Almost 500 employees of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) publicly accused Democrat Governor Tim Walz on X of being responsible for facilitating and covering up the massive fraud in Minnesota committed by Somalis. I was one of the first to report on this fraud long ago!

Tim Walz (referred to by MAGA as Tampon Tim) is a proud member of TEAM ILHAN in Minnesota - along with AG Keith Ellison, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Tina Smith - and a card-carrying Communist aligned with the CCP.

Trust me, it’s not just Walz - it’s ALL of Team Ilhan and their co-conspirators in the Koch Libertarian party in Minnesota!



A statement was posted from an account called “Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees” on X, which claimed to represent more than 480 current DHS staff members.

The post claimed that Governor Tim Walz was “100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” asserting that employees repeatedly raised concerns about fraudulent activity within DHS programs but were met with “monitoring, threats, repression,” and efforts to discredit internal reports.

That account was created in 2023 and had nearly 17,000 followers.

“We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud but no, we got the opposite response. Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. In addition to retaliating against whistleblower[s], Tim Walz disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance.”

That account was strangely suspended on X AFTER its conclusions had been verified by several media outlets (including Fox News and PM Media) as well as discussed on Meet the Press by Walz himself. The account gained massive attention and thousands of followers AFTER Walz appeared on Meet the Press to discuss it.

Don’t you find that odd? Why is Elon suspending this account whose claims have obviously been verified by many? I know why.

Even more disturbing, the DHS employee account was suspended after fellow citizen journalists asked the DHS employees if Melissa Hortman’s death had anything to do with Minnesota welfare fraud in the Somali community!

Earlier in the year, the DHS employees has indeed pointed fingers at Melissa Hortman for being involved with Minnesota welfare fraud.

As I reported earlier in the year, Melissa Hortman was allegedly a key handler of Keith Ellison’s “money” - translation ‘money laundering’ - and her entire death smacks of someone needing to be silenced by Team Ilhan - IMHO.

I have no doubt that “Team Ilhan” was involved in her death - and more. Read my report.

As I said earlier, this DHS employee account was created in 2023 and was verified on X with 17,000 followers - and grew to 25,000 before it was suddenly suspended.

The account had recently posted about the need for Minnesota to undergo an audit because key information was being withheld from the public.

The official account for the Minnesota DHS on X has only some 6,000 followers and is not really used for much. MPR follows that.

According to the 480 employees of the Minnesota DHS, agency leaders appointed by Governor Walz “willfully disregarded rules and laws” in order to keep fraud reports from surfacing, at times allegedly escalating to actions that staff described as retaliatory.

The employees further criticized Minnesota Democrat lawmakers and several Minnesota media outlets, alleging that they downplayed concerns in order to protect political allies. It’s not the first time.

Over 480 DHS workers say Walz covered up years of Somali-linked fraud totaling more than a billion dollars and retaliated against whistleblowers. Millions flowed to Islamic terrorists in Africa while Walz ran for vice president. Minnesota DHS employees say they repeatedly warned Governor Tim Walz about exploding fraud schemes inside the Somali community, only to face monitoring, intimidation and retaliation for speaking up.

The claims landed as federal prosecutors charged more suspects in the $250 MILLION Feeding Our Future scandal in Minnesota and uncovered additional schemes billing taxpayers for services that never delivered.



The employees argued that some DHS programs, particularly those tied to behavioral health and disability services, lacked safeguards against abuse. They claimed that internal attempts to investigate or halt misuse were suppressed due to fears of appearing discriminatory or politically motivated. They also named several agency administrators, asserting that none had been held accountable for oversight failures.

The group’s statement concluded with an appeal for federal intervention, arguing that they could not counteract fraud “alone” and expressing gratitude toward lawmakers and journalists who have pursued investigations.



The employees’ post coincided with renewed national attention on Minnesota following the US Justice Department’s recent announcement of the 78th defendant charged in the Feeding Our Future scandal, a scheme that prosecutors say involved more than $250 MILLION in fraudulent claims from a federal child nutrition program. More than 50 people have already been convicted in what is considered one of the largest pandemic-era fraud cases in the country.

Funds embezzled from Crime Stoppers of Minnesota & the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce were funneled to Tim Walz’ campaign over 2 years starting in 2021



Reporting by The New York Times noted that several fraud schemes over the past five years allegedly involved individuals within parts of Minnesota’s Somali community, including cases where companies billed state agencies for services that were never provided.

A City Journal report previously claimed, citing federal sources, that some stolen funds were transferred to Somalia and the terror group Al-Shabaab.



After the allegations were posted on X, Walz basically acknowledged the accusations were true but said he wasn’t responsible for the fraud - only to put people in jail.



