Most people are not aware that Hillary Clinton brought Huma Abedin and the Muslim Brotherhood into the White House in the 1990s and then shortly thereafter 9/11 happened.



THIS IS HOW THEY SCHEMED TO MAKE ALL OF AMERICA MUSLIM.



I posted an article on my old blog website and on social media in March 2018. It was about Hillary Clinton, her “new” aide Huma Abedin and a threat made by one of their associates, Sharifa Alkhateeb, the then head of the North American Council for Muslim Women, in 1989, to “MAKE ALL OF AMERICA MUSLIM.”

Back then, Facebook and Twitter both removed my post because they didn’t want you to know that Hillary Clinton basically brought the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic terrorism to the White House of America!

Today, the radical Islamic terrorists aren’t only roaming around our neighborhoods - we are electing them to leadership positions as well. Look at New York, look at Minnesota, look at Michigan!

These are the voters deciding our future!

The clip of Alkhateeb from 1989 is making the rounds again on social media - so I think it's time to share it once again in full and in context to remind people that the current threat has long been warned about.

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/03/hillary-huma-and-saudi-takeover-of.htm



Hillary, Huma and the Islamic Takeover of America

March 11, 2018

Tierney's Real News



I am posting this again in hopes that every single one of my friends reads this post, watches this video and understands what is really going on in America so they can properly educate their friends and family about the real threat from Radical Islam and their partners in the Globalist Communist Party.



This is a clip from 1989.



https://www.c-span.org/clip/public-affairs-event/user-clip-sharifa-alkhateeb-muslim-educator-shares-ultimate-goal-of-muslim-education-in-america/4673227



Take a minute and listen to Sharifa Alkhateeb, head of the North American Council for Muslim Women, tell you, in her own words, what her "calculating" end goals are for America:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4673227/sharifa-alkhateeb-muslim-educator-shares-ultimate-goal-muslim-education-america



"Our objective is NOT to be part of the American system. Our final goal is to make ALL of America Muslim under our OWN system. We must be very calculating about it or we will not reach our goal."



She told us in 1989 what they planned to do. Why didn't we listen? The infiltration of Radical Islam isn't some conspiracy theory. It is a well-planned threat to our very Judeo-Christian existence.



Sharifa Alkhateeb was a close associate of Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton. Sharifa was born in 1946, to a Yemeni father and a Czech mother. She entered into an arranged marriage at 17 to a Saudi National. Between 1978 and 1987, Alkhateeb and her husband, Mejdi Alkhateeb, lived in Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a journalist for the Saudi Gazette and taught at both a Saudi university and in private schools and edited an English translation of the Koran.



Sharifa was radicalized by the Muslim Brotherhood in Saudi Arabia for ten years and returned to the US. Two years after arriving in the United States, in 1989, she made this speech in America pushing to make ALL of America Muslim by ANY MEANS POSSIBLE.



She was managing editor of The American Journal of Islamic Social Sciences in the early 1990's. In 1992, she founded the North American Council for Muslim Women.

In 1997, Sharifa was featured in a glowing article about feminism in the New York Times. In the article, Sharifa heads out for coffee with her new friend, Huma Abedin, the young office manager for Hillary Clinton.





New York Times, December 7, 1997: "Afterward, in the corridor, Sharifa greets a young friend, Huma Abedin, office manager for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Downstairs, in the street, she looks around for a place to grab a quick lunch. The closest restaurant is a T.G.I.F -- Thank God It's Friday.

Sharifa laughs. ‘’Who says it’s impossible to be American and Muslim?’‘ Inside, she orders a virgin daiquiri and a club sandwich: ‘’Hold the ham. And the bacon.’’

In case you think I’m making it up, here’s the link to the archived New York Times article and a screenshot of the page.



https://www.nytimes.com/1997/12/07/magazine/faith-is-a-compromise-what-does-the-koran-say-about-nasreen-s-nose-ring.html



Three years after their coffee, on 9/11/2001, 19 Saudi terrorists killed 3,000 and maimed another 21,000 American citizens in New York City. Coincidence? I think not.



