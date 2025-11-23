Miranda Devine told Mark Levin that she hired a private detective to dig for Thomas Crooks’ online profile - the kid who was in a BlackRock commercial in high school in 2022 and they say “acted alone” - two years later - at the age of 20 to try to assassinate President Trump.



The detective found that Crooks online persona was RADICALLY pro-Trump in December 2019 and RADICALLY anti-Trump 4 weeks later in January 2020. His “online persona” was threatening to murder Biden supporters in December 2019 and then was threatening to murder Trump supporters 4 weeks later. Nobody changes their politics that fast without coercion or IMPERSONATION.

Federal officials supposedly monitor social media for signs of danger. Are you telling me that posts like Crooks’ all-caps “MURDER THE DEMOCRATS” post on December 12, 2019, really set off no alarms? NOT BUYING IT.

Then three years later he appeared in this advertisement for BlackRock that was filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, where Crooks was a student at the time and from which he graduated in 2022.

Crooks’ online accounts went dark from 2020-2024 and then suddenly became active again in July 2024, just in time for him to be allegedly “shot dead” on the roof in Butler. How convenient.

The YouTube account “Tomcrooks2178” (which showed to other users as Tom Crooks) was online from January 14, 2019 to its suspension on July 14, 2024, the day after Butler.

Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinson (the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk) also supposedly posted frequently on the same dark web platforms and both their online personas were closely tied to the “furry” community. What are the chances of that happening? What are the chances of them both being expert marksmen while dallying with the “furry” community on the dark web? Right. NOT BUYING IT.

I STILL BELIEVE THAT SOMEBODY CREATED BOTH OF THEIR ONLINE PERSONAS AND ACCOUNTS (FOR BOTH CROOKS AND ROBINSON) AND USED THEM TO SET THEM UP AS PATSIES FOR MURDER. IT’S EASY TO DO.



That was my original conclusion and I stand by it. The only question is WHO is doing it and did they have help from a foreign country? (MY GUESS IS IRAN, THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD AND CAIR - THE SAME TERRORISTS BEHIND 9/11.)

I understand that radicalization (whether coordinated or not) happens on the Dark Web TODAY and drugs (hormones and psych meds) can make many young people crazy. But radicalization doesn’t turn young people into “furry sharp shooters.” Not buying that at all. I believe most of them are patsies who are CREATED for a narrative.

As you well know, they could create an account for a person on the dark web without their knowledge and consent! They could do it to you or me and we’d never know until it was too late! That’s what really bothers me!



I wrote multi-part articles on both these false flags and you can find them below. I know many don’t like to read long articles, but if you study the details of each case, you’ll see they were likely perpetrated by the same operators.

IMHO, the people who tried to murder Trump and murdered Charlie are the SAME people and they have the same motives. They are funded by the RED-GREEN AXIS.

THOMAS CROOKS AND THE ATTEMPT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP:





TYLER ROBINSON AND THE MURDER OF CHARLIE:

