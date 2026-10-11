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Christopher Arnell
Oct 12

Iranian leftists and Islamic revolutionaries shared an enemy: the Shah.

They didn't share a vision of freedom.

After Khomeini consolidated power, the new regime turned against Marxists, secular activists, and former revolutionary allies.

https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/liberal-eyes-wide-shut

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
Oct 12

Both Islam and Christianity are monotheistic religions - true, but the teachings of Allah are distinctly different from the teachings of YHWH so how can they be the same Abrahamic God? There is nothing true about Islam. As one writer recently put it, it is a barbaric religion for a barbaric people.

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