go to Home Depot, buy a Sawzall, and cut the hinges off the door in about 10 minutes. And so a lot of people think that missile bases, they’re not secure. They’re just really, really robust.

And so the point is, everyone should have 3 days of water, everyone should have 3 days of dry food. If you have prescription medication, don’t go refill it when you run out, make sure you refill it 72 hours before you run out. The United States is very resilient if you think on a timeline of what we can do to get everything running again over the course of 3 days. There are a lot of things we cannot get going again in 10 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours. And so people used to be taught this in middle school, and now everyone who remembers that is treated like a nut. Cheers.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Do you print out your bank statements?

PALMER LUCKEY: Do I print out my bank statements? No, I do not.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Someone told me that I should. That’s why I was curious.

PALMER LUCKEY: Oh, that’s interesting. I see, because it’s not clear. I mean, if the system falls apart to that extent, we’re in for a really bad time. I think my fishing rod will be more useful than your bank statements if things are that bad.

Renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Let me talk to you about your role with the US government in terms of Project Meridian and also so many of the different weapons that you’re now selling the government. One of the things that I don’t know if most people may know about you, but you may be responsible, at least as one individual, for the reason that the Trump administration changed the name of the Defense Department to the Department of War. That was something you’ve been talking about with them. For years.

PALMER LUCKEY: I’m happy to take a little bit of credit. We were talking a little bit backstage about the fact that this idea comes up in op-eds like every 10 years or so. People talk about it. They were talking about it during Bush. They’re talking about it during Obama. They were talking about it during the Cold War when everyone was feeling like we need to get back to the name that we had won wars with instead of the one that we had kept losing them with.

So I was not the first person. It’s true. I pushed on this with Trump. I pushed on this with the incoming administration during the transition period. But there were other people who were pushing, but I will give myself more credit than anyone else. I’m happy to.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Why did you want to do that? Why?

PALMER LUCKEY: So there’s a bunch of reasons, and I might have to refer to— right when we were talking, I pulled up my notes for my meeting with Howard Lutnick when he was running the transition. So I actually have the contemporaneous—

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: You can take them out and tell us when you told him.

PALMER LUCKEY: There we go. Okay, so there are a few things. Number one, and these are not ranked by importance, they’re just ranked by what I wrote down, but the first one is from a deterrence perspective. “If you want peace, you prepare for war.” Nobody says, “If you want peace, prepare for defense.” I think it is good to have a name that people across the world clearly understand the purpose of it.

Two, I think it’s just way more transparent and honest. It is not, it should be focused on preventing wars, and if need be, winning wars. And I think that there’s been a lot of obfuscation about what the Department of Defense is, and it makes it so much easier for people to spend endlessly on it. How much money is too much money to spend on defending yourself? No amount, right? If you’re very clear, “No, no, this is our warfighting capability,” it’s a lot easier to make the trade between hospital and war, school and war, versus hospital and defense. And so as a libertarian who generally leans towards wanted to be fiscally responsible. To me, I think the transparency is another one.

Another one’s clarity of purpose. In any business, you need to have clarity of purpose, clarity of mission. If you try to do everything, you will accomplish nothing. And I think that it is a good idea for the department. There were so many things that were barely tangential to the warfighting capability around economics and international relations and climate change, not from a warfighting perspective, but just from a general infrastructure perspective.

And then the last two are kind of tied together from a morale perspective. Look, the Department of Defense lost every war and the Department of War won every war, the War Department rather. I think there’s something to say about getting back to when things were good.

And the final is that it’s objector repellent. People talk about how important it is to get the right people to come to your company or your organization, but more important than attracting the right people is repelling the wrong people so they don’t become poison in your organization.

And I think that there’s a lot of people who, with no change in the activities of the organization, with no change in its mission as determined by Congress, would be thrilled to work for a Department of Defense and totally unhappy working for a Department of War. I think that you need somebody who is willing to work under either of those names to be the stable foundation of our warfighting capability. And the people who freaked out about the name and left illustrate my point perfectly.

Iran, China and Deterrence

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Okay, but let me ask you then a different question. You talk about winning wars. What do you think about the war and how this administration has prosecuted the war in Iran? The president has suggested that either he has won or that it’s over or something, but I don’t think anybody genuinely believes that.

And there are other people, and I’m going to read you this, Richard Moore, who ran MI6, he’s worried actually that people like Xi Jinping are watching the results of both the war in Ukraine, where I know you have operations, and Iran very carefully. And he says that he believes that if Beijing decides the US doesn’t have the will to see Putin or the Iranian regime toppled, that this is just going to lead him down the path potentially over potentially miscalculating or calculating around something like Taiwan?

PALMER LUCKEY: Look, I agree. When we win and we win in the strongest way possible, that is the best deterrence we can have to countries like China. I do think that luckily China, look, they’re looking at Iran, they’re probably not seeing the best that we’ve ever pulled off in terms of outcomes. I do think they look at things like Venezuela and realize a lot of the equipment that they sold to protect Venezuela did not work. And so I think we have some losses, we have some wins lately with those guys.

