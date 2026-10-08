Many of you have asked me for a list and count of Mosques and Islamic Centers by state. It’s not easy to find an updated list so I made one myself. Most people are NOT well informed about this. I will be incorporating this information into my next newsletter so hang on to it for reference:
The cities and towns in Minnesota with established Mosques or Islamic centers are Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Blaine, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Fridley, Roseville, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Shakopee, Chaska, Maplewood, Rosemount, Woodbury, Eagan, St. Cloud, Willmar, Cold Spring, Rochester, Faribault, Owatonna, Mankato, Winona, Worthington, Marshall, Pelican Rapids, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and Bemidji.
The cities and towns in Wisconsin with established Mosques or Islamic centers include Milwaukee, Greenfield, Glendale, Oak Creek, Franklin, Madison, Fitchburg, Janesville, Whitewater, Beloit, Green Bay, Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh, Oostburg, Marshfield, Wausau, La Crosse, Altoona, Eau Claire, and Barron.
Highest Per Capita Rate (2026 mosques per 100,000 residents)
Currently, New York, DC, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan and Maryland have the highest per capita in the country.
New York — ≈ 1.87
District of Columbia — ≈ 1.73
Minnesota — ≈ 1.72
New Jersey — ≈ 1.70
Connecticut — ≈ 1.58
Michigan — ≈ 1.46
Maryland — ≈ 1.44
Virginia — ≈ 1.27
Delaware — ≈ 1.18
Illinois — ≈ 1.16
Georgia — ≈ 1.11
Kentucky — ≈ 1.06
Texas — ≈ 0.99
Missouri — ≈ 0.98
Pennsylvania — ≈ 0.98
Mosque Counts by State – Sequential List
(2010 actual → 2020 actual → 2026 estimate | Growth 2010–2026 | 2026 mosques per 100,000 residents)
Alabama
2010: 31 → 2020: 37 → 2026 est.: 42–48
Growth 2010–2026: +11 to +17 (+35% to +55%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.85
Alaska
2010: 3 → 2020: 2 → 2026 est.: 2–3
Growth 2010–2026: –1 to 0 (–33% to 0%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.34
Arizona
2010: 29 → 2020: 35 → 2026 est.: 42–50
Growth 2010–2026: +13 to +21 (+45% to +72%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.60
Arkansas
2010: 13 → 2020: 12 → 2026 est.: 13–15
Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +15%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45
California
2010: 246 → 2020: 304 → 2026 est.: 330–360
Growth 2010–2026: +84 to +114 (+34% to +46%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.88
Colorado
2010: 17 → 2020: 23 → 2026 est.: 28–34
Growth 2010–2026: +11 to +17 (+65% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.52
Connecticut
2010: 36 → 2020: 49 → 2026 est.: 55–62
Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+53% to +72%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.58
Delaware
2010: 5 → 2020: 9 → 2026 est.: 11–14
Growth 2010–2026: +6 to +9 (+120% to +180%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.18
District of Columbia
2010: 7 → 2020: 10 → 2026 est.: 11–13
Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +6 (+57% to +86%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.73
Florida
2010: 118 → 2020: 157 → 2026 est.: 180–210
Growth 2010–2026: +62 to +92 (+53% to +78%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.83
Georgia
2010: 69 → 2020: 99 → 2026 est.: 115–135
Growth 2010–2026: +46 to +66 (+67% to +96%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.11
Hawaii
2010: 2 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4
Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +2 (+50% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.24
Idaho
2010: 6 → 2020: 6 → 2026 est.: 7–9
Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +3 (+17% to +50%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.39
Illinois
2010: 109 → 2020: 128 → 2026 est.: 140–155
Growth 2010–2026: +31 to +46 (+28% to +42%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.16
Indiana
2010: 33 → 2020: 45 → 2026 est.: 50–58
Growth 2010–2026: +17 to +25 (+52% to +76%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.77
Iowa
2010: 17 → 2020: 23 → 2026 est.: 26–30
Growth 2010–2026: +9 to +13 (+53% to +76%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.86
Kansas
2010: 21 → 2020: 17 → 2026 est.: 18–22
Growth 2010–2026: –3 to +1 (–14% to +5%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.67
Kentucky
2010: 27 → 2020: 41 → 2026 est.: 46–52
Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +25 (+70% to +93%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.06
Louisiana
2010: 27 → 2020: 29 → 2026 est.: 32–38
Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +11 (+19% to +41%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.76
Maine
2010: 5 → 2020: 8 → 2026 est.: 9–11
Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +6 (+80% to +120%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.71
Maryland
2010: 54 → 2020: 76 → 2026 est.: 85–95
Growth 2010–2026: +31 to +41 (+57% to +76%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.44
Massachusetts
2010: 39 → 2020: 52 → 2026 est.: 58–65
Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+49% to +67%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.86
