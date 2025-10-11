I started to write a post about President Trump’s trade strategy on Communist China, but he shared a monologue from Laura - that basically said what I was going to say - so I thought I’d share a transcript of that instead. No point in plagiarizing her work!

A few months ago, I posted that there were rumors that Xi was on his way out in Communist China and yesterday I heard that the CCP might basically try to “stroke him out” to make that happen. After I mentioned that possibility, Trump posted two times about Xi and China on Truth Social:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China.

Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would “clog” the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China. We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere.

Our relationship with China over the past six months has been a very good one, thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one.

I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right!

There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World “captive,” but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the “Magnets” and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least.

But the U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s. I have just not chosen to use them, there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW!

The letter they sent is many pages long, and details, with great specificity, each and every Element that they want to withhold from other Nations. Things that were routine are no longer routine at all.

I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World.

I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so. The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate in that this was the Day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I wonder if that timing was coincidental?

Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move. For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two.

I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America.

There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.

This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations.

Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software.

It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

So, what does all that mean? Laura Ingraham did a great job explaining and Trump agreed with her assessment. And please don’t send me emails saying “Now you trust Laura?” even though she was totally behind DeSantis instead of Trump for a while? The truth is truth no matter who says it! Take what you need and leave the rest.

INGRAHAM: “Xi’s colossal miscalculation. That’s the focus of tonight’s angle.

As President Trump was busy bringing peace to the Middle East, President Xi was busy sabotaging his own nation’s future and his relationship with the United States. In a series of hostile moves, first by slapping new export controls on rare earths, and then today by slapping fees on American ships at docks at Chinese ports. This is what went down.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “They aimed it at the whole world. The whole world is subject to it. So, I thought it was very, very bad.”

INGRAHAM: “Well, that’s an understatement. But before what was supposed to be a pivotal meeting between Trump and Xi in Korea, the Chinese tried to use the art of the deal, but they must have gotten a bad translation of the book because they underestimated and insulted Donald Trump and they misread the situation on the ground here by thinking Trump was desperate to do a deal.

The Wall Street Journal noted that China is trying to strengthen its leverage over Trump because they see him as “weak” and eager to strike a deal.

INGRAHAM: “But the new fees on American vessels at the ports China controls would cost American companies close to $3.2 billion. China tried to call the move reciprocal today, but that’s bologna. The reason that America had put its own fees on Chinese vessels is because of their obscene dominance in the industry. And remember, this was China’s plan all along - domination in every major industry, not just in Asia, but world wide.”

BUT, Communist China underestimated Trump.

INGRAHAM: “So, [Bill Clinton] giving China normal trade relations status was an idiotic, greedy move. And remember, never forget this, our bipartisan establishment allowed it to happen. Bill Clinton caved to China.”

BILL CLINTON: “This agreement exchanges membership rights for China in the WTO for economic opportunities for America in China, for American businesses and American workers. Economically, the case is clear and compelling.”

INGRAHAM: “Yeah! And [Bill Clinton] said [caving to China on trade] would somehow benefit our national security as well!”

BILL CLINTON: “If you want to reduce tensions along the Taiwan Strait, if you want a more stable Asia, if you want to maximize the chances of avoiding proliferation of dangerous weapons and a new arms race, a yes is the right vote.”

INGRAHAM: “Oh my, it is so stupid. How did that all work out? In 1999, before we allowed China into the WTO, China controlled only about 5% of the world’s shipping. But as of 2023, it controlled 50% of the world’s shipping, along with 95% of shipping container production worldwide. It also owns nearly 20% of all commercial ships and operates seven of the world’s 10 busiest ports. More madness.”

[BTW - don’t forget that George H.W Bush let Communist China skate on the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre that emboldened them, then Clinton gave them gold-plated trade status to embolden them further - and THEN - 10 months later - their rogue Islamic partners in the RED-GREEN axis attacked the World Trade Center on 9/11. Do you think all these things are a coincidence? NOPE - this is what happens when you empower the left-wing Islamo-Communists and enable their dreams of world dominance!]

Bill Clinton later admitted he could have killed Bin Laden before 9/11 but chose not to.

BTW - Communist China used 9/11 as a reason to justify their oppression of Muslims and use them for forced labor.

INGRAHAM: “It gets worse. Chinese companies own partial stakes through joint ventures in several of our major US ports. Most Americans don’t even know this. This is insane.

[Handing over our ports to the Chinese was just as insane as it was] to abandon the United States potential in rare earths and our dominance in other key industries and technologies.”

INGRAHAM: “ So after China’s hostile moves, President Trump fired back on Truth Social that he had always felt that they’ve been lying in wait. And now, as usual, he’s been proven right. Trump just showed China who’s boss.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the world captive. But that seems to have been their plan for quite some time. Starting with the magnets and other elements that have been quietly amassed into somewhat of a monopoly position. A rather sinister and hostile move to say the least.”

INGRAHAM: “Well, it’s extremely sinister. And businessmen in China are starting to disappear, we’re learning. A very disturbing piece this week in The Economist documented the abuses. And it’s not shocking when you read this piece that the suicide rate among business people in China is rising.

So why should we do business with the [Chinese Communist Party running the] Chinese government? They’d do that to our businessmen, too, by the way, if they could. They’d do it to all of us.

Our only hope of turning this around is with President Trump. He’s trying to dig America out of a massive trade deficit by re-industrializing the United States by reshoring American manufacturing and restoring jobs lost to offshoring. Now, he knows that we need to remove the “sword of Damocles” that China has hanging over our heads with rare earths and with magnets. And if we don’t, he knows that it’s only a matter of time before our government and our people have to take orders from Beijing or else.

Xi clearly believes he has a superior leverage here because of China’s rare earths and magnets and that we’re too weak, that we’re too stupid, and I guess the country’s too adult to come up withour own solutions. Xi thinks Trump’s bluffing on all this, that he’s not negotiating because he thinks the entire MAGA populist movement is a joke. But Xi is badly mistaken here and he underestimates MAGA.

Unlike Bush or Clinton or Obama or Biden, Donald Trump has the guts and the understanding to stand up to the CCP, even with Xi acting like King George III, sitting over the Hessians, threatening us by cutting off our supplies and critical materials.

So over the next few weeks, we’re going to hear a lot of people panicking (the PANICANS) and they’re going to be urging Trump to cave to Xi and just get along.

This would be a mistake. Don’t be a PANICAN. We can develop our own rare earths and we can be more creative on our own supply chains and we can force Xi to stand down. Xi’s lobbyists in Washington don’t deserve their fat paychecks this month.

President Trump and his team didn’t build the MAGA movement over 10 years just to turn over our freedom and our sovereignty to a Communist dictator in Beijing. President Trump has given Xi every chance to come to the table to find ways to work together. And that’s not weakness. He’s doing it from a position of strength which is getting better by the day.

So, President Xi should have helped Trump on fentanyl, he should have helped with Ukraine - instead of helping Putin and funding the war. He should have helped establish a more balanced trading system with the United States and with the world. But Xi is more concerned with celebrating himself and humiliating the United States.

INGRAHAM: “My friends, Communist China is irredeemably hostile to us. And it doesn’t matter how many Chinese students we educate here or how many nice comments we say about the Chinese engineers, how many cheap Chinese TVs we buy, they hold us in utter contempt. So until they experience what it’s like when our market is closed and their factories are shut down one by one, they’re not going to be ready to start adopting true market reforms, and they’re not going to really work with us. They’ll work against us.

So, good for President Trump for announcing100% tariffs today in response to Xi’s stupid move. Pull up a chair, grab the popcorn. But don’t worry, the next few weeks are going to be very interesting to watch and you’re going to be watching Trump school Xi and protect America as no other president could.”

CHILDERS: “The problem with China’s new policy is that, due to globalists’ shortsighted economic policy, only China makes the good magnets now, and the magnets are needed to make lots of other, more interesting manufactured products, especially bombs and missiles. Yesterday, President Trump learned that China had stingily ordered countries to which it sells “rare earth” magnets not to let the U.S. have any. Trump was not amused. China’s embargo on “rare earths” mostly affects military manufacturing and air defense missiles for Ukraine, of course.”

The U.S. defense sector is particularly reliant on Chinese rare earths for advanced military hardware, such as fighter jets and missiles.

HANS: “The rare earths issue has been known for at least 33 years. Deng Xiaoping made it clear at the time that China was deliberately carving out a global niche in rare earth extraction and processing. Over the decades they came to control the lion’s share of the market yet few in the West considered the national security implications if China ever chose to use that leverage.

Rare earths are essential for modern technology including smartphones, electric vehicles, advanced electronics, and military systems. The good news is that these rare earths, which are actually metals, are not rare at all. They are found widely in Earth’s crust.

The bad news is that extracting and processing them is energy intensive and environmentally dirty work. The current export block will likely be resolved soon because China overplayed its hand and because Trump refused to back down and responded forcefully. Some accommodation will probably be reached. The risk is that once that happens, the world will simply kick the can down the road and the next time China seeks to blackmail global supply chains they will be stronger and at some point countermeasures might no longer work.

The solution is simple and urgent. The rare earths lever must be taken away from China by building production at scale. The technical part is straightforward. The hard part is overcoming regulatory, environmental and energy obstacles.”

Laura is correct. We can come up with our own solutions and make the US self-sufficient once again.I hear that the major obstacle in our ability to dominate in rare earths is because of our ridiculous regulations AND that if Trump removes them we could be up and running in just a few months.

The biggest obstacle Trump faces is undoing all the cumbersome regulations put in place by Clinton-Obama-Biden that hamstring us from being self-sufficient and taking care of our own essential needs - in many many areas!

It’s time to MAKE AMERICA FREE AND SELF-SUFFICIENT AGAIN!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.