Here’s the good news. As of right now, Xi Jinping just fired all of his top generals. He completely purged his military. He’s going to have to get his act back together before he’s able to take any action. I think probably we are very lucky that he did that before we moved on Iran, because you could imagine a world where he would look at what’s going on, he’d look at our magazine stockpiles, he’d look at our current political situation, and he’d say, “You know, I’ll fire those guys later. I have got something to do. I’ve got something to do tomorrow.”

Stockpiles and the Arsenal of Democracy

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: By the way, what do you think of talking about our stockpiles? One of the big concerns is that actually we don’t have enough stockpiles.

PALMER LUCKEY: Well, you heard what President Trump said. There’s no problem and we can fight war indefinitely.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: And what do you say?

PALMER LUCKEY: What I would say is that’s exactly the right thing for the president of the United States to be saying from a global perspective. From a— look, you— there’s very different jobs. Right. For everybody. Specialization of labor is fantastic. It’s what allows society to work. It means I don’t have to make my clothes and grow my food and crank the generator for my light bulb. But what it means is my job is to make sure that our magazines are full, that we have all of the weapons that we need, that we’re able to have the defensive and offensive tools that we need to prevent and win wars.

The job of the president of the United States might be to help enable that in some ways. But at the end of the day, he’s also trying to keep people from attacking us, from attacking our allies. And there’s some people who kind of lionize truth as the ultimate thing, and they don’t realize that a lot of the prosperity that we have is because people took liberties with it. I mean, Nixon’s Madman Theory, this idea that you’re going to plant stories that made them think that he was not only willing to push the button, but excited to push the button, that had a good strategic deterrent effect.

And so I find it hard to get worked up. People say, “Oh my God, people in government are saying these things that are not strictly the way that a perfectly objective observer would describe them.” But that’s— well, pick any president and I’ll show you a few things like that.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Let me ask you a question about this president because you’ve been a longtime supporter of his. I think that’s fair to say. And one of your slogans is “rebooting the arsenal of democracy.”

PALMER LUCKEY: That’s right. I mean, some of these long-term weapon buys are the largest we’ve ever seen. They’ve been investing in a lot of things around mass-producible weapons, lower-cost weapons, allowing more companies to compete so that you don’t have one or two companies building systems that we desperately need and that they have proven over the course of decades they cannot deliver. And we’re not talking about a few months behind. We’re talking about years to decades. I’ve done a lot to fill it.

PALMER LUCKEY: I’ve got to be honest. I actually hate the arsenal of democracy term. I just have to play along with it because there’s a lot of smart people who have used it. We are a republic, not a democracy. And so we’re— and there is a bit of a difference. Sorry, I interrupted you.

Ukraine, Trump and Europe

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: You have people in Ukraine, you have operations there. You’ve seen some of the comments that this president has made about—

PALMER LUCKEY: I’ve been there personally. We’ve been there since the second day of the war.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: There has been questions about which side of this he really supports.

PALMER LUCKEY: Look, I think about it, but these decisions should be made by our republic, not by mega corporate executives. And so when people say, “Oh, Palmer, is there a country you would sell to or that you wouldn’t sell? Who should we be selling to? Who should we not?” At the end of the day, nobody should want corporate executives to have any meaningful control of our foreign policy or military policy, right? I’m a dog on a chain and I need to be kept that way. And I think that’s true for all of the people that are in my shoes.

Look, I fully support Ukraine and I’ve probably been way more on the side of Ukraine than most of the Republicans. And I’ve sparred with them in public, on stage, on X. And in other venues. I don’t really buy into this idea that you can really question which side of it Trump is on.

Trump was put into an impossible position. Remember that Trump in his first term was publicly calling out specific European nations saying, “You are too dependent on Russian oil, you should not approve this oil pipeline, it is going to put you in a position where you cannot say no to them, and you’re going to regret that.” And what did they do? You may remember, literally laughed at him. Right, the whole UN laughing at Trump saying this. He’s been calling out these exact problems for a long time.

And it’s worth noting, since the start of the Ukraine war, Germany has sent more money to Russia than Ukraine, right? I mean, you can have all these reasons why they need the oil, they need the gas, they’re all going to freeze in the winter. By the way, they’re not going to freeze in the winter. Their thermostats are up a degree in the winter according to the smart thermostat data since the start of the war. So they can’t even wear a sweater to save Europe.

I find it really hard for people to point at Trump and say, “Trump, is he really on the side of democracy?” I think he’s stuck with a Europe that has not prepared. I mean, I tried to sell stuff to Ukraine way before this war started.

I first met Zelensky shortly after he was elected, actually right here in New York City when he was coming to the UN for the first time. And the US State Department position was that Ukraine was a corrupt shithole that we should not allow to engage in saber rattling with Russia. Not my assessment. That’s what you had people in government saying.

