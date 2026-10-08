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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
Oct 8

Great job! Really amazing list that can educate a lot of people.

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Edward Flynn's avatar
Edward Flynn
Oct 9

Good grief. And, of course, the Muslim

Citizens by birth, or naturalized, are speaking out to protest the radical Muslims collecting welfare at CITIZENS expense and dodging deportation? Right? They are helping ICE track down the illegals whose crimes give Muslim citizens a bad name? Is that what is happening? Or is this a fantasy?

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