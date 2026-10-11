When you study the backgrounds and lives of Muhammad (the founder of Islam) and Karl Marx (the founder of Communism) you’ll find the two men were quite alike. They even looked alike!

Christianity and Islam trace themselves back to the same Abrahamic God. That shared foundation is real. The paths split over Jesus. Jesus is God. Anyone who refuses Him, whether by denying God altogether, as Communism does, or by putting Muhammad in His place, as Islam does, has turned away from the one true faith. That makes them pagans, in my view.

I contend that followers of Communism (atheists) and Islam (believers in Muhammad instead of Jesus) are simply restless, rebelling against God and committing the sin of unbelief.

There is no proven history on much of this. These stories reach us through traditions, biographies and legends, and my well-researched theories are as relevant as anyone else’s. So let’s review.

Muhammad: The Orphan Who Married Money

Islam started with Muhammad, born in Mecca (in today’s Saudi Arabia) around 570 AD, roughly 550 years after Christ died on the cross. Many people don’t know his real story, and it matters.

He was born into the wealthy Banu Hashim clan of the dominant Quraysh tribe, which held high status in Mecca. His father died before he was born, and his mother died when he was six, leaving him a complete orphan. His grandfather looked after him for two years until his own death. After that his rich uncle, Abu Talib, raised him from age eight and brought him into the merchant trade.

As a young man Muhammad worked as a shepherd and then a merchant. At 25 he was hired to manage the trading caravans of Khadijah, a wealthy, elite merchant and widow about 15 years older than he was. She proposed marriage. He accepted. The marriage gave him money, status and free time. For the next 15 years he lived comfortably off her wealth, doing little work and nothing more than wandering in the hills, while she remained his only wife.

Around 610, at age 40, he began withdrawing to a cave on Mount Hira. He claimed that a vision appeared to him, squeezed him, and ordered him to “Read” or “Recite.” He said he could not read or write. The command was repeated, over and over, and Muhammad used those commands as the first verses of what later became the Quran. Since Muhammad could not read or write, those commands were supposedly given to him orally and he memorized them and passed them on.

Muhammad later told his wife Khadijah what happened in the cave and asked her what it meant. She took him to see her cousin, who knew the details of Christianity, so together they could work out what it meant. They all decided it must have been the Angel Gabriel who spoke to Muhammad in the cave, the same angel who brought the law to Moses and spoke to David and Mary. How convenient!

For the next three years Muhammad shared his revelations only with a close circle of family and friends and with his childhood mentor, the monk Sergius (Bahira), a hermit from Syria who met the young Muhammad on a caravan trip with Abu Talib. Sergius is said to have seen signs of a future prophet and decided to shape Muhammad into the new Jesus for the Arabs. He was a heretical monk who secretly instructed Muhammad and helped shape the Quran. Khadijah was their first convert to Islam.

In 613, at age 43, Muhammad began preaching openly in Mecca, allegedly with Sergius beside him. The message was simple: Jesus Christ is not the son of God and everyone must submit to Muhammad. Islam means “submission.”

They preached that Christians were evil for worshiping Jesus as the divine Son of God. Jesus, they taught, was only a human messenger, and Muhammad was the REAL final prophet. They told Christians that Jesus had promised to come again, and that Muhammad was the final prophet Jesus predicted. WRONG.

Muhammad was angry that the Jews had a God, a religion, prophets and a book, and the Christians had a God, a religion, prophets and a book, but the Arab tribes had none of it. So he and Sergius came up with their own religion to satisfy them both and hijacked pieces of both Judaism and Christianity to build it. They pitched Islam as the final revelation from God, delivered directly to the world in Arabic, uniting fractured Arab tribes under one divine banner and giving them a dominant, righteous identity on the world stage.

The story goes that Muhammad and Sergius spent an evening drinking wine together in the woods and passed out. Some even claim Muhammad was often drunk on wine and found intoxicated in the woods. While he was passed out, a soldier cut Sergio’s throat with Muhammad’s own sword. When Muhammad woke, the soldier convinced Muhammad that he had killed his friend himself in a drunken rage. The murder is generally placed somewhere after 613 AD.

The Meccan leaders mocked him, boycotted his clan and attacked his followers. Then in 619 his wife Khadijah and his protecting uncle Abu Talib died, and by the legend his mentor Sergius was already gone too. Without her money and his uncle’s protection, Muhammad was socially and politically alone and vulnerable.

