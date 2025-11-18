President Trump invited the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MbS, to the Oval Office. The last time he visited there with Trump was in 2018, when the swamp set them up. More on that in a bit. It’s important. Most people have NO IDEA what really happened. I know many think they know the truth - but they do not.

Today, Trump and Salman announced that Saudi Arabia will purchase as many as 48 F-35 fighter jets to help counter the Jihadi, Hamas & Iranian threat in the region. At $110 million each, this means the total deal could be roughly $5 BILLION. Saudi Arabia also agreed to invest $1 TRILLION in US industry - to build plants and create thousands of new jobs.

Instead of asking about the deals and investment in America, ABC News (Washington Post CIA) decided to bring up the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - to try to embarrass the Prince in the Oval Office.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Jihadi and Saudi journalist and former Washington Post columnist critical of Prince Salman and the reformed Saudi government, was killed on October 2, 2018, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey by a 15-member squad of Saudi operatives.

Note that the Las Vegas massacre occurred one year earlier in October 2017. Let’s connect some dots.

Since that happened, President Trump has embraced the Crown Prince as a key player in Middle East affairs and has sought to strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties. Remember, the reformers in Saudi Arabia and Iran are enemies. Saudi Arabia under MBS is pushing economic and social reforms under Vision 2030, positioning itself as a model of modernity, while Iran remains ruled by a theocratic Jihadi Shia regime. Remember, OBAMA sides with Iran and the Shia Muslim Jihadis.

In Saudi Arabia, President Trump made a point to tell Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that they would ‘always be friends.’

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS or MbS, is the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formally serving as Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He is the heir apparent to the Saudi throne, the seventh son of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the grandson of the nation’s founder, Ibn Saud.

He openly displays his affection for President Trump. You can tell it’s not fake.

Where does this affection come from? I’m sure many of you have heard this theory but for those who haven’t, here goes.

Mohammed bin Salman was appointed Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on June 21, 2017. The Las Vegas massacre occurred roughly 3 months later on October 1, 2017.

Nobody believes the story we were told about the so-called assassin, Stephen Paddock - the drunken patsy they blamed for the Vegas attack.

Many believe that the Vegas massacre was really an assassination attempt against Saudi Prince Salman and that President Trump saved his life and that explains the close ties between the two.

There was a King Fasal who had a son, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. King Fasal took ill and named his brother Salman as king in his place. King Salman named his son as heir to the throne, instead of his brother’s son Prince Alwaleed.

Alwaleed is a Wahabbi. Salman is Sunni. Wahabbi is extreme Islam. That makes Alwaleed a Jihadi.

King Salman wanted a more modern, non-extreme Islam for Saudi Arabia. That’s why he named his own son as heir.

In Las Vegas, Jihadi rogue Prince Alwaleed owned the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay resort, including the 32nd floor that was one of the points of shooting at the strip. The Mandalay Bay has a heli-pad on the roof. That is important, because that was the escape route after the carnage.

Paddock, the patsy, was a pilot. He was also a gun runner between the Philippines and the US. He was running guns for Prince Alwaleed. He didn’t win at the casino. Those millions he was gambling with came from gun running.

On the night of the attack, Salman was in Las Vegas. Salman was at the Tropicana. I believe that Paddock was victim one and he was a patsy and likely dead before the first shots were fired. Others were used to shoot at the country music venue. That was to create chaos and distract from the real target over at the Tropicana. Alwaleed’s assassins shot from Mandalay bay, but they also were at the Tropicana trying to kill Salman. That explains why there were shooters on the ground as well as in the air.

Remember the videos of the helicopter fly over? It likely wasn’t the police or media helicopters. It was the assassins who ran up the stairs to the roof from the 32nd floor. Remember they sealed the door to the stairwell? If you study it well - like I did in 2018 - you’ll see the truth, or at least you’ll realize that the story we were told was a lie.

Three women were staying in Paddock’s room. Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, whose fingerprints were found on ammunition in the room, and who eyewitnesses place in Vegas at the time of the shooting, not the Phillipines as she claims, had ties to ISIS and the Jihadis. On the night of the Las Vegas shooting, police knew that Danley had followers on Facebook who showed Jihadi “beheading videos” on their Facebook pages. Immediately following the Las Vegas shooting, the ISIS Jihadis claimed responsibility, yet the media has never reported that.

The assassination attempt on Salman failed.

After the attack, Jared Kushner flew quietly to Saudi Arabia and the Jihadi Prince Alwaleed was arrested and his funds seized.

I believe what happened in Vegas was likely not only an assassination attempt against Prince Salman and a terror attack against innocent Americans, but an attempted coup in Saudi Arabia as well.