Michigan
2010: 77 → 2020: 127 → 2026 est.: 140–155
Growth 2010–2026: +63 to +78 (+82% to +101%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.46
Minnesota
2010: 45 → 2020: 73 → 2026 est.: 90–110
Growth 2010–2026: +45 to +65 (+100% to +144%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.72
Mississippi
2010: 16 → 2020: 14 → 2026 est.: 15–18
Growth 2010–2026: –1 to +2 (–6% to +13%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.56
Missouri
2010: 39 → 2020: 52 → 2026 est.: 58–65
Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+49% to +67%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.98
Montana
2010: 2 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4
Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +2 (+50% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.31
Nebraska
2010: 8 → 2020: 11 → 2026 est.: 13–16
Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +8 (+63% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.72
Nevada
2010: 7 → 2020: 9 → 2026 est.: 11–14
Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +7 (+57% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.38
New Hampshire
2010: 3 → 2020: 7 → 2026 est.: 8–10
Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +7 (+167% to +233%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64
New Jersey
2010: 109 → 2020: 141 → 2026 est.: 155–170
Growth 2010–2026: +46 to +61 (+42% to +56%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.70
New Mexico
2010: 10 → 2020: 12 → 2026 est.: 13–16
Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +6 (+30% to +60%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.68
New York
2010: 257 → 2020: 343 → 2026 est.: 360–390
Growth 2010–2026: +103 to +133 (+40% to +52%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.87
North Carolina
2010: 50 → 2020: 70 → 2026 est.: 85–100
Growth 2010–2026: +35 to +50 (+70% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.83
North Dakota
2010: 3 → 2020: 6 → 2026 est.: 6–8
Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+100% to +167%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.88
Ohio
2010: 60 → 2020: 94 → 2026 est.: 105–120
Growth 2010–2026: +45 to +60 (+75% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.95
Oklahoma
2010: 17 → 2020: 16 → 2026 est.: 17–20
Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +3 (0% to +18%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45
Oregon
2010: 12 → 2020: 17 → 2026 est.: 20–24
Growth 2010–2026: +8 to +12 (+67% to +100%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.52
Pennsylvania
2010: 99 → 2020: 112 → 2026 est.: 120–135
Growth 2010–2026: +21 to +36 (+21% to +36%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.98
Rhode Island
2010: 6 → 2020: 8 → 2026 est.: 9–11
Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+50% to +83%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.90
South Carolina
2010: 21 → 2020: 25 → 2026 est.: 30–36
Growth 2010–2026: +9 to +15 (+43% to +71%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.59
South Dakota
2010: 5 → 2020: 5 → 2026 est.: 5–7
Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +40%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64
Tennessee
2010: 38 → 2020: 43 → 2026 est.: 50–58
Growth 2010–2026: +12 to +20 (+32% to +53%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.74
Texas
2010: 166 → 2020: 224 → 2026 est.: 290–340
Growth 2010–2026: +124 to +174 (+75% to +105%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.99
Utah
2010: 9 → 2020: 14 → 2026 est.: 16–20
Growth 2010–2026: +7 to +11 (+78% to +122%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.51
Vermont
2010: 1 → 2020: 4 → 2026 est.: 4–6
Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+300% to +500%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.78
Virginia
2010: 62 → 2020: 90 → 2026 est.: 105–120
Growth 2010–2026: +43 to +58 (+69% to +94%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.27
Washington
2010: 37 → 2020: 44 → 2026 est.: 52–60
Growth 2010–2026: +15 to +23 (+41% to +62%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.70
West Virginia
2010: 7 → 2020: 7 → 2026 est.: 7–9
Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +29%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45
Wisconsin
2010: 23 → 2020: 30 → 2026 est.: 35–42
Growth 2010–2026: +12 to +19 (+52% to +83%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64
Wyoming
2010: 3 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4
Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +1 (0% to +33%)
2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.59
National 2026 estimate remains roughly 3,050–3,250 mosques (≈ 0.90–0.95 per 100,000 residents).
2026 population figures are based on U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2025 estimates (July 1, 2025) as the closest available proxy. Per-capita rates use the midpoint of the 2026 estimate range.
Great job! Really amazing list that can educate a lot of people.
Good grief. And, of course, the Muslim
Citizens by birth, or naturalized, are speaking out to protest the radical Muslims collecting welfare at CITIZENS expense and dodging deportation? Right? They are helping ICE track down the illegals whose crimes give Muslim citizens a bad name? Is that what is happening? Or is this a fantasy?