It’s not only the Hormuz Strait that’s controlled by Communist China and Muslim pirates, it’s the city of Minneapolis too. The war in Iran, the foreign election fraud that President Trump outlined in his speech and the welfare piracy in Minnesota are all connected. It’s called the Red-Green axis.

Back in 2018, I wrote that the Somali political bloc forming in Minneapolis City Hall was becoming a power center to take over Minnesota. Key to that happening was a man by the name of Abdi Salah - who worked for Mayor Jacob Frey and who I later learned was connected to Obama.

Eight years later, the receipts are in. I was correct. Salah was just arrested for DWI and is back in the news pending sentencing for fraud. Here’s what you need to know.

Abdi Salah spent most of a decade as a trusted policy aide — first to Minneapolis Council Member Abdi Warsame, then as Mayor Jacob Frey’s senior policy hand.

Salah wasn’t a bit player. He was installed in the Frey administration by a man named Abdi Warsame - who I believe was brought here by Soros and Obama to rig elections, steal our money and turn Minneapolis into another London. Warsame helped install people like Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison in Minnesota by manipulating the Minneapolis vote. Salah helped install allies onto boards like the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to do the same.

And while Salah sat inside Minneapolis City Hall, he was — according to federal prosecutors — simultaneously running a nonprofit, Stigma-Free International, that helped siphon over a million dollars of his own take from the $250+ million Feeding Our Future fraud, the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the country.

What is Feeding Our Future? It was a Minnesota nonprofit that was supposed to sponsor local organizations serving free meals to low-income kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, using federal Child Nutrition Program money. Instead, prosecutors say it became the center of the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the country — over $250 million stolen, with more than 70 people eventually charged.

Back in March 2022, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported on 2021 efforts by Mayor Frey to SUPPORT Feeding Our Future WHILE it was being fleeced by Bock and the Somali mafia. The Star Tribune wrote:

Before sitting down with state officials last year to discuss a meals program that is now under federal investigation for fraud, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was provided with a list of talking points that came from the woman at the heart of the alleged conspiracy, according to newly released records. Aimee Bock, executive director of Feeding Our Future, drafted a set of talking points for city officials to use during a May 14 meeting with Heather Mueller, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), records show. At the time, the department had stopped all payments to Feeding Our Future over concerns about what it called the organization’s “rapid” and “unexplained growth.” Bock’s main contact at City Hall, according to the records, was Abdi Salah, a former aide to Frey who was fired in February.

The trial exhibit numbered R-4 refers to an April 29, 2021, email chain between Abdi Salah and Aimee Bock. So, even the Communist Star Tribune admitted in 2022 that Abdi Salah and Aimee Bock conspired together to scam Minnesota’s children out of food.

The fake news wants you to focus only on Bock and ignore Salah.

So, after Salah was connected to the massive food stamp welfare scandal and Aimee Bock - Frey fired him to try to distance himself.

Abdi Nur Salah and his brother Abdulkadir Nur Salah were both charged in connection with the roughly $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud. Abdi Salah, working with Warsame, specifically ran fraud sites across Minnesota (Willmar, Mankato, St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Paul), all while working as Mayor Frey's senior policy aide.

Salah pleaded guilty to those charges in January 2025. He’s set to FINALLY be sentenced August 26, 2026. And now, weeks before that sentencing, he was picked up on I-94 at 5am for erratic driving and signs of impairment and refused a blood test.

Now, let’s look at the timeline and try to figure out how it has dragged on for 8 years in Minnesota!

In February 2022, Minnesota Federal prosecutors moved to seize a $390,000 Minneapolis apartment building, alleging it was bought with fraud proceeds by Abdi Salah. He wasn’t charged yet, but the same day the story broke, Frey’s office fired him.

Salah was finally indicted and charged in September 2022 as part of the first big wave of 48 indictments: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. Prosecutors said he ran a nonprofit, Stigma-Free International, that helped divert MILLIONS in funds.

Who was in charge of the US Attorney’s office during that period? Andrew Luger, an Obama-Biden appointee.

Andrew Luger was in charge of the US Attorney’s office in Minnesota both under Obama and then again under Biden. Luger’s office brought the original Feeding Our Future indictments in September 2022 and ran the case through its first trials.