In 622, Muhammad fled Mecca with his followers to the town of Yathrib, later renamed Medina, and established the first Islamic state. There he stopped being just a preacher and became a political boss and military commander. He organized the community, made alliances and began raiding Meccan caravans. Over the next eight years he fought a series of battles against his old tribe and others: Badr, Uhud, the Trench. In 630 his forces took Mecca, and many former enemies submitted. By the time he died in 632 at about age 63, he had turned a small religious following into a political and military power that controlled much of Arabia.

After his death, leadership passed to the Caliphs. Under the first four, Muslim armies carried out one of the most rapid and expansive military conquests in human history. They toppled the Persian Empire and stripped the Byzantine Empire of its richest provinces. The detailed rules he claimed Gabriel gave him — for prayer, money, marriage, inheritance, war, and government — became a complete law that later rulers used to control people.

Marx: A Life Kept Afloat by Other People

Karl Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Trier, then part of the Kingdom of Prussia (modern Germany). He was the third child of parents Heinrich Marx, a lawyer, and Henriette Pressburg. His father came from a long line of rabbis but converted to Christianity before Karl was born, and Karl was baptized at six. The family was well off and owned vineyards, and his father was influenced by Enlightenment thinkers like Kant and Voltaire. Marx studied law and philosophy at the universities of Bonn and Berlin, where he met the philosophy of Hegel and fell in with the Young Hegelians, a rebellious student group. At an early age he rejected all belief in God.

He was also a turbulent drinker from his student days, a regular in the taverns and biergartens, with a famous incident of being found naked in the Spree River after a night of heavy drinking. His home and body were filthy, and he was known for his foul mouth.

For about ten years he called himself a “journalist,” writing articles here and there for various newspapers. That is how he met Friedrich Engels and became acquainted with French socialist ideas. He never held a steady job.

Engels, his wealthy partner in Communism, came from a rich textile family and worked in the family business in Manchester, England. He sent Marx money constantly, which freed Marx from the burden of earning a living. After Engels sold his partnership in 1869, he gave Marx an annual grant of about £350 plus extra funds for emergencies.

Marx’s wife, Jenny von Westphalen, did writing and translation work to bring in money, and an inheritance from her mother put a roof over their heads.

This is the man Zohran Mamdani idolizes. Karl Marx couldn’t support himself or his family, and he was taken care of by his wife and a wealthy friend.

His body paid for his habits. Starting in 1849, according to his biographer Werner Blumenberg, he suffered from liver and gall problems that lasted the rest of his life. They brought headaches, eye inflammation, neuralgia, rheumatic pains, boils and abscesses so severe he often could neither sit nor work upright. His lifestyle made it worse: heavy wine and liqueurs, heavy smoking of cheap cigars, and a diet of highly seasoned and pickled foods that are harmful to liver patients. He also suffered from a nervous disorder and insomnia, which he treated with narcotics. The first clinical study of his illnesses, published in 1933, concluded that he suffered from boils and liver disease and died of pulmonary tuberculosis.

His family paid more. Marx and Jenny had seven children, and only three survived to adulthood. The children died young in poverty. The family’s silver was often in the pawn shop, and so were their clothes. At one point only Marx had enough clothing to leave the house. When their daughter Franzisca died at age one, they lacked the money to buy a coffin. Their son Edgar died in 1855 after gastro-enteritis brought on by the squalor of the home. At least one of his daughters later died by suicide.

The family also employed a servant, Helen Demuth, from 1845 to 1890.

She never received a cent in wages, only room and board. She bore Marx a son, Freddy, who was allowed to visit his mother only by coming through the back door, and Marx met his illegitimate son just once. When Jenny discovered the infidelity, she was devastated.

One biographer summed him up this way:

“Marx does not believe in God, but he believes much in himself and makes everyone serve himself. His heart is not full of love but of bitterness and he has little sympathy for the human race. His lifestyle was abhorrent: He smoked and drank heavily. He seldom bathed or washed. He was totally incompetent at handling money. He never seriously tried to get a job but lived off loans from family and friends that were never repaid. Without his patron Friedrich Engels, he and his family would have starved.”

When Marx died in March 1883, only about a dozen people attended his funeral in London, family included.

In the end, one can reach only one conclusion about Marx: he was a man of immense selfishness and self-indulgence. He despised God and wanted to be God. He never personally knew any working-class people, and the one he had in his own household, his servant, he did not pay and used as his mistress.

While Communism portrays itself as a noble endeavor for the good of mankind, Karl Marx and the fathers of the modern Communist movement were inspired by the powers of darkness and the claim there is no God and no hope.

