By now, you’ve all seen the riots going on in France, Italy and Spain. I hope you realize that this is the end result of “socialism” and open borders. What Europe is now experiencing is an Islamo-Communist invasion (migration Jihad) after letting in 49 million Jihadis from countries that hate them. These are not just some disgruntled students as the fake news wants you to believe.

This is not hyperbole. A former Muslim who grew up in an Islamic country said on British TV that they are all taught in school from a very young age about “migration Jihad” which they learned from Muhammad when he “migrated” from Mecca to Medina to overthrow it.

He says that’s the plan being implemented right now in the UK and all over the West. The goal is to send Muslims into our countries as “migration Jihad” to take us over, just as Muhammad did, and this is a plan that’s been in motion since they were all little kids.

“Migration Jihad is the essential doctrine of Islam. It’s what Islam was built on.”

“It’s when Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, previously called Yathrib, and his early followers moved into Medina, acted as poor refugees who were harmless, and made allies with some people in the area, some tribes in that area. And shortly after, within the first 5 years, they took over. They took over and they killed many of the tribes and they deceived people. They deceived them on a civilizational level.”



“They are allowing migration Jihad. I'm saying it blatantly because that's what I grew up learning with other kids in school. Migration Jihad is exactly what they're allowing.”

This modern-day explanation fits with what I found out about Muhammad and wrote about in my recent newsletter called “Muhammad and Marx.”



Islam is a warrior religion, it’s about migration, expansion and conquest. That’s why many refuse to call Islam a religion at all and instead consider it a totalitarian political movement that must be banned and removed from America.

Muhammad & Marx Tierney's Real News · Oct 11 When you study the backgrounds and lives of Muhammad (the founder of Islam) and Karl Marx (the founder of Communism) you’ll find the two men were quite alike. They even looked alike! Read full story

Jihad migration is in full force in France right now.

This is the face of a liberal woman in Paris as alien Jihadis and invaders trash, torch and loot a business and country she cares about. Some frame it as her intervening at “her shop” in Paris. She supported socialist policies, open borders and defunding the police before they came after her. No more.

Just 500 police officers were available to push back 800,000 rioters!

In this video, the French liberal woman shouts phrases including “mais pourquoi vous faites ça!” (“but why are you doing this!”), “STOP!!!”, “c’est pas la cause!!” / “c’est pas ton père!!” (roughly “it’s not the cause!!” and “arrêtez de faire ça!” (“stop doing that!”).



Things look a little different when everything liberals love is at stake, huh? Tell your liberal friends to be careful what they wish for. Leftists always think it will happen to someone else, not them. WRONG.

Jihadi and Communist looters are now reportedly targeting private homes in France and Italy. First the shops, then the businesses, and now people’s homes. This is what happens when you vote for socialism!



This French citizen whined that the French people didn't vote for any of this so it’s not their fault.

FRENCH CITIZEN: “The people say no. The elites do it anyway.”

Well, I contend that the French people should never embraced socialism and let them take away their weapons!

In 1995, France ended the open purchase of handguns and shotguns, ruling that personal self-defense is not a valid legal reason for firearm ownership. By 2018, the government further restricted access to semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. A nationwide drive in 2022 resulted in the surrender of 65,000 firearms and 1.6 million rounds of ammunition, while remaining grandfathered weapons were seized. Finally, in 2024, the state mandated that all hunters log their weapons into a centralized federal database. Ultimately, the French public voted for representatives who stripped them of their firearms, leaving citizens entirely unable to defend themselves against the ruling elites and the influx of illegal immigrants.

French citizens did not vote directly on these gun laws, as France operates as a representative democracy rather than a direct democracy. Major changes to the country’s firearm regulations are debated and passed through the French Parliament (the National Assembly and the Senate) rather than via public referendums.

America - never ever ever give up your guns. Buy more!

France is being torched and looted and the only things left behind are FREE PALESTINE graffiti and pork products. Hmm. That pretty much says it all.

“Socialist” Europe wanted a globalized intifada. That’s exactly what they got. And, now they are unarmed and unable to defend themselves!



