There is a group of about 20 so-called “Libertarian Leaders” in Minnesota who pretend to be conservative but they are Democrats in disguise. I know who they are because I was once part of their group from 2018-2020. I know all about their schemes against MAGA.

I hear they are up to their old tricks again trying to smear MAGA and Republicans to help the Democrats win mid-terms. They do this every four years - like clockwork.

Their entire goal is to destroy MAGA and the Republican party. For 2026, their goal is to make sure Republicans lose the US House and Senate and keep Minnesota blue. They told me so themselves.

The Koch Libertarians embed themselves in campaigns to learn all they can about a candidate and then use the information they learn to obstruct them, sabotage them or take them out. I watched them do it myself. They use 3rd party ringers (independent, Libertarian, marijuana, Constitutional, etc.) to fracture the conservative vote and help elect Democrats.

The Democrats didn’t destroy Minnesota and choke it blue on their own. They had help from the Koch Libertarian RINOs.

The Koch Libertarians were the ones behind the scheme called MAGASOTA which duped lots of people. I caught them trying to use the operation - without permission - to pilfer Trump’s voter database and reported them to the RNC. So did many others. Team Trump shut it down.

Later, I found out the Koch Libertarians were behind the take down of several Republican leaders in Minnesota (like Michelle Bachmann and Rich Stanek) and when I called them out on that scheme - they smeared me on Facebook and then tried to take me down. They are doing the same again for 2026.

They take credit for the work of others and try to fundraise off it as their own. That’s their MO. Now they are claiming that Nick Shirley is their creation and that they are the ones behind exposing Somali fraud in Minnesota. Huh! They had nothing to do with Nick! He was invited to the White House by Trump 2 months ago and Elon is responsible for elevating his views - not the Koch Libertarians!

After I exposed that yesterday, last night I received two threatening texts and a threatening voicemail from the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota using words I won’t repeat and one ended with “your luck has run out.”

This is the same thing they did to me in 2020.

How did I meet them? They FOUND me - not the other way around.

In 2018, my overall friend and follower count grew on Facebook to over 40,000 because of the work I did reporting on election fraud and Somali fraud in Minnesota.

That’s when everything changed. All of a sudden, dozens of people from so-called ‘Libertarian’ politics in Minnesota reached out to me and wanted to be my friend and invited me to one event or gathering after the other. I met many of the top people in Minnesota politics on both sides - I knew all their names and I respected many of them.

It was through them that I became closely involved with many activists and politicians in Minnesota and learned who these people really are and what goes on behind the scenes.

I didn’t just read about it. I lived it. I hung out with these people, I went to their parties, we had lunch, we went to the movies, we went dancing, we went to rallies – we did everything together. At the time, I was so grateful to have gained this new circle of friends in ‘politics’ – I was ecstatic. I couldn’t believe my luck.

It took me two years to figure out that I was just another useful idiot in Minnesota politics and that most of my newfound political “friends” were part of a covert operation funded by the Koch Libertarians to take down Trump and MAGA and help the Democrats win.

Now, don’t get me wrong – most of the people I met along the way were good people – they had no idea that they had been conned and brainwashed by leaders of a variety of Libertarian groups and organizations who were actually working AGAINST Trump and MAGA.

In Minnesota alone, there were suddenly a dozen or more “conservative” or “liberty-minded” groups that popped up after Trump won in 2016 - they were everywhere back then - and many of them started Facebook groups to attract and control more followers. I was asked to join many of them but I only joined a few.

They would encourage people to join their “Facebook” groups so they could be controlled with propaganda.

They all said they were conservative, MAGA and on Trump’s side (and some even went so far as to say they were endorsed by Trump) but it quickly became clear to me that what they did and what they said were two different things.

They had names like Marni, Michele, Jake, Erik, Chris, Dave, and Randy. I found out later that many of these people who pretended to just be “concerned voters” or bipartisan secretly sat on the board of A4L.

So, I have personal experience with Koch Libertarians in Minnesota.

Their MO is to embed themselves in conservative movements in order to destroy them. They are like trojan horses. When I started investigating election fraud in Minnesota - many of the Koch Libertarians were there at my events cheering me on. Then they quietly started to sabotage me and my work in order to shut me down - all while pretending to be my friends.

WHEN PEOPLE SHOW ME WHO THEY ARE - I BELIEVE THEM. TRUST ME WHEN I TELL YOU THAT THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS ARE FALSE PROPHETS AND DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE.

Here are 10 plus manipulative things that I personally witnessed from the Koch Libertarians - I personally saw them do these things to try to destroy MAGA in Minnesota - while PRETENDING to be one of us:

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups plotted to smear and remove good MAGA Republicans from office with one scheme after the other.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked with former INTELLIGENCE operatives to set up MAGA leaders for takedown.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups planted fake stories and propaganda with the liberal media in order to destroy everything that Trump and MAGA was trying to change for the good in Minnesota.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups endorsed weak conservative candidates - on purpose, knowing that they could NEVER win - so that Democrats could take over.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sabotaged high-profile rallies and protests in order to make MAGA look violent, crazy or bad.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sent out attractive women to flatter, coerce or sleep with Republican men in order to get them to do their bidding or to frame them.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups convinced followers to gather names and addresses of Trump voters to be quietly sold to OTHER political parties.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups fundraised off Trump’s name but ended up using the money they collected for anti-Trump causes.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups did whatever it took to SMEAR and isolate anyone who caught on to what they were doing - including me.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked behind the scenes with local Democrat operatives to feed them information to destroy the MAGA Republican party or target MAGA online social media accounts for takedown.

Many of the leaders of these fake MAGA groups in Minnesota were actually working for organizations that were funded by the Koch Libertarians.

Why would they do this? Because the Kochs are really Democrats in disguise who hate Trump.

Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington (think Tucker) and the formation of Americans for Prosperity (AFP) - the political action group that helped galvanize the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus and aligned organizations and their causes. The Kochs are aligned with the Murdochs and Soros. They are all open-borders Globalists. They are birds of the same feather.

The Kochs want open borders and NO tariffs so they can bring illegal aliens here for jobs. Soros wants open borders and NO tariffs so he can bring illegal aliens here for votes.

PETER NAVARRO: “The Koch Libertarians are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They are dedicated to wipe out President Trump. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.”

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people - the Kochs! It’s all a divide & conquer scam! The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open borders Democrats!

The Koch Libertarians in DC (like Tucker, Massie, MTG, Rand Paul) are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand where they came from and who funds them, it all makes sense.

How can you tell who is a Koch Libertarian in 2025? They bash Trump, Bondi and Kash for everything and promote Massie, Ron Paul, Rand Paul and MTG. They are also aligned with the Israel haters like Candace and the swamp establishment who want to get rid of MAGA like “blue slip” Grassley and McConnell.

These different groups are all UNITED because they all have a common enemy - TRUMP - and they work together against MAGA in a variety of ways.

The Koch Libertarian Party, the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus & AFP are all KOCH creations - they are all controlled opposition and there are chapters of this in every state. They are HUGE in Minnesota. They grab on to every media-generated hoax against MAGA and use it to try to hurt Trump.

Does this mean that everyone who belongs to the Tea Party or the Freedom Caucus know they are being conned? NO, some are useful idiots just as I once was. Trump knows this and he had to learn this the hard way - just like me!

I know darn well that the Koch Libertarians do NOT want Mike Lindell to succeed in Minnesota and they will do everything they can to quietly work with the Democrats to derail him.

I want Mike to win! He deserves to be Minnesota’s Governor and clean up the fraud!

Believe me, don’t believe me, but I have the receipts to prove all this.