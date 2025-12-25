When I was a kid and was sick on Christmas Eve with the measles or mumps or chickenpox or the flu or bronchitis or whatever, I got to stay home with my mom and eat TV dinners.

We ate dinner in front of the TV on a TV tray. I loved it. I didn’t like the fruit cup, so I didn’t eat that part.

This is one of my most favorite Christmas memories. Sounds odd, huh? But it’s true. I am missing my mom tonight.



I wrote this poem to honor our Lord and Savior on His birthday!



One radiant night

A guiding star led the way



The Light of the world

Was born on Christmas Day



The world was filled with love

Shined into the darkness from up above



Angels praised his Holy Name

For a sinful world, redemption came



His ways are good

His ways are true



It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you



Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me and you!

Merry Christmas! I love you all!