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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1h

I am part of a mentoring program at the local high school in the small town where I live, and the young man I am mentoring is simply not a good academic student. He'll never go to college, hates school, and basically does nothing with his life. He'll be a junior in the coming school year, and at the end of the past school year I suggested to him that he consider and look into a trade school. He's amazingly creative and has a mind to see things that I would never see, so I made the suggestion. He told me there was no way he's do that because his parents believe trade schools are for some lower class of people, and believe me, he's not a rich kid at all. So, when the new school year begins, I guess we'll see what happens, but it's very disheartening to me to see this.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
11m

Look at nyc & Seattle

2 mayors who have rich parents and never had a real job in their lives.

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