And so, and so I remember that. And so then we flip and people say, “Palmer, why don’t you support Ukraine, the shining beacon? And isn’t Trump doing everything wrong?”

And my point is, one, Trump was put in an impossible situation. He now has to manage that. And the last thing I’ll say is, if people think that the right way to influence Trump is for people like me to throw him under the bus and say, “Yeah, what a fucking idiot.” They have not been watching how anything works for the last 10 years.

Elon Musk, Starlink and Starshield

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: You made an observation that Corporations shouldn’t be the ones making decisions. Absolutely. The republic should be the ones making decisions. That’s right. So we’re going to talk to Elon Musk a little bit later today. And one of the great controversies of this moment as it relates to Ukraine, as it happens, is about his decision to slow down or not, depending on what you believe has happened here, Starlink or Starshield or some version of both. What do you think of that scenario?

PALMER LUCKEY: So first of all, I like Elon. I personally like the guy. So take it with a pound of salt. I think that when the republic needs to be in charge of these decisions, what that means is there are decisions that they need to make and there are others that they do leave up to companies. Who America sells weapons to, that’s not up to me. I’ll go to prison if I make that decision for myself.

To what level a company is willing to put their civilian infrastructure at risk for another country’s benefit, that is a question that is often not controlled by the government, at least not as of right now. Let me give you a steel man on this. Russia says that if, and they’ve hinted this, I don’t know if it’s a threat.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: A steel man’s different than a straw man.

PALMER LUCKEY: Agreed. Look, I’ll give you the strongest possible argument. Russia says, “I am going to destroy the Starlink constellation if you allow it to be used for offensive military activity against my country. You can’t— you cannot claim it’s civilian infrastructure when you are explicitly allowing them with knowledge to use them in this way.” And the satellites, because they orbit the whole planet, the same ones that orbit the US are the ones that are orbiting Ukraine, right? Because they’re going in circles.

So imagine this, Russia wipes out the constellation with electronic attack, kinetic attack, cyber effects, however they do it. So they say, “Hey, we’re going to do this. And from an international law perspective, we are absolutely justified. Nobody can claim that we are attacking civilian infrastructure. We’re attacking military infrastructure.”

And should Elon have to say, “Well, okay, I will allow it to keep using it for offensive military action, and you can just destroy my entire global constellation because that’s fighting for democracy.”

And that’s what I think people don’t realize the position he’s in. It can be a decision. Between those 2 things. Do I stand up for democracy and then, by the way, ruin a lot of US warfighting capability that depends on those same satellites?

Or do you say, “You know what, I am going to take this region and I’m going to limit the speeds that we’re being—” and people are saying, “Oh, but there’s defensive systems that use this.” Yes, I’m fully aware of that. Some of my systems use those exact same links, but there are offensive weapons in Ukraine being used to attack Russia using civilian Starlink satellites.

And that is the steel man. And I’ve not heard a very good argument for why Elon should sacrifice the existence of the entire Starlink network to prove a point about defending democracy, particularly given that it’s not America.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Isn’t that always going to be the risk, though? Meaning for any company that’s going to have a network, especially in space.

PALMER LUCKEY: Yes.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: That the second you have that network in space, and depending on how it’s being used, that it becomes a military target?

PALMER LUCKEY: It is not anything. So there are things— there’s different degrees to which this is the case. For example, this is the constant debate over whether a bridge, a civilian bridge, counts as a valid military target. Does a power plant count? What fraction of the power goes? Are there other options? So it’s not quite simple where if it’s used in any way for military, it becomes a valid military target. It’s a matter of degrees.

But in this case, look, if the United States were telling SpaceX you need to do this, I think that they then have an obligation to help defend the constellation and also probably go to Russia and say, “Hey, you do that, we’re going to glass you” or some other terrible thing that you really don’t want to happen.

I don’t think it’s reasonable for the government to basically outsource that responsibility to a corporate executive and say, “Hey, we’re not going to tell you you have to do this, but we will be really angry if you don’t do this thing that will get your whole constellation destroyed.” It seems untenable to me.

Actually, one last thing I should point out. There are 2 networks. There’s Starlink and Starshield, which is owned and operated by the Department of Defense with assistance from SpaceX. To be very clear, the United States could give access to Ukraine to the Starshield network and allow them to run all of their weapons off that. And that is a military target. That’s how it’s supposed to be. But guess what? The government doesn’t want to give Ukraine access. You know why? Because they know that then Russia will blow up Starshield and the US military won’t have it.

So you’re in this position. I can’t believe I didn’t make this point at the beginning. The US government isn’t even willing to stand up for Ukraine because they’re afraid of losing their constellation. Why should Elon have to lose the civilian network when the government of his own country is unwilling to put anything at risk for the same.