Jared Kushner HELPED the Crown Prince overcome the insider coup (from Jihadi Alwaleed and his pal Khashoggi and his own family) and that was the beginning of the development of the Abraham Accords. The real purpose of the Accords is to stop EXTREME Islam in Iran and other Middle Eastern nations from destroying Israel, the region and the world. The Abraham Accords were announced on August 13, 2020.

Many believe that the funders and organizers of that assassination attempt were the extreme Brotherhood operatives Jamal Khashoggi and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. They are the real Jihadis.

Jamal Khashoggi and Osama bin Laden had a long, complex relationship primarily during the 1980s and 1990s when both were involved in the Afghan-Soviet conflict arena. Khashoggi was one of the first Arab journalists to profile bin Laden and was invited by him to Afghanistan to report on the resistance against the Soviet invasion.

Khashoggi was also close to Jihadi Prince Alwaleed and was appointed by him to lead a 24-hour news channel, Al-Arab, in 2010, and they worked together on this media project.

I also think the Muslim Brotherhood Jihadis - along with the extremists in Iran - who were behind trying to kill the Saudi Prince for wanting to modernize Islam - were also behind 9/11.

I think that’s why Khashoggi was murdered by the Saudi reformers. Because Khashoggi & Alwaleed tried to kill the Saudi prince in Vegas and helped Bin Laden on 9/11. Can I prove that? NO, but that’s what makes the most sense.

Prince Salman is a reformer and has made many changes in Saudi Arabia to make it more Westernized, more open and free and to give women greater rights. That infuriated Al Waleed.

Why hasn’t the American media told us the truth about what’s going on with the extremist Muslim Brotherhood in America and the Middle East? Because Prince Alwaleed and his trillionaire Muslim Brotherhood cronies owned significant shares in American media - including Twitter, Facebook, Fox News and CNN/Time Warner.

Prince Alwaleed and his Muslim Brotherhood Jihadi cronies were trying to overthrow and take back the Saudi Crown from Prince Salman. Why? Because Alwaleed believed it was rightfully his and he didn’t want the Saudis to moderate and reform. He wanted to control Saudi oil and cut ties with America and Israel.

Prince Alwaleed was also trying to take over the United States and install his radical totalitarian form of Islam as well. How? Through CAIR, their front organization, and infiltration into America’s Government, churches, schools, media, labor force, and Hollywood. The Interfaith network is one of their schemes. They build mosques and radicalize youth. Ilhan Omar is one of their operatives! So is Zohran!

Who was Jamal Khashoggi - the man that Salman supposedly killed? Khashoggi was a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadi - a Wahabbi. He was a friend of Prince Alwaleed and Osama bin Laden - the terrorists who funded and planned 9/11.

Prince Alwaleed also hated Trump and said Trump WOULD NEVER GET ELECTED. Trump called Alwaleed a spoiled brat who used his daddy’s money to control nations.

This is not speculation. There are posts from them both to prove it.

Jihadi Prince Alwaleed funded much of the past resistance against Trump in his first term. For example, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, was likely on Alwaleed’s payroll. Prince Alwaleed has also funded Muslim Brotherhood candidates in America like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and Rashida Tlaib.

In early 2018, when I wrote that long article about the Vegas massacre and posted it on Facebook, I was immediately shut down and my account was blocked for 10 months. That’s how I knew I was right.

Was 9/11 actually planned to make all of America Muslim? Was it planned to turn America in to a nation under Sharia Law and controlled by Communists? Back then, I didn’t believe so. Now I do, particularly since New York just elected a Jihadi as Mayor!

This is speech given in Saudi Arabia and published in the Washington Times in 2007 about the future political and “intelligence operation” aspirations for Muslims in the U.S. It was written right before Obama became President.

I find it disturbing that the Palestinian cleric says that the 9/11 terror attack was positive because it “spurred Americans to learn more about Islam and Muslims.”

So, 3,000 Americans died so we could learn more about Islam? Was 9/11 planned to make all of America Muslim by shaming Americans into submission? Was 9/11 planned so that America would be shamed into submitting to Islam and elect Muslim politicians? That’s what this Jihadi said in 2007:



Cleric hopeful for U.S. Muslims

By - The Washington Times - Monday, August 6, 2007

Muslims are steadily improving their position in U.S. society, contrary to the image of a community besieged by suspicions of links to militants, a leading U.S. Muslim cleric said yesterday. Yahya Hendi, a prayer leader who teaches at Georgetown University, said the September 11, 2001, attacks on U.S. cities spurred Americans to learn more about Islam and Muslims to affirm their U.S. identity.



“I think the future is bright, because of our wisdom in dealing with the reality. There are serious efforts being made among the second and third generation to become part of the political establishment. The challenge we face is in the media and from some Christian extremists who don’t want an Islamic presence in America.”

Mr. Hendi said U.S. Muslims were working on “nationalizing” Islam as part of the fabric of U.S. society, including cutting funding links to Muslim countries.

