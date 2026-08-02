In May 2026, I wrote a post called “The Big Picture” and said that I believe that President Trump’s strategy in Iran was to remove the Islamic pirate threat, unite the Middle East and the world AGAINST the Shia Twelvers doomsday cult running Iran and create a world that doesn’t need Iran’s oil OR the Strait of Hormuz to function. I’ve never wavered from that position - and I can see that goal in everything he does.

In order to do that he needed to cut off the money supply and hamstring their proxies and funders. All of his stops and starts are purposeful and timed to allow him to accomplish that goal.

I predicted in a series of articles on gas prices that Trump was setting up the chess board to fix our big problem with oil and gas distribution in California and the West Coast which impacts the entire country. He highlighted this EO today. California once supplied nearly 40 percent of U.S. oil production, but decades of radical state policies targeting reliable energy sources have driven a decline in domestic output and California policies have left the region and U.S. military forces dependent on foreign oil.

The purpose is to redirect the world to the United States for energy, stop our enemies from controlling key trade and oil chokepoints around the world and stop our reliance on foreign powers for anything critical.

After 13 straight days of bombing Iran, on Thursday, President Trump announced that the Board of Peace had reached what he called a “HISTORIC agreement” for the “COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza” and then he threatened to finish the job in Iran by destroying all their power plants and bridges.

The doomers and black pillers immediately jumped up and said Trump is just crazy and that none of this makes sense and none of it will last.

Rod Martin explained it all very clearly - much better than I can.

ROD MARTIN: “Some of you are telling me the Gaza deal can’t last. You’re not seeing the whole board.

There are two default assumptions at work here.

The first is that Islamist radicals can just spontaneously produce missiles, guns, and money from thin air. They can’t.

The second is just general black pilling, which is frankly stupid. So you’re demoralized: big whoop. You’d have been more demoralized in the summer of 1940, or for that matter of 1942. And you’d have been just as wrong. Get over yourself. Look at the facts.

First, Israel beat the crap out of Hamas, one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist groups on Earth. They are as murderous with their own people as with the Israelis, and have been for decades. It is no accident that since Israel handed Gaza to the Palestinians in 2006, the Christian Arab population there has been “reduced” by 2/3. And that’s not a lot different from the West Bank Palestinians, who upon gaining control of Bethlehem “reduced” its Christian population from 80% to about 10%, or the PLO and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where the Christian population was about 54% before the Civil War and is now about 37%.

The people pretending that it’s the Jews who are killing Christians are willfully blind, and intentionally blinding you.

No matter what you think of Israel, Hamas is evil. They went too far in 2023, as they were always going to do, and Israel has defeated them. They can no longer field an effective military force. They cannot resupply. They’re done.

Can individual or small groups of militants kill people? Sure. But there’s no longer any sanctuary, and the days of your tax money being funneled through the PA to pay for suicide bombers are long over (although if you live in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, that is not true of Somalia).

The black pill types told us nine months ago that the peace would not last a week and that Trump could never pull off the deal agreed to yesterday. Yet here we are, nine months later, and he has. “Oh, it won’t last,” you say, but you said that last October, and the peace has held. Why? Israel cut off Hamas’s ability to fight, while Trump cut off its ability to resupply. It’s that simple.

Second, the reason that’s simple is that Hamas’s three chief patrons were Iran, which now can’t get ships in or out of its own ports, along with Turkey and Qatar. Trump has reduced Qatar to a U.S. protectorate. He’s dealmaking with the Turks on F-35s and the disposition of Syria, including new oil pipelines (to be built and owned by U.S. oil companies). Turkey suddenly needs peace to achieve its own ends; Qatar simply has nowhere to go. And Hamas has no one to ship them weapons or pay their bills.

They could have made Gaza into the Riviera. Instead they dug up the water and sewer pipes to make missiles they fired for two decades at schools. So now the Board of Peace will build what they did not.

Third, they’ll do that because no one hates Hamas as much as the Arabs. Every country the Palestinians have entered in any numbers, they’ve immediately plunged into civil war. No one wants them anywhere near anything important. Egypt’s wall along its border with Gaza makes a maximum security prison look like a sand castle.