And this gets to a bigger problem, which is that nobody in the West actually wants Ukraine to win. They just want them to not lose for as long as possible, which is a bizarre and absurd warfighting position. But I’m not in charge. I don’t get to make these decisions. And yet, if you think you like my opinion on this one, wait till you find out my other opinions, and you’ll be right back to being glad I’m not making these decisions for the country.

Can AI Be Controlled?

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I’m going to get to a couple of those opinions in a moment. I have one related opinion which has to do with AI, particularly actually Anthropic. And we talked about this, I think, when I saw you in March. The Pentagon was naming Anthropic a supply chain risk at the time. And they then, by the way, took on OpenAI right after that.

PALMER LUCKEY: That’s right.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: And I wonder whether you think, given everything we now know about AI, whether any of these models actually are controllable by a human or by the government.

PALMER LUCKEY: Are they controllable? I mean, you can just look at this empirically. No, every major model has been jailbroken to some degree in a matter of months. So anyone who says that the models can be controlled isn’t paying attention to what’s actually going on. It’s really a question of can the good guys stay ahead of the bad uses of AI. And I’m more afraid of really bad evil people with pretty good AI than superintelligence that’s going to wipe us all out.

But no, these models, it is not clear that anyone can control them at a model use level. Now, we can turn off data. I’m not worried about them running amok and running out of control. You can turn off data centers. You can shut off networks. At least as of right now, AI has no meaningful physical arms into the world to affect it. Skynet may be online, but it doesn’t have access to useful tools because we haven’t built useful tools. Now, people will point to, “Well, what about when there’s a billion humanoids walking around? What about this and that and the other?” Yeah, that’s a different world.

AI in Autonomous Weapons

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What does this mean therefore to you? One of the things that you are doing is building autonomous weapons.

PALMER LUCKEY: That’s right.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: That probably scares the hell out of a lot of people when you think about what that means, because it also means that AI is playing a role, I imagine, in where they’re being targeted and how they’re going to work.

PALMER LUCKEY: This is a long, complicated discussion, but let me put— I’ll put my priors on the table. I was an AI guy before any of these AI guys, right? Anduril Industries, the acronym is AI. That was over 10 years ago. That was back when AI was not cool. It was not hip. You could not raise money for it, and everyone treated it like virtual reality or fusion as something that was always in the future, never in the present. So I’m an AI OG by some definition.

With that said, the kind of artificial intelligence you use for weapons is very different from these large language models, which are general-purpose, superintelligence-oriented models that are trying to do everything that anyone might want to do. People have said things like, “Well, but Palmer, I asked AI to cheat on my homework, and it hallucinated this source, and I got an F. What happens when your AI does the same thing for a missile?”

I promise you, the AI that is taking in radar feeds, thermal imagery feeds, and analyzing the electromagnetic emanations of a Chinese destroyer, you cannot accidentally say, “Oh, I’m sorry, you’re right, that wasn’t a warship.” It’s a completely different set of technologies. That is, by the way, a lot more reliable than the older analog fire control and seeker systems that were doing things like, look for the hottest thing in this area and go at it. I am way more afraid of the civilian collateral side for dumb weapons than I am for smart weapons. If I were just putting ChatGPT in the head of my missile, you would be right to be terrified.

But the types of autonomy— now, you asked about targeting, though. Yeah, that’s a totally valid one. People have definitely used LLMs for targeting purposes and made mistakes. I think that the reasonable— I don’t do that. There’s other companies that are doing that. I won’t name names because I’m going to just stick in my little lane and be nice. But the real question in my mind is to ask, did it— was it a net good? In other words, even if it made mistakes, were there fewer civilians who died than would have died otherwise? Was the mission objective accomplished faster and with less loss of infrastructure than would have been otherwise?

This is the self-driving car problem, right? You’re probably familiar. Yes. Nobody wants self-driving cars to be a little bit better than a person. They want them to be 100 times better. And that’s what people are demanding of the military. My realpolitik take on this is that life and death at scale is too morally fraught an area to not bring your absolute best tool to the table. Even if it makes people feel icky, even if it feels yucky, because I don’t think there’s any right number of people to die for not feeling yucky.

Project Meridian and the Future of War

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What are you telling Pete Hegseth in this 120-day period about the approach that this government should be taking to war that’s different than it is today?

PALMER LUCKEY: So to be clear, Project Meridian, we’re supposed to look at what war is likely to look like in 2050. So they’re recruiting us, a lot of people say, “Oh, they’re recruiting these people, what expertise do they really have in defense production?” Well, I build billions of dollars in weapons, so I’m doing pretty well there. My personal opinion is they’re recruiting us just as much from almost a science fiction perspective. The idea is to look unconstrained by what’s possible today at what warfare will look like decades from now, what investments we might need to make now to get there in the future. It’s being run by the MITRE Corporation, which is a quasi-government organization that does a lot of these think tank policy type analysis.

Look, the things that we’re working out are things— actually, I just came from a Project Meridian meeting yesterday at Cheyenne Mountain. So I will tell you what the high-level topic was. It was deciding which of these things we’re going to be focusing on in the report. And the winning point, I think, was that we need to focus on the things that do not have existing champions. Right. There’s a lot of things people like, “Oh, Project Meridian, they’re just going to tell them to buy more. Killer robots.”

No, everyone already knows we need more killer robots. Every secretary, every senator, that is, if our report comes out and says, guess what, the current zeitgeist, that is where it is at. It’s a waste of time. We need to find the ideas that do not have champions and focus our efforts on those things.

So I probably shouldn’t get too far ahead of it, but some of the examples of things we’re looking at, are weather control. How do you make sure that weather conditions are favorable to military operations and not obscuring your view of the enemy? How do you, can you change where precipitation falls out in the ocean so that you have a better view of your targets and can make better decisions?

There’s no champion for weather control in the department right now. And I know because I’ve looked, and there’s no Office of Weather Control. There’s guys who make non-skid paint so you don’t trip when it rains. That’s about as close to weather control as the department currently does.

Responding to Criticism of Project Meridian

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I have a hard question for you. I think it’s a distinctly hard question, and I wonder how you think about it. I know you think about these things, which is you are obviously— you chose to be on this project with the government. They chose you. And I want to read you something, just get your response. All right.

This is Wes Bryant. He’s retired Air Force Master Sergeant, until last year ran the Pentagon’s assessment of civilian harm. And he said this about Meridian. “This is entirely indicative of the decay and oligarchy that has taken over our government, and in many cases directly through purchasing influence and power and authority blatantly right in front of us. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore,” that the connection, that the closeness between you and the other defense companies and the government is just too much.

PALMER LUCKEY: I respect his service, and he’s coming at it from a reasonable perspective. Let me put out my perspective, please.

If the President of the United States or the Secretary of War says, I need— by the way, there’s over 20 people on Project Meridian. So I get a lot of attention and Elon gets a lot of attention, but there are 20 people on it, and including, by the way, former members of the military, very respected generals and admirals. So it’s not like this is just a bunch of tech bros in charge. If you are asked to help your country, you are going to say yes. And I think it’s reasonable for people to question what I’m saying and that take it with a pinch of salt. “Hey, Palmer makes weapons. Maybe we should keep that bias in mind.”

But I’m going to be totally honest, and this might sound really, really mean to you.

You would never be asking this question of Eric Schmidt when he was on the Defense Innovation Board under Biden, right? He was working on defense. We wrote about it. But would you, in this limited time on stage, would you say, “Let me read this quote about this guy who says you are indicative of the decay of our nation at a fundamental level”?

Of course not, you’d never say that. And he would say the same thing. “Joe Biden asked me to be on the Defense Innovation Board and I joined.” Before that, you have the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

My point is, what he’s saying, that this is some kind of, if it is a problem, it is an old problem. It has been around since World War II. Presidents and secretaries have formed board after board after board to ask people in industry, including people in the defense industry, what do you think we should be paying attention to? And of course they take it with a pound of salt. They know these guys have a stake in it. It doesn’t mean that you need to shove them in another room and never talk to them. That’d be crazy.

And so I’ve read attacks like that, and my feeling is it’s very, very partisan.

I didn’t attack Eric Schmidt for being on the Defense Innovation Board. I don’t think anyone should. And you know what? I bet if you were asked to be on a Presidential Council of Advisers on Journalism by Hillary Clinton, I doubt you’d be like, “Oh my God, doesn’t she know that I am a journalist? This is indicative of the moral decay of our nation.”

Well, look, we’re running lockstep towards hell. I just— the point is to take it with a pound of salt. And read our report, which by the way is going to be public. This is going to be a public report. Read it, look at it, and I think that when we’re done, you can decide if we’ve destroyed the country.

The Case for Resuming Nuclear Weapons Testing

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: One of the things that I know— no, no, and I, by the way, I very much appreciate that answer, and I think everybody here does. One of the things I know that you are focused on or have wanted to do is that you believe that we should bring back testing of nuclear weapons.

PALMER LUCKEY: That’s right.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Which is something that I think also scares the hell out of a lot of people.

PALMER LUCKEY: See, I told you, you guys aren’t going to like everything I have to say.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: So I wanted you to explain that if you could.

PALMER LUCKEY: There’s a lot of reasons, some of them are way less developed and I’m not an expert on them. So I have this working theory in my mind that mutually assured destruction relies on a certain level of psychic belief in the power of nuclear weapons at a population level. We know that MAD works as a deterrent strategy when everyone is afraid of nuclear weapons. We do not have any evidence that it works when people are not. And when you show that you’re not even willing to test things, I think that that robs mutually assured destruction as a concept of a lot of credibility. I have to admit, I’m not a philosopher, nor am I a tactician, nor am I a strategic, right?