“Last year, we elected the first Muslim to Congress, and I expect that by 2015, there will be three or four, as well as at least 30 mayors,” he said, adding that the number of Muslim lawyers in the United States has multiplied since September 11.

He encouraged Muslims to join intelligence bodies such as the CIA and FBI. Islam has about 17,000 converts a year in the United States, but that is behind converts to Buddhism and evangelical Christianity.



This is a video clip from 1989 that proves my theory. Take a minute and listen to Sharifa Alkhateeb, head of the North American Council for Muslim Women, tell you, in her own words, what her “calculating” end goals are for America:

“Our objective is NOT to be part of the American system. Our final goal is to make ALL of America Muslim under our OWN system. We must be very calculating about it or we will not reach our goal.”

The video is still on C-Span.

The infiltration of Radical Islam Jihadis into America isn’t some conspiracy theory. It is a well-planned threat to our very Judeo-Christian existence.

Sharifa Alkhateeb was a close associate of Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton. Sharifa was born in 1946, to a Yemeni father and a Czech mother.

She entered into an arranged marriage at 17 to a Saudi National. Between 1978 and 1987, Alkhateeb and her husband, Mejdi Alkhateeb, lived in Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a journalist for the Saudi Gazette and taught at both a Saudi university and in private schools and edited an English translation of the Koran. Sharifa was radicalized in Saudi Arabia for ten years and returned to the US. Two years after arriving in the United States, in 1989, she made this speech in America pushing to make ALL of America Muslim by ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.

She was managing editor of The American Journal of Islamic Social Sciences in the early 1990’s. In 1992, she founded the North American Council for Muslim Women.

In 1997, Sharifa was featured in a glowing article about feminism in the New York Times. In the article, Sharifa heads out for coffee with her new friend, Huma Abedin, the young office manager for Hillary Clinton.

New York Times, December 7, 1997:

“Afterward, in the corridor, Sharifa greets a young friend, Huma Abedin, office manager for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Downstairs, in the street, she looks around for a place to grab a quick lunch. The closest restaurant is a T.G.I.F -- Thank God It’s Friday. Sharifa laughs. ‘’Who says it’s impossible to be American and Muslim?’‘ Inside, she orders a virgin daiquiri and a club sandwich: ‘’Hold the ham. And the bacon.’‘

Three years after their coffee, on 9/11/2001, 19 Saudi terrorists kill and maim 21,000 American citizens in New York. Coincidence? I think not.

Sharifa died of pancreatic cancer in 2004. Guess who picked up her flag in America to carry on the Jihad? Huma Abedin and Linda Sarsour, the Palestinian-trained Sharia Law advocate behind the pussy hats and the women’s march.

Linda Sarsour was also sold into an arranged marriage to a Palestinian and raised by Palestinian immigrants. She is a Hamas sympathizer and best friends with fellow woman’s march organizer, Ramsea Odeh, a convicted Palestinian terrorist responsible for bombing an Israeli school bus who was recently deported for lying on her American citizenship papers. Linda Sarsour campaigned for Ilhan Omar and Zohran Mamdani. Coincidence? I think not.

Everything I’ve written here is documented and on the record. Europe averted its eyes to the threat of radical Islam. Europe is doomed. Is America going to go down the same path? You decide.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is a reformer and America’s friend but he needs our help to battle the Jihadis in his own family and his own back yard.

His new Saudi Vision 2030 plan includes provisions to sell shares in the state oil monopoly, Saudi Aramco, and remake the kingdom into a hub of international business, finance and technology. The Trump administration wants to make sure, in a region with many failed states, that Saudi Arabia, the most important in the region, remains stable and prospers.



Mohammed is widely viewed as a reformer at home in an ultra-conservative society that practices a rigid form of Jihadi Islam. He has led changes that will allow women to drive in the kingdom, that will reopen movie theaters and allow some foreign musicians to perform, and that have begun to permit more mixing between men and women at some public events. He also has reined in the unpopular religious police, who enforce regulations, including attendance at prayers and strict public dress codes.

The Crown Prince is also politically shrewd. After the Vegas shooting, and a visit from Jared Kushner, he ordered the detention and removal of hundreds of wealthy Saudi businessmen who supported the Jihadis, including members of his OWN family. Jihadi rogue Prince Alwaleed was confined for weeks, along with many others, who were released only after they had agreed to turn over cash and shares in their companies. They confiscated $106 billion in assets from these rogue operatives.

I hope I’ve shown you that there’s much more going on behind the scenes than we’ve been told and that the elections of Jihadis in America to key posts, like Ilhan Omar and Zohran Mamdani, isn’t organic - it’s all planned by the RED-GREEN axis and their puppet masters. Is this what we want for America? I do not. I lived it with it in Minneapolis and the THREAT IS REAL.

