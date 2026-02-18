If you prefer to view this newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

The UK wants to hand over control of an island called Diego Garcia with a US military base to one of Communist China's most important trading partners (under the guise of being kind and woke) under some bogus lease deal and indirectly give Communist China total control of the Indian Ocean. That's what this is all about.



President Trump says we can't let that happen. Think of Diego Garcia like the Panama Canal - and Communist China using Venezuela as a staging ground - same concept. They are both pathways to regions and Communist China’s goal is to remove US control over those regions for themselves.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is “claiming” Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean.



Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature.



Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries. Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease.



This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!"

The real beneficiary of the lease deal between the UK and Mauritius is obviously COMMUNIST CHINA. And will inevitably result in the strategically vital US base at Diego Garcia being operationally compromised. It would indirectly give CHINA control over the Indian Ocean just like Communist China was trying to surround America and control the Caribbean in our own backyard as well!



Diego Garcia is a small atoll in the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean that hosts a major joint U.S.–U.K. military base, used for air and naval operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



Legally, sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago (including Diego Garcia) was transferred from the United Kingdom to Mauritius under an agreement which was signed by the UK in 2025. Mauritius is a member of the African Union.



Under that agreement, Mauritius would be a sovereign state, but the UK allegedly retains extensive rights over Diego Garcia itself, including a 12‑nautical‑mile zone, specifically to maintain the Western military base through a lease agreement. President Trump doesn’t buy that the UK can control Diego Garcia (and extend that control to the US) by making lease payments to the CCP!



The United States does not own Diego Garcia; it operates the base there under arrangements with the UK, and, NOW going forward, would have to submit to the UK–Mauritius framework. Mauritius is basically controlled by Communist China - that’s a big problem.

Britain should not be signing away strategic territory, weakening Western defense, and pretending it’s “statesmanship.”

The China-Mauritius Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is their economic partnership which came into effect on January 1, 2021. Mauritius serves as a Renminbi (RMB) clearing hub, facilitating Chinese investment into the broader African continent. Mauritius officially recognizes the People’s Republic of China and considers Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang to be internal Chinese affairs.

In other words, Mauritius is China’s key to taking over Africa and the Indian Ocean.



Historically, the UK created the British Indian Ocean Territory and then granted the U.S. a long‑term lease arrangement for Diego Garcia as a strategic base in the late 1960s–1970s.



Under a 2025 UK–Mauritius deal, Diego Garcia (and a surrounding buffer zone) would be rented back to the UK for at least 99 years, with an option to extend the lease, specifically so the joint U.S.–U.K. base can continue operating. Right. Mauritius gains sovereignty and receives payments; it has agreed to lease Diego Garcia back to the UK for 99 years at an annual cost to the UK of roughly £101 million.



But, Communist China is seen by Western analysts as the key beneficiary if UK–U.S. control of Diego Garcia is weakened. Not only that, but rental agreements can be terminated or abused!

The UK agreed in May 2025 to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia to Mauritius because the UK said that GLOBALIST legal challenges threatened the UK’s control.



However, China and Mauritius are connected economically so Communist China could exert indirect sway through Mauritius via economic leverage, as Beijing has invested heavily in Mauritian infrastructure (ports, roads, free trade zones) and is a major trading partner under initiatives like Belt and Road - JUST like the CCP invested heavily in Panama and Venezuela to control those entities as well!



Fears also include China gaining fishing rights or surveillance via "fishing militias" near the US base, or pressuring Mauritius politically if Western payments falter.



In short, Mauritius got official sovereignty over Diego Garcia and the Chagos Islands in a 2025 UK deal because of long legal fights and world pressure from Communist China and the Globalist institutions that support Communism.



When Mauritius became independent from the UK in 1968, Britain took the Chagos Islands away to make a military base area. Mauritius said that broke UN rules on keeping colonies whole.



Big rulings helped Mauritius: In 2019, the World Court (ICJ) said UK's control was illegal and should end. The UN voted to agree. Later cases backed Mauritius's sea and land rights.

So, Communist Woke Globalist institutions and courts basically pushed the UK to hand it over to the Communists!



Woke UK courts started ruling against Britain too, so talks sped up in 2024-2025.



The US, under Biden, originally liked the deal and said it was crucial to protect the base, so everyone (but Trump) signed off despite some protests.



The U.S. government, via the State Department, welcomed the agreement early on, viewing the 99-year UK leaseback as securing the vital US-UK base without disruption. Trump personally criticized it, calling it "an act of great stupidity," a "big mistake," and urging the UK not to "give away Diego Garcia," especially amid tensions with Iran or China risks.