Egypt will not allow one “Palestinian” from Gaza to enter Egypt.

Egypt has no such wall along its Israeli border. There’s a reason.

Trump has carefully cultivated enormous business and investment deals with every regional power. He’s gone out of his way to give them things they need and want, from the Saudi nuclear power deal to the Turks’ favorite installed in Damascus. Their interests are interlocked with ours, and tightening by the day. Everyone now profits from peace. The Palestinians are in their way.

Fourth, a massive generational shift is underway. The old timers wanted a Palestinian state, so long as it was safely contained somewhere else, and they used it to show they were “tough” against Israel when in war after war they’d been shown to be impotent. it was low cost and (moderately) higher reward for them.

Their children, exemplified by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), are sick of it. They WANT peace with Israel. They want to make money in Israel, and they want the Israelis to bring tech and investment to them. Even more so, they want military and intelligence cooperation, which all of them badly need. They have none of their parents’ sentimental attachment to long-dead Palestinian leaders or decades-old lost wars. And Trump is daily incentivizing them to double down.

Fifth, why? Because Trump knows three things the black pill guys do not:

A. Trump knows that prosperous countries rarely attack one another.

B. Trump knows Americans can make fortunes in the Middle East if peace is the rule rather than the exception, and that will never be achieved through a Bush-style occupation. He also knows that we can save fortunes if we don’t have to worry about the Middle East anymore.

C. Trump knows that without money, you’re done. And he knows how to cut off the cash.

No one funds Hamas now. No one funds Hezbollah now. A Lebanese peace requires a stable, functioning Lebanese government and the dismantling of Iran’s proxy army on Israel’s northern border -- the one that has also occupied and terrorized Lebanon for half a century.

So Trump let Israel annihilate Hamas, which has now unconditionally surrendered. He also let it beat Hezbollah into submission. On the ground, these were the two biggest obstacles to regional peace, now each shattered.

And now we have a way to give everyone what they want in both countries: a Palestinian state under new management, military and intelligence cooperation with Israel, Israeli energy exports to Egypt and Jordan (and Syria and Lebanon soon enough), and the restoration of Lebanon as “the Paris of the Middle East” as it was before the civil war.

Sixth, most people watching see these as disconnected issues. They aren’t. They never were. But neither is Syria, under new management and (despite its sordid past) desperate to balance Turkish, Israeli, Saudi, and U.S. power so it can have the breathing room to avoid becoming Ankara’s colony. Suddenly it has an intense interest in peace as well; just as suddenly, it is no longer an essential Russian outpost or a colony of Tehran.

And also neither is Iraq, where pro-Iranian militias have wreaked havoc for 20 years. Those days are over. Iraq’s new President is disarming the militias and arresting their leaders. The militias spent the early part of this year reinforcing the IRGC in its massacre and crackdown on the Iranian people. They’re also the final obstacle to a durable peace -- and economic development, and pipeline construction, and prosperity -- in Iraq itself.

Seventh, all these roads lead one place: Iran. The Islamic regime is the primary source of funding, armament, and direction for the bad guys in every armed conflict in the region: literally all of them. Tehran used all these proxies to build a de facto Persian Empire from Baghdad to Beirut and from Abadan to Aden. That’s gone now. It won’t be coming back.

Eighth, the Iran war has shown the Gulf Arab states that the Iranian really is a clear and present danger, not a convenient idiocracy that keeps its country from becoming a rich regional power. Months of Iranian bombardment of Arab hotels, water plants, airports, and shipping have been more persuasive than decades of American leaders. Now Saudi Arabia carries out joint attacks on Iran with the U.S.; so do Kuwait and the UAE. And with a host of currency swap lines, nuclear power deals, and direct military support, Trump is drawing all of them closer to the U.S. by the day.