Luger ended up dropping three of his four charges against Salah, leaving just wire fraud even after Salah admitted to personally pocketing more than $1 million. Days before he was set to stand trial, in January 2025, Abdi Salah pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Then his sentencing was delayed further and Luger stepped down.

Now ask yourself why nothing happened from 2022-2024 under Luger.

With 70+ defendants, the Minnesota Federal prosecutors deliberately delayed most trials. The first trial (April 2024) needed 1,000 summoned jurors just to seat a panel, because the case had been in the news for years. That trial was then disrupted by a jury-tampering scandal, adding even more delay.

However, I think nothing happened because the US Attorneys in Minnesota were Obama-Biden Deep State plants! They purposefully delayed the process.

After Luger stepped down, Joseph H. Thompson became acting US attorney in Minnesota. Thompson worked for Luger for years. Thompson also oversaw the failed federal investigations into the Melissa Hortman assassination and the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting - we all know how that went!

Finally, in October 2025, a Trump appointee was installed in the Minnesota US Attorney’s office by Pam Bondi and something is finally getting done!

Daniel Rosen, a Trump appointee, took over in Minnesota in October 2025.

Roughly four and a half years after he was first flagged, Salah finally faces sentencing on August 26, 2026. The Deep State has penetrated every facet of Minnesota Government, that’s why nothing gets done!

This is what I wrote in 2018 - trying to warn Minnesota about what was happening to their beloved state. This is how Salah was connected to Obama.

How the Somali Voting Bloc Will Overtake Minnesota Politics.

MINNESOTA, PLEASE NOTE THE GROWING POWER OF THE SOMALI VOTING BLOC IN TWIN CITIES POLITICS AS EVIDENCED BY NEW MAYOR JACOB FREY’S RECENT ACTIONS and the move by Keith Ellison to run for Minnesota Attorney General and Ilhan Omar to run for his seat in the US House of Representatives.

New Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was sworn in and his office has announced the appointment of Abdi Salah as his Senior Policy Aide. Salah worked for Abdi Warsame, the first Somali-American elected to the Minneapolis City Council. Warsame recently took over as the Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means committee.

A rising star at Minneapolis City Hall, Salah first came there to work as a senior policy aide to Council member Abdi Warsame. Salah’s former boss, Warsame, was a strong supporter of Mayor Frey in the November elections where Frey ousted first term mayor Betsy Hodges. Abdi Warsame was born in Somalia and trained and was groomed in London. He came to Minnesota just a few years ago and has risen quickly in Minnesota politics. IMHO, he is Obama’s point man in Minneapolis to replicate the Sharia takeover of London in our state

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, Salah’s new elevated and expanded role at the mayor’s office will include working on employment, training and supporting local businesses.

“Salah will also work on a number of economic development functions with a focus on advancing the mayor’s policy priorities,” the mayor’s statement went on to say.

Salah’s appointment signals the growing influence of the Somali-American voting bloc in Twin Cities politics. He is however well prepared for the new challenge as his previous position as an aide to Warsame had his hands full working on initiatives that included training and after school programs. Salah, while working for Warsame, was a key player on behalf of his boss in efforts that led to the creation of the celebrated Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center.

“Working for the 6th Ward and Council Member Warsame these past four years has been a great honor. I am excited that I will be working for Mayor Frey and I am looking forward to partnering with him in the effort to improve the lives of the citizens of Minneapolis,” Salah told Mshale.



Who is Abdi Warsame? Read on.



Muslim East African public housing residents in Minneapolis will no longer need to pay their normal monthly rent when they travel to their homelands. Instead, they will pay only $75 per month to hold their public housing units for their return. Meanwhile, native-born, low-income Minnesotans, who are on waiting lists for public housing, will just have to wait.



ABDI WARSAME, a City Council member, told the board that East Africans having to pay rent when they want to save to travel to their homelands is an unfair burden. Somali refugees receive federal Supplemental Security Income, which is halted when they leave the United States. The most common reasons for their travel abroad include visiting families left behind or participating in the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that Muslims are expected to make at least once.



The Minneapolis Housing Agency board now has two members of Somali descent, Mohamud Tamir and Abdullahi Isse. Wait a minute. I thought refugees were fleeing persecution. Why would they want to vacation in their homelands and how can they afford a $3,000 flight home?



