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Ann Telling's avatar
Ann Telling
1h

Honest reporting is sooo refreshing!

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
1h

Such a smart post, Tierney! The way you step back, enlarge the picture and connect the dots is really impressive. You are so right about Hamas and Hezbollah and how President Trump is/has fundamentally changed the political dynamics of an entire region many thought could never be moved. He is a master deal maker. But all his opponents would rather eat glass than concede the President has a strategy, it is unique, and largely not been tried before, and it’s working. They cannot see the dense forest for the small thicket of trees they like to play in and bitch about. Thanks for putting it all in perspective so well!

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