There’s actually a much more boring reason that I want to restart nuclear weapons testing. We need to test not the weapon itself, but the impact of nuclear weapons on the technology that underpins our military and our society, lest we accidentally make use of nuclear weapons an impossibly irresistible use of force.

So I’ll give you an example. In the ’60s, the ’70s, the ’80s, the early ’90s, we weren’t just blowing up nukes to watch what they did. And almost every test, we were lining up rows of civilian pickup trucks, military radios, washing machines, respirators, ventilators, everything you need to run hospitals, power plants, substations, oil refineries.

And we were watching not just what the blast and temperature effects had on them, but also the electronic effects. The elect— what is an electromagnetic pulse? A broadband electromagnetic pulse, not something like a directed energy, microwave weapon, but a broadband massive pulse. What does that do? Which things survive? Which shut down but that are able to be restarted? Which of them are completely fried and will never operate again?

We learned a lot from that, and we spent a lot of money hardening military infrastructure and critical infrastructure and power strip and hospital infrastructure.

There’s a lot of stuff in hospitals, you may or may not know this, it was designed to survive an airburst nuke above the United States going off and trying to wipe out our grid and everything else. The problem is that we’ve not run those tests in decades. The models that we use to simulate the effects of nuclear weapons on electronics, they were for transistors that were literally thousands of times larger than the ones in this phone. We don’t actually know what will happen to our phones, to our critical infrastructure, to our military.

And imagine this, if I’m an enemy power, imagine if I could make an entire region of US forces non-mission capable, but without killing them. What if I could do a nuclear airburst and all their radios stop working, all their equipment stops working, all this modern tech, all these autonomous weapons that we’re building were not sufficiently hardened against those effects? I mean, that’s pretty tempting because killing thousands of Americans is going to trigger either an actual strategic exchange or a massive conventional war.

Does anyone really believe— and by the way, this may not be as obvious as “I nuked it on purpose.” I’ll paint a picture for you.

China decides that they’re going to test a nuclear weapon in space, not on the ground. “Oh no, the yield was larger than we expected, and the side lobes hit the whole Korean Peninsula.”

At the same time, coincidentally, and surely with no warning, South Korea is invaded by North Korea, deciding to use their conventional weapons, which were not affected, their massive artillery all in the mountains, to take advantage of this situation, and the US can’t do anything about it, and neither can South Korea because they bought all of America’s weapons.

All of this, all that possibility space is downstream of us not testing in any way the impacts of nuclear weapons on modern technology and electronics. And that is why I’m an advocate, because I am not confident my stuff can survive even when I follow the rules and the rad-hardening guidelines that again were designed for ancient technology. They were designed for the type of cell phone that Abraham Lincoln would have used.

Public Executions and the Death Penalty

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I’ve got 3 very quick questions because I know we’re going to be out of time, one of which is an opinion that also I think may surprise people in this room. We were talking about the death penalty recently, and obviously there’s going to be— there was potentially going to be a televised death. And you came out and said this was the right thing to do.

PALMER LUCKEY: Absolutely.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Why?

PALMER LUCKEY: This is not actually a Palmer Luckey special. This is a pretty popular libertarian opinion, which is that the state should very rarely, if ever, engage in capital punishment. It should be the ultimate punishment, and it should not be something that is medicalized and hidden away and trivialized. People that the state executes should not be killed by having a doctor who swore to protect life give someone a shot like they’re giving him his annual flu checkup and then have him peacefully pass away.

Executions should be brutal. They should be violent. They should be enacted by the people who we give a monopoly on violence to, which is our law enforcement and military apparatus. And people should respond either in horror because it was the wrong target, it was the wrong person, someone that they don’t think deserved to be blown to pieces, organs all over a wall, or they should say, “Yeah, that guy had it coming.” And I think that the medicalization and the hiding of the death penalty—

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: So it’s a deterrent in your mind?

PALMER LUCKEY: It’s a deterrent not just— part of it is a deterrent. That is part of why I support the death penalty in some cases. But I’m talking about a deterrent against the government running amok and out of control. The thing that controls overuse of the death penalty is transparency into the practice. And that’s why I said broadcast— that is why I’m a fan of public executions.

If the government is going to kill somebody, they need to be willing to put them out in public and say, “This is a guy we are killing and it is the right thing.” And by the way, you know what got rid of the death penalty in the United States? In a lot of states. It was states that were doing public executions of people who most people did not agree should be killed. That is supposed to be the control mechanism.

Transparency in War

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Do you see the same thing in the context of war?

PALMER LUCKEY: In the context of war, you mean should it be public?

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Should it be broadcast? Should it be everywhere?

PALMER LUCKEY: Oh, the Vietnam question.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Should we be seeing all of it? If the view is we should be seeing capital punishment, should we be seeing in real time even, what’s happening in war?

