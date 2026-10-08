Many of you have asked me for a list and count of Mosques and Islamic Centers by state. It’s not easy to find an updated list so I made one myself. Most people are NOT well informed about this. I will be incorporating this information into my next newsletter so hang on to it for reference:

The cities and towns in Minnesota with established Mosques or Islamic centers are Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Blaine, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Fridley, Roseville, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Shakopee, Chaska, Maplewood, Rosemount, Woodbury, Eagan, St. Cloud, Willmar, Cold Spring, Rochester, Faribault, Owatonna, Mankato, Winona, Worthington, Marshall, Pelican Rapids, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and Bemidji.

The cities and towns in Wisconsin with established Mosques or Islamic centers include Milwaukee, Greenfield, Glendale, Oak Creek, Franklin, Madison, Fitchburg, Janesville, Whitewater, Beloit, Green Bay, Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh, Oostburg, Marshfield, Wausau, La Crosse, Altoona, Eau Claire, and Barron.

Highest Per Capita Rate (2026 mosques per 100,000 residents)

Currently, New York, DC, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan and Maryland have the highest per capita in the country.

New York — ≈ 1.87

District of Columbia — ≈ 1.73

Minnesota — ≈ 1.72

New Jersey — ≈ 1.70

Connecticut — ≈ 1.58

Michigan — ≈ 1.46

Maryland — ≈ 1.44

Virginia — ≈ 1.27

Delaware — ≈ 1.18

Illinois — ≈ 1.16

Georgia — ≈ 1.11

Kentucky — ≈ 1.06

Texas — ≈ 0.99

Missouri — ≈ 0.98

Pennsylvania — ≈ 0.98

Mosque Counts by State – Sequential List

(2010 actual → 2020 actual → 2026 estimate | Growth 2010–2026 | 2026 mosques per 100,000 residents)

Alabama

2010: 31 → 2020: 37 → 2026 est.: 42–48

Growth 2010–2026: +11 to +17 (+35% to +55%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.85

Alaska

2010: 3 → 2020: 2 → 2026 est.: 2–3

Growth 2010–2026: –1 to 0 (–33% to 0%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.34

Arizona

2010: 29 → 2020: 35 → 2026 est.: 42–50

Growth 2010–2026: +13 to +21 (+45% to +72%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.60

Arkansas

2010: 13 → 2020: 12 → 2026 est.: 13–15

Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +15%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45

California

2010: 246 → 2020: 304 → 2026 est.: 330–360

Growth 2010–2026: +84 to +114 (+34% to +46%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.88

Colorado

2010: 17 → 2020: 23 → 2026 est.: 28–34

Growth 2010–2026: +11 to +17 (+65% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.52

Connecticut

2010: 36 → 2020: 49 → 2026 est.: 55–62

Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+53% to +72%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.58

Delaware

2010: 5 → 2020: 9 → 2026 est.: 11–14

Growth 2010–2026: +6 to +9 (+120% to +180%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.18

District of Columbia

2010: 7 → 2020: 10 → 2026 est.: 11–13

Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +6 (+57% to +86%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.73

Florida

2010: 118 → 2020: 157 → 2026 est.: 180–210

Growth 2010–2026: +62 to +92 (+53% to +78%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.83

Georgia

2010: 69 → 2020: 99 → 2026 est.: 115–135

Growth 2010–2026: +46 to +66 (+67% to +96%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.11

Hawaii

2010: 2 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4

Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +2 (+50% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.24

Idaho

2010: 6 → 2020: 6 → 2026 est.: 7–9

Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +3 (+17% to +50%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.39

Illinois

2010: 109 → 2020: 128 → 2026 est.: 140–155

Growth 2010–2026: +31 to +46 (+28% to +42%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.16

Indiana

2010: 33 → 2020: 45 → 2026 est.: 50–58

Growth 2010–2026: +17 to +25 (+52% to +76%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.77

Iowa

2010: 17 → 2020: 23 → 2026 est.: 26–30

Growth 2010–2026: +9 to +13 (+53% to +76%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.86

Kansas

2010: 21 → 2020: 17 → 2026 est.: 18–22

Growth 2010–2026: –3 to +1 (–14% to +5%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.67

Kentucky

2010: 27 → 2020: 41 → 2026 est.: 46–52

Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +25 (+70% to +93%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.06

Louisiana

2010: 27 → 2020: 29 → 2026 est.: 32–38

Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +11 (+19% to +41%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.76

Maine

2010: 5 → 2020: 8 → 2026 est.: 9–11

Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +6 (+80% to +120%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.71

Maryland

2010: 54 → 2020: 76 → 2026 est.: 85–95

Growth 2010–2026: +31 to +41 (+57% to +76%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.44

