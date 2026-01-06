A friend of mine just sent me this and said: “I think you will like this.”

She was right! I love it!

Dear America,

Here’s a question for everyone who hates Donald Trump, and I ask it with genuine curiosity and just a touch of smug clarity:

So tell me, what would you do? Because so far, all I hear is outrage with no operating instructions.

You inherit a country with $30+ trillion in debt, a border that was effectively unenforced for decades, trade deals that hollowed out manufacturing towns, endless foreign wars with no victory conditions, NATO allies who openly admitted they weren’t paying their share, a federal bureaucracy that outlives presidents, and a media class that abandoned neutrality a long time ago.

Those are facts. Not vibes. Not opinions.

Now answer the question.

Do you renegotiate trade deals and bring jobs back knowing Wall Street will scream? Or do you keep the status quo and call it “global cooperation”?

Do you pressure NATO allies to finally pay their bills, something they later admitted they did because of Trump, or do you keep sending American money so no one calls you rude?

Do you enforce existing immigration law, which Congress already passed, and accept the media hysteria? Or do you selectively ignore the law and pretend that’s compassion?

Do you pull troops out of endless wars and get accused of abandoning allies, or keep Americans dying indefinitely because withdrawal looks messy?

Do you confront a bureaucracy that slow-walks orders and leaks to the press, or do you pretend that unelected agencies undermining elected authority is just “how government works”?

And now let’s add the newest example everyone’s suddenly hyperventilating over: What do you do with Maduro?

A narco-trafficking dictator with a U.S. arrest warrant. A man who ran his country into the ground, starved his people, crushed dissent, and turned Venezuela into a cartel-run failed state.

Do you: Look the other way because “international norms”? Issue strongly worded statements while people suffer? Or do you take him into custody, put him on a plane, and let a federal court handle it, like we do with criminals?

Because that’s what leadership looks like.

This isn’t “running Venezuela for oil.” This isn’t imperialism. This isn’t some Marvel-villain fantasy. It’s law enforcement at the international level, something we used to understand before performative outrage replaced common sense.

And notice the irony: Venezuelans are dancing in the streets, while the left are losing their minds from their couches screaming about legality.

So I’ll ask again: What would you have done instead?

Because here’s the part I enjoy watching people avoid:

Most Trump critics wouldn’t do any of this. They’d manage headlines. They’d restore “norms” that clearly weren’t working.

They’d trust the same experts who were wrong about trade, war, borders, inflation, and foreign policy, over and over again.

They’d look calm while nothing changed. And then they’d blame voters when the country kept deteriorating.

You don’t have to like Trump’s personality. That’s irrelevant.

You don’t have to like his delivery. Also irrelevant.

What is relevant is that for the first time in decades, someone actually challenged: bad trade deals, NATO freeloading, endless wars, open-border chaos, bureaucratic unaccountability, and now, dictators who thought they were untouchable.

And instead of debating those actions on their merits, people lost their minds because he didn’t ask permission first.

So I’ll ask again, slowly, smugly, and factually: What would you do differently, under the same pressure, with the same enemies, and the same constraints?

Not what sounds nice. Not what polls well. What actually works.

If your answer is “be nicer,” that’s not policy.

If your answer is “restore norms,” that’s nostalgia.

If your answer is “trust the system,” that’s surrender.

Criticism without a better plan under real-world conditions isn’t intelligence. It’s comfort. And comfort has accomplished exactly nothing.

Me, I trust Trump.

-Glenn Reib