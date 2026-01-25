If you’d prefer to read this newsletter on my website, click here.

If you still don’t think Minnesota is a top Democrat money laundering machine and stronghold that the Islamo-Communists need to control or the money dries up and their party dies - Obama came out to reinforce the message.

This “letter” from Barry and Michelle reeks of desperation.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!”

BIO: Here’s what’s actually going on:

The Democrats have been caught and they know it, so they told their sheep to obstruct federal law enforcement, knowing some would get shot, so they could push the narrative that ICE are the Gestapo.

It’s an attempt to cover up their vast criminality. Keep in mind, Congress must pass a new spending bill by Friday, January 30, 2026 to avoid partial shutdown.

The Democrats are already gearing up for a fight over DHS/ICE funding, while they are engaged in textbook insurrection.

At some point, nuking the filibuster will be the only option. The Democrats are about to hold the nation hostage, as a means to obstruct and derail justice to cover up their treason.

The Democrats are caught, and their only hope is to delay and obstruct until November 2026, praying that they can regain control of Congress during mid-terms, so they can continue to obstruct Trump’s agenda until 2029, and then create a one-party Democrat State.

All of this can be avoided by just simply ending the zombie filibuster, passing the SAVE Act and funding for ICE/DHS, without a single Democrat vote needed.

Not only is this the right thing to do, it would be irresponsible to NOT do it. The Democrats are now controlled by the Communist Party and they are trying to destroy this nation from within and they are willing to burn it down. They cannot be negotiated with. They must be destroyed.

This stopped being about politics long ago. This is a war. It’s time everyone started acting like it.

A man named Cam Higby has infiltrated all the SIGNAL chat groups that are organizing the riots in Minneapolis to target ICE - and has proof that it is a coordinated operation run from Walz’s office. So do many others.

CAM HIGBY: I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis whose sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding, assaulting and obstructing them.

Here’s a link to his entire thread:

The Minnesota anti-ICE Signal group leader has been identified as Amanda Noelle Koehler, a protest organizer and former Tim Walz campaign strategist, also known by the code name HAH and admin of the MN ICE Watch Signal chat group.

George Soros' Open Society Foundation-funded Indivisible is directly involved in organizing the resistance to and attacks on Federal ICE agents enforcing Federal immigration laws in Minneapolis. Indivisible Twin Cities is orchestrating the organized resistance to Federal ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti was a member of that anti-ICE SIGNAL chat group.

He wasn’t just another pretty face!

STEPHEN MILLER: Fake asylum claims for illegals is a multibillion industry funded by taxpayers - via NGOs.

Virtually 100% of illegals arrested in the interior will file fake asylum claims. This in turn creates permanent employment and income for the left’s most extreme and radicalized attorneys.

The invasion of our country was highly choreographed by the Obama-Biden Administration and their taxpayer funded NGOs:

1. In transit countries like Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, State Dept. and USAID funded NGOs operated supply networks to provide “aid” to migrants en route to the U.S.

2. Near the border, NGOs would greet illegals and give them supplies and information on how to claim bogus asylum and gain withholding of deportation.

3. The NGOs would take the illegals to a port of entry, where they’d claim asylum per the instruction manual and be released by Biden DHS into the interior.

4. Still others were let in per Biden’s historic “parole” of millions of un-vetted Haitians and Venezuelans into the U.S.

5. On the other side, the illegals were met by still more NGO workers who would give them cash, a prepaid cell phone, and a free plane ticket to any U.S. city of their choosing.

6. Biden changed travel rules to let illegals travel domestically with their immigration papers and even set up special TSA lanes for them at border airports.

7. Once in U.S. cities, still more taxpayer (fed and state) funded NGOs would give these migrants housing, cash and food. In sanctuary cities like NYC, they were put up in 5 star hotels at massive taxpayer expense.

8. Through both rule changes and widely tolerated fraud, these migrants also received billions in federal benefits like Medicaid and SNAP.

9. During this whole period, these migrants would receive aggressive legal representation from NGOs, taxpayer funded immigration lawyers, and fancy law firms doing “pro bono” work. These lawyers openly advocated for fraudulent asylees and opposed any attempt at enforcement of immigration law.

They made YOU the taxpayer pay for all of this — with your tax dollars that funded this system, with increased housing and healthcare prices, and with your life when they looked the other way at migrant crime.

ELON: Mass immigration is a Communist scam to destabilize the West. That's why Communist China admits almost zero refugees.

SERUGA: What’s unfolding in Minnesota is something more covert and far more coordinated than the media wants to admit.

What’s happening isn’t organic outrage.

It’s an ideological shutdown… planned, branded, funded, and executed by a coalition that openly despises the United States, its laws, and the very idea of borders.

They even gave it a cute corporate-sounding slogan, because of course they did: “No work. No school. No shopping.”

Apparently, ‘No work, no school, no shopping’ is the left’s idea of helping the working class—by making sure no one can work, learn, or eat.

What we’re watching in Minneapolis and across Minnesota is an attempted hostage-taking of daily life by a stitched-together alliance of Democratic Socialists of America chapters, outright Communist parties… Marxist fronts… activist-friendly media outlets… and major labor unions.

Layer on top of that a protest infrastructure linked to a foreign-funded network tied to a self-avowed communist billionaire with documented links to the Chinese Communist Party, and you don’t have a protest anymore.

Instead, you are dealing with an “anarchy cartel.”

FISCHER: People who don’t spend time in Minneapolis or Portland don't understand just how violent & extreme liberals are there.

