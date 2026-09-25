What will happen in the midterms? Here’s my best thinking right now.

Republicans currently hold both the House and Senate by narrow margins.

Left-leaning pollsters project Democrats will flip the House in 2026 by 9–15 seats while Republicans cling to the Senate by a single vote.

A few weeks ago, right-leaning pollsters expected Democrats to take the House by one seat and Republicans to expand their Senate edge to 2–3 seats.

In the past week, however, many of those same voices on the right have flipped: they now predict the GOP will hold both chambers—again by narrow margins.

All bets are off.

Here’s a sample of what some conservatives are saying on X right now:

David Marcus : GOP hold in both houses.

Ted Cruz : If we show up and unify, the GOP can grow our majorities in both the House and Senate. It’s all about turnout.

Bill Mitchell : Democrats are going to lose in November in the most humiliating fashion possible.

RNC Chair Joe Gruters : I expect Republicans to hold both chambers—220 House seats and 53 Senate seats.

Seth Levy : 53-47 GOP in the Senate and 218-217 Republican in the House. Republicans hold both.

House Speaker Mike Johnson : Republicans will hold and grow the House majority.

Unseen1 : With all the propaganda and fake polls, there’s no way of predicting. 50/50 chance the GOP keeps the House; I think they hold the Senate.

Karl Rove : What if much of what we think we know about the midterms is wrong? What if polling is so broken that most numbers are unreliable?

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise : Republicans will maintain the House majority.

Victor Davis Hanson : Puts GOP chances of holding the Senate at roughly 60/40.

Roger Kimball : GOP will keep the Senate and has a good chance at keeping the House.

Gunther : Senate stays RED 52-48.

LaCivita : I am cautiously optimistic about holding the House and I think we’ll hold the Senate. We have a strong turnout operation, we know where they voters are and are working hard to get them to the voting booth. Don’t listen to the pollsters or the consultants.

Seth Keshel : Democrats will take the House; the GOP will hold the Senate.

President Trump: It will be close, but we will win both. Just vote.

The Math from Seth Keshel

Election-data analyst Seth Keshel offers the clearest public conservative model. He factors in historical midterm patterns, redistricting, voter-registration trends, election-law differences, and deep skepticism of polling.

In June he counted 203 safe Republican House seats and 187 safe Democrat seats.

He identified 23 decisive races and argues redistricting will limit Democrat gains.

His current projection: 225D–210R in the House.

In the Senate he expects Republicans to keep their 53–47 majority. Even if Democrats sweep many of the nine key races (Georgia, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas), Republicans would still lead 51–49.

Here’s the Summary that Republicans need by chamber

In the Senate, Republicans need to retain Senate seats in Maine, North Carolina, Texas, Alaska, Iowa, Montana, & Nebraska to keep their majority of 53-47. If they flip Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire or Minnesota, it’s icing on the cake.

In the House, Republicans need to retain all current House seats to maintain a slight majority (218-217) and can possibly add seats in working-class and ancestral blue-collar districts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, New Mexico, California, New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

The Polls have ALWAYS underestimated MAGA. They try to suppress the Vote, but I won all 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, 86% of Counties, and 99% of Primaries this year. I AM ON THE BALLOT!

-President Donald J. Trump

From Dick Morris: “Since November of 2025 in monthly polls by McLaughlin, your job approval rating has always been between 47 and 50 percent. I have never seen anything like that in fifty years of polling. Almost every politician sees his numbers rise and fall each month but not you. You won the election in 2024 with 49.8 percent of the popular vote and the latest McLaughlin Poll, taken this month, has your job approval at 49% - the exact same as your vote share.

No other political figure has ever had this level of consistency in his ratings. Through the Iran War and gas price rises and falls, your job approval is the same. It never changes. And 49% is enough to win - look at how that level of vote won in 2024!

In the same Mclaughlin Poll, the generic ballot is 50-48 Democrat. That is also enough to keep the House Republican. Past history indicates that anything less than a four point margin for Democrats likely points to a Republican House victory. And almost all polls are showing Republican gains in the generic ballot.”

SIDNEY POWELL: "I learned this week that many congressional seats are so close that just an additional FOUR votes per precinct could bring the Republican win. It is imperative my friends that we GAIN seats. VOTE."

PS: Someone asked me why Trump is campaigning in Oklahoma. Here’s what I found and it’s not what the fake news is telling you.

President Trump is traveling to Durant, Oklahoma, for a midterm rally on October 1, 2026, primarily to support gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei. The event is hosted by the Trump 47 Committee, a joint fundraising vehicle linking the campaign, the Republican National Committee, and state GOP chapters. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth-largest producer of natural gas in the country. Trump’s agenda focuses heavily on his goal to “unleash” domestic energy. Using Oklahoma as a backdrop allows the administration to project a strong pro-fossil-fuel message. This builds a massive war chest from the oil and gas industry through the Trump 47 Committee.

Nobody Really Knows—But Trump Plans for Both Outcomes

Frankly, no one knows what will happen. What we do know is that I know that Trump will prepare for either contingency.

If Republicans lose either chamber by a slim margin, the MAGA agenda is not automatically doomed. That’s the good news.

First, Trump has said he will simply veto anything Democrats try to pass.

Second—and this is the more interesting possibility—Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune could, during the lame-duck session, pass the SAVE America Act (and other priority legislation) by eliminating the legislative filibuster before the new Congress is seated.

Thune currently lacks 50 Republican votes to change the filibuster rule, and he has said so publicly. The SAVE America Act—proof of citizenship, photo ID, limits on mail voting—has failed repeatedly this year. Even a stripped-down photo-ID version managed only 52 votes, eight short of cloture. Every Democrat voted no; several Republicans (Collins, Murkowski, Tillis, and others) have refused to go along.

The Supreme Court did affirm the USPS’s authority to keep voter rolls accurate for the mail vote (they simply said there wasn’t enough time to implement it for 2026). That ruling leaves the door open for Congress to act.

Thune understands that forcing a doomed vote—or killing the filibuster—before a midterm election hands Democrats a powerful turnout weapon and paints vulnerable Republicans as “vote suppressors” at the worst possible moment. Better to keep the focus on inflation and immigration.

But watch what happens the moment the election is behind them.

I have not seen anyone else float this theory, so I’ll put it out there. Why are Thune and so many senators so publicly adamant about not nuking the filibuster and passing election-integrity legislation before midterms? The fight with Trump is open and makes everyone look weak. Why the open defiance?

Is John Thune waiting to see the midterm results before deciding whether to eliminate the filibuster and codify the MAGA agenda?

I think that is a very real possibility. Nothing else fully explains the current posture. (Rubio and Vance both served in the Senate; they understand how these things work.)

The Lame-Duck Window

If Republicans lose the House by a single seat (218–217) but keep the Senate by 2–3 seats, the new Congress is not seated until January 3, 2027. Between Election Day (two months) and that date, the outgoing Republican House and Senate retain full constitutional authority. Losing an election does not strip a sitting majority of power before its term legally ends.

A lame-duck GOP majority that has just lost the House has every incentive to act. There is no next election for two years, and the alternative is watching the window slam shut in January with nothing secured.

What could plausibly be codified in a December sprint (assuming the House still passes the bills):

Voting and election law — a federal voter-ID and election-integrity standard (the stalled successor to the SAVE America Act)

Immigration enforcement — permanent statutory authority and funding structures for ICE and CBP

Guns — national concealed-carry reciprocity

Healthcare — restructuring ACA subsidy mechanisms along the lines of the Rick Scott savings-account model

Tax law — locking in permanence for time-limited provisions from earlier reconciliation bills

Once the filibuster is gone, none of this is limited to reconciliation’s narrow budget rules. A simple majority can pass whatever it wants on any subject, as long as the House concurs and the president signs.

What a 218–217 Democratic House Can (and Cannot) Do

Democrats would take the gavel with the thinnest possible majority. Trump remains president through January 2029; the Senate stays Republican. This would be one of the least governable majorities in modern history—thinner than McCarthy’s or Johnson’s.

What they can do:

Power of the purse : Zero out funding lines for implementing the new laws (enforcement mechanisms, specific ICE accounts, healthcare rollout infrastructure). This does not repeal the statutes; it starves their execution.

Oversight : Committee gavels flip. Subpoenas, document demands, and hearings become immediate tools.

Hostage leverage on must-pass bills : Debt-ceiling and government-funding deadlines give a one-vote majority real teeth.

A full stop on anything new: Whatever didn’t make the December package is dead until Republicans retake the House.

What they cannot do:

Repeal any of the statutes. That still requires the Senate and the president.

Touch any judicial confirmations made during the trifecta window (life tenure).

Claw back already-disbursed funds or executed contracts (that is litigation, not legislation).

Restore the Senate filibuster.

Convict anyone in an impeachment trial (67 Senate votes are not available).

A 218–217 majority is extremely fragile. One member out sick, at a funeral, or defecting, and the majority evaporates on that vote. Expect two years of gridlock and brinkmanship more than dramatic reversals.

Nuking the filibuster is not a one-time weapon; it becomes the new baseline. If Democrats ever win the trifecta, they inherit the same tool. Everything codified in December 2026 becomes as repealable as anything else—the moment the other side holds all three levers. The hard part has never been the rule itself. It is assembling the trifecta.

Why the Arrests Haven’t Happened Yet—and Why That’s Smart

Whatever happens in the midterms, a lot of people in MAGA are still angry that Trump hasn’t “arrested” any of the big guys yet and are threatening not to vote because of it. That would be the biggest mistake of all.

Here’s my other theory: Trump wants to wait until after the midterms to start arresting the top Obama-era figures in the grand RICO conspiracy. That’s the same reason I believe Thune and the Senate are holding back on nuking the filibuster and codifying the MAGA agenda.

2025 was about cleaning house—aggressive tariffs as global leverage, restructuring agencies, purging Deep State saboteurs, and getting the domestic house in complete order.

2026 is about Iran and the Abraham Accords, America leading the way. It’s America 250. It’s FIFA 2026. It’s getting the illegals, the cartels, the election fraudsters, and the fake influencers out of the way before the midterms.

2027 becomes the launchpad—the RICO grand-conspiracy cases, the high-profile arrests, sweeping institutional accountability. 2027 is about arrests and retribution.

2028 is about permanence—locking in the America First paradigm and transitioning smoothly into the next phase of the movement.

Going after Obama’s top-tier figures right now, before the midterms, would be a tactical catastrophe, and Trump knows it. The real play is a deliberate, multi-year sequence built to consolidate power, bank policy wins, and strike only once the trap is perfectly laid—safely on the other side of the election.

Trigger historic arrests of elite left-wing political figures today and it becomes an instant lightning rod. It radicalizes the Democrat base, drives historic turnout, and hands the opposition a rallying cry it doesn’t currently have. It weaponizes the donor networks and floods competitive states with hundreds of millions in anti-Trump money. It risks the moderate swing voters who are actually focused on inflation, immigration, and standard governance—not retribution politics.

Wait, and Trump avoids the midterm backlash entirely. Once a friendly MAGA Congress is secured, the legislative and oversight machinery is perfectly arranged to support the legal system in unraveling the RICO grand conspiracy.

In political warfare, timing dictates the victor. Move too early and you hand your targets political martyrdom—and yourself a beating at the polls.

If the GOP can successfully run on Trump’s successes and neutralize the bad actors, they stand a better chance of keeping and expanding both the House and Senate—a historic event. That’s why they had the first-ever midterm national convention on September 9–10, 2026 and a record 100 million people tuned in! That’s why Trump offered $5,000 to every citizen ($10,000 per couple) if MAGA holds the House and the Senate. He knows how close it will be!

MAGA must understand: the lack of immediate arrests isn’t an abandonment of the promise—it’s the calculated patience required to make sure that when the hammer finally falls, it hits with absolute, inescapable force.

The panicans, doomers, and fake MAGA influencers want you to believe all is lost if Trump doesn’t trot out people in handcuffs soon. Actually, the opposite is true. Many smart people see the logic in waiting. I do. I hope you do too.

House Democrats have already announced they’re preparing a sweeping investigative plan targeting companies, banks, and financial firms tied to President Trump if they regain power—prioritizing subpoenas and investigations over impeachment. We can’t let that happen.

The Bottom Line

The safest path is the one Trump keeps repeating: just vote Republican. Show up, unify, and make the midterm results so decisive that none of these contingency plans are needed.

But if the margins are razor-thin, do not assume the game is over on Election Night. The lame-duck session still belongs to the sitting majorities. And a president who understands leverage will not leave that window unused...

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