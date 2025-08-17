A friend of mine sent me an email this morning asking why President Trump didn't simply "override" Speaker Pelosi and send in the National Guard on January 6, 2021. He did - he instructed the military to send in 10,000 National Guard soldiers - well in advance - but the US MILITARY LEADERSHIP refused his direct orders. I thought everybody knew that!

"Colonel Earl Matthews, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration and is now general counsel of the Pentagon, in his 36-page memo and testimony about the events of January 6, 2021, testified that Army Generals Charles Flynn (Michael Flynn's brother) and General Walter Piatt (and General Milley and Pelosi of course - who were in charge of security at the Capitol) of deliberately delaying the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol, despite orders from then-President Trump and urgent pleas from Capitol Police.

Matthews testified that both Generals Flynn and Piatt opposed sending in the Guard during key moments, citing concerns about the "optics" of uniformed military at the Capitol, and recommended instead that Guardsmen take over traffic duties so D.C. police could go to the Capitol.

He described both Generals as “absolute and unmitigated liars” for later denying to Congress that they advised against the deployment and for claiming the Guard was not ready to respond. Matthews called their statements “false and misleading,” “outright perjury,” and said that every D.C. Guard leader was desperate to help but was left “stunned by the delay in deployment."

General Piatt said that his best military advice would be for the Guard not to deploy, even though Trump had ordered it - and that Piatt and Flynn repeatedly and falsely argued the Guard was not equipped or trained for civil disturbance response.

Matthews testified that the Army produced a "revisionist" and fabricated document—an internal white paper—intended to recast Army leadership's role in a more favorable light. He asserted Piatt oversaw the creation of this timeline to shield senior officials, which Matthews likened to "Stalinist or North Korean propagandist" tactics."

Colonel Matthews was a key witness regarding the delayed deployment of the D.C. National Guard on January 6th, 2021. He provided a 36-page memo to the House Select Committee investigating the attack and specifically claimed that General Charles Flynn committed "outright perjury" when he stated he did not express concern about the "optics" of sending the National Guard to the Capitol.

Colonel Matthews and his lawyers ALSO filed a whistleblower reprisal complaint with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, alleging retaliation after he spoke out about the events of January 6th, including being denied promotion consideration.

Earl Matthews was the TOP LAWYER for the National Guard on January 6 so he knows what he's talking about. He also was instrumental in the creation of SPACE FORCE under the Trump administration.

Earl Matthews was recently confirmed by the Senate to be the top lawyer at the Pentagon: “There is no one more qualified or more deserving to serve as General Counsel at the Department of Defense than Earl Matthews, who has served with character, with integrity, and with dedication that is worthy of our great national security enterprise and the Department of Defense.”

Capitol Police Sund’s testimony confirmed what Matthews said and also added that Speaker Pelosi agreed with the Pentagon’s obstruction and “didn’t like the optics.” The House Sergeant at Arms, a member of the Capitol Police Board, reports to the Speaker of the House - which was Pelosi at the time.

President Trump met with ALL senior Pentagon leaders - well in advance of J6 -urging them to do their jobs on J6 to protect lives and property. He authorized 10,000 National Guard to be ready and deployed and Milley and other military leaders said: “We’ve got it covered.”

On January 5, the Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, told the National Guard they could not move to the Capitol without HIS express permission. In other words - we don’t care what President Trump said - we’re in charge - and we don’t want to deploy the National Guard at all - we don’t like how it looks!

On January 6, 2021, the outer perimeter on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol was breached by rioters at 12:53pm. The National Guard, which was ready and waiting in the wings per President Trump’s orders, was NOT deployed until 5 hours later!

MILLEY & MCCARTHY: “There was absolutely no way we were putting U.S. military forces at the Capitol, period.”

Director of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, testified: “Was optics a concern for us as we prepared to use soldiers downtown in Washington D.C? Absolutely.”

While Milley and leadership at the US Army were telling Trump they were working on a plan and had it all under control - they blatantly refused to follow his orders and deploy the National Guard - even though the DC National Guard was ready to move, less than 2 miles from the US Capitol.