SUNDANCE: “When I studied the George Floyd incident in 2020, I learned that cash was printed in some foreign country, shipped to Minnesota and laundered through various businesses. The Feds, state and local officials were involved.”

“What I determined with some success was the counterfeit money was printed in China, then came as cargo into Mexico, then crossed the border on rail shipments, and seemingly the distribution hub was Minneapolis.”

“Back then, CBP officers discovered $900,000 in counterfeit US currency in a commercial rail shipment in International Falls, MN.”

“This weird “counterfeit money” thing was at the core of the entire Floyd-Chauvin incident. When Minneapolis burned, a large number of the businesses torched were cash businesses that seemed to be connected, somehow.”

“Could a Deep State unit inside the Government be running a large scale money laundering operation using counterfeit $$ and an oblivious network of small (albeit sketchy) retail businesses/clubs similar to an underground credit union?”

“With the recent reports of suitcases of cash shipped out of Minneapolis, y’all might want to go back and revisit. It wasn’t a one-off then. I don’t know what it all adds up to, but something very unseemly.”

“Peter Schweizer says a secret Chinese police station in the Twin Cities is tied to a group called Minnesota Global, which is a Tim Walz organization. I think it’s all connected.”

There you have it. Like I said, the chaos in Minneapolis is engineered ON PURPOSE by the Democrats - they are leading the left-wing mercenaries and agitators to do their dirty work and they have no problem if they must give their lives for the cause!

Yes, I wrote BASICALLY the same thing in 2020 during the George Floyd engineered Communist revolution. They have a lot to hide in Minnesota. If you don’t understand how wide and deep it goes - read this again:

If liberals and RINOs love to give their money over to criminals - go right ahead. I do not. That’s why I left Minneapolis. THIS IS WAY BIGGER THAN ANY OF US CAN IMAGINE.

They now estimate that Islamo-Communists have laundered over $100 BILLION of OUR taxpayer money through Minnesota back to the Democrat party. I’m guessing it’s ten times that! I’m also guessing that the death of the United Healthcare CEO and Melissa Hortman are all connected to the coverup as well. They knew too much and were going to squeal.

Here’s are two good summaries of the UHC CEO death and Hortman’s death if you don’t remember the details. Both are tied to MINNESOTA DEMOCRATS.

Nick Shirley’s partner in data said that he believes the Democrats first imported Hmong into Minnesota and tried to turn them into their mercenaries and gangsters but the Hmong are too honest. So they used Somali pirates instead!

DAVID HOCH: “Keith Ellison, he’s not from Minnesota. He’s from Detroit. Jacob Frey is not from Minnesota. He’s from Virginia. The police chief of Minneapolis is not from Minnesota. He’s from New Jersey. His wife’s a Muslim cop in New Jersey.”

“The mayor of St. Paul is not from Minnesota. And so it plays into this whole contention that I’ve made that this fraud framework was set up by the Democrats.”

“And what I believe they tried to do is when the Hmong population was brought into Minnesota in the late 70s and early 80s, there was a huge influx of the Hmong.”

“And I think the Democrats thought the Hmong were going to fit the playbook for committing all this fraud. And they didn’t. The Hmong said they were honorable people. They’re not going to be involved in this. And so they had to find another group.”

“And so they got the Somalis and they fit right in to this framework of fraud. And then they just ran with it!”

I honestly believe that America would have NO debt problem without all the welfare and healthcare fraud and no Democrats in office without election fraud. The Democrats use OUR taxpayer dollars and launder foreign dollars illegally in America to fund their party and their campaigns and their crimes against us! Then they use illegals to rig the census and the vote against us. It’s time we said enough!

Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!

That is why I am hereby calling on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence:

1. Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, along with all Illegal Criminals with an active warrant or known Criminal History, for Immediate Deportation.

2. State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police.

3. Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes.

4. Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country. Some Democrats, in places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C., have done so, resulting in safer streets for ALL.

In addition, I am hereby calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass Legislation to END Sanctuary Cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems. American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws.

All of these requests are rooted in COMMON SENSE, and will provide the best possible circumstances to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The Trump Administration is standing by, and waiting for ANY Democrat to do the right thing, and work with us on these important matters of MAKING AMERICA SAFE like it is in all sections of our Country where we are, together with Local Leadership, participating and involved.

During the four years of Crooked Joe Biden and Democrat failed leadership, Tens of Millions of Illegal Alien Criminals poured into our Country, including Hundreds of Thousands of Convicted Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Drug Dealers, and Terrorists.

I won the Election in a Historic Landslide, and Republicans won Majorities in both the House and Senate, in large part, because we pledged to SEAL THE BORDER, which we have done, and launch the largest Mass Deportation of Illegal Alien Criminals in American History. This Deportation effort is underway, and in Republican run Cities and States, these operations are going peacefully and smoothly, because Local Law Enforcement Officers are allowed to work with their Federal counterparts. For example, in the five Republican run States of Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, ICE has arrested 150,245 Criminal Illegal Aliens over the past year — with ZERO protests, riots, or chaos. Why? Because Local Police and ICE are cooperating and working together.

Meanwhile, Democrat run Sanctuary Cities and States are REFUSING to cooperate with ICE, and they are actually encouraging Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations to arrest the Worst of the Worst People! By doing this, Democrats are putting Illegal Alien Criminals over Taxpaying, Law-Abiding Citizens, and they have created dangerous circumstances for EVERYONE involved. Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos.

DONALD J. TRUMP

