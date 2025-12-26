I wasn’t going to write anything today but there are a few newsworthy items that I thought I should share. I hope everybody had a wonderful Christmas!

When I woke up on Christmas morning, I prayed to God for a Christmas miracle. I think this was the answer to my prayers. Seriously.

President Trump and the Pentagon worked in tandem with the Nigerian government to carry out strikes against Islamic terrorists in Nigeria who have been murdering thousands of Christians in Nigeria for the last decade. The U.S. worked with Nigeria to carry out the strikes, and they were approved by Nigeria’s government.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.

Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

In addition to that, earlier this week, President Trump handed Nigeria a $1.6 BILLION aid package for the protection of Christians.

A 2023 report cited by Vatican News claimed 100,000 Christians have been murdered by Islamic terrorists in Nigeria since 2011. Christians in Nigeria endure brutality from several Muslim groups, such as Boko Haram, Fulani and Islamic State West Africa Province. 16.2 million Christians in Nigeria have been displaced, and many are kidnapped, sexually assaulted or have their homes and churches burned.

Nigeria’s population of 230 million people is split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims. Most attacks take place in the north, where Christians tend to be a minority.

More than 7,000 Christians have been massacred in the last year in Nigeria alone. Last month, Islamic terrorists stormed the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, killing two people and kidnapping dozens. Days later, terrorists raided St. Mary’s School in Niger State, abducting more than 300 students and staff and 253 students and 12 teachers remain captive.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I’m really angry about it. What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace.”

The War Department provided few details about the strike or strikes, leaving the terrorists wondering what might be coming next. U.S. Africa Command, which conducted the operation, only said it was directed at Muslim militants “in known ISIS camps in Nigeria.” Be afraid.

BTW - I asked AI to give me details of this tonight and they said it didn’t happen! Do NOT trust AI for news!

A Muslim Jihadi from Kenya who trained in Ilhan Omar’s home country of Somalia was just sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to commit a 9/11-style terrorist attack in America.

Why is this the first time I’m hearing about this? I’m sure Minnesota taxpayers help fund Jihadis like this!

Cholo Abdi Abdullah was a highly trained al-Shabaab Jihadi who planned to hijack a Delta plane and fly it in to the 55-story Bank of America Plaza, the tallest building in Atlanta. He was transferred to U.S. custody under the Biden administration and was finally convicted and sentenced after President Trump won re-election in November 2024.

Abdullah joined Somalia’s Islamic terror group al-Shabaab in 2015 and spent several years training with Ilhan’s pirates for a “greater plan” - to join al-Shabaab’s international scheme to execute a mass-casualty terrorist attack in the United States.

These are the people that Clinton-Obama-Biden welcomed to America!

A Muslim immigrant named Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud was charged with a hate crime after he rammed his Ford Bronco multiple times into a running group in West Palm Beach, Florida. The group had 40 runners.

The 43-year-old man attempted to hit members of an LGBTQ+ running club with his SUV last month and he says it was because someone in the group made sexual advances toward him. Prosecutors say the suspect’s hatred of them being gay motivated the terrorist attack.

“According to witnesses, the driver accelerated toward the runners, making a second attempt to strike them, he then drove recklessly along sidewalks, through grass, and up an embankment before fleeing.”

Here’s what I don’t get. Homosexuality is forbidden under Sharia Law and gay and transgender people are imprisoned or executed in many Muslim-majority countries.

So, why do Democrats (and LGBTQ members) vote for Muslim leaders, who actually come from countries which punish homosexuals and transgenders by death, while shunning Christian leaders who simply believe it’s a sin and shouldn’t be glorified? Conversely, why do Muslims in America vote for Democrat leaders who are pro-transgender and homosexuality?

It makes no sense to me. Is it a form a suicide? And don’t say TDS, because they’ve been voting this way long before Trump came along ten years ago.

President Trump sent out a post that sums it up on Epstein!



"Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas."

If you want to know who he’s talking to, read here:

Epstein Client List Tierney's Real News · Nov 17 If you REALLY want to know who Jeffrey Epstein was and who he hung out with - and advised - read this PROFILE of Epstein written in 2014. Read full story

Bobby Kennedy said his 29-year-old very left-wing Democrat son called him to express how proud he is of President Trump and RFK Jr. for dramatically lowering drug prices with “most favored nation” pricing.

