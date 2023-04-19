Today’s newsletter is about Elon Musk, AI and the One World Order.

I know that many on the right think Elon Musk is a genius and worship him. I do not. I didn’t always feel this way but after significant research and analysis, I believe he is a CCP asset, a charlatan and an evil man.

I know many don’t know anything about Elon Musk and don’t care. I think that’s short-sighted. I hope you take the time to read today’s newsletter & reply to me with your thoughts. I believe this is one of the most important issues we face as a nation - after nuclear war.

I believe that Elon Musk is a Satanist, a CCP asset and a REAL danger to America. I think it’s important that you know who he is and what his motives are because your life, and the future of your country and your children, may depend on it. Here’s what I know.

Suddenly, during the start of the Fox/Dominion defamation lawsuit, Tucker Carlson decided to interview Elon Musk for two episodes. Fox needed the distraction and Musk needed damage control. The interview confirmed a few things for me that I’ve said all along.

For me, Musk confirmed that he's an atheist and he doesn't believe in God, he confirmed that he voted for Biden and he confirmed that HE wants to be in charge of “sentient” AI before it “gets out of control.” He was willing to bash Microsoft & Google to set himself up as an AI “savior.”

Elon has spent much energy on Twitter pretending to be unbiased, brilliant and “spiritual.” I’ve been following him since day one. I think that’s all fake and I have the evidence to prove it. Here’s one:

I've read numerous articles about Elon Musk and many talented people in his past state that he is an opportunist, a liar, a con man and actually not that smart. After this interview, I believe that to be true. So does Bannon:

BANNON: “Anybody that watched that interview with Tucker Carlson that’s buying this guy’s snake oil—you’re a fool. Let me just be blunt. If you are fanboying for Elon Musk—you’re a fool, you’re a fool, you’re a fool. You think you trust this guy. If you trust him, you’re a fool.”

Elon doesn't think that OTHER people are qualified to play God, but he's willing to give it a shot. And he wants to scare you and bluff you into letting him. I’ve always believed that the REAL purpose behind the NWO forcing Elon to buy Twitter with CCP money is to use it as a “global hive mind” that will be used as the official news SOURCE and payment SOURCE for the New World Order.

Every other media outlet will be labeled as “less than” except Twitter which will be positioned as “Newspeak in 1984.” It will be the only source for information in the New World Order. I believe that Elon Musk has been tasked with creating that and is doing so for power and money.

Elon already informed his business users that Twitter will become a Global “everything app” called “X.”

JOE ALLEN: "Now they want to use the anxiety about AI to actually create an even bigger One World Government. Rival transhumanists are vying for power over AI through big media. CBS boosts Google. Fox hosts Musk.”

Elon’s everything app called X will be used to “persuade” the world to accept AI as their new God.

During the interview with Tucker, Elon Musk made it sound like artificial intelligence is the NEXT level of humanity and that somehow it has a mind of its own that he needs to stop. That AI will create a digital God that is “more advanced” than humans. That’s BS.

What people don't understand is that artificial intelligence is programmed by humans. It's not a sentient being with a conscience or a soul or a brain.

So bad people can use it to do nefarious things and then blame artificial intelligence as if it were a thinking, feeling being.

They could use artificial intelligence to destroy a country with a nuclear bomb and then blame artificial intelligence for going haywire. They could use artificial intelligence to crash the stock market and then say oops, we didn't mean to do that. Do you see how this works?

They're even going so far as to say artificial intelligence can choose our leaders and that way we can always elect the "right" person.

It is not rogue, nor is it more intelligent than humans because it is programmed by humans. It is not some God like deity. It is built by humans who want to play God. And ALL the tech guys are battling with each other for control of it.

It can do enormous good or it can do enormous bad. Stop buying into Elon's LIE that it somehow is going to go off and do things on its own.

For years, the IT community has deluded people into thinking that their mistakes are some kind of bug. “Bugs” are not something that just happens. Bugs are simply MISTAKES made by programmers.

Silicon Valley and the IT Community have banked on the fact that you don't know enough about programming to understand how they manipulate you with language and BS.

When something goes wrong, they say "oh it must be a bug." No, they made a mistake and they just won't own up to it.

I know, I worked closely with several IT departments. I was a junior programmer myself. Many IT people are a bunch of cover your ass snakes who lie through their teeth and get away with it because people don't know enough about how programming and networking works. They don't know enough about what what they do.

Guys like Elon and Silicon Valley pretend that they create magic. There's nothing magic about what they do. It's input and output.

The bottom line is, they want to play God and if they make a mistake they want to blame the machine that THEY created. Don't fall for it.

President Trump says that Elon Musk is a liar and a grifter. A few months ago he said that Elon was a bullshit artist.

Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that he is an atheist while he has been pretending to be God-fearing on Twitter. He also lied and said artificial intelligence has a mind of its own. No, it doesn't. It is programmed by men and women. It is not God. I'm not sure what else you need to know about the man.

The bottom line, Elon Musk is a guy who was born in South Africa who wants to play God and use artificial intelligence, that he controls, and our money - and CCP money - to do that. Stop buying his BS. He has never BUILT anything on his own - he acquires other companies and then uses Government subsidies to survive. He’s a master at corporate welfare.

He does not deserve your Idol worship.

Elon celebrated Halloween with his mother wearing a $7500 Satanic suit of armor with a Baphomet skull and inverted cross.

Musk is trying to secure subsidies from Biden AND the CCP and do the bidding of both for the New World Order.

FORBES: “Musk is planning a trip to Communist China. Of late, the billionaire has sometimes found himself unwittingly in the middle of conflict. Last month, Chinese state media reacted angrily to a tweet by Musk pointing to a report about the U.S. Department of Energy’s assessment that Covid-19 may have emerged from a lab in Wuhan.

In response, the CCP-controlled Global Times warned Musk against proverbially biting the hand that feeds him—referencing China’s importance to Tesla—while accusing him of promoting a “conspiracy theory that slanders China.” Musk courted controversy last year in an interview where he commented on China-Taiwan relations, saying his recommendation was to “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable.” Musk’s statement earned him praise from China's ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang. However, Taiwan’s de-facto envoy reacted critically, tweeting: “Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale.”

Last week, Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, made her first visit to China, writing: “I am having a good time in China. Everyone is kind and friendly.”

Musk decided to take on Substack because it’s a threat to the CCP and suddenly he also started IDing Western websites as government-funded.

The only reason that Elon Musk is IDing websites as government-funded media is because Communist China likes it. He has an upcoming meeting with the CCP. Everything he's doing is to please his paymasters in Beijing. Including his interview with Tucker. Wake up people. We're being played. Read on:

Elon Musk’s CCP Pressure Points

Chinese government mouthpieces praise his Twitter policies just as he announces new business ventures in China.

By Alec Dent

April 17, 2023

Twitter’s April 4 decision to label National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service as “state-affiliated media” was met with wide criticism in the West—especially since Twitter’s definition of “state-affiliated media” specifically noted NPR was not such an outlet.

But its warm reception by Chinese government-affiliated Twitter accounts only underscored the fact that the man running one of the largest social media companies in America has a vested interest in remaining on good terms with the Communist Chinese Party.

A few days after the NPR and PBS flap, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that another of his companies, Tesla, would be opening a second factory in China. The country is the second largest market for Musk’s electric-car company, which produces nearly half its cars there.

Tesla also works with a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated battery producer, has $1.6 billion in loans from Chinese banks, and leased the land it uses for factories from the Chinese government. It also accepted a $1.8 billion investment from Chinese tech company Tencent, which owns a 5 percent stake in Tesla and which earlier this year had the Chinese government take “special management shares” in the company to ensure greater control over the company.

In a country in which there is no such thing as true private industry, the Chinese government has plenty of opportunities to apply pressure to Tesla and Musk himself. It is little surprise, then, that Musk is full of praise for the communist dictatorship. In the past, he has said that the country “rocks,” suggested that the Chinese government should control Taiwan, and written for the official magazine of the Chinese agency that censors the internet in China.

Just before purchasing Twitter, Musk walked back his past free speech absolutist rhetoric to say his definition of free speech is whatever is allowed or forbidden by a nation’s law.

“I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” he said in one tweet on April 26, 2022. The comments came a week after the Chinese government allowed Tesla to reopen its Shanghai factory following the government’s zero-COVID policy. When asked how Twitter can support citizens of authoritarian regimes such as China in a Twitter Spaces event in December, Musk doubled down on the idea that the law defines free speech.

Musk’s ties to China caused concerns when he announced his plans to purchase Twitter in April 2022. Those concerns grew after Musk took over and more than 30 Chinese dissidents were found to have been shadowbanned on the platform, with some even being suspended with no explanation. Twitter insiders told the New York Times that the bans were caused by mistakes in the company’s algorithm brought on by Musk’s mass layoffs of Twitter’s oversight team.

Meanwhile, Musk has refrained from criticizing the Chinese Communist Party’s full-on censorship of its press and social media. He has even reportedly tried to benefit from the censorship, with Tesla asking the Chinese government to censor anti-Tesla social media posts after an alleged car accident caused by brake failure.

