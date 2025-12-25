Merry Christmas!
When I was a kid and was sick on Christmas Eve with the measles or mumps or chickenpox or the flu or bronchitis or whatever, I got to stay home with my mom and eat TV dinners.
We ate dinner in front of the TV on a TV tray. I loved it. I didn’t like the fruit cup, so I didn’t eat that part.
This is one of my most favorite Christmas memories. Sounds odd, huh? But it’s true. I am missing my mom tonight.
I wrote this poem to honor our Lord and Savior on His birthday!
One radiant night
A guiding star led the way
The Light of the world
Was born on Christmas Day
The world was filled with love
Shined into the darkness from up above
Angels praised his Holy Name
For a sinful world, redemption came
His ways are good
His ways are true
It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me and you!
Merry Christmas! I love you all!