Ninth, all that works because of what doesn’t. China is a nonfactor. Supposedly Iran’s ally (much like it was supposedly Russia’s “ally without limits” while it pushed Putin into his Ukrainian quagmire), China hasn’t lifted a finger. Rumors of shoulder-fired missile shipments are just that: rumors. But if true, they’re the exception that proves the rule. China is NOT sending advanced fighter jets, not at any price. China is NOT sending troops. China is NOT sending its Navy. If anything, it’s sparring with the U.S. over the pending Taiwan arms sale...but only very, very gently.

No one in the Middle East is stupid enough not to understand what China calls “the Malacca Dilemma”. 80% of its oil has to flow through the Strait of Malacca. The U.S. already had de facto control of the chokepoint; it has turned that into control into a chokehold with its new defense pact with the heretofore “Non-Aligned” Indonesia. It’s also flipped India, which not only signed an “impossible” February trade deal with Trump (or so said the black pillers) but immediately began capturing illegal Russian Shadow Fleet oil tankers.

Iran has to use that Shadow Fleet too: 90% of its exports are to China. But China hasn’t lifted a finger, and India doesn’t care. That was even before Trump sealed Iran’s ports tight.

Tenth, all of this has required complex negotiations with at least a dozen countries that mostly don’t like each other, and all of that takes time. If you see Trump call a cease fire to “negotiate” with Iran, don’t be dumb: he’s actually using that time to negotiate with Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and Oman, and Qatar, and Bahrain, and Kuwait, and Iraq, and Syria, and Lebanon, and Turkey, and Israel. Iran is a threat to every one of them, and in many cases has been their murderous oppressor. They’re skittish, they’re gunshy, they know their militaries are strong on paper but weak in fact, and like all people, inertia has kept them in the long status quo. But Trump has destroyed that status quo: it is never coming back. And slowly, every country in the region is getting the point and getting on board.

How Iran finishes is almost irrelevant. Oh, you’re not going to believe our expanded target package over the next few weeks. The prospect of a successful Iranian revolution and a free Iran is very, very real. A free Iran would be the greatest investment opportunity of the 2030s, and everyone would benefit, no matter how much change is tough.

But at this point it wouldn’t matter. Iran spent trillions of its people’s money on underground complexes in which to build nuclear weapons and the ICBMs to load them on. It has literally nothing left to show for it. And every day it threatens Hormuz or the Bab al-Mandab is other day that it’s well-armed, wealthy neighbors become more determined that it can never be allowed to rise again. If the U.S. doesn’t finish Iran, the Arabs will.

Trump plays the part of a chaos agent. He does this to keep all his enemies off balance. He’s been telling you this on video and in print since at least 1987. If you can’t see the play, that’s on you.

But no one ever does the homework. So it keeps on working for him. He’s remaking the Middle East no matter what happens in Iran, and our grandchildren will thank him, not just for peace but for the prosperity that comes from it. What they won’t remember is your black pill foolishness, your temporary gas price inconvenience, or your inability to see the world being transformed before your eyes.

Which is good. You want your grandchildren to respect you, after all.”

Rod’s central claim: The Gaza peace deal will hold, and skeptics (”black pill” doomers like MTG, Tucker, Massie and pals) are wrong because they’re missing a coordinated regional collapse of the old order, engineered by Trump through economic and military pressure.

The argument, step by step:

Hamas is militarily finished. Israel destroyed its fighting capacity; it can’t resupply or field forces anymore. Isolated attacks are possible, but organized war-making isn’t.

The money pipeline is cut. Hamas’s patrons — Iran, Turkey, Qatar — have all been neutralized or flipped. Iran can’t move ships, Qatar is functionally a US client, Turkey is being bought off with F-35 deals and Syrian oil pipeline stakes.

The Arabs themselves have turned on the Palestinian cause. Every state that’s hosted Palestinians in numbers has suffered civil war from it (Jordan, Lebanon), so regional powers now want Gaza contained and rebuilt under new management, not championed.

Generational shift among Arab leadership. Older leaders used the Palestinian cause performatively; MBS-generation leaders want tech investment, security cooperation, and normalization with Israel instead — no sentimental attachment to the old fight.