Here’s what a Facebook friend who worked for the Minneapolis Public Housing authority says:



“Taxpayers are paying for it in a way. The Somalis often have decent paying jobs, enough so that they paid maximum public housing rent of $500 or thereabouts. Once they reached maximum rent they could stay as long as they liked and make even more money and their rent was capped at $500. So they occupy what is supposed to be low income housing, their rent is not market rate, they are taking an apartment away from a true low income family that needs it and we subsidize it (and then they get to pay $75 a month to hold that unit for them when they leave the country.) Saw it with my own eyes.”



Nice huh? Come here to Minnesota as a “refugee” from another country and you get rent capped at $500, you can live there forever and then pay $75 a month to keep your unit while you fly home to visit relatives, in the country you had to flee because of “so-called persecution,” on $3,000 flights.



Abdi Warsame was also President Obama’s point man in Minnesota for the war on terror. He launched a pilot program to better understand why so many Somali youth in Minneapolis were leaving the U.S. to train as ISIS terrorists. HIS POINT MAN IN MINNESOTA: ABDI WARSAME. His effort on countering violent extremism – known as CVE – sought to fix terrorism through community engagement and undermine attraction to terrorist activity. In other words, if we understand the terrorist, we can stop the terrorist. If we hire more Somali cops, they can befriend would-be terrorists. No need to have the FBI keep tabs on terrorist activity. No need to infiltrate terrorist groups with informants. No need to follow-up on valid leads. That’s just mean and racist. No wonder Sessions and Wray are dismantling the Minneapolis FBI, getting rid of the Obama moles, and starting over. Thank goodness. There’s nothing compassionate about using your own citizens as guinea pigs in the war on terror.



“We have to recognize that our best partners in all these efforts, the best people to help protect individuals from falling victim to extremist ideologies are their own communities, their own family members. We have to be honest with ourselves. Terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS deliberately target their propaganda in the hopes of reaching and brainwashing young Muslims, especially those who may be disillusioned or wrestling with their identity. But communities don’t always know the signs to look for, or have the tools to intervene, or know what works best. And that’s where government can play a role – if government is serving as a trusted partner. If we’re going to solve these issues, then the people who are most targeted and potentially most affected – Muslim Americans – have to have a seat at the table where they can help shape and strengthen these partnerships so that we’re all working together to help communities stay safe and strong and resilient.” President Barack Obama said at a White House Summit in February that brought together law enforcement and community leaders to discuss CVE implementation.



The pilot program gave each city $5 million for the effort, but the difficulties in executing it are highlighted by examining the struggles the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have had in its Muslim, Somali-American community to develop trust in law enforcement and address terrorist recruitment.



The Somali community points to the use of a confidential government informant in the recent arrests of the six men. They say that shows that Government is not trusting them.



Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame, who attended the February summit at the White House, acknowledges the conflict in the community on how the issue should best be resolved. Warsame is the first Somali-American on the council and represents several of the most heavily Somali populated neighborhoods in the city.



“It’s healthy to have different positions. We’re not monolithic. We’re not all going to think the same way. In America you’re allowed to think differently and have different opinions,” Warsame says. “My main concern is that we have more resources, more programs and less excuses.”

Over the next few years I wrote several other deep dives on this situation and combined them together in one post in 2025:

Who is Ilhan Omar and why should you care? Tierney's Real News · September 7, 2025 Most people don't know the real story behind Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and the Islamo-Communists that have destroyed Minnesota. Why? Because the influencers and fake news feed information to us in bits and pieces for maximum outrage, clicks and cash - so we never grasp the whole picture. That’s by design. Read full story

I’ve been waiting a long time for something to happen in Minnesota. It looks like it finally is. If you want to see real change - VOTE FOR MIKE LINDELL FOR GOVERNOR. President Trump just bashed Amy Klobuchar and endorsed Mike Lindell and he deserves to win!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Mike Lindell, the “Pillow Man,” and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A. Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment. He can do it!

Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity. He truly deserves everything he gets - He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!!

Amy Klobuchar, the lightly respected Senator from Minnesota, is running for Governor to take the place of the current Corrupt and Incompetent Tim Walz. I have gotten to know Klobuchar over the years, and find her to be equally as incompetent as Walz, and probably equally as corrupt in that, as a high Government Official from Minnesota, she knew everything that was going on.