News of Tesla’s new factory was widely shared by Chinese state-affiliated media Twitter accounts, many of which also shared news of NPR and PBS being labeled “state-affiliated.” Both played into the narrative China wants to present to its citizens and the world, giving the authoritarian regime two major propaganda points in the span of a week.

“Of course NPR is US state-affiliated media. It’s funded by the US government, all its reporting advances the information interests of the US government, and its CEO’s last job was running overt propaganda organs of the US government,” read one post retweeted by Chinese state-affiliated media figure Li Jingjing.

“Elon Musk is now listing NPR as US state affiliated media. Good” read a tweet from state-affiliated China Daily EU Bureau Chief Chen Weihua.

Such behavior is the norm in China’s propaganda war against the United States.

“They know that if they can quote Americans, in this case, to criticize America, then that’s more compelling than a Chinese official criticizing America,” Patrick Cronin, the Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, told The Dispatch. “So they are frequent abusers of this kind of exploitation.”

There is no true free press in China, with even foreign journalists trying to report from China facing harassment. Domestic journalists and outlets face such treatment, at best. At worst, the outlets are arms of the ruling Chinese Community Party. State-affiliated outlets in China are subject to the editorial oversight of the Chinese government. Outlets such as NPR and PBS, meanwhile, receive some federal funding—1 percent and 15 percent according to the two outlets respectively—but have no government editorial oversight akin to what Chinese outlets experience.

“Anybody who is serious about information news in the media, anybody who understands the difference between a democratic media outlet and an authoritarian one, knows that this kind of designation is demeaning and, and factually incorrect,” said Cronin.

Twitter eventually relented and removed the tag from both NPR and PBS, labeling them “government funded media” instead. The Dispatch reached out to Twitter for comment and received the standard press auto-response instituted by Musk of a poop emoji.

“Federal direct funding makes it outrageous to call NPR even a ‘government-funded media outlet,’” said Cronin. “Because not only does that equate that with state funded media and state owned media in the case of China and Russia’s mother states, but it also calls into question whether Elon Musk is a ‘government-funded businessman’ because he takes some government grants and contracts as a result of his businesses. And if that’s the case, then maybe he needs to start labeling himself.”

SUNDANCE: Musk is in damage control.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/04/18/is-elon-musk-doing-damage-control-using-tucker-carlson-interview/

“Musk voted for the cabal behind Obama, Clinton, and Biden. He placated the low-info left audience with his Democrat “credentials”, impressed the hopeful with the sincerity of his little nonsequitorious “admissions”, and then sought to appease the appalled on the right with another “admission” that he’s not happy with Biden and why can’t we have a common-sense moderate middle. He then frosted this cake with humble sweetener that was designed to reinforce his naivety in certain areas; the posturing that when he bought Twitter he really didn’t understand the EXTENT of the government infiltration.

And he did this over and over again, gently saying rather alarming things quietly and in a way that could be taken multiple ways because they were tempered by seemingly guileless admissions, hopeful commentary, and witty self-deprecation (he was fooled by erstwhile competitor google/Ai founder , he sheepishly shrugs at his losing money by buying during bad timing, he fired employees from “Twitter” but he’s also implicitly a victim of those who voluntarily left but no mention of who now works for X Corp…)

Please don’t fall for it.”

Even the Federalist magazine says free speech on Twitter is a joke and Elon Musk is a fraud. If you actually use Twitter - you know that the censorship is as bad or worse than before.

I guarantee that all the people who worship Elon Musk are not even on Twitter and don't even know what's going on.

ALLAN JONGTJES: “I’m calling BS on Elon Musk. Artificial Intelligence WON’T take control of civilization unless it is PROGRAMMED to do so. As a career programmer I can tell you that NOTHING happens on a computer UNLESS It was coded. That includes “real bugs” (mistakes), that are corrected when discovered. Anything else is intentional.”

Totally agree. Musk wants to be God and if he screws up he can blame the machines that he programmed.

Programmers love to call errors by another name, bugs. They're not bugs, they're mistakes. Made by human beings.

JOE ALLEN: “Musk is positioning himself to be the Big Tech savior, as usual, this time with the Google God as the bad guy. It is Lucifer versus Ahriman versus Satan versus Beelzebub. The concept of artificial intelligence being sentient is used to make people sympathetic to it.

They want to give AI civil rights. Richard Dawkins, Peter Singer, Zoltan Istvan, Martine Rothblatt -- they all push this. Sentience is key. They also use non-deterministic algorithms to absolve themselves of responsibility. Google goes on about "emergence, hallucinations, black box" - i.e., "it's out of my control." Like when a dude's pit bull mauls a child. He put that bitch out on the street. His fault.”