Trump’s strategic logic: prosperous states don’t go to war with each other; Americans profit from a peaceful Middle East; and cutting off financing kills militant groups more effectively than occupation ever did.

These aren’t separate conflicts — Gaza, Lebanon/Hezbollah, Syria, Iraq’s militias — they’re all downstream of the same funding source: Iran.

Iran is the real target, and the region’s Sunni states (having been directly attacked by Iran) now see it as an active threat rather than useful bogeyman, driving them into overt security cooperation with the US and Israel.

China is a nonfactor — despite being nominally aligned with Iran, it’s sending no real military support, constrained by dependence on the Strait of Malacca chokepoint the US controls.

Trump’s apparent chaos/erraticism is deliberate misdirection — cease-fires and delays are cover for parallel negotiations with a dozen regional players simultaneously.

Bottom line of his argument: This isn’t a fragile ceasefire but the visible surface of a deliberate, multi-front dismantling of Iran’s regional proxy network — and once that’s done, durable peace and Arab-Israeli economic integration follow almost automatically.

After Trump threatened the IRGC with extermination this weekend, they came back to the table once again.

The doomers and black pillers, of course, are all over X shouting “This will never work! Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing!”

Meanwhile, one of the largest group of doomers, led by MTG, just announced a new anti-MAGA movement including Massie, Tucker and Joe Kent and wives and they are cheering for Iran and Russia to win. Told ya. Look at all the bait and switch influencers! Joe Kent’s wife works for Max Blumenthal - a Clinton operative tied to Candace! Expect her to join next!

Every one of these frauds was on my list of fake influencers!

The people on X cheering Team MTG on also include General Flynn, his son and Alex Jones!

Bongino just posted this on X and I agree:

If you don’t believe me or Rod Martin - here’s what Rubio had to say this week about what the Trump administration is doing and how they are approaching Iran:

RUBIO: “I don't think the Iranian regime has ever faced a president like President Trump, which is someone who actually takes action. The regime has to change. The Iranian regime traditionally has been expeditionary. In essence their view is they don't want to just govern Iran, they want to govern the region. They got used to for 20 or 30 years, not just the U.S., but the broader world, allowing them to get away with things like lying, breaking deals, and tricking people into agreements and so forth. In this particular case, they're pretty straightforward. The world now knows who they are.”



"Iran wants a nuclear weapon, and they were building a conventional missile shield they were going to hide behind! In essence, they wanted to be in a position a year and a half from now to be able to say, we have so many drones and so many missiles, you can't possibly defend against them. That's the place they wanted to get to."



"President Trump said, I'm not going to let you get to that place."



"And he went after, wiped out their navy, wiped out their air force, wiped out their missile defenses, wiped out their launchers, wiped out their factories that make all of these things, and severely degraded their defense capabilities. Now they still have missiles and they still have drones and they can still do damage, but they no longer have that shield, that conventional shield that they could hide behind."



"And that's changed the whole dynamic. It's the only reason why they are now willing, and in some cases seem eager, to do a deal on denuclearization, to do a deal on the straits, because we're now approaching them from a position of strength, not from a position of weakness, which is what they perceived from previous administrations and frankly from the world at large."

“For the first time in 15–20 years, the overwhelming majority of the countries in the Western Hemisphere are now led by pro-American leaders and governments since President Trump was elected president. What you see President Trump doing now is rebalancing [the world] - on the economy using tariffs, on geopolitics using our presence in the world. China wants to become the most powerful country in the world, and they want to do so at our expense. Trump isn’t going to let that happen.”





If you’re a conservative and still start your posts or comments with: “I’m not a big Trump fan....but....” you are just as bad as the Democrats.

Fencing sitting and equivocating at this point only helps our enemies. That kind of posturing disgusts me more than TDS.

After all this time, if you’re not in MAGA’s camp, whose camp are you in? Tell me, who are you rooting for to win if not Trump? I’ll wait.

There is no other righteous camp worth supporting right now. There is no other camp on God’s green earth that has a chance to deliver us from this evil. God help us all.

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