PALMER LUCKEY: I’m going to admit, I have not thought about this very deeply. I’m aware that this became a debate largely during Vietnam when we gained the capability to do real-time television broadcast of war. It’s very clear that the anti-war movement was hugely empowered by the broadcast of what was going on in Vietnam.

And so if you believe that the Department of War and our government apparatus should be accountable to the body populace, the people who vote for our elected leaders. Yeah, probably a good— I mean, here’s a hypothetical. How would Vietnam have gone if we didn’t have any information from it? What if the only information we had was government propaganda and them telling us what was happening and how great it was? Probably would have been a different response.

And then I would say flip to the same with the Gulf War. I think that was a case where it being out in the open and in public made it really clear, “Oh yeah, this is definitely a good one.” So I would say, yeah, probably I would be on the side of, yeah, you should have more transparency into these things. The more that you’re reliant on the government propaganda pipeline as your only source of truth, whether it’s for war or who deserves to die, the bigger of a problem that is.

PALMER LUCKEY: A lot of people, they thought, “Oh, Palmer just wants to kill people because he wants bread and circus.” I’m not saying you feel like, “Oh, Palmer wants— he just wants to bring back the Roman Colosseum. He wants to be eaten by lions.” And no, no, that’s just the point is I want control on the power of government. And I believe the only way to do that is to get people worked up when appropriate.

Floating Platforms and Offshore Data Centers

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Talk about the power of government. One of the things you want to do, though, effectively get away from government, is create data centers. Interestingly, Elon wants to do it in space. You want to do it in the ocean.

PALMER LUCKEY: No, no. That is one very small bit, and it is somewhat accurate. I talked about this yesterday. People hadn’t heard about it before. So I’ve been working on building these floating platforms that you can use for the things that need to get done in America, but for a variety of reasons, primarily due to state and local government regulations and pushback, people don’t want happening in their backyard. Things like metal ore processing and chemical engineering and oil refining and desalination, right? Okay, California needs water, but they don’t want desalination plants along the coast.

And so my thinking is you can take a lot of these things that America desperately needs. People in an abstract way do want to exist. They just don’t want it where they are. And the problem is that everyone is in the places where they need to be. And so you take them, you do them offshore.

Now, there’s been some reporting that say, “Oh my gosh, Palmer is working on floating AI data centers,” to which I’d say, no, no, I’ve been working on this for like 10 years. I’m not some Johnny-come-lately. Hype chaser jumping on the latest trend. I’ll be perfectly fine if AI data centers come and go and there’s no more. I actually do lean towards thinking most AI is going to run locally. I think the chips are going to get way more powerful. I think people are going to want to control their own data. I am actually somewhat skeptical of the mass-scale data center as the way AI proliferates pitch.

Anyway, I think that data centers are one of the things that people— they want the output of it. People want to be able to go on YouTube. They want to be able to use Instagram. They want to be able to cheat on their homework with ChatGPT. They just don’t want big screaming data centers in their particular neck of the woods. And I think that there’s ways that we can just take all that stuff and shove it out into the ocean. Or space. There’s— to be clear, me and the space people, we’re two sides of the same coin. We just agree it can’t be done right over there.

Jensen Huang and Nvidia

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I was going to ask you about Jensen, because I saw a comment that you made, which is you think this is China winning.

PALMER LUCKEY: That’s right.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: What do you mean by that?

PALMER LUCKEY: What I said is that China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. And to be clear, I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas that he has about what the US relationship should be with the Chinese economy. I don’t think that we should be exporting chips to China. He thinks that there is an argument. I think these are reasonable arguments. There’s other smart people I know, including in the administration, who agree with them. I just happen to not be quite on their side.

There’s a lot of people who hear that and they say it’s the midwit take. They say, “But Palmer, Nvidia is the one that was helping China. So you’re an idiot.”

And what they don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies like this. There are Chinese companies that want to buy Nvidia GPUs. There’s 600,000 H200 GPUs sitting in a port right now because China will not give them an import permit because they want to build an internal domestic processor industry, silicon industry, not build one that is dependent on the United States.

And so the point that I’ve made is China is thrilled to have Jensen, who is somebody who was pro-selling into— and they’ll say, “But Jensen was helping smuggle into China.” Yes, against the Chinese government’s will.

But the bizarre thing that people don’t get is Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government. And so they’re thrilled to have Jensen out. And they know this also, there’s a reason it’s knocking a trillion dollars off Nvidia’s market cap. They know that it makes America weaker to knock him out.

And I’m sure this CFO lady they put in as interim CEO is a perfectly wonderful woman, but she is not Jensen, and she is not going to lead them into a period of prosperity that persists for a millennium. It’s just she’s not quite the right person. Jensen is the guy who built this company from scratch. He deeply understands it.

