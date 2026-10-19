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Tierney's Real News
7d

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If you want to see what is at stake in this Election, just look at what is happening in France — A once-great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and Communists who hate Christianity, and Western Civilization, itself.

As we are seeing in Europe, Globalist Leftwing Politicians have treasonously imported millions of Third World Migrants who are totally incompatible with Western Values, and despise everything that makes France great.

They have surrendered their country to vandals who could have never built it themselves, and who refuse to assimilate into their society, but only want to enter the welfare state paid for by hardworking citizens of France, while desecrating the culture that makes it all possible. Europe has to CLOSE THEIR BORDERS, and get out the people who hate their countries, and get them out FAST, before it is too late! These people do not love France, or these other countries under attack. They don’t love the people, they don’t love the art, they don’t love the architecture or the buildings, they don’t love anything that surrounds them. They have no passion for where they are, and they never will and, as I told President Macron when I first met him many years ago, CLOSE YOUR BORDER or, it will be the end of France. We stand with Europe, despite its flaws, its weaknesses and, hopefully, its temporary loss of direction. But if they don’t soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. When we asked for help in Iran (Help which we didn’t need, but was done more in the form of a test), they weren’t there to help, something which I can never forget.

When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember, THAT is what the Radical Dumocrats want to do to AMERICA. Just like in Europe, Dumocrats are the party of anti-Western Marxists and hostile Third World Migrants. Senator Roger Marshall and the People of Kansas will not let them plunder our Nation’s Wealth, or demolish what our Ancestors built with their own sweat, blood, tears, and skill.

The maniacs attacking our Civilization think they are doing well, you see and read about them all day and all night, but they have NO IDEA of the GIANT they have awoken and unleashed. They are going to find out the hard way on Election Day, November 3rd, 2026! Americans are going to stand up and declare that we will defend our Culture, we will protect our Civilization, we will preserve our Religion, our Values, and our Heritage, and we will never let our Nation be conquered or destroyed!"

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
7d

Another vitally important post! Macron’s address was a total joke, acting like these heathens deserve a place at the table to discuss solutions to the rioting! Sure, just invite the killers inside. Perfect. And where is the French military, such as it is, in all of this? When the rioting is happening ALL over France, it would seem time to send in the military to restore some type of order. France is getting just what it wanted: Show how liberal we are and open our borders for a better society. Congrats. Now try to rebuild the Limoges spire and other priceless landmarks. All the looted business owners and employees will have to get aid now that those jobs are at least temporarily gone, adding to the government’s burden. Well done, France! USA is next if we are stupid enough to ignore these real time warnings of what happens with unfettered alien migration.

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