WALZ: “Well, certainly, I take responsibility for putting people in jail. I will note, it’s not just Somalis. Minnesota is a generous state. Minnesota is a prosperous state, a well-run state. We’re AAA-bond rated. But that attracts criminals. Those people are going to jail. We’re doing everything we can. But to demonize an entire community on the actions of a few, it’s lazy.”

Then he went on to lambast President Trump for calling Walz a “retard” and said it’s a slur. I loved it myself.

Walz is the guy who repeatedly said Biden was “fit for office” when he obviously was not.



On Truth Social, President Trump said he would terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in Minnesota, citing “fraudulent money laundering activity,” and wrote, “Send them back to where they came from.” Trump also confirmed that Ilhan Omar married her brother for immigration fraud.



Trump also referred to Walz as “retarded” at a recent event. When asked by reporters whether he stood by the remark, he replied,

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with Walz. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia… we give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”



Walz condemned Trump’s comments as “damaging” and said that by calling Walz retarded he is normalizing “hateful behavior” toward Minnesota’s Somali population.

Uh, no, we just HATE pirates and murderers and those who enable them to kill, steal and destroy!

As a recent report in the City Journal outlined, the Minnesota taxpayers are basically funding Islamic terror - not only in Somalia but in America and all over the world:

Minnesota is drowning in fraud. Billions in taxpayer dollars have been stolen during the administration of Governor Tim Walz alone. Democratic state officials, overseeing one of the most generous welfare regimes in the country, are asleep at the switch. And the progressive media refuses to connect the dots.

Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab.

“The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

If you were to design a welfare program to facilitate fraud, it would probably look a lot like Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program.

Costs quickly spiraled out of control. In 2021, the program paid out some $21 million in claims. Payouts for 2025 have increased six-fold estimated at $122 million.

On August 1, Minnesota’s Department of Human Services moved to scrap the HSS program, stating that the “vast majority” of the HSS program was fraudulent and criminal indictments were announced for HSS fraud against Moktar Hassan Aden, Mustafa Dayib Ali, Khalid Ahmed Dayib, Abdifitah Mohamud Mohamed, Christopher Adesoji Falade, Emmanuel Oluwademilade Falade, Asad Ahmed Adow, and Anwar Ahmed Adow of Minnesota’s Somali community.

“Most of these cases, unlike a lot of Medicare fraud and Medicaid fraud cases nationally, aren’t just overbilling. These are often just purely fictitious companies solely created to defraud the system. The perpetrators often targeted people recently released from rehab, signing them up for Medicaid services they had no intention of providing. He noted many owners of companies engaged in HSS fraud had other companies through which they billed other Medicaid programs, such as the EIDBI autism program, the . . . Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services program, the . . . Integrated Community Support program, the Community Access for Disability Inclusion . . . program, PCA services, and other Medicaid-waivered services.”

“What we see are schemes stacked upon schemes, draining resources meant for those in need. It feels never ending. I have spent my career as a fraud prosecutor and the depth of the fraud in Minnesota takes my breath away.”

On September 18, the same day that the HSS fraud charges were announced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that a man named Abdullahe Nur Jesow had become the 56th defendant to plead guilty in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

The money was being used by the Somali community to fund lavish lifestyles, purchase luxury vehicles, and buy real estate in the United States, Turkey, and Kenya.

The mainstream media, alongside Minnesota’s Democratic establishment, have long turned a blind eye to fraud within the Somali community. This, in turn, allowed the problem to metastasize.

“The media does not want to put a light on this. And if you’re a politician, it’s a significant disadvantage for you to alienate the Somali community. If you don’t win the Somali community, you can’t win Minneapolis. And if you don’t win Minneapolis, you can’t win the state. End of story.”

The fraudsters have leveraged their growing political influence to cultivate close ties with Minnesota’s elected officials. Several individuals involved in the Feeding Our Future scheme donated to, or appeared publicly with, Ilhan Omar, the Somali-born congresswoman from Minneapolis. Omar’s deputy district director, Ali Isse, advocated on behalf of Feeding Our Future. Omar Fateh, a former state senator who recently ran for Minneapolis mayor, lobbied Governor Tim Walz in support of the program. And one of the accused, Abdi Nur Salah, served as a senior aide to Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey.

There’s another $14 million fraud scheme perpetrated against Minnesota’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention program by a woman in the Somali community to create fake autism claims.

“To drive up enrollment, the Somalis paid monthly cash kickback payments to the parents of children who enrolled. These kickback payments ranged from approximately $300 to $1500 per month, per child. The amount of these payments was contingent on the services DHS authorized a child to receive—the higher the authorization amount, the higher the kickback. Often, parents threatened to leave . . . and take their children to other autism centers if they did not get paid higher kickbacks.”

Much like with the HSS program, autism claims to Medicaid in Minnesota have skyrocketed in recent years—from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023.