His personal relationships are the reasons that everyone is willing to do business because paper means nothing. Paper gives you the right to sue somebody after you think they screwed you. That doesn’t actually solve problems. A piece of paper that says I can sue the guy who screwed me, it doesn’t actually solve the issue. Nobody can take Jensen’s place in this critical juncture. And so again, China wants him out, therefore I want him in, but he shouldn’t have slept with a whatever she turns out to be.

Getting Fired from Facebook

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Final question for you, because I know, I think you still hold it inside, but maybe not. How happy are you or sad that you got fired from Facebook in the end, given everything that’s since happened?

PALMER LUCKEY: I was going to joke and say, I’m not someone who keeps it inside. But this is usually, this is more on the inside side. Look, my general moral philosophy is that people should be judged on their actions in the context of those actions, not with the benefit of hindsight. So if I shoot you in the head and I’m hauled off stage, but you recover and miraculously develop psionic powers, does that mean that it was okay that I shot you?

Now, people could ask you, they would, they say, “Well, I mean, aren’t you glad you got shot? You now have the power to lift entire buildings with your mind.” And you’d probably have conflicted feelings. You’d be like, “Well, that is very good. I’m doing a lot of good for the world. Probably on the net, it worked out better for everybody that I’m now Sci-Man, but I still shot you.” And you probably would still hold it against me unless you’re a really, really forgiving guy. And I’m not a forgiving guy.

And so there’s a lot of people at Facebook who really screwed me over and they stabbed me in the back. In a way that was very painful, very personal. For people who don’t know, I gave $9,000 to a pro-Trump group during the 2016 election. And then I was put on leave, and then I was fired by Facebook. And in case anyone tries to say it was about X, Y, or Z, no, it was not. I had excellent performance reviews. My most recent was exceeded— greatly exceeded expectations. I still remember my performance review from H1 2016. Yes. But the point is people say, “Well, Palmer, isn’t your company more important? Aren’t you doing more for the country? Aren’t you refilling the arsenal of democracy? And wouldn’t that never have happened had you stayed making virtual reality toys for 10- to 14-year-old boys primarily?” And that’s true.

But I still take it very personally, especially the people that I made hundreds of millions of dollars. Basically made them. I started Oculus when I was 19 years old. I’m living in a camper trailer. These are people who I’d worked with since the very beginning, and they decided that I was a millstone around their neck and they cut it loose. And so it’s probably better for everybody that I got fired, but I have not let it go.

Partnering with Mark Zuckerberg Again

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Yet you repartnered with Mark Zuckerberg.

PALMER LUCKEY: This is where it gets complicated. So just so people know, so Anduril took over a program that had been struggling for a number of years, IVAS, building infantry vision augmentation systems for soldiers that display incoming threats, show them where the safe areas are, give them much better thermal vision, night vision, so that they can see what’s going on in smoke, in clouds at night. And it’s true, I teamed up with Mark Zuckerberg. We are back together. There’s a picture. It’s like, “What are you doing?” We’re like, “We’re doing this.” We’re like, “We’re like this.”

So, and then people they’re like, “Palmer, what the heck are you doing?” The reality is Mark Zuckerberg is not the one who fired me. He runs this massive organization. I was an update on his daily brief. “Oh, by the way, the people who run this division in your company that’s a couple thousand people They decided that Palmer Luckey needs to be terminated.” “Oh, wow, really?” “Oh, yeah, there’s no way out of it. All of the executives say they’re going to quit if you make them work with him.” “Is this a Trump thing?”

Okay, the reality is there’s people who they’re like, “Oh, but shouldn’t he have stood up for you?” No, man, he’s running a multi-hundred billion dollar company. His job is not to countermand the signal he gets from his deputies 1, 2, 3 levels down. Imagine if that’s what he did. I tried to do that, and it’s really, really difficult.

So the people who screwed me over are not Mark Zuckerberg. You know how many times I had met Mark Zuckerberg? Like a dozen. I worked with his lieutenants all the time, and I’d see him around, but actual conversations I’d had with him, who cares?

The guy who screwed me over is the people that I had hundreds of meals with, even in the middle of the night eating crappy Korean food while we jam to try and get stuff done for CES, the Consumer Electronics Show. The guy who’s worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars because I bet on him, I put him in a position, I protected him as the Facebook politics tried to replace his job with someone else. Those are the people that I loathe.

Mark, he’s not quite a god, but you kind of have to almost act as if he is. He’s a force of nature. He exists outside of the universe of what Oculus was at the time. And so if I can make a deal with Mark that says that all the tech I sold him can be used to help the US Army and that all of the IP that I sold him can be licensed into that and that all the tech they’ve built on top of what I sold to them can also help our troops stay alive, I am going to make that deal.

I’m not that mean of a guy that I could say, “Well, this could save a lot of soldiers, but Mark Zuckerberg, he really should have stood up for me.” I can’t. I can’t do it. We have. Sometimes you have to do the right thing, and so Palmer

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Luckey, everybody. Thank you.

PALMER LUCKEY: Thanks, guys.

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Thank you for watching.

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I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.