The Pattern: Rich Backers, Big Claims, Rewritten Rules

Put the two lives side by side. Muhammad was raised in a wealthy clan, married a wealthy wife who supported him, and became a prophet and warrior chasing territory, power, money and fame. Marx came from a well-off family, lived on his wife’s inheritance and Engels’s money, and became the prophet of a new creed. Sounds a lot alike.

Look closely at how Islam began and how Communism began, and a clear pattern appears. Both took ideas that already existed and worked, then changed them so the founders and their followers could claim ownership and control. The result in both cases has been division.

Both men followed the same logic:

Take something that already functions. Declare it incomplete or corrupt. Supply a new, corrected version that puts the founder and his successors at the center. Use that new version to bind followers together while separating them from everyone else.

The result is a system built for authority and control.

Both men also made a claim of exclusive, final authority. Muhammad claimed to be the last prophet, replacing Jesus Christ, and carrying all news laws from Gabriel. Marx claimed to have discovered the scientific laws of history that would end class conflict. Each claim demanded that everything before it be set aside. Nothing shows the pattern better than Muhammad’s use of Gabriel.

Gabriel: The Borrowed Angel

Here is my claim in plain terms. Muhammad took the already-known angel Gabriel from Jewish and Christian scripture and used him to deliver a brand-new set of instructions. Those instructions demoted Jesus to a mere human prophet, declared Muhammad the final messenger, and handed him and his successors a full legal and social system they could enforce. An older Abrahamic idea was rewritten into a tool of authority and control.

That is exactly what happened: a couple of seventh-century Arabic grifters borrowed recognized figures like Abraham, Moses, Jesus and Gabriel to gain instant authority, then changed the core doctrines to fit their own theology.

Start with what Gabriel said to Daniel, Zechariah and Mary:

To Daniel (Daniel 8 and 9, around 558 and 550 BC): Gabriel explained the vision of the ram and the goat, the rise and fall of Babylon, Persia and Greece, and then the “Seventy Weeks” prophecy: the end of the Babylonian exile, the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and the coming sacrifice of the Messiah. His focus was national and historical, visionary and symbolic.

To Zechariah (around 5 BC): Gabriel appeared in the Temple in Jerusalem and announced that Zechariah and his elderly, childless wife Elizabeth would have a son, John the Baptist. When Zechariah asked for proof, Gabriel struck him mute until the child was born (Luke 1:11–20).

To Mary: In Nazareth, Gabriel told her she would conceive by the Holy Spirit and bear Jesus, the Son of the Most High, whose kingdom would never end, and that “nothing will be impossible with God” (Luke 1:26–38).

Then, some six centuries later, Muhammad claimed that Gabriel spoke to him in a way that was totally different than before.

In the cave, Gabriel allegedly commanded Muhammad to “Read!” or “Recite!” When Muhammad answered that he could not read, Gabriel squeezed him tightly and repeated the command three times before allegedly giving him the first verses of the Quran (Surah Al-Alaq 96:1–5).

"Recite in the name of your Lord who created—Created man from a clinging substance. Recite, and your Lord is the most Generous—Who taught by the pen—Taught man that which he knew not."

If you’re confused about what this means, you’re not alone: “Listen and repeat these words in the name of the God who created everything. God made humans from a tiny, simple speck. Keep repeating this, because your God is incredibly generous. He is the one who gave humans the amazing ability to write things down, read, and learn things they never could have figured out on their own.”

These are the words that Muhammad said Gabriel delivered to him even though he could not read or write. Got it?

Islamic tradition treats Muhammad’s illiteracy as proof that the words came from God and the Angel Gabriel and not from his own learning. Huh?

Here is something else that makes no sense. The God of Judaism, Christianity and Islam never changes, yet Muhammad wants us to believe Gabriel did a 180 in that cave.

The Gabriel of Daniel, Zechariah and Mary delivered visions and announcements.

The Gabriel of Muhammad supposedly dictated the entire Quran to him verse by verse: beliefs, laws, moral codes, guidance for the community, and stories of earlier prophets.

I contend that the verses were actually written by the Monk Sergio and after he died Muhammad had to begin converting followers by military force since he lost his persuasive side-kick!

In seventh-century Arabia there was no unified legal code, no central government and no monotheistic consensus. A comprehensive legal, social and spiritual blueprint to unite the tribes into a single community (the Ummah) was exactly what a man in Muhammad’s position needed.

Muhammad said that earlier communities altered or failed to preserve the original instructions given to Moses and Jesus, and that Jesus himself foretold Muhammad (Surah 61:6 has Jesus promising a messenger named Ahmad). So Gabriel’s instructions to Muhammad are the final, unalterable correction, meant for everyone on earth until the end of the world, replacing the Bible and the teachings of Abraham, Moses and Jesus.

