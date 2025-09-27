During my political journey, the Koch Libertarians of Minnesota once told me that social media has a right to censor conservatives because they are private companies and they have the “liberty” to do what they want, that the networks can lie to us all they want because of “free speech” and open expression, that open borders are required to facilitate “free trade” and “freedom to roam” in the name of global liberty - that abortion, prostitution and street drug use are “human rights” and should not be restricted in any way and that Sharia Law should be allowed to exist in America because of “freedom of expression.”

I told them that I disagreed with all of their points:

I told them that social media gets a free pass from Congress with Section 230 and taxpayer subsidies so conservatives PAY for their right to exist and social media should not be allowed to censor one person over the other because of politics. If they want to censor us - remove Section 230 and every dime from We the People.

I told them that the networks like ABC, CBS, NBC all lease the airwaves from We the People and are ALSO subsidized by the taxpayer, and the FCC requires they must not distort the news to enjoy those licenses, so NO they do not have a right to be an arm of the DNC, shill for the left and lie to our faces while taking our money.

I told them that “free” trade is not “fair” trade and that America can’t afford to absorb BILLIONS of people from all over the world - house and feed the worst of the worst of their criminals - and remain “the land of the free and home of the brave.” Look at the Democrat-run cities of today with NO law and order where criminals roam free (like Memphis, Philly, Baltimore and Detroit) and tell me how all that “freedom” is working!

I told them that Islam is NOT even a religion - it was created by warlords 600 years after Christ to use as an excuse to invade and conquer - which is obvious to any thinking person today.

This is why I despise Koch Libertarians like Thomas Massie, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Gary Johnson and Justin Amash - not to mention Jake and his “libertarian” pals in Minnesota. They are the worst kind of snakes - they pretend to be conservatives but they are NOT - they are Globalist social liberals and anarchists who want open borders, free weed and debauchery. That’s the truth.

Ask them what their true purpose is and they will tell you: to destroy Trump & MAGA and turn America into another 3rd world Sodom & Gomorrah - where they live in gated communities with armed guards doing whatever they please and the rest of the people are on their own. In other words - they are DEMOCRATS.

Sorry - I just got another email from one so I had to get that off my chest!

Koch Libertarian Snakes Jun 4 Right after Elon Musk bashed Trump's OBBB bill and praised the Koch Libertarians - like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie - Elon's Twitter pal, Jack Dorsey, endorsed Paul/Massie for 2028. Read full story

Crash course in politics (Part 2) Tierney's Real News · Jul 26 This is PART 2 of the story of my journey into politics in Minnesota. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find PART 1 here: Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.