Sharifa died of pancreatic cancer in 2004. Guess who picked up her flag in America to carry on the Jihad? Huma Abedin & Linda Sarsour.



Linda Sarsour is the Palestinian-trained Sharia Law advocate behind the pussy hats and the women's march.





Linda Sarsour was also sold into an arranged marriage to a Palestinian and raised by Palestinian immigrants.

Sarsour is a Hamas sympathizer and best friends with fellow woman's march organizer, Ramsea Odeh, a convicted Palestinian terrorist responsible for bombing an Israeli school bus who was deported for lying on her American citizenship papers.



A federal jury in Detroit found Odeh guilty for failing to disclose her conviction and imprisonment in a Jerusalem supermarket bombing that killed two people. Rasmea Yousef Odeh was charged for not revealing an Israeli military court conviction for several bombings in 1969. She served 10 years before being released in a prisoner swap with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.





Odeh was associate director of Chicago’s Arab American Action Network and she works with Arabic migrants.





Huma Abedin went on to marry and divorce Anthony Weiner (wedding officiated by Bill Clinton) and is now married to Alex Soros. MY GUESS IS THEY ARE ALL ARRANGED MARRIAGES FOR SPOUSAL PRIVILEGE.



In 2012, Michelle Bachmann, and four members of the House, sent letters to the Inspectors General of the Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, warning about Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of the United States Government.

REMEMBER: The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization in 2014.

The United States government has officially designated the Lebanese, Egyptian, and Jordanian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations in Executive Order 14362 signed by President Trump.

Much of the reason that Minnesota is such a mess is because the Democrats and their partners in the Koch Libertarian cabal all drove out Michelle Bachmann and let the Islamo-Communists take over the state. I wrote about that long ago.



Somali Fraud & Libertarian Saboteurs Tierney's Real News · Jan 1 This is long and detailed and complicated has been updated from an earlier newsletter. If you are from Minnesota or interested in how the Koch Libertarians have HELPED the Democrats use Somali fraud to win, read on. I cover lots of ground - and provide lots of evidence - but you should use my information to conduct your own research and ask more questio… Read full story



Back in 2012, Team Bachmann wrote asking why Huma Abedin, a top aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the wife of Democrat Anthony Weiner, was able to receive a security clearance despite having family members who are connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Reasonable questions, don't you think, given what we know now about Anthony Weiner (who was in prison for pedophilia and a registered sex offender) and his ex-wife Huma Abedin - who is now married to Alex Soros? What happened?



Nothing. John McCain and others DEFENDED Abedin, said she had NO connection to the Brotherhood, and excoriated Bachmann for daring to ask these questions.





Four years later, in 2016, the Paul Sperry ran a detailed investigative piece in the New York Post about Huma Abedin’s work at the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs from 1995 through 2008, a Sharia law journal whose editor in chief was Abedin’s own mother.

https://nypost.com/2016/08/21/huma-abedin-worked-at-a-radical-muslim-journal-for-10-years/



”Hillary Clinton’s top campaign aide, and the woman who might be the future White House chief of staff to the first female US president, for a decade edited a radical Muslim publication that opposed women’s rights and blamed the US for 9/11.”

This was not some accidental association. She was, for many years, listed as an associate editor of the London-based publication and wrote for the journal while working as an intern in the Clinton White House in the mid-1990s. Her mother, Saleha Abedin, sits on the Presidency Staff Council of the International Islamic Council for Da’wa and Relief, a group that is chaired by the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi.



Abedin's father, Syed Zaynul Abedin, was a professor in Saudi Arabia who founded the Institute for Muslim Minority Affairs, an institution established by the Government of Saudi Arabia with the support of the Muslim World League. So, Bachmann was right all along!?! Alert the media and ghost of John McCain.



If you still don’t believe me - here’s proof that John McCain defended Abedin over Bachmann!



Simply put, Huma Abedin worked for thirteen years as part of an enterprise whose explicit goal was to conquer the West in the name of Islam. Hillary Clinton has sometimes referred to Huma Abedin as her “second daughter" - others thought they shared the same bed. For whatever reason, Hillary Clinton has done much to further the Muslim Brotherhood agenda in America in her career.