When Elon Musk first arrived at Twitter, he was covering for his pal Jack Dorsey and saying they had no idea that FBI censorship was going on before - but they ended up banning President Trump and millions of followers in order to cover up for the errors by their team. You got it? It's called plausible deniability.

Now they're saying that the poor Twitter employees were censors because they just don't understand free speech. They're just not that savvy. This is how stupid they think we are.

Elon then went to meet with France about the Green New Deal - that was right before Macron went to meet with Xi. Got it?

Elon has lots of electric cars to make and lots of solar panels to make and he's going to make them in Communist China not America.

Even Archbishop Vigano basically said that Musk is being blackmailed into submission by his Satanic masters. Remember that Elon tried to get out of his Twitter deal - but was later "forced" to buy it. President Trump saw the contract so he knows what’s going on.

ERIC SCHMITT: “Since AI is rightfully gaining attention—it’s worth noting that Google set up AI research in China under the watchful eye of the CCP. Shortly thereafter they dropped their longtime motto of “Don’t Be Evil.”

Elon Musk thought that if he bought Twitter that President Trump would come back and then he could use Twitter to destroy him. Remember that Musk called the name "Truth Social" stupid when it first started and Musk said he didn't want Trump to run for President again. Trump told Elon back then that buying Twitter was a mistake. Musk said has always voted Democrat (he voted for Obama, Clinton & Biden) but suddenly decided to support DeSantis in 2024 - that Trump was too old.

MUSK: "I think the legal maximum age for start of any Presidential term should be 69. Trump would be 82 at end of his term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. It’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.

If DeSantis runs in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign."

Xi Zinping is 69 years old. Musk said this to please Xi! Elon Musk says whatever Xi Jinping tells him to say!

TRUMP: "I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me. I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works. If I choose to run for President, I will only use Truth Social. When I put out a Truth, it is all over the place. When I put a Truth out, it goes all over the place anyway."

Remember that James Baker was the FBI's asset at Twitter and scrubbed the first batch of Twitter Files before Elon released them. Kash Patel outed the fact that Elon was covering up the fact that the FBI still works at Twitter and is spying on us and censoring our information!

Jim Baker as an FBI lawyer received the fake Trump/Alpha Bank story from Hillary's campaign, was involved with the Steele Dossier, personally approved the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, and supported censoring the laptop as Twitter deputy counsel.

In 2016, James Baker as an FBI lawyer was played a key role in the persecution of Michael Flynn. He was part of the team at the FBI that sent a special agent into a 2016 Trump campaign national security briefing to collect evidence on Flynn.

I believe that the only reason that Baker was FINALLY fired by Elon was because Kash Patel & Lee Smith outed him and people like you and me shared the TRUTH. I believe Elon Musk KNEW THIS and was caught! But, I am also positive that there are still dozens of FBI agents who still work at Twitter to censor our speech!

Elon has a HUGE MEGA Tesla factory in Communist China and is beholding to the CCP for his electric vehicles & solar panels and to the Biden administration and the Green New Deal for subsidies.

That's why Musk never speaks out against his masters in Communist China. That's why Musk prefers that Trump stay out of the White House - because he won't play Musk's games. Musk needs Chinese labor and Chinese rare minerals so he can profit from Biden's Green New Deal.

Musk even went after Apple and told the world he wants to build a Tesla phone to compete with the Apple iPhone. That's great - but where will Musk's phone be built? At his Tesla plant in Communist China? Who will own the phone if it's built at Musk's China plant?

So will Communist China OWN the phone, hold Elon hostage and use it to monitor and track everyone in the world who buys one? That's my guess. That's how China controls its people now - with a phone built in China that operates as a digital passport. I'm guessing that a Tesla phone would be no different.

Be careful what you wish for and know what you're doing before you do it.

Elon even suppresses stories on Twitter about election fraud and tried to censor Kari Lake! I’ve been on there long enough now to know what’s being hyped and what is being suppressed.

I believe that Elon Musk's goal is to turn Twitter into the hive mind for the New World Order run by AI created by Elon. But you will have fun while doing it so it won't hurt so bad.

Twitter is being used as a global propaganda machine and Elon Musk has been tasked with its creation. I wish I weren't right about this but I'm pretty sure that I am. In order for the New World Order to succeed they need something like this.

Think it can’t happen? Musk highlighted this tweet today.

So-called “super apps” or “everything apps” (as Musk refers to them) are apps that offer several services, usually including a payments component. They’re hugely popular in Asia, though you can find them in Africa and Latin America. But they haven’t caught on in the US. Musk clearly wants that to change, and he wants Twitter to lead the way. He wants his “everything app” called X to be the super app for the New World Order and he will use AI - that HE programs and controls - to brainwash the world into compliance. DON’T FALL FOR IT.