Meantime, the number of autism providers in the state spiked from 41 to 328 over the same period, with many in the Somali community establishing their own autism treatment centers, citing the need for “culturally appropriate programming.” By the time the fraud scheme was exposed, one in 16 Somali four-year-olds in the state had reportedly been diagnosed with autism—a rate more than triple the state average.

“This is not an isolated scheme. From Feeding Our Future to Housing Stabilization Services and now Autism Services, these massive fraud schemes form a web that has stolen billions of dollars in taxpayer money. Each case we bring exposes another strand of this network.”

At least 28 fraud scandals have surfaced since Walz was elected governor in 2019. Most of the large-scale fraud rings, according to two former FBI officials who spoke with City Journal, have been perpetrated by members of the Somali community.

“This fraud crisis didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s the result of widespread failure across nearly every level of leadership in Minnesota: Politicians who turned a blind eye. Agencies that failed to act. Prosecutors and law enforcement who didn’t push hard enough. Reporters who ignored the story. Community leaders who stayed silent. And a public that wanted to believe it couldn’t happen here. This isn’t just a few criminals exploiting the system, this is a system that’s been begging to be exploited. We left the door wide open, and now our state has been ransacked. If we keep ignoring the truth, we’re going to lose something far more important than money. We’re going to lose the Minnesota we know and love.”

The Somali fraud rings have sent huge sums in remittances, or money transfers, from Minnesota to Somalia. According to reports, an estimated 40 percent of households in Somalia get remittances from abroad. In 2023 alone, the Somali diaspora sent back $1.7 billion—more than the Somali government’s budget for that year.

Some of this money has been directed to an even more troubling destination: the al-Qaida-linked Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab. According to multiple law-enforcement sources, Minnesota’s Somali community has sent untold millions through a network of “hawalas,” informal clan-based money-traders, that have wound up in the coffers of Al-Shabaab.

“Every scrap of economic activity, in the Twin Cities, in America, throughout Western Europe, anywhere Somalis are concentrated, every cent that is sent back to Somalia benefits Al-Shabaab in some way. For every dollar that is transferred from the Twin Cities back to Somalia, Al-Shabaab is taking a cut of it.”

As I reported earlier, Somalia gets about $2 BILLION in remittances each year. But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Currently almost $250 BILLION is sent OUT of our country every year by non-citizens - which accounts for 1/4 of the global remittances.

The US only accounts for 4% of the global population but accounts for 25% of the global remittances!

THINK OF ALL THAT MONEY THAT LEAVES OUR COUNTRY - NOT TO MENTION ALL THE MONEY THEY STEAL FROM US RIGHT HERE AT HOME.

Remittances flowing OUT of America to other countries keep increasing and I believe should be capped and tariffed. This money primarily flows from non-citizen immigrant workers in the US who are sending funds to family members abroad, which also ends up fueling terrorists abroad, with Mexico, India, and Communist China being top recipients as well as many Godless countries like Somalia who hate us.

They come here to take our jobs and our welfare benefits and then send the money back home. Why not just stay home and make your own countries great again!

That’s why Bessent and Trump are now also cracking down on remittances and federal benefits and tax credits for illegal aliens.

“Money services businesses” like Western Union, MoneyGram, check‑cashers, and similar companies handle the anonymous funds transfers from people in the US to foreigners. These businesses are regulated by the Treasury, and are required to report “suspicious transfers” on penalty of civil penalties and criminal prosecution.

As far back as 2010, one Inspector General report found $4.2 billion in Child Care tax credits alone flowing to illegals, having rocketed up from $924 million just five years earlier. A 2023 FAIR estimate calculated $8.4 billion “refunded” to illegals from the Child Care and Earned Income credits alone.

The bottom line is that illegal aliens have caused MORE harm than good to America and we’ve let them get away with it for 75 years (since LBJ’s chain migration program) because we’re afraid of being called racist.

It’s time to stop that. At the rate they’re going - they will strip our country bare.

Not only that - but it’s obvious now that ALL the chaos tied to Minnesota (like George Floyd, the murder of the Minnesota United Healthcare CEO, the Melissa Hortman murder, Somali welfare fraud, election fraud and more) are all tied together as I’ve said all along.

The fake news has refused to report on election fraud in Minnesota EVER, as I’ve been doing for nearly 8 years now, but WCCO-TV, a local CBS affiliate, reported on it for the first time!

These false flags and money laundering schemes are either designed to steal our money or our votes or to cover up for those who perpetrated the scams or silence those who might speak out. ALL of these events are part of the Islamo-Communist takeover of America - funded by the RED-GREEN axis.

Once you understand that these seemingly “random” events are all part of the carefully planned invasion and takeover of our country - it all makes sense. I HOPE I’VE CONNECTED A FEW DOTS FOR YOU TODAY.