As Secretary of State, she relentlessly pushed the overthrow of Libyan leader Mohammar Qaddafi, a dire enemy of the Brotherhood, which opened up North Africa to allow the flood of Muslims to Europe. Along with Obama, she pushed for the overthrow of Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak and his replacement by Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammad Morsi. She pushed for direct U.S. involvement in the Syrian civil war, including the arming of Syrian rebels allied with al Qaeda.



She worked side by side with the Organization of the Islamic Conference, the umbrella group where 57 majority Muslim states pushed their agenda of imposing Sharia law on the non-Muslim world, to use hate crime laws in the United States to criminalize speech critical of Islam, in accordance with United Nations Resolution 16/18.

Their first victim in the United States was a Coptic Christian named Nakoula Bassiley Nakoula, the maker of the YouTube video Hillary and Obama blamed for Benghazi





Huma Abedin served as liaison between Clinton Foundation donors, including foreign governments, and the State Department. When foreign donors had difficult in getting appointments with Mrs. Clinton through normal State Department channels, Clinton Foundation executive Douglas Band would email Huma Abedin, and poof! the doors would open as if by magic.

Douglas Jay Band began as an intern to Bill Clinton and ended up building much of the Clinton empire - the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) and his private corporate consulting firm, Teneo.

Douglas Band and Huma Abedin were two of the most powerful and influential aides in "Clintonworld" during the 2000s and 2010s, serving as central gatekeepers for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton respectively. Their paths crossed frequently at the intersection of the State Department, the Clinton Foundation, and private corporate consulting. Along with Sarsour, I contend that they ushered in the terrorism problem we have today!

Everything I've written here is documented and on the record. Europe averted its eyes to the threat of radical Islam and now Europe is clearly doomed. The Islamo-Communists have the same plans for America and many of our own leaders - on both sides of the aisle - have brought the enemy here. We have already elected many to leadership positions in America.

Is America going to go down the same path as Europe? Trump is trying to stop what has been festering in the US since at least 1989 when Hillary Clinton and her honeypot Huma Abedin, a Muslim Brotherhood operative, brought Sharifa Alkateeb here to tell us what they had planned. Obviously we didn’t listen then.

We let 9/11 happen and then conveniently forgot all about it! Will we listen now?

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4673227/sharifa-alkhateeb-muslim-educator-shares-ultimate-goal-muslim-education-america

Like Gad Saad says, who was born in Lebanon and watched the decline of his once beautiful country, America suffers from suicidal empathy:

“Our woke society has elevated victimhood. This irrational altruism has gripped our culture - from coddling violent criminals to protecting rapists and terrorists and drag queens and pedophiles - to branding self-defense as toxic behavior.

Lunatic left-wing policies are instituted because we prioritize feelings over The Truth, criminals over victims, deviants over the righteous and squatters over homeowners. This is not humane; it’s an active dismantling of the pillars that keep us safe and free.”

I contend that the Islamo-Communists know that Americans are a kind, compassionate, gullible people who are easy to brainwash, particularly women. I am a woman who knows how easy it is to be manipulated and have my heart-strings pulled - that’s one reason I write this newsletter to you - so I remain well-informed, well-grounded and on the side of God’s truth - not the devil.

The warning Sharifa Alkhateeb issued in 1989 was not subtle, and neither is the pattern that has unfolded since. From the quiet coffee meetings of the 1990s to the open influence of radical activists and the election of officials who share their worldview, the trajectory is clear. Europe’s experience shows what happens when a nation prioritizes misplaced compassion over cultural self-preservation.

America still has a choice. We can continue down the path of denial and suicidal empathy, or we can finally take the threat seriously, enforce our laws, protect our borders and institutions, and refuse to apologize for defending the Judeo-Christian foundation that made this country free and prosperous. The time for polite silence is over. Share this information, demand accountability from elected leaders, and stand firm. History will not be kind to those who saw the danger and chose to look away.

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