If the Elections in Minnesota weren’t RIGGED, any Republican could win, but they were, and that is why nobody has won there since Richard Nixon many years ago. I thought I won it all three times, only to be disappointed in the end. Vote for Mike Lindell for Governor, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and forget about these Corrupt Dumocrats like Amy Klobuchar. MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!”



Mike has been leading in the polls ALL ALONG and should be the Republican nominee!

Mike was robbed of the GOP endorsement by the establishment RINO clowns running Minnesota who always choose candidates that can’t win to run against the Democrats! The Minnesota political “leadership” is a bunch of RINOs that collude with the Democrats and the Koch Libertarians to steal elections and have turned Minnesota into a global laughingstock filled with foreign labor and criminals! They have done that ever since they got Jesse Ventura elected Governor!

One more thing about Amy Klobuchar that needs to be said.

I have 31 years of sobriety and I owe my life to God and the people at AA and I am grateful that Mike Lindell shares my journey with recovery.

However, you should know that much of AA and the treatment community in Minnesota (and New York for that matter) has obviously been penetrated and compromised by the Islamo-Communists and people like Amy Klobuchar!

I know this for a fact! A treatment center out in the suburbs (supposedly a non-profit) invited Amy Klobuchar to speak years ago and then they started bashing Trump at AA meetings out there. Two of the leaders even shouted ‘EFF TRUMP!”

That’s when I knew that many meetings and many of the treatment centers in Minneapolis were compromised by the sneaky Democrats. They even had the preamble on the wall where we’re not supposed to bring outside issues into Alcoholics Anonymous and then they went and bashed Trump and started campaigning for Democrats right at the meetings. NOT KIDDING. What a joke. They were even fundraising for PRIDE and the Democrats and illegal aliens AT THE MEETINGS. I saw it with my own eyes!

The preamble reads: “A.A. is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy, neither endorses nor opposes any causes.”

Yet, the Democrats in Minnesota abuse that all the time - including Amy Klobuchar!

Some treatment centers in Minnesota even started putting men in the women’s dorms during recovery and allowed men pretending to be women to attend women’s retreats! SICK. I saw that myself too!

IMHO, much of the recovery community in Minnesota has become an ARM of the Democrat Party!

IMHO, much of the recovery community in Minnesota has been infiltrated by PRIDE and the Communists and good people need to be aware of what’s really going on.

Amy Klobuchar’s dad, Jim Klobuchar, was an alcoholic in recovery who worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune and he was a big believer in AA. He was very famous in Minnesota. IMHO, Amy has WRONGLY used her father’s legacy of recovery AND compromised that for political gain.

I’m not making this up. The Star Tribune even promoted that connection AND reported that Amy exploited her father’s alcoholism to help her rise in Minnesota politics!

“In 1993, Jim Klobuchar was the star columnist for the Star Tribune, a Minnesota celebrity who'd just been arrested a third time for drinking and driving. His daughter Amy, now a U.S. senator and Democratic presidential candidate, was a young lawyer in Minneapolis who joined him at a meeting with counselors evaluating his addiction.

Her father’s drinking wasn’t a new story for Minnesotans who have followed her career. Klobuchar talked publicly of her dad’s alcoholism throughout her two decades of public service in Minnesota. She said it often informed her work as a county prosecutor and later U.S. senator.

For decades he was one of Minnesota’s most recognizable media figures: first as a high-profile Minnesota Vikings beat writer for the Minneapolis Star, and then for three decades as a columnist for what eventually became the Star Tribune.”

https://www.startribune.com/her-famous-father-s-drinking-shaped-sen-amy-klobuchar-s-life-politics/509484322

Even worse, many claim that Minnesota is the gold-star standard for treatment in the world - but instead I learned that many administer an average of 5 psych meds to unsuspecting clients to replace the alcohol - basically replacing one addiction with 5 others! I saw it myself - I worked for one and was tasked to do just that! We called it the PILL MILL.

Now, let’s tie all the “created addicts” by the Democrats in Minnesota with all the homeless camps they create every election year to harvest votes and you’ve got an evil recipe for ELECTION FRAUD. Just saying! CONNECT THE DOTS. IT’S ALL THERE.



Don’t get me wrong. I am a firm believer in Alcoholics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery and other recovery programs. They saved my life! But, I am here to tell you that many have been compromised in Minneapolis by the Islamo-Communists just like every other facet of Minnesota life! ENOUGH.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”

This is something we can change! Godspeed.

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