Muhammad himself did not write the Quran. He says that he memorized what Gabriel told him and told it to his followers, who memorized and jotted verses on leather, bones, palm stalks and stones, and after his death in 632 the pieces were collected under the first caliph, Abu Bakr. Around 650–656, the third caliph, Uthman, ordered a single standard text and had the competing versions destroyed. The written book was the work of Muhammad’s successors, not Muhammad.

From Revelation to Rulebook

What Muhammad is believed to have received from Gabriel, word for word, is the Quran, which contains only a fraction of what is called Sharia. Sharia as a legal system was built over the following centuries by scholars interpreting the Quran and the Sunnah (Muhammad’s recorded words and actions, found in the hadith collections). It is not one codified text, and Sunni and Shia traditions, along with the four main Sunni schools (Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, Hanbali), differ on many details.

At the center of Muhammad preached are the Five Pillars of Submission, commanded of every person:

Shahada: declaring there is only one God and that Muhammad is His final messenger.

Salah: praying five times a day at set times.

Zakat: giving a set share of wealth each year (roughly 2.5%) to the poor.

Sawm: fasting from food and drink in the daytime for the whole month of Ramadan.

Hajj: making the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once, if healthy and able to afford it.

Around the pillars grew a complete law for society and government:

Marriage and divorce: marriage is a binding contract with a bridal gift (mahr) paid by the groom to the bride, and men may marry up to four wives. A man can end a marriage by talaq, a woman by khula, which usually means returning her gift, and a waiting period of about three months follows.

Inheritance: the Quran sets fixed shares, with at least two-thirds of an estate divided by divine law. A male heir generally receives twice the share of a female heir of the same kinship, a ratio tied to the man’s duty to support his family.

Business: interest (riba) is banned, along with gambling and speculation. Sellers must disclose defects, and cheating on weights and measures is condemned.

War: war is to be declared by a legitimate authority, non-combatants and houses of worship are protected, prisoners are to be treated humanely, and treaties must be honored, with peace accepted when an enemy sues for it.

Crime: fixed penalties (hudud) for a small set of offenses, retaliation or blood money (qisas/diya) for killing and injury, and strict standards of evidence.

Because Islamic teaching says the laws given to Jesus were temporary and later corrupted, these final rules are taught as the supreme law for everyone.

Sharia in practice: Iran

Today, countries differ enormously. Many Muslims treat sharia mainly as personal faith and ethics, and some countries apply it only to family law. Iran is one of the few states where a form of sharia (Twelver Shia, Jaafari jurisprudence) is the basis of the legal system, though it runs alongside an elected parliament and president.

Since the 1979 revolution, all laws must conform to Islamic principles. The Guardian Council, a body of clerics and jurists, vets all legislation, and the Supreme Leader holds final authority. Iran’s criminal law has three tiers: hudud (fixed penalties for adultery, theft, alcohol and “waging war against God,” including flogging, amputation and death), qisas/diya (retaliation or blood money), and ta’zir (discretionary penalties for everything else, where most political and “moral” prosecutions happen).

In family law, daughters generally inherit less than sons, men divorce more easily than women, and polygyny and temporary marriage are legal. Women’s testimony carries less weight in some courts, and the legal age of marriage for girls is as low as 13. Mandatory hijab has been law since 1983, though enforcement has been inconsistent since the 2022 protests that followed Mahsa Amini’s death in custody. Human rights monitors say Iran executes more people per year than almost any other country.

The state and the clerics decide which rules apply and how strictly. Many Islamic jurists historically stressed how hard it is to meet the standards for some hudud penalties, while Iran’s security courts use broad charges like “corruption on earth” in political cases.

In other words, Muhammad said Gabriel dictated rules that all humans must follow, but over time the religion has altered and expanded those rules to serve its own needs, and they vary by sect.

Restless Hearts: Unbelief and Rebellion

In biblical theology, restlessness, rebellion and sin are tied together in a destructive spiritual cycle. When a person separates from God, the first consequence is an inner lack of peace, and that lack of peace often grows into defiance.

Restlessness is the fruit of sin. After Cain murdered his brother, God said he would be “a restless wanderer on the earth” (Genesis 4:12). His unrest was the spiritual fallout of his sin and his hiding from God. Saint Augustine said the human heart stays restless until it finds its rest in God.

