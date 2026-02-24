If you would prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

Last week there were two more assassination attempts against President Trump.

Both involved men with shotguns, one in DC and one at Mar-a-Lago. Both men looked and sounded like the usual bizarre MKUltra patsies that the demons have selected and groomed for their endless assassination schemes.

I know there are still many people who still think that MKUltra isn’t real. Well, I’m here to tell you it’s very very real.

Look at this guy. This is how you know this guy was likely an MKUltra-activated shooter. They pick them for the narrative. It's so obvious.

After the latest attempt against his life, President Trump made this statement to a group of Angel families:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t know how long I’ll be around. I got a lot of people gunning for me, don’t I?”

Pray for him, please.

President Trump has faced at least 7 confirmed assassination attempts since entering politics - and over 15 “security incidents” described as assassination attempts. I’m sure there are many more that are unreported.

A FB friend of mine wrote this excellent article about the true meaning of those assassination attempts and I thought it was timely and important to share, given that tonight President Trump will be delivering one of the most important State of the Union addresses in our history. I edited it a bit for time - here are some excerpts:

DENNIS CONFORTO: No other president in the history of the United States has had more assassination attempts and threats than President Donald Trump. It is manufactured hatred used to justify his public execution. But what is fueling this unbridled hatred?

What is fueling it should be obvious; it is the rhetoric from two primary forces.

The first group is the socialist wing of the American political party formerly known as the Democrats - a party that has been taken over by a minority of self-proclaimed Communists, socialists, and Marxists, with a mix of fascists - who happen to deny they are fascists by calling OTHERS fascists.

Today, that mixed group is aligned with one goal: to fundamentally change America into something completely different from what made America, America.

The second group is the media, which, frankly and obviously, is full of Communists, socialists, and Marxists, with a mix of their own fascists who pose as journalists, but who are, in fact, political activists who keep victimhood and hate alive.

I read and see daily the hate they post and publish at a rate faster than I can read, watch, or consume. It is simply toxic and completely dangerous to our nation. It is not enough for them to simply tell or report a story and let people decide; they have an overwhelming desire to twist the truth and transfer their hate to others. The hate they have generated is everywhere, and it is so thick that you can cut it with a knife.

Everything they publish is an end-of-the-world scenario based on half-truths, complete lies and overreaction. These hate-filled influencers know they are influencing and they earn millions from feeding fear, uncertainty, and doubt. The more money they make from fear, the more they believe in their own press. Their money-making machine leads them to believe in their own moral superiority by constantly attacking the moral standing of anyone who does not agree with the twisted views they have made into their own political religion.

Their hate-filled political religion allows them to become aggressive, irrational, and dangerous to those who do not align with their views - with no tolerance for the right of others to have a range of views on a vast array of topics.

This out-of-control rage and hostility justifies ending marriages, breaking up families, ending lifelong friendships, and destroying communities and nations for their religion of politics.

They purposely live within the left-wing echo chamber of those who align with their views, which constantly reaffirms that somehow, they are right, which then justifies within their own minds every wrong thing they do. Living constantly within this toxic bubble warps reality. They become focused on one person whom they have been programmed to blame for anything and everything.

In today’s world, that man is Donald Trump. Even pictures of Trump evoke uncontrolled rage on the left. We are at a place of no return. It is a place where, by ending the life of another, they become the hero of their own story. They have a belief that the majority of the world sees the world as they do.

No matter how much I disagree with someone politically, I never felt that kind of rage and hostility against Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, GW Bush, Obama, or Biden. I was not blind to what good I saw that each one of them had done, but I was not blind to what I saw from each that I disagreed with. As a citizen of the United States, a title that, by the way, I cherish, my ability to change was found in the one single vote I had; it was never found in a single bullet that I own.

We have seen what we are seeing today before. It happened with President Lincoln, the first Republican president and the first president to be assassinated. The truth is that 90% of assassination attempts and assassinations have been directed towards Republicans.

The media that John Wilkes Booth was reading back then fueled his hatred and his justification for assassinating President Lincoln. Money was sent and plans were made and sent into motion to undo the loss that the Confederate Democrats had suffered when General Lee surrendered his Confederate army to General Grant and the Union army.

Just how strong was this hate?

The hatred toward Abraham Lincoln during his presidency was intense and unrelenting. In the South, leaders of the Democrat Party poured so much animosity on him that Confederate officials came to view Lincoln as the head of a serpent—one that needed to be cut off. They devised a plan to assassinate the president, the vice president, and the secretary of state, believing that by killing all three in one night, they could politically undo the Union’s victory and reclaim what they had lost in the war.

On the fateful evening of April 14, 1865, Secretary of State William Seward was viciously attacked in his home and nearly killed, though he ultimately survived. Vice President Andrew Johnson was spared only because his assigned assassin, George Atzerodt, lost his nerve and drank himself into inaction. Lincoln, however, was not so fortunate. The following day, Johnson—a Democrat—was sworn in as president.

The hatred directed at Lincoln seemed endless, coming from every direction. Today, Donald Trump faces a similar storm of relentless hostility, one that risks creating the same kind of dangerous fervor.

During Lincoln’s lifetime, few truly grasped his greatness. It was only after his death that the nation recognized who he really was. Had he lived, he might well have lost his next election and faded into history as simply another president—but his death transformed him into one of America’s most revered leaders.

There is something in Donald Trump that I have never seen in any other politician in my lifetime: a willingness to risk everything, even his life, for the cause he believes in. Abraham Lincoln’s cause was to save America; Trump’s is to Make America Great Again. Those who despise him often take pleasure in the idea of his downfall, driven by false narratives and illusions. The ironies in Trump’s life mirror those of Lincoln’s—similar in spirit, yet distinct in their circumstances.

Millions of Americans during Lincoln’s time couldn’t understand why so many admired him. The same is true today with Trump. Though they are very different men, each faces overwhelming odds and views the world through his own unique lens.

Trump is far from perfect, and he has never claimed otherwise. Yet in my lifetime, he stands out as the best living president I have seen. Could I have hated him? No. I refuse to let someone else’s hatred become my own. I have many flaws, but hatred is not one of them.

Tonight, as I watch the State of the Union address, I know I will be moved by his words—remarks likely filled with conviction, energy, and emotion. Behind every statement, I sense a man willing to risk his life for what he believes is right. I also expect to see the all-too-familiar expressions of hate and disrespect from some in the audience—people who seem determined to spread their bitterness to the millions watching from home.

But I will also see President Trump stand firm, facing it all with confidence, his resolve only strengthened by the opposition before him. Few people on the world stage can endure such relentless hostility—fewer still would choose to. Only those prepared to risk everything, including their own life, for their cause can truly bear that kind of heat.

And so, it comes to a question for all of us: what cause would you be willing to give your life for?

Thank you, Dennis. Well done!

PS: Many people still refuse to believe there could be such as thing as MKUltra-activated patsies behind these assassination attempts. It's very, very real. Time to wake up. If you still don’t understand what that is or how it’s used, read my primer on it.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.