The real beneficiary of the deal with the lease between the UK and Mauritius is COMMUNIST CHINA. It would indirectly give CHINA control over the Indian Ocean.





The US operates a major Naval Support Facility and Air Force base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, serving as a joint US–UK military installation. It is a critical, remote logistical hub used for strategic long-range bombing missions, nuclear-powered submarine support, maritime replenishment, special forces operations, and space surveillance.

Strategic Airpower: The 12,000-foot runway accommodates B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, providing rapid strike capabilities for the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

Naval Logistics: A deep-water port supports aircraft carriers, submarines, and pre-positioned ships filled with military equipment.

Surveillance & Intelligence: The base acts as a key intelligence monitoring station and space tracking node, crucial for satellite communications.

Regional Security: Known as the “Footprint of Freedom,” it is used to deter regional threats and secure critical sea lanes.

Often described as a “floating aircraft carrier,” Diego Garcia has been pivotal in operations from the 1991 Gulf War to actions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

As President Trump weighs next steps in Iran, Diego Garcia would be key to any possible US operations against Iran. The military base on it was established in the 1970s as part of the US’s geostrategic response to the Soviets, but has since become one of the most important operational hubs outside the borders of the United States.

Logistically, it is a massive base. It has a runway over 3,600 meters long, enough to launch heavy transport aircraft and strategic bombers. The base also houses a deep-water port, which serves as a docking area for nuclear submarines and naval vessels. It also operates control centers and satellites, air defense systems, advanced intelligence facilities, and rapid delivery capabilities.

Diego Garcia is often used as a staging post for covert and operational missions throughout Asia and the Middle East. The B-2 strategic bomber, capable of carrying bunker-busting bombs such as the GBU-57, has previously launched missions to operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Now, in light of the Iranian threat and tensions surrounding the nuclear project, the base may once again become a focus of renewed activity.

The B2 stealth bombers are in the possession of the US Air Force exclusively, and no other country possesses such capabilities: an aircraft that can fly over 10,000 km. without being detected by radar, carry dozens of tons of precision ammunition, strike targets deep inside enemy territory, and return to its base – all in a single mission. The distance from Iran to Diego Garcia is considerable, but it is not an obstacle: the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is capable of flying sorties of over 40 hours and can be refueled in the air as needed along the way.

Alongside the bombers, the base also operates reconnaissance aircraft, Global Hawk drones, and KC-135 and KC-10 tanker aircraft. There are also reports of special forces units and advanced electronic equipment for cyber and surveillance operations.

Despite its remote location, Diego Garcia is central to the US strategy of surrounding China and Iran with an operational presence. Its position in the center of the Indian Ocean allows for rapid reinforcements to be sent to conflict zones without relying on political bases that could object to their use, such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, or Saudi Arabia

According to various estimates, around 4,000 soldiers and logistics personnel are permanently stationed there.

Strategically, the island is a true military gem. Military experts say that in the event of an attack on Iran, Diego Garcia is where the first planes would likely launch from.

The island was likely named after Diego Garcia de Moguer, who explored the area in the 16th century as part of Spanish and Portuguese expeditions in the Indian Ocean.

Although the Spanish did not establish a permanent settlement there, Garcia’s name remained attached to the island and took root over the years. The island then passed to French control and was later transferred to Britain as part of its colonial rule over the Indian Ocean. Now Communist China wants to claim it as their own using Mauritius as their front man.

Today, there is no Spanish or Portuguese presence on the island, and it remains a historical testament to a time when European explorers dominated the world’s maritime trade routes.

Keir Starmer of the Labor Party was the key UK figure trying to give away Diego Garcia to Communist China. As Prime Minister, he signed the 2025 UK-Mauritius Agreement on May 22, 2025. David Lammy (Foreign Secretary) oversaw 13 rounds of talks (2023-2025), presented the treaty to Parliament, and framed it as resolving colonial wrongs while retaining control.

Remember how Biden gave away Bagram to the CCP also? The U.S. military abandoned Bagram Airfield during the Biden administration in 2021, which resulted in the Taliban and the CCP taking control of it. Bagram is located roughly one hour or 500 miles away from Chinese nuclear facilities in Xinjiang. Before the U.S. withdrawal in July 2021, Bagram Airfield was the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan, serving as the nerve center for NATO operations for 20 years.

The give away of Diego Garcia is the same play by the UK. They are just giving our defense away to the Communists!

Now you know the rest of the story!