Restlessness drives rebellion. The Israelites in the desert grew restless over God’s timing, provision and safety. That inner anxiety quickly turned into open rebellion against Moses and God, and they plotted to stone their leaders and go back to Egypt. Restlessness breeds a hunger to take matters into one’s own hands, a proud independence that rejects outside rules and boundaries.

Rebellion is the essence of sin. Scripture treats it as far worse than a mistake. “Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft,” Samuel tells King Saul (1 Samuel 15:23), and in Isaiah 1:2 God says of His children, “they have rebelled against me.” The remedy is the opposite of restlessness: real rest, found by putting God first, confessing sin, and relying on the peace offered in Christ.

Now look again at our two men. Muhammad was a restless man in a cave who came out with a new revelation that put himself at the center, and who resented that the Jews and Christians had a God and a book while his own people did not. Marx was a restless man who rejected God in his youth and spent his life tearing down the moral order God established.

Communism cloaks itself in noble language: equality, justice, the uplift of humanity. That is why it is so compelling to naive young people with no foundation in truth. Behind that facade is a philosophy built on rebellion against God. Marx, born in Germany and later exiled to London, worked closely with Engels to produce The Condition of the Working Class in England (1845) and the notorious Communist Manifesto (1848). Engels’s money then made Das Kapital possible, the cornerstone of an ideology that went on to shape revolutions and totalitarian regimes steeped in bloodshed and atheism.

Marx was not merely a critic of capitalism. He was consumed by spiritual darkness, and his writings show hostility not just toward religion but toward God Himself. He promoted a life without faith, hope or moral accountability, which breeds despair, not liberation. Some accounts suggest Engels repented before his death, while Marx reportedly stayed hardened to the end.

Where his ideas have taken root, faith has been suppressed, families torn apart and nations plunged into turmoil. Communism promised paradise on earth, but without God it has delivered only emptiness and oppression. True freedom and justice never come from rejecting the Lord, only through the redemption He offers.

Marx was a terrible role model. He preached living your life as a LOSER and led by example. Now you know why Communism has NEVER worked anywhere it has been tried: it was invented by a DEMONIC failure as a provider, a father, a husband and a man.

How Far Unbelief Has Spread

Both movements started small, and both grew enormous.

When Muhammad died in 632, there were roughly 100,000 to 120,000 Muslims. Today there are about 1.8 to 2 billion, roughly a quarter of humanity, and Muslims are a majority in about fifty countries. The early growth came from military conquest. Today it comes mainly from higher birth rates and a young population. Pew Research projects that Muslims will nearly match Christians worldwide by 2050 and edge ahead around 2070.

Communism followed its own path. It began with a pamphlet in 1848 and a man who couldn’t pay his bills. In the century that followed it seized governments, armies and whole nations, and it still rules countries today while it recruits on campuses.

Two pagan religions, each started by one restless man, each now claiming hundreds of millions or billions of followers. Now, they are both trying to claim America and Europe! That is what rebellion against God can build when it is left unchecked.

One Master

Look at the record without the soft filters of political correctness.

Muhammad, kept by a wealthy widow’s fortune, claimed private conversations with the biblical angel Gabriel and emerged with a new religion that demoted Jesus Christ from the Son of God to a mere forerunner of himself. He then used that claim to weld fractured tribes into a military machine that conquered by the sword.

Karl Marx, kept by his wife’s inheritance and Engels’s endless checks, claimed to have discovered the scientific laws of history and emerged with a new creed that erased God entirely. He then used that claim to inspire movements that conquered by the state and the secret police.

Different costumes. Same method.

Both men took what already worked — the God of Abraham, the hope of the Messiah, the dignity of individual conscience — declared it incomplete or corrupt, and replaced it with a system that put themselves and their successors at the center of absolute authority. Both demanded submission. Both produced division, blood, and control.

One promised paradise after death if you obeyed the prophet. The other promised paradise on earth if you obeyed the party. Neither delivered. Both left trails of corpses and broken societies in their wake.

If more people saw these as man-made power plays rather than untouchable revelations, the artificial walls might start to look thinner. The common belief in one God would stand out more clearly.

For Christians, God has a name and a face. Jesus is God, and He is the answer to the restless heart that Marx and Muhammad both tried to quiet with something of their own making. Christianity does not ask you to submit to a man who lived off his wife’s wealth or a theorist who lived off his friend’s. It asks you to bow to the One who was crucified, rose from the dead, and offers freedom rather than chains.

Muhammad and Marx offered new masters.

Jesus Christ offers the only Master who already paid the price.

That is the difference. And it is not a small one.

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