These are the alien invaders torching France and Italy tonight that the fake news wants you to think are just “disgruntled” students engaging in peaceful protests. If you believe that you are a fool.

After they have overthrown Europe - the Islamo-Communist mercenaries plan to come here. Get ready.



The Islamo-Communists told us what they planned to do. Remember when I reported that one of Hillary's Muslim staffers specifically said in the 1980s that they were migrating here to "Make All of America Muslim" - but we ignored that warning?



Make All of America Muslim? Tierney's Real News · Aug 19 Most people are not aware that Hillary Clinton brought Huma Abedin and the Muslim Brotherhood into the White House in the 1990s and then shortly thereafter 9/11 happened. Read full story



If you haven’t figured it out yet - Jihadis are simply useful idiot mercenaries for the Globalist Communist Satanist Davos crowd, Soros, Code Pink, Singham and the “One World Order.”

What better fighters could you ask for to invade and overthrow Judeo-Christian nations than those who are willing to die for Allah? Willingness to die for a cause makes people effective fighters.

Come on. It’s pretty simple. That’s the same reason Hitler and Stalin used Jihadis too. This is nothing new - it’s been going on for centuries.

The Globalist goal is central atheist totalitarian control. No nations. No borders. No religion. No individuality. No freedom. No free speech. No private property. Just conformity and obedience to the cause. Their cause. They think they’re God.

If that’s what you want for your children, keep voting Democrat. If not, vote MAGA Republican.

BTW, Emmanuel Macron is blaming the rioting in France on President Trump and the US-Iran conflict. So fake. Macron is just doing his part for the Communist New World Order - their goal is to eliminate all borders and countries and put us all under their central control. DON'T LET THEM FOOL YOU. They think if they terrorize you enough you'll put up your hands and agree to surrender to their atheist control over the entire planet.

The Democrat Party has been hijacked by Communists and Jihadis - even moderate Democrats admit that! We must not let them win.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If you want to see what is at stake in this Election, just look at what is happening in France — A once-great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and Communists who hate Christianity, and Western Civilization, itself.



As we are seeing in Europe, Globalist Leftwing Politicians have treasonously imported millions of Third World Migrants who are totally incompatible with Western Values, and despise everything that makes France great.



They have surrendered their country to vandals who could have never built it themselves, and who refuse to assimilate into their society, but only want to enter the welfare state paid for by hardworking citizens of France, while desecrating the culture that makes it all possible. Europe has to CLOSE THEIR BORDERS, and get out the people who hate their countries, and get them out FAST, before it is too late!

These people do not love France, or these other countries under attack. They don’t love the people, they don’t love the art, they don’t love the architecture or the buildings, they don’t love anything that surrounds them. They have no passion for where they are, and they never will and, as I told President Macron when I first met him many years ago, CLOSE YOUR BORDER or, it will be the end of France. We stand with Europe, despite its flaws, its weaknesses and, hopefully, its temporary loss of direction. But if they don’t soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. When we asked for help in Iran (Help which we didn’t need, but was done more in the form of a test), they weren’t there to help, something which I can never forget.



When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember, THAT is what the Radical Dumocrats want to do to AMERICA. Just like in Europe, Dumocrats are the party of anti-Western Marxists and hostile Third World Migrants. Senator Roger Marshall and the People of Kansas will not let them plunder our Nation’s Wealth, or demolish what our Ancestors built with their own sweat, blood, tears, and skill.



The maniacs attacking our Civilization think they are doing well, you see and read about them all day and all night, but they have NO IDEA of the GIANT they have awoken and unleashed. They are going to find out the hard way on Election Day, November 3rd, 2026! Americans are going to stand up and declare that we will defend our Culture, we will protect our Civilization, we will preserve our Religion, our Values, and our Heritage, and we will never let our Nation be conquered or destroyed!"

Vote for Republicans as if your life depends on it, because it does. THIS IS NOT POLITICS AS USUAL. Vote whenever and however you can. Do NOT listen to Koch Libertarians who are telling you only to vote only after 5pm on election day. That’s too risky. They recommended that in the 2022 midterms and the machines failed in key areas on purpose. We can win if we all vote - so vote in the way that works best for you. Just vote!

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