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Heather's avatar
Heather
3h

Praying for Mike L and thanking God for his tenacity regarding the election fraud issues he has followed up on at great personal cost. Lord protect him and be his rear and front guard.

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
2h

Is the deep state a communist infiltration seeking the overthrow of the US? If so, they are a threat to national security and can be arrested by military and held as enemy combatants, not subject to Miranda or afforded right to trial by jury.

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