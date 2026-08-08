Mike Rowe sat down with Bill Maher on “Real Time” this past week and said some very important things about AI, the blue collar job market and what technology has done to destroy young men, and the clips that circulated afterward only tell part of the story. Below are the key points he made that I think you should know.

Here are some of Mike’s words without my interpretation…

MIKE ROWE: “Jobs like pipe fitter - those are literally AI proof six-figure jobs. I do not know what’s going to happen three, five years from now. Nobody does. I’m optimistic. It’s all moving so fast it’s almost impossible for anyone to say.

There’s so many jobs that need to be done and we don’t have enough people to do them. Rebuilding to me is going to be a very big growth industry and there’s just not enough people to do it.

We have trillions in outstanding student loans held by kids who either started a four-year degree and dropped out or who got one and statistically aren’t working or not working in their chosen field.

That’s a bad number. Meanwhile, we’ve got 400,000 open jobs in construction right now. Twice that many in the defense industrial base.

It’s bananas. Not a week goes by when I don’t get a call from some CEO of some consequential company or an elected official (governors mostly) and they’re freaking out. They’ve done the math. For every five trades people who retire - two come in - it’s been that way for about 12 years now, The arithmetic is is horrifying. I’m telling you they are in a panic. Any company that has a blue-collar workforce is going full on.

Farley told me he’s got 5,000 empty bays at Ford. These are AI-proof six figure jobs, right? 120,000 a year. You can’t fill them. You can’t fill them. They’re out there. They’re everywhere.

Electricians that we trained 6 years ago are making $230,000 a year… right now. No college debt, they’re setting their own schedules, more overtime than they can fill.

There are 7 Million men—able-bodied men, mostly young—who are what they call NILF, not in the labor force. This is different than unemployed. Unemployed means you’re looking but you can’t find a job. This means NOT LOOKING.

When I look at 400,000, 500,000 open jobs and I look at those 7 million able-bodied men not even looking at the jobs at all…I can draw a pretty straight line to every calamity that we’re talking about right now, whether it’s student debt, those 7 Million men not working, or all these open jobs. It started with the removal of shop class.

The NILFs are not contributing anything to their community. What are they doing? On average, they’re spending between 2,000 and 2,1000 hours a year on their screen. We just haven’t seen the likes of it before. How are they able to survive? This is the biggest reason for two decades of social decay: screens replaced face-to-face human contact.



They just hate our generation (Boomers) except when we give them money. That’s always okay. It’s always okay when you get Daddy’s money. Then the Boomers aren’t so bad.

The ideas, the stigmas, the stereotypes, the myths, the misconceptions that surround open jobs right now - many of which are in trades and manufacturing. You DON’T need a college degree for everything.

Within the Democrat Party right now, 59% of Democrats who support socialism have college degrees, 40% who support socialism DON’T.

So this thing that’s being called a workers uprising? It’s really not. This is happening because a lot of people with a really expensive college degrees are in the hole in a big way, and they’re pissed.

More than a few [of these college educated Democrats without jobs] have called for the complete dismantling of capitalism, free markets, representative government, property rights, borders, police, prisons, and the Constitution in general.

The Communists they support and currently running for office have clearly identified themselves as such. They do not dispute or reject the label. They embrace it. It is who they are, who they claim to be, and who they want to be.



I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in our country, and I believe the best way to realize those improvements is for Democrats and Republicans to have continuous, robust and public debate about all the issues. But the Democrats are trying to turn our country into a Communist state - they are actively trying to destroy it. And really, what’s the point of tolerating that?”

Separately, research cited alongside the segment referenced a study that scanned the brains of 60 preschool-age children and found that interactive screen time was associated with reduced white matter — the brain’s wiring system connecting different regions for thinking, movement, emotion, and learning.

Professor Mike Nagel, cited in that research, described the finding in terms of measurable brain damage, noting that deficits in myelin production early in life would likely correspond to deficits in neural connectivity, and that the study found greater screen exposure correlated with greater white-matter loss.

While Mike Rowe was on Maher pushing blue-collar jobs like pipe fitters, mechanics and electricians - President Trump held a historic roundtable with the mining industry where he announced over $3 billion in projects to revitalize the industry and over $180 million in mining school investments to educate and bolster the American mining workforce. The goal is to secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals, replenish military stockpiles, and actively counter Communist China’s dominance in the sector.

He then joked about how Hillary wanted miners to ‘learn to code’ and ‘build chips’ instead of do manly work:

“There was a woman named Hillary Clinton and she wanted the miners of West Virginia to learn how to make chips, tiny little chips with their BIG STRONG HANDS. They were not thrilled. They didn’t want to be doing that. They wanted to be in the mines. That’s what they wanted to do. They didn’t want to do anything else. That was unbelievable that she said that. She didn’t get it. That’s why I won by 55 points.”

In the end, Mike Rowe’s appearance on Bill Maher and President Trump’s mining roundtable the same day illuminate the same hard truth: America still runs on the skilled hands of people willing to do the dirty, essential work that keeps the lights on, the factories humming, and the supply chains secure.

While millions of able-bodied men sit out of the labor force and hundreds of thousands of high-paying trades jobs go unfilled, the administration is putting real money behind mining schools, critical-minerals projects, and the workers who actually want to dig, weld, and build.

That stands in stark contrast to the tone-deaf notion—whether from Hillary Clinton in 2016 or others since—that miners should simply retrain for jobs their “big strong hands” were never meant to do.

Rowe’s message and Trump’s actions both point the same direction: stop stigmatizing blue-collar work, reopen the path to it, and let Americans who still value making and extracting things rebuild the country the only way it has ever been rebuilt—with sweat, skill, and dignity.

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