He told RFK Jr., his father: “This is the greatest achievement for our country—something Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Biden, Obama, and Clinton have been demanding for decades.”

The Democrats may have been “demanding” lower drug prices for decades but they did NOTHING to solve it! President Trump and RFK Jr. made it happen!

Americans have historically been paying many times more than Europeans for the same drugs made in the U.S. and FINALLY, President Trump pushed hard to fix this unfair situation.

You may yawn and say “so what?” - but this is how we change the world - one person at a time.

If you think your words can’t inspire, make a difference or even change the world, remember this...

George Washington crossing the Delaware used to be a popular wartime memory this time of year. But it almost never happened.

In fact, by Christmas 1776, what was left of Washington’s ragtag army—losing battle after battle and driven from New York and across New Jersey—huddled on a cold riverbank.

Fearing imminent attack from British troops to the north as well, a despondent Washington wrote “the game is pretty near up.”

Only Divine Providence could provide the inspiration that George Washington was so desperately looking for.

Thomas Paine, the pamphleteer whose pen was truly mightier than his sword, had already inspired the revolutionary effort in Common Sense. COMMON SENSE was a 47-page pamphlet written by Thomas Paine in 1775–1776 advocating independence from Great Britain to people in the Thirteen Colonies.

Now in Philadelphia, Paine was inspiring Washington’s “broken and dispirited” troops with his famous passage from what would be known as THE CRISIS:

THOMAS PAINE: “THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

Washington was so moved by his friend’s prose, he had it read to his weary soldiers on December 23rd, two days before the stunning crossing and victory at Trenton, then Princeton and beyond. The war for American Independence was saved.

Today, a decadent cultural elite in Washington DC, led by the then commander-in-chief’s namesake newspaper, the Washington Post, chides its readers about the “myth of American exceptionalism.”

The “Washington” Post of today does NOT honor George Washington’s bravery or sacrifice - but instead attacks and destroys monuments of our Founding Fathers while castigating and mocking readers of faith who still believe there is more good about America than bad.

We all could use a little Paine-like inspiration today in the midst of all the negative, distorted and manipulative propaganda spewed at us 24/7 from every direction, don’t you think?

George Washington’s strategy, leadership, and the unwavering courage of his soldiers and allies made victory possible. But Paine’s words carried their own kind of power—lifting spirits, fueling determination, and reminding us that sometimes hope and belief can win battles long before the fighting ever begins.

The power of inspirational writing from Thomas Paine sustained the cause, reminding us that morale can depend as much on conviction and hope as on courage in battle.

So on this Christmas as we once again celebrate with family and friends and commit ourselves to a life of hope, charity and most of all, faith—let us always remember that none of these is possible without the freedom our great American patriots and our Lord and Savior bequeathed us.

Edited from Jason Lewis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey warned this week that continued ICE operations in the city could lead to ICE agents getting killed. Hmm.

Does Frey have a plan to make that happen? That’s what the Islamo-Communists who run Minnesota do! They murder people and frame people and burn down cities for politics!

Just like Minnesota Democrats "sacrificed" George Floyd on the altar of Baal to kick off the Communist color revolution in Minneapolis and then framed Derek Chauvin for it! That didn't just happen - it was well planned and orchestrated by the Islamo-Communists who run Minnesota. You can read all the receipts here if you still don’t believe me.

I’ve been saying FOR YEARS that Minnesota is one of the centers of false flags and election fraud in America! Where they murder people and create chaos and steal elections to help usher in Communism! Now, I’m not the only one. Even Elon and Sundance both see it now!

Every time something horrific happens in Minnesota - you should ask WHO ORDERED THAT?

False flag Minnesota Tierney's Real News · Jun 14 Two leaders and their spouses, in the Minnesota Democrat party, were shot after defying their own party, the Democrats, and voting to repeal free healthcare for illegal aliens. Read full story

AND, if you think it’s gotten better in Minneapolis since they replaced the Police Chief after George Floyd, think again! The new Minneapolis Police Chief just apologized for exposing the fact that Somalis commit a high number of crimes and steal vast amounts of money in his city! Why would the Police Chief be protecting Muslim grifters and gang members?