Massachusetts

2010: 39 → 2020: 52 → 2026 est.: 58–65

Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+49% to +67%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.86

Michigan

2010: 77 → 2020: 127 → 2026 est.: 140–155

Growth 2010–2026: +63 to +78 (+82% to +101%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.46

Minnesota

2010: 45 → 2020: 73 → 2026 est.: 90–110

Growth 2010–2026: +45 to +65 (+100% to +144%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.72

Mississippi

2010: 16 → 2020: 14 → 2026 est.: 15–18

Growth 2010–2026: –1 to +2 (–6% to +13%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.56

Missouri

2010: 39 → 2020: 52 → 2026 est.: 58–65

Growth 2010–2026: +19 to +26 (+49% to +67%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.98

Montana

2010: 2 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4

Growth 2010–2026: +1 to +2 (+50% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.31

Nebraska

2010: 8 → 2020: 11 → 2026 est.: 13–16

Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +8 (+63% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.72

Nevada

2010: 7 → 2020: 9 → 2026 est.: 11–14

Growth 2010–2026: +4 to +7 (+57% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.38

New Hampshire

2010: 3 → 2020: 7 → 2026 est.: 8–10

Growth 2010–2026: +5 to +7 (+167% to +233%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64

New Jersey

2010: 109 → 2020: 141 → 2026 est.: 155–170

Growth 2010–2026: +46 to +61 (+42% to +56%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.70

New Mexico

2010: 10 → 2020: 12 → 2026 est.: 13–16

Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +6 (+30% to +60%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.68

New York

2010: 257 → 2020: 343 → 2026 est.: 360–390

Growth 2010–2026: +103 to +133 (+40% to +52%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.87

North Carolina

2010: 50 → 2020: 70 → 2026 est.: 85–100

Growth 2010–2026: +35 to +50 (+70% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.83

North Dakota

2010: 3 → 2020: 6 → 2026 est.: 6–8

Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+100% to +167%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.88

Ohio

2010: 60 → 2020: 94 → 2026 est.: 105–120

Growth 2010–2026: +45 to +60 (+75% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.95

Oklahoma

2010: 17 → 2020: 16 → 2026 est.: 17–20

Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +3 (0% to +18%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45

Oregon

2010: 12 → 2020: 17 → 2026 est.: 20–24

Growth 2010–2026: +8 to +12 (+67% to +100%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.52

Pennsylvania

2010: 99 → 2020: 112 → 2026 est.: 120–135

Growth 2010–2026: +21 to +36 (+21% to +36%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.98

Rhode Island

2010: 6 → 2020: 8 → 2026 est.: 9–11

Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+50% to +83%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.90

South Carolina

2010: 21 → 2020: 25 → 2026 est.: 30–36

Growth 2010–2026: +9 to +15 (+43% to +71%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.59

South Dakota

2010: 5 → 2020: 5 → 2026 est.: 5–7

Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +40%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64

Tennessee

2010: 38 → 2020: 43 → 2026 est.: 50–58

Growth 2010–2026: +12 to +20 (+32% to +53%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.74

Texas

2010: 166 → 2020: 224 → 2026 est.: 290–340

Growth 2010–2026: +124 to +174 (+75% to +105%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.99

Utah

2010: 9 → 2020: 14 → 2026 est.: 16–20

Growth 2010–2026: +7 to +11 (+78% to +122%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.51

Vermont

2010: 1 → 2020: 4 → 2026 est.: 4–6

Growth 2010–2026: +3 to +5 (+300% to +500%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.78

Virginia

2010: 62 → 2020: 90 → 2026 est.: 105–120

Growth 2010–2026: +43 to +58 (+69% to +94%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 1.27

Washington

2010: 37 → 2020: 44 → 2026 est.: 52–60

Growth 2010–2026: +15 to +23 (+41% to +62%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.70

West Virginia

2010: 7 → 2020: 7 → 2026 est.: 7–9

Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +2 (0% to +29%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.45

Wisconsin

2010: 23 → 2020: 30 → 2026 est.: 35–42

Growth 2010–2026: +12 to +19 (+52% to +83%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.64

Wyoming

2010: 3 → 2020: 3 → 2026 est.: 3–4

Growth 2010–2026: 0 to +1 (0% to +33%)

2026 per 100k: ≈ 0.59

National 2026 estimate remains roughly 3,050–3,250 mosques (≈ 0.90–0.95 per 100,000 residents).

2026 population figures are based on U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2025 estimates (July 1, 2025) as the closest available proxy. Per-capita rates use the midpoint of the 2026 estimate range.