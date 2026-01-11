Here is a list of the most egregious illegal criminal aliens that ICE has arrested during the surge in Minnesota. These are the kinds of deviants that Renee and Becca and their co-conspirators are protecting.

The list was provided to Bill Melugin of Fox News.

BILL MELUGIN: “It’s the most disturbing list I’ve ever seen, including numerous convicted child rapists and sodomizers and ten convicted killers, most with deportation orders going back many years.”

WARNING GRAPHIC:

Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy & strong-arm sodomy of a girl with a deportation order since 2018.

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under age 13 and procuring a child for prostitution with a deportation order since 2006.

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her, with a deportation order since 2004.

Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation with a deportation order since 2012.

Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape and child fondling with a deportation order since 2003.

Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault with a deportation order since 1996.

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, Mexican illegal alien convicted of sexual assault of a child and DUI with a deportation order since 2016.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of homicide.

Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal alien convicted of three counts of homicide with a deportation order since June 2025.

Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal convicted of homicide who has been previously deported in 2002.

Galuak Michael Rotgai, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of homicide.

Thai Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2009.

Mariana Sia Kanu, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2022.

Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of homicide with a deportation order since 2015.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of manslaughter with a deportation order since 2022.

Mongong Dual Maniang Deng, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession, and DUI.

Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI with a deportation order since 2022.

Shwe Htoo, a Burmese illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide.

ICE says all of these illegal criminal aliens were roaming freely in the sanctuary state of Minnesota prior to arrest, and that these are the type of people that politicians and activists are referring to as their “neighbors” as they attempt to interfere with ICE.”

ICE: “Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere. Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans.

ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents.”

Today, Ilhan Omar actually claimed that the only reason ICE agents are arresting these criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota is because they ‘have never experienced the kind of love’ that exists in Minnesota. Yes, she actually said that.

Yeah, I’m sure that must be it!

Ilhan Omar joined the protests against ICE with fist raised and fingers pointed! Doesn’t seem very Minnesota nice to me!

FRANKLIN GRAHAM: “Have you seen the reports of protesters—or paid agitators—chanting unbelievable things like, ‘Save a life, kill ICE!’ or ‘Kristi Noem will hang’?”

The protests we see across the country right now are underpinned by the radical socialist left, whose goal is to make the United States like (Communist) Venezuela, ultimately destroying the America we know.

Lying, stealing, cheating—nothing is out of bounds in order to grab power.

Unfortunately, many people joining these protests have no clue that they are just being used as pawns.”

According to researchers I trust, the riots in Minneapolis are being funded and driven by:

• Indivisible Twin Cities

• CAIR (Muslim Brotherhood) Minnesota

• Party for Socialism and Liberation

• Democratic Socialists of America (local chapters) and the Communist Party USA

• Palestinian Youth Movement

These are the primary networks that President Trump, Scott Bessent and Pam Bondi are investigating. Indivisible, the radical Communist group tied to Obama, and funded by Soros, is the biggest offender.

NEW YORK POST: Radical leftist groups, including one financed by billionaire George Soros, are behind the anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.



Indivisible Twin Cities has led many of the protests against ICE raids in Minnesota.

Indivisible is an offshoot of the Indivisible Project in Washington DC, which bills itself as a movement to defeat the “Trump agenda” and has received MILLIONS from Soros Foundations.



Indivisible was also behind the recent pro-Venezuela protests and the “No Kings” demonstrations against the Trump administration last summer.



In addition to Indivisible Twin Cities, other key protest leaders include CAIR, otherwise known as the Muslim Brotherhood in America - just like they led riots during George Floyd along with Antifa and BLM.

People keep asking me: “Why does this keep happening? How can people be so evil? How can these people defend these illegal alien criminals - particularly those who sodomize and rape children!?!”

They point to mental illness, bad parenting, broken education systems - anything to explain the rising violence, decadence and moral decay they see every day. I’m no scholar or pastor, but I believe Scripture gives us the deeper answer.

There was a reason God sent the flood in Noah’s time. Humanity’s wickedness had consumed the earth. God had enough.

In Noah’s day, corruption had saturated everything. So God sent the flood—not merely to destroy, but to cleanse the earth of that all-consuming evil.

Genesis 6:5 says that “The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time.”

So the waters came—not just to destroy, but to cleanse.

There was also a reason God rained fire on Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19. The cities had sunk into such unrestrained depravity, perversion and rebellion, defying every standard of righteousness and morality, that God’s judgment became inevitable.

Today, we see the same pattern unfolding. Society increasingly mocks God’s truth, twists His design, and celebrates what He calls wrong—as though He will remain silent forever.

Places like Minneapolis and Portland and New York City have become visible symptoms of a much deeper sickness. We test the limits of His patience, forgetting that patience is not permission.

The same holy God who once cleansed the world with water and consumed cities with fire, the Judge of all the earth, will not stay silent forever. His justice will roll down like thunder, and every heart will know beyond question that the Lord alone is God.

In that day, those who have trusted in Him will find refuge. Their faith will stand when everything else falls. But for those who have rejected Him, nothing will remain—because nothing can withstand the fire of His truth.

That is what I see in Scripture, and that is what I believe.