The new Minneapolis Police Chief, Brian O’Hara, is from Newark PD and his wife, Wafiyyah O’Hara, is a Sargeant in New Jersey. Wafiyyah is the highest ranking Muslim woman there and “she” still lives there.

No wonder Brian doesn’t like ICE. He said he was against ICE because he was raised Catholic (right) but I think there are other reasons!

Brian said that he meets monthly with Muslim imams and community leaders at Mercy Mosque in South Minneapolis to keep the Somali community safe. Isn’t that nice?

Earlier this month, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara held a press conference about ICE where he urged people to call 911 if they see ICE because they could be “kidnapping” Somalis. His Muslim wife was online defending her husband.

When he ran the Newark Police Department - O’Hara allowed officers to wear a hijab, a religious piece of headwear that is traditionally adopted by Muslim women.

“This change, which allows our Muslim female officers to wear the hijab in uniform, is appropriate and timely.”

Brian was hired by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after George Floyd. Jacob must have hand-picked this guy for a reason! Has Jacob given Brian orders to “handle” ICE in Minneapolis? ASK THE QUESTIONS.

You can’t make this stuff up. I think there’s much much more to this story!

CHILDERS: “There’s a new counterattack I’ve noticed Trump officials deploy when dealing with the media.

For most of my life, nasty progressive reporters have hidden behind an effective framing game called “How Do You Respond.”

At press events, they’ll “gotcha” a conservative official by asking a sincere-sounding question like this: “How do you respond to critics who complain your policy stinks like room-temperature French cheese— and kills children?”

It is the laziest reporting imaginable. It’s a fake way to pretend to be unbiased. The reporters aren’t actually quoting critics. They are just making stuff up, fishing for an awkward soundbite, leaving officials fumbling to answer, since they’ve always been forced to be “professional” and treat the reporters’ fake question as if it were perfectly fair and appropriate and not based on a lie.

But this year, Trump officials began pushing back. Now, whenever a reporter starts a question with “how do you respond to critics who say…” - Trump’s officials jump right down the reporter’s throat.

They immediately ask, “What critics?” Without waiting for an answer, they demand, “who is saying that?”

It is wonderful. The moron reporters are left with an unsolvable riddle. They can either answer, “AOC and Bernie say that,” which will draw a guffaw from everyone in the room. Or, humiliated, they can mumble something illegible and move on, which is what they usually do.”

Wow - I knew it was bad, but this is ridiculous. Now the WOKESTERS define “far-right” as Christian and we conservatives are guilty of reclaiming Christmas as the day Jesus was born!?!?

What’s next? We’ll reclaim Easter as a holiday where we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ - instead of child mutilation and a “transgender day of visibility” as Biden proclaimed?

Or we’ll reclaim June as the month of the SACRED HEART OF JESUS instead a month to glorify PRIDE and so**my as Clinton and Obama proclaimed?

If you ever wanted a definition of WOKE, here it is. It means Communist, atheist, satanic and demonic!

CHILDERS: “With the benefit of hindsight, Trump’s historic explosion of executive orders, combined with Congress’s equally historic passivity, now seems more strategic than accidental. Unlike congressional bills, especially controversial ones, which generally take weeks or months to bounce between the House and Senate as they bruise and finally ripen, executive orders are made effective instantly with the stroke of a pen.

Why might Republicans intentionally lean into executive orders and defer legislating till later? The surprising answer lies in a single word: lawfare.

In Trump’s Year One, the Administration surfaced and resolved a library of legal issues, as Trump rolled out successive executive orders immediately challenged by Democrat lawsuits. These cases have largely been resolved. And now the progressive brush has been cleared. The bulldozers have leveled the legal landscape. So Congress can start building things. Indeed, Speaker Mike Johnson has recently hinted at a “surge” of lawmaking as the new year begins.

In other words, the flurry of executive orders instead of legislation now looks like a massive rope-a-dope, to smoke out and squash the Democrats’ best legal arguments, clearing the field for next year’s lawmaking. I don’t know for certain that was the plan, but that’s what it looks like to me.

Candidate Trump promised a golden age, which we affectionately considered to be just campaign used-car salesmanship, Trumpian superlatives or hyperbole— not a label. Instead, its been Christmas every day.

If I’m right, 2026 will be even more exciting than this year was.”

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.