Remember all those "tick tock" propagandists who said the military was working WITH Trump to take back the White House and kept saying over and over again that THE STORM IS COMING? Well, it was the opposite - the MILITARY leadership was working with the swamp AGAINST Trump - along with many corrupt and treasonous leaders in the Senate, the House, the DOJ, the CIA, the DNI, the FBI and the DC police.

Thank goodness most of those leaders are GONE now and Pete Hegseth is in charge at the Pentagon and Dan "Raising" Caine is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - and Matthews NOW works for the good guys.

Most people still don’t know the sequence of events that really happened on J6. Here’s a reminder of what I think actually went down. I wrote this over 4 years ago on January 8, 2021 - two days after J6 happened - and it’s all pretty much been proven true.

1) Trump KNEW what the coup plotters were plotting on the 6th, so he arrived an hour late to the DC stage, where ONE MILLION Patriots stood before him, and talked longer than he intended, before he asked MAGA to walk peacefully down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. He also didn't walk or ride WITH them as he promised because he was told it was not safe. NONE of the Trump supporters were armed or dangerous or wearing costumes.

2) Pelosi, Pence & McConnell planned to start the joint debate & certification session early and expected Trump and his supporters to appear outside the Capitol just BEFORE they started when the chamber was empty. The plan was to unleash ANTIFA-BLM terrorists into the building and then BLAME Trump for the violence. Then they would arrest HIM for an armed insurrection. NOT kidding. I've reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence & it was all staged.

3) Pence would then call for Trump’s removal under the 25th amendment. What did Trump do? He had PRE-TAPED a message to the people asking for peace & asking them to go home and be safe. He delayed his speech so it ended well after the Feds breached the Capitol. Then he got on a plane and went to a secure location.

4) This explains why Trump did what he did on the 6th. Why he said, to the MILLION people before him, that he had "heard" bad things about what Pence was planning. When that plan failed, they called back Congress to finish debate & Biden's certification but used most of that time to bash Trump. Again, part of the plan.

5) Rudy and another Constitutional lawyer, John Eastman, also explained to the crowd their plan to argue for a Constitutional delay. They had actually reached out to Senators and asked them to stick to the original schedule they promised to allow a complete debate - but they refused to respond. Then, Trump's Twitter account was banned to remove his peaceful video - so they could say he was inciting violence and remove proof of his calls for peace. Facebook & Instagram followed.

PASTOR GREG LOCKE: "The Capitol was a set up from the word Go. The media is complicit by spreading totally false information. I was there. They are lying. We are watching the Left steal an entire Nation right before our very eyes."

He's right. There's numerous videos of DC police LETTING people in the door - taking selfies with them - it's like they were telling Trump supporters it was a tour and all were welcome. Meanwhile, BLM-ANTIFA terrorists were up front creating havoc and innocent people were unaware. They were only there for the cameras so the Deep State could use them as patsies.

6) At the same time, a sworn affidavit was received from an hacker who worked for an Italian defense contractor who works for the Deep State, who CONFESSED, under oath, that he had RIGGED the election against Trump. He had also testified in open court to the same. Also, DNI Ratcliffe finally released his report on foreign election interference & blamed China, Iran, Russia & more - but that was all buried. Congress panicked & needed to bury both pieces of evidence that could derail the certification.

7) They finished up at 4am and half the Senate - who agreed to object - now did not do what they promised. There were no objections to Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin or New Mexico as Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson & Josh Hawley & Rand Paul had promised. They ALL bailed on Trump. Things moved quickly - they conspired together to allow LITTLE evidence presented. [This is how I know Cruz, Johnson, Hawley, Pence & Paul are all snakes - because they PROMISED MAGA they would defend Trump and they did the opposite when it was most needed. They can say all the nice things they want but when it mattered most - they bailed.]

8) Pence allowed debate to start & stop & end, even though he had told the President that he couldn't adjust the timing at all because it was sacrosanct & he must respect the process. In other words, it was a total set up against Trump & Pence refused to honor his sacred duties.

9) Then they began plotting the removal of President Trump again today. They ignored the shooting death of a female Trump supporter by a DC cop, they ignored evidence that BLM-ANTIFA incited the riots, they blamed racism, they VILIFIED both Trump & all of us. All part of the plan.

10) Pelosi & Schumer are both calling for Pence to remove Trump under the 25th. They're passing around articles of impeachment that prevent the President from ever running for office again. Facebook & Instagram banned him for no reason.

11) The media is calling for the immediate arrest of Trump, Giuliani & Eastman for insurrection. Big Tech is removing his product websites and corporations are calling to remove him from office. Police are holding residents at his hotels hostage against their will. And more...

12) This is the GREAT RESET. The NWO Communist takeover of the world. If they can do this to our President, imagine what they can do to you and me?

13-14) In my opinion, they are abusing their power to paint a good man who loves his country as a dangerous person. They are painting us all as evil monsters as well. Trump supporters aren't the fringe GOP. We ARE the GOP and the party is OVER. None of us will EVER vote for the same failed GOP self-serving elitists that have worked hand in hand with the Democrats for the past 40 years to destroy everything good and pure about America while lining their own pockets and fleecing ours. It's time for a new party. Our very SURVIVAL depends on it.

15) Let me add one more point about Pence & his authority in the chamber. John Eastman, one of the nation's most respected Constitutional lawyers, told Pence that he the authority to reject illegal or unconstitutional electors in the swing states where two slates were given.

16) Many states WANTED to investigate their elections further but felt restrained by their Governors who wouldn't allow them to call a session. They sent two sets of electors to alert Congress there was a dispute. Eastman told Pence he was ONLY allowed to accept legally cast....

17) electors that complied with the state legislature & Federal constitution. Since all the swing states did NOT comply, he could send them back to the state legislatures & ask them to investigate further & fix them. Pence agreed to do that early on --- and then changed his mind.

18) Pence came back later & said "I don't want to choose electors." Trump told Pence he didn't ask him to choose electors. He asked Pence to send BOTH slates back to the states & let THEM decide. Then Pelosi rewrote the rules at the last minute to give Pence a reason to break his promise! The truth is coming out that Pence & Paul Ryan & the Bush family WERE conspiring against Trump all along.

TRUMP: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The real reason Barr was pushed out early was because Trump found out that Barr, along with a US Attorney & a Judge, were colluding to cover up evidence of a massive ballot harvesting scheme in Michigan - they had recordings proving it was happening & did nothing. Trump was shocked. THAT SHOWS YOU HOW FAR THEY WENT TO COVER UP THE FRAUD.

After AG Barr & White House Counsel Cipollone refused to file Trump's Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS - which was based on proof that hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast illegally in Pennsylvania due to unambiguous Constitutional violations - Trump asked the AG of Texas (Paxton) to do so. As you know, SCOTUS declined to hear the Texas case based on "standing." So, on December 23rd, Trump's personal attorney, John Eastman, filed a request for an expedited hearing on the Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS.

SCOTUS kicked the can down the road and asked for responses from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State & other electoral offices on January 22nd - AFTER the inauguration. That way they wouldn't be interfering in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the “tick tock” influencers all kept telling everybody that the military was going to save Trump at the last minute - so hang on! How did that work out? How many people were waiting on pins and needles to see if the military would swoop in at the last minute and save Trump and MAGA. All that propaganda was a lie.

Then the coup plotters in the intelligence community all altered their reports or withheld their reports on election fraud and foreign election interference and about what happened on J6 and they all called for Trump’s head - all these actions worked together to neuter Trump's ability to act.

I wrote that summary of events on January 8, 2021 (two days after January 6) from PUBLISHED SOURCES and posted it on my old website.

After I posted my newsletter on what really happened on J6 on Twitter on January 8, 2021, Twitter suspended my account, just like they did to President Trump. I did not return to Twitter (X) OR Facebook until 2022.

How could I, a simple citizen journalist, figure out the truth about J6 that fast - that the rest of the world did not? It would take almost 4 years, two impeachments, four indictments, 91 felony counts & an endless witch hunt for the rest of the fake news to catch up to what I learned in just two days. What’s wrong with that picture?

That’s pretty much proof that the media and the influencers LIE by omission - and lie right to our faces - even the ones we are supposed to trust. They keep us running in circles and going down rabbit holes so we don’t connect the dots and see the whole picture. That’s why I don’t trust any of them and I do my OWN research.

Now that you know the truth - please pass it on. You can help OTHERS fill in the blanks and see the big picture. Thank you.

