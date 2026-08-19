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Bridget Faria's avatar
Bridget Faria
2h

They’re being systematically installed. Some may be voting for them but these are stolen elections. That’s how democrats roll.

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Charles Rodkey Sr.'s avatar
Charles Rodkey Sr.
1h

Hillary Clinton and Obama were responsible for the Muslim invasion of our country. As you can see this has all been planned and being executed.

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