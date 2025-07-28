President Trump posted about this case on Truth Social but I haven't seen anyone else really mention it. This sounds like a HUGE deal to me that could expose another way that the puppet masters are laundering money all over the world!

The Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) is accused of secretly moving at least $9.6 BILLION in illegal payments to entities linked to Communist China, Iran and Hezbollah—evading US sanctions. This case is currently in court in the US Second Circuit.

The lawsuit alleges this:

These hidden transfers went through the bank’s branch in New York and were not reported to U.S. authorities as legally required. The case alleges that both the New York Attorney General (Letitia James) and the Federal Reserve were told about these illegal payments but failed to investigate or stop them. Instead, they allowed the bank to keep operating normally. No wonder Letitia and the Fed both hate Trump - they are crooked as hell!

Former bank employees came forward as whistleblowers provided detailed internal reports exposing the payments. They say the $9.6 billion is just a small part of the total money laundering scheme — total illegal transfers might be much higher.

At least $9.6 billion of specifically identified illicit payments were made by SCB from its NYC branch to known terrorist names. The $9.6 billion was found in internal trade reports turned over by bank whistleblowers and represents the first batch from SCB’s Dubai office that cleared through SCB’s New York City office. There are estimated over $100 billion more of illegal payments that are more recent and from SCB’s Communist China office where it has 53 branches that facilitate dollar trade payments for Communist China for oil and war-making materials.

With all oil trade required to be in US dollars, China is using Standard Chartered Bank (“SCB”) and it’s New York City branch to buy Iranian oil in US dollars to evade US sanctions.

They used the SWIFT system to transfer funds all around the world using others to do their dirty work - through bribery - quid pro quo.

Standard Chartered Bank is headquartered in London and is a very large global bank in terms of its financial size. As of early 2025, its total assets are approximately $874 billion USD. It operates in around 53 countries and territories with more than 1,000 branches. While it's headquartered in London and has a strong presence in the UK, the bank primarily focuses on emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered recently created a dedicated team covering private equity firms, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds in the United States. Standard Chartered's main competitors in the financial services sector include major banks and financial institutions such as Banco Santander, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and more.

SBC currently faces another lawsuit for laundering money from 2009-2013 - $2.7 BILLION from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund - and they were also caught conducting illegal transactions with Iran and Libya in 2012 - so this isn’t their first rodeo.

The bank has faced repeated allegations and fines for breaching U.S. and UK sanctions programs, including those related to countries such as Iran, Burma, Cuba, Sudan, and Syria and terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and the Taliban.

Because of its broad international network, it plays a crucial role in facilitating global trade, investment, and finance flows between emerging markets and the rest of the world. Standard Chartered's wealth management platform collaborates with leading global fund managers, including hedge funds such as Millennium International and Blackrock.

William Thomas Winters was hired as the chief executive (CEO) of Standard Chartered in 2015 and was the former co-head of JPMorgan Chase's investment bank. He has dual British and American citizenship. Winters was ousted from his position in 2009 amid reports that he wanted to succeed the CEO Jamie Dimon. I’m sure there’s more to this story!

