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Tierney's Real News
Sep 25

I blocked Richard Levy because he's obviously a troll here to lie to us.

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Tierney's Real News
Sep 26

PS: Someone asked me why Trump is going to Oklahoma. Here's what I found and it's not what the fake news is telling you.

President Trump is traveling to Durant, Oklahoma, for a midterm rally on October 1, 2026, primarily to support gubernatorial nominee Mike Mazzei. The event is hosted by the Trump 47 Committee, a joint fundraising vehicle linking the campaign, the Republican National Committee, and state GOP chapters. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth-largest producer of natural gas in the country. Trump's agenda focuses heavily on his goal to "unleash" domestic energy. Using Oklahoma as a backdrop allows the administration to project a strong pro-fossil-fuel message. This builds a massive war chest from the oil and gas industry